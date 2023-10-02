Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
If you took Christian McCaffrey with your first pick, you're feeling very, very good about how at least one of the running back spots on your Fantasy Football rosters looks right now. 

Otherwise? Well, I hope you got David Montgomery or Kenneth Walker in the middle rounds of your draft or got lucky with a waiver-wire add for someone like Kyren Williams. Because as things stand heading into Week 5, there is not a lot to like about the running back position these days. 

Partially, we have a couple of nagging injuries to blame for that, as Austin Ekeler and Saquon Barkley should be must-start options right now but have missed three and two games at this point – Ekeler is out for Week 5 on a bye, while Barkley is still working his way back from his ankle injury and is in question as of Monday, least.

Entering Monday's game between the Giants and Seahawks, 14 running backs are averaging 15-plus PPR points per game, though that includes four names who have only played two or fewer games, plus De'Von Achane, who had 1.9 PPR points entering Week 3 and was only really started in significant numbers in Week 4 (when he came through with 27 PPR points). 

It also includes Raheem Mostert, Achane's teammate, whose Fantasy appeal is very much in question given Achane's emergence, and Zack Moss, who has been terrific but also faces Jonathan Taylor's impending return – Taylor is expected to practice Wednesday and could be back in time for Sunday's game against the Titans

Which is to say, there just aren't a lot of running backs you can feel really good about at this point in Fantasy. Before we get to my Week 5 rankings, I'm going to try to identify them, with an eye on both the short and long-term, which should hopefully help you figure out how to manage trade decisions moving forward. 

And then there are guys like Khalil Herbert and Gus Edwards you can probably feel pretty good about starting right now but don't really have much long-term upside – and there are probably a couple of guys from the last two tiers you can include in that conversation. So, that's maybe 11 guys I feel good to very good about moving forward, and another six or so who should be starters moving forward. And then you're already at the part of the rankings where you've either got real questions about how useful this player currently is or real questions about how long they'll be useful.

Obviously, injuries will shake up the landscape several times between now and the Fantasy playoffs, and plenty of guys will lose their jobs – including a few we probably can't see coming right now. 

It's not ideal, but that's the way the RB position works these days. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 5 at running back for PPR leagues:

Week 5 Running Back Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. DAL
  2. Bijan Robinson vs. HOU
  3. Tony Pollard @SF
  4. Josh Jacobs vs. GB
  5. Derrick Henry @IND
  6. Alvin Kamara @NE
  7. Travis Etienne @BUF
  8. Joe Mixon @ARI
  9. Kyren Williams vs. PHI
  10. D'Andre Swift @LAR
  11. James Cook vs. JAX
  12. Zack Moss vs. TEN
  13. Raheem Mostert vs. NYG
  14. De'Von Achane vs. NYG
  15. Miles Sanders @DET
  16. James Conner vs. CIN
  17. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. NO
  18. Isiah Pacheco @MIN
  19. Alexander Mattison vs. KC
  20. Dameon Pierce @ATL
  21. Najee Harris vs. BAL
  22. Khalil Herbert @WAS
  23. Gus Edwards @PIT
  24. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CHI
  25. Breece Hall @DEN
  26. Jaleel McLaughlin vs. NYJ
  27. Samaje Perine vs. NYJ
  28. Jaylen Warren vs. BAL
  29. Chuba Hubbard @DET
  30. Matt Breida @MIA
  31. Dalvin Cook @DEN
  32. Kenneth Gainwell @LAR
  33. Ezekiel Elliott vs. NO
  34. Gary Brightwell @MIA
  35. Roschon Johnson @WAS
  36. Jerick McKinnon @MIN
  37. Tyler Allgeier vs. HOU
  38. Justice Hill @PIT
  39. Antonio Gibson vs. CHI
  40. Tyjae Spears @IND
  41. Devin Singletary @ATL
  42. Cam Akers vs. KC
  43. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @MIN
  44. Tank Bigsby @BUF
  45. Ameer Abdullah vs. GB
  46. Chris Evans @ARI
  47. Rico Dowdle @SF
  48. Damien Harris vs. JAX
  49. Elijah Mitchell vs. DAL
  50. Kendre Miller @NE
  51. Melvin Gordon @PIT
  52. Duece Vaughn @SF
  53. Ty Montgomery vs. NO
  54. Zamir White vs. GB
  55. Michael Carter @DEN
  56. Trayveon Williams @ARI
  57. Trey Sermon vs. TEN
  58. Ronnie Rivers vs. PHI
  59. Tony Jones @NE
  60. Chris Rodriguez Jr. vs. CHI