The loss of Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb is devastating for Fantasy managers. While both have a chance to return this season, it's going to be a struggle to remain in contention until they return. Complicating things even further is how difficult it is to project how their replacements will fair in Fantasy.

In Cleveland, you would think it would be pretty simple. After all, they have Kareem Hunt. But D'Ernest Johnson actually had more carries in Week 4 that Hunt did. If Hunt keeps the role he's had so far this season (11-18 touches) then there is more than enough room for Johnson to be a Fantasy starter. Browns running backs have combined for an astounding 34.5 touches per game. The most likely scenario has Johnson behind Hunt as a high-end flex who is better in games the Browns are ahead. 

For the Chargers it's more complicated. Joshua Kelley had been Ekeler's sidekick for the first month, but he's seemingly trending the wrong direction. Kelley posted 173 yards and a score on 37 touches in the first two weeks; in the two games since he has 85 yards on 22 touches and he's lost two fumbles. Enter Justin Jackson, who lost out to Kelley in training camp because he couldn't stay healthy. Jackson wasn't impressive in Week 4 either, but he does own a career rushing average of 4.8 and he has more experience in the passing game.

Expect a dogfight between Kelley and Jackson, with the most likely outcome being that they share the load and cannibalize each other's Fantasy production. Johnson has more upside because of his offense, but he probably needs an injury to Hunt to be a starter. Jackson or Kelley would be better options if either can wrestle away 65% of the touches.

The following player is not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Nick Chubb RB
CLE Cleveland • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
headshot-image
Austin Ekeler RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
David Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC HOU -6 O/U 54
OPP VS RB
28th
PROJ PTS
13.6
RB RNK
18th
headshot-image
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -8 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
10.3
RB RNK
24th
headshot-image
Todd Gurley RB
ATL Atlanta • #21
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR ATL -2.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
17
RB RNK
20th
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
16th
PROJ PTS
10.1
RB RNK
22nd
Week 5 Adds
headshot-image
Damien Harris RB
NE New England • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN
OPP VS RB
5th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
35%
Any back who reaches 100 yards in his season debut is going to vault to the top of the waiver wire. Harris is no different. He had a very good training camp and Sony Michel is on Injured Reserve so at the very least he looks to have a clear path to early down touches. Harris is a good pass catcher so if his role expands in the passing game he could become a must-start back. As of now I'd view him as a high-end flex who is touchdown-dependent in PPR.
headshot-image
Justin Jackson RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -7.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS RB
14th
RB RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
8%
I've gone back and forth on Jackson and Johnson multiple times already this week. Neither is worth more than 10% of your FAAB budget. But Jackson's 26 career catches and Kelley's recent fumble problems are enough to put him on top for now. Both Jackson and Johnson are No. 3 running backs or flexes in Week 5 and neither has a floor that you can count on.
headshot-image
D'Ernest Johnson RB
CLE Cleveland • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
4th
RB RNK
35th
ROSTERED
Stashes
headshot-image
Chase Edmonds RB
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ ARI -7 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
25th
RB RNK
36th
ROSTERED
60%
Edmonds is still not someone you can start yet, but Kenyan Drake has not looked like himself and Edmonds has already claimed the passing downs. It wouldn't be that surprising if Kliff Kingsbury gave Edmonds an extra series this week and at that point anything could happen. If Edmonds took the starting job, I'd view him as a top-20 back.
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN BAL -13.5 O/U 51
OPP VS RB
21st
RB RNK
47th
ROSTERED
21%
It's super annoying for managers with Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, but Edwards has looked like the Ravens best back recently. On 297 carries career carries he's averaged 5.4 yards per carry and that average is over six this year.
Top Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Mike Davis RB
CAR Carolina • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 54.5
OPP VS RB
8th
PROJ PTS
20.2
RB RNK
12th
FANDUEL
$6,800
DRAFTKINGS
$6,400
This may be the final week of Mike Davis chalk, but I don't want to miss it. Davis has 21 touches in each of his past two games and he's caught 21 passes in two and half games without Christian McCaffrey. In Week 5 he faces a Falcons defense that may just be the worst he's seen yet. Get cute somewhere else.
Contrarian Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Jerick McKinnon RB
SF San Francisco • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA SF -8 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
16
RB RNK
22nd
FANDUEL
$6,400
DRAFTKINGS
$5,800
If you wanted to fade Davis, McKinnon would be the go-to. In fact, it may be advisable to pay up everywhere else and play Davis and McKinnon. The 49ers offense makes any running back look good and McKinnon has turned back the clock to when his athleticism used to excite Fantasy managers. If Raheem Mostert returns McKinnon's projection will tank, but he'll be even more contrarian.
