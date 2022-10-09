tyler-allgeier-falcons.jpg
Tyler Allgeier looks all set to be the Falcons' leading running back with Cordarrelle Patterson placed on IR Monday, but what should Fantasy players expect from him? Does he automatically become a must-start Fantasy option?

Probably not. He's replacing Cordarrelle Patterson, who was the No. 13 RB in PPR scoring before his injury, so if he is a one-for-one replacement, that seems pretty simple right? Not so much. For one thing, I don't know if you can just assume Allgeier will be a one-for-one replacement – Patterson was fourth in the league in rushing through four games, averaging a robust 5.9 yards per carry. Allgeier showed some nice moves in rushing for 84 yards on 10 carries in Week 3, but we can't just assume he'll be as effective as Patterson.

We also can't just assume he'll have the same role as Patterson. Caleb Huntley looked pretty good in Week 4, and he could have a decent role. Plus, Allgeier hasn't been used much as a pass-catcher – the Falcons have only thrown to their running backs 11 times total in four games – so you're probably looking at a committee back in a mediocre offense who won't catch many passes. That sounds a lot like Rashaad Penny, who usually ranks as an RB3. 

That's where I've got Allgeier for Week 5. He could certainly outperform that, of course, and it's possible he ends up being a must-start running back off the waiver-wire, something we haven't had this season.

But I'm betting against it. Allgeier will be a nice player to have around, but it's unlikely you're going to win your league because of him, let alone many matchups. 

Here are the rest of my RB rankings for Week 5.     

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. SF
  2. Austin Ekeler @CLE
  3. Joe Mixon @BAL
  4. Leonard Fournette vs. ATL
  5. Alvin Kamara vs. SEA
  6. Nick Chubb vs. LAC
  7. Derrick Henry @WAS