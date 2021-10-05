Get your first look at the running rankings for Week 5 from Chris Towers, including thoughts on some of the most interesting players for this week. To see Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings' rankings, make sure you head here. We'll be updating this throughout the week with new notes and rankings as we get news and the rankings get tweaked, so make sure you bookmark the page.

Week 5 RB Rankings

1. Derrick Henry @JAX

2. Austin Ekeler vs. CLE

3. Dalvin Cook vs. DET -- Cook aggravated his ankle injury and ended up playing just 49% of the snaps in Week 4, so we'll have to keep a close on his status for this one. If he plays, I'm expecting him to have a larger role and he should be a must-start option against a bad defense, but Alexander Mattison may be worth using as well if the Vikings decide to limit Cook's reps a bit.

4. Aaron Jones @CIN

5. Najee Harris vs. DEN -- Well, he didn't have 19 targets again. But Harris continues to see a huge amount of work, with 15 carries and seven targets in Week 4. As long as that remains the case, he's a must-start Fantasy RB, even in this ugly offense.

6. D'Andre Swift @MIN -- Swift finally had a poor Fantasy game, but there were still plenty of reasons to be optimistic about his future. Jamaal Williams might have had 14 carries to Swift's eight, but Williams was a non-factor in the passing game while Swift had six targets -- and played 73% of the snaps, to 30% for Williams. Swift is the clear lead back, and his passing game role makes him a must-start Fantasy option.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

7. Saquon Barkley @DAL -- The last two weeks are exactly what we want to see from Barkley. He has 29 combined carries, but more importantly, 13 targets, including a downfield look he took for a long touchdown in Week 4. This offense is better than expected, and Barkley has the kind of workload to view him as a borderline elite Fantasy RB the rest of the way.

8. Ezekiel Elliott vs. NYG -- Elliott has played at least 70% of the snaps in each game and has 18 or more touches in three straight games, all wins. And he's looked pretty dang good ever since a tough Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers. His passing game role has been a bit disappointing, but the Cowboys are back to leaning heavily on Elliott, and he remains a must-start, borderline-elite Fantasy option.

9. Alvin Kamara @WAS -- For the first time in his career, Kamara didn't have a target in Week 4. He has just 14 on the season, putting him on pace for just 59.5 in 17 games -- his previous career low is 97 in 14 games. If you ask me, this isn't even close to the ideal usage of a player of Kamara's skills. He has 50 carries over the last two games, however he has yet to score a rushing touchdown, and he rather amazingly has just four carries inside of the opponent's 10-yard line. And with Taysom Hill seeing so much work near the goal line, it's making touchdowns hard to come by, too. Kamara is still a must-start Fantasy RB, but unless the Saints dramatically change their game plan moving forward, it's hard to see how he's a truly elite Fantasy RB.

10. James Robinson vs. TEN -- Robinson is squarely back in the must-start mix for me in Fantasy. He probably won't play 95% of the snaps again like he did in Week 4 -- Carlos Hyde was a surprise scratch with a shoulder injury -- but he's clearly the best playmaker in that backfield and should continue to see 15-plus touches most weeks, along with a strong role in the passing game and near the goal line.

11. Darrell Henderson @SEA -- I thought the Rams might limit Henderson's role after he came back from his rib injury, but he had 19 touches and played 90% of the snaps, so clearly they just want to use him exclusively as long as he's healthy. Can he hold up to that usage? He's already gotten hurt once, but as long as he's in the lineup, he needs to be in yours.

12. Chase Edmonds vs. SF -- Edmonds is a top-12 RB despite failing to score a touchdown so far. While I think it makes sense to assume he'll score less often than most heavily involved running backs, he's gone 63 touches without a touchdown; he had one every 30 touches last season. As long as he keeps getting 10 carries and five targets per game, he's going to be a must-start option in PPR.

13. Josh Jacobs vs. CHI

14. Leonard Fournette vs. MIA -- With Giovani Bernard out in Week 4, Fournette had the highest snap share of any running back in Tampa under Bruce Arians, at 82%. Does that mean you can trust Arians to lean on Fournette again in Week 5? Of course now. However, he's going to be the primary pass-catching back if Bernard is out, and he's obviously ahead of Ronald Jones in the running back hierarchy, with more than twice as many carries on the season. Fournette is probably worth trusting at this point.

