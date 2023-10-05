If you took Christian McCaffrey with your first pick, you're feeling very, very good about how at least one of the running back spots on your Fantasy Football rosters looks right now.

Otherwise? Well, I hope you got David Montgomery or Kenneth Walker in the middle rounds of your draft or got lucky with a waiver-wire add for someone like Kyren Williams. Because as things stand heading into Week 5, there is not a lot to like about the running back position these days.

Partially, we have a couple of nagging injuries to blame for that, as Austin Ekeler and Saquon Barkley should be must-start options right now but have missed three and two games at this point – Ekeler is out for Week 5 on a bye, while Barkley is still working his way back from his ankle injury and is in question as of Monday, least.

Entering Monday's game between the Giants and Seahawks, 14 running backs are averaging 15-plus PPR points per game, though that includes four names who have only played two or fewer games, plus De'Von Achane, who had 1.9 PPR points entering Week 3 and was only really started in significant numbers in Week 4 (when he came through with 27 PPR points).

It also includes Raheem Mostert, Achane's teammate, whose Fantasy appeal is very much in question given Achane's emergence, and Zack Moss, who has been terrific but also faces Jonathan Taylor's impending return.

Which is to say, there just aren't a lot of running backs you can feel really good about at this point in Fantasy. Before we get to my Week 5 rankings, I'm going to try to identify them, with an eye on both the short and long-term, which should hopefully help you figure out how to manage trade decisions moving forward.

And then there are guys like Khalil Herbert and Gus Edwards you can probably feel pretty good about starting right now but don't really have much long-term upside – and there are probably a couple of guys from the last two tiers you can include in that conversation. So, that's maybe 11 guys I feel good to very good about moving forward, and another six or so who should be starters moving forward. And then you're already at the part of the rankings where you've either got real questions about how useful this player currently is or real questions about how long they'll be useful.

Obviously, injuries will shake up the landscape several times between now and the Fantasy playoffs, and plenty of guys will lose their jobs – including a few we probably can't see coming right now.

You might notice one noteworthy name missing from those lists, of course: Jonathan Taylor. Taylor looks like he's got a chance to make his return from the PUP list this week, after practicing without limitations Wednesday. It was his first practice with new coach Shane Steichen and new QB Anthony Richardson, so I still think Taylor might be limited this week even if he is active. However, given how many truly must-start RBs there are out there, I'm ranking him as a top-20 option for the week -- Taylor is the kind of back who might only need one crease on one carry to be worth starting, after all. Moss is more like an RB3, but the way this offense has worked, there very well could be room for both of them, at least for one week, even against a tough matchup.

It's not ideal, but that's the way the RB position works these days.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here are my full rankings for Week 5 at running back for PPR leagues:

Week 5 Running Back Rankings