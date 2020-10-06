Watch Now: Week 5 Waiver Wire: Running Back ( 6:36 )

The loss of Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb is devastating for Fantasy managers. While both have a chance to return this season, it's going to be a struggle to remain in contention until they return. Complicating things even further is how difficult it is to project how their replacements will fair in Fantasy.

In Cleveland, you would think it would be pretty simple. After all, they have Kareem Hunt. But D'Ernest Johnson actually had more carries in Week 4 that Hunt did. If Hunt keeps the role he's had so far this season (11-18 touches) then there is more than enough room for Johnson to be a Fantasy starter. Browns running backs have combined for an astounding 34.5 touches per game. The most likely scenario has Johnson behind Hunt as a high-end flex who is better in games the Browns are ahead.

For the Chargers it's more complicated. Joshua Kelley had been Ekeler's sidekick for the first month, but he's seemingly trending the wrong direction. Kelley posted 173 yards and a score on 37 touches in the first two weeks; in the two games since he has 85 yards on 22 touches and he's lost two fumbles. Enter Justin Jackson, who lost out to Kelley in training camp because he couldn't stay healthy. Jackson wasn't impressive in Week 4 either, but he does own a career rushing average of 4.8 and he has more experience in the passing game.

Expect a dogfight between Kelley and Jackson, with the most likely outcome being that they share the load and cannibalize each other's Fantasy production. Johnson has more upside because of his offense, but he probably needs an injury to Hunt to be a starter. Jackson or Kelley would be better options if either can wrestle away 65% of the touches.

David Johnson

Myles Gaskin

Todd Gurley

David Montgomery

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 22nd

Week 5 Adds Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Justin Jackson
I've gone back and forth on Jackson and Johnson multiple times already this week. Neither is worth more than 10% of your FAAB budget. But Jackson's 26 career catches and Kelley's recent fumble problems are enough to put him on top for now. Both Jackson and Johnson are No. 3 running backs or flexes in Week 5 and neither has a floor that you can count on.

D'Ernest Johnson

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED

Stashes Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Gus Edwards
It's super annoying for managers with Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, but Edwards has looked like the Ravens best back recently. On 297 carries career carries he's averaged 5.4 yards per carry and that average is over six this year.

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BAL -13.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 21% It's super annoying for managers with Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, but Edwards has looked like the Ravens best back recently. On 297 carries career carries he's averaged 5.4 yards per carry and that average is over six this year.

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 20.2 RB RNK 12th FANDUEL $6,800 DRAFTKINGS $6,400 This may be the final week of Mike Davis chalk, but I don't want to miss it. Davis has 21 touches in each of his past two games and he's caught 21 passes in two and half games without Christian McCaffrey. In Week 5 he faces a Falcons defense that may just be the worst he's seen yet. Get cute somewhere else.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -8 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 16 RB RNK 22nd FANDUEL $6,400 DRAFTKINGS $5,800 If you wanted to fade Davis, McKinnon would be the go-to. In fact, it may be advisable to pay up everywhere else and play Davis and McKinnon. The 49ers offense makes any running back look good and McKinnon has turned back the clock to when his athleticism used to excite Fantasy managers. If Raheem Mostert returns McKinnon's projection will tank, but he'll be even more contrarian.