15. Jonathan Taylor @BAL

16. Antonio Gibson vs. NO -- Gibson is having a nearly identical season to what he did last season. A bit less efficient in the running game and with a lot fewer touchdowns, but otherwise, pretty similar. Which makes him a disappointment, because we were hoping he was ready for a step forward. You're probably starting him if you have him, but I'm skeptical he's going to make that leap this season.

17. Nick Chubb @LAC -- We're seeing the limitations of Chubb's skill set and usage lately. He's continued to run the ball very well over the last two weeks, totaling 184 yards on the ground. However, he has just one catch for 5 yards and hasn't found the end zone, so he's finished as RB26 and RB35 over that span. He has a high floor, and Chubb is still among the more likely running backs to find the end zone in any given week, but you're seeing why I didn't quite trust him as an RB1 this season.

18. Mike Davis vs. NYJ -- Cordarrelle Patterson is obviously cutting into Davis' Fantasy value, but even in a miserable Week 4, Davis still had 15 touches, including a target near the end zone he was able to convert to points. This offense should be better moving forward, and I think Davis is still a solid RB2, especially in PPR -- and especially against the Jets.

19. Kareem Hunt @LAC -- Hunt has scored a touchdown in three out of four weeks, and remains a kind of boring RB2 option for your team. The question is whether he can continue to get half of the team's touchdowns. If he can, he's going to be more than just a boring RB2. But I still think Nick Chubb is more likely to end up finding the end zone in any given week.

20. Samaje Perine vs. GB -- With Joe Mixon dealing with an ankle injury, Perine could be in line for the start for the Bengals against the Packers. And the Begnals have been a very run-heavy team, so that's not a bad situation Perine finds himself in. If Mixon is out, Perine probably belongs in the RB2 discussion for Week 5.

21. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. NYJ -- Patterson won't have many more games like Week 4, as he scored 34.6 PPR points on just 23 snaps. But the question is whether his strong play on an offense that has struggled to score might earn him a bigger role? It would make sense, for instance, for the Falcons to line him up on the outside and look for him down the field more often, as they did on his 42-yard touchdown grab. Patterson should probably be viewed as a pretty secure RB2, but he's also one of the better sell-high candidates in the game right now.

22. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. BUF -- Edwards-Helaire has run the ball really well in consecutive games, topping 100 yards in each, but he's also lost goal-line carries to Darrel Williams at various points. His value isn't everything it could be if he had a bigger receiving game role or was a guarantee near the goal line, but I don't know how you could sit him at this point.

23. Damien Williams @LV

24. Chris Carson vs. LAR-- Carson has been a significant disappointment this season, and it's hard to figure out why. His snap share has dropped to 45% over the past two games, which plays a part, obviously, but I'm not sure we really have a good explanation for why Alex Collins suddenly saw a significant increase in role. We'll keep an eye on it in Week 5, and it has to make you concerned about whether you can trust Carson. At this point, he belongs more in the lower end of the top-24, and if he doesn't start to get more involved in the passing game, even that will be too generous.

25. Damien Harris @HOU -- It's been a disappointing few weeks for Harris, but Week 5 should be a nice spot to bounce back against a Houston team that just really hasn't been competitive. The Texans have surrendered 548 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, and this should be one of the chances for you to start Harris with confidence as a lower end No. 2 RB.

26. Jamaal Williams @MIN -- Williams has five catches in his last three games after being targeted nine times in Week 1. His rushing game role keeps him Fantasy relevant, but the idea there might be two start-able options in this backfield looks like it was an overreaction.

27. Miles Sanders @CAR -- Sanders isn't playing terribly, but the Eagles just aren't using him. That's despite the fact that he has played at least 60% of the snaps in every game so far. He has just nine carries over the past two games, and while I expect him to be used more than that moving forward, it's hard to ignore the patterns we're seeing. Maybe they'll try to get him established, but I'm not sure how you can trust him as anything more than a low-end starter.

28. Melvin Gordon @PIT -- Gordon and Javonte Williams remain viable starting options, but neither is likely to be a big contributor for your team unless they find the end zone. And things will likely remain that way as long as they split work relatively evenly.

29. Michael Carter @ATL -- Carter is the lead back for the Jets at this point, but it hasn't turned into much in the way of production yet. That's not surprising, given the state of the offense, and it's hard to recommend him as much more than a desperation flex. But as this offense starts to figure things out, he has the potential to become a pretty interesting Fantasy option, so consider making a buy-low offer.

