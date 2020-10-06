The loss of Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb is devastating for Fantasy managers. While both have a chance to return this season, it's going to be a struggle to remain in contention until they return. Complicating things even further is how difficult it is to project how their replacements will fair in Fantasy.
In Cleveland, you would think it would be pretty simple. After all, they have Kareem Hunt. But D'Ernest Johnson actually had more carries in Week 4 that Hunt did. If Hunt keeps the role he's had so far this season (11-18 touches) then there is more than enough room for Johnson to be a Fantasy starter. Browns running backs have combined for an astounding 34.5 touches per game. The most likely scenario has Johnson behind Hunt as a high-end flex who is better in games the Browns are ahead.
For the Chargers it's more complicated. Joshua Kelley had been Ekeler's sidekick for the first month, but he's seemingly trending the wrong direction. Kelley posted 173 yards and a score on 37 touches in the first two weeks; in the two games since he has 85 yards on 22 touches and he's lost two fumbles. Enter Justin Jackson, who lost out to Kelley in training camp because he couldn't stay healthy. Jackson wasn't impressive in Week 4 either, but he does own a career rushing average of 4.8 and he has more experience in the passing game.
Expect a dogfight between Kelley and Jackson, with the most likely outcome being that they share the load and cannibalize each other's Fantasy production. Johnson has more upside because of his offense, but he probably needs an injury to Hunt to be a starter. Jackson or Kelley would be better options if either can wrestle away 65% of the touches.
Week 5 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following player is not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:
Numbers to know
- 2.54 -- Sony Michel (now on IR) leads the NFL in yards before contact. That's great news for Damien Harris, who looks like New England's early-down back.
- 4.41 -- Mike Davis leads the league in yards after contact. Unfortunately for him, Week 5 may be the last without Christian McCaffrey.
- 16.2 -- Aaron Jones has now scored once every 16.2 touches in the NFL. The regression talk from the offseason is feeling pretty silly.
- 31 -- Ezekiel Elliott leads running backs with 31 targets this season.
- 21 -- Jerick McKinnon saw 21 touches in Week 4. That was his most since Week of 2017. If Raheem Mostert remains out McKinnon is a top-10 running back against the Dolphins.
- 2.7 -- The Steelers and Buccaneers are allowing just 2.7 yards per carry. They could make for tough sledding for David Montgomery and Miles Sanders.
Matchups that matter
Waiver Wire Targets
NE New England • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Any back who reaches 100 yards in his season debut is going to vault to the top of the waiver wire. Harris is no different. He had a very good training camp and Sony Michel is on Injured Reserve so at the very least he looks to have a clear path to early down touches. Harris is a good pass catcher so if his role expands in the passing game he could become a must-start back. As of now I'd view him as a high-end flex who is touchdown-dependent in PPR.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I've gone back and forth on Jackson and Johnson multiple times already this week. Neither is worth more than 10% of your FAAB budget. But Jackson's 26 career catches and Kelley's recent fumble problems are enough to put him on top for now. Both Jackson and Johnson are No. 3 running backs or flexes in Week 5 and neither has a floor that you can count on.
CLE Cleveland • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Edmonds is still not someone you can start yet, but Kenyan Drake has not looked like himself and Edmonds has already claimed the passing downs. It wouldn't be that surprising if Kliff Kingsbury gave Edmonds an extra series this week and at that point anything could happen. If Edmonds took the starting job, I'd view him as a top-20 back.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's super annoying for managers with Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, but Edwards has looked like the Ravens best back recently. On 297 carries career carries he's averaged 5.4 yards per carry and that average is over six this year.
DFS Plays
Mike Davis RB
CAR Carolina • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This may be the final week of Mike Davis chalk, but I don't want to miss it. Davis has 21 touches in each of his past two games and he's caught 21 passes in two and half games without Christian McCaffrey. In Week 5 he faces a Falcons defense that may just be the worst he's seen yet. Get cute somewhere else.
SF San Francisco • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
If you wanted to fade Davis, McKinnon would be the go-to. In fact, it may be advisable to pay up everywhere else and play Davis and McKinnon. The 49ers offense makes any running back look good and McKinnon has turned back the clock to when his athleticism used to excite Fantasy managers. If Raheem Mostert returns McKinnon's projection will tank, but he'll be even more contrarian.