30. Chuba Hubbard vs. PHI -- That was a disappointing first start for Hubbard, especially the two targets in a game where Sam Darnold threw it 39 times. Hubbard only ran 10 routes and played a 47% snap share, so I'm going to revise my expectations for him downward. He could still be a No. 2 RB for your team, but he's not a must-start by any means.

31. Trey Sermon @ARI -- Sermon looked much better in his second start, especially once Trey Lance came into the game. Whether that was enough to keep him in a prominent role if Elijah Mitchell is healthy enough to play this week remains to be seen, but Sermon will be worth using against the Cardinals if Mitchell is out.

32. Tony Pollard vs. NYG

33. Nyheim Hines @BAL

34. Myles Gaskin @TB -- Last week, I said I'm not sure you could trust Gaskin as a starting RB for Fantasy. Now I'm sure that you can't. He just doesn't have the role we thought he would and this offense is even worse than we feared. It wouldn't surprise me if he wasn't decent in this one as the Dolphins figure to be playing from behind a lot, though Malcolm Brown has been pushing for passing downs work as well.

35. Devin Singletary @KC

36. Javonte Williams @PIT

37. Alexander Mattison vs. DET -- I can't promise Mattison will play a solid role if Dalvin Cook is active, but with Cook aggravating the injury last week, maybe they'll opt to go with a two-headed backfield yet again until Cook is fully past this issue. Of course, there's also the chance Mattison just ends up starting this week if Cook's injury is an issue, so don't write him off entirely.

38. Latavius Murray vs. IND -- With the Ravens seemingly having lost faith in Ty'Son Williams -- he was a healthy scratch in Week 4 -- Murray is the obvious lead option right now. He carried the ball 18 times, while Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman combined for just five. Murray hasn't exactly been great (3.4 yards per carry), but the volume and role in the offense should make him a viable low-end starting option, especially in non-PPR formats. I'm not sure if there is much upside here, though, especially since he doesn't have a target yet.

39. James Conner vs. SF -- If you're going to be a touchdown-or-bust running back, Arizona's is a good offense to be. If Conner doesn't get into the end zone he's not going to have much value, but if you need a No. 2 RB, he has a pretty good chance of scoring in any given game, it seems.

40. Zack Moss @KC -- Week 4 looked a bit more like what I expect things to look like for Moss, who had just one target and had his day salvaged by a rushing touchdown. He has 35 carries and six targets over the past three games, while Devin Singletary has 38 and six. This is a pretty even split, so you're either going to need one of them to really take over the backfield or they're both going to be touchdown-or-bust options moving forward. The latter seems a lot more likely, and it makes both low-end starting options.

41. Brandon Bolden @HOU -- We shouldn't totally ignore Bolden, as he has 10 targets in essentially a game and a half since James White's injury. In PPR leagues, he's not a bad depth piece to have, though the Patriots likely won't be throwing a ton against the Texans, because they should beat them pretty easily. But Bolden could be a sneaky sleeper in Week 6 against the Cowboys.

42. J.D. McKissic vs. NO

43. Kenyan Drake vs. CHI

44. Jeremy McNichols @JAX

45. Kenneth Gainwell @CAR

46. Mark Ingram vs. NE

47. David Johnson vs. NE

48. Ty Johnson @ATL

49. Le'Veon Bell vs. IND -- In his first game active, Bell was the No. 2 back for the Ravens and seems likely to be the best option in the passing game. But, as you can see from this ranking, I don't actually expect that to be a particularly valuable role. But if you have a roster spot to play with, why not add him and see?

50. Sony Michel @SEA

51. AJ Dillon @CIN -- Dillon finally got the kind of role we thought he might have in Week 4, as he played 40% of the snaps and had 15 carries for 81 yards -- all of which were season-highs. You probably don't want to use him as a starter if you can help it, but if he's on the waiver wire in your league, I'd snatch him up.

52. Ronald Jones vs. MIA

53. Royce Freeman vs. PHI

54. Malcolm Brown @TB

55. Darrel Williams vs. BUF

56. Phillip Lindsay vs. NE

57. Carlos Hyde vs. TEN

58. Alex Collins vs. LAR

59. Peyton Barber @LV

60. Salvon Ahmed @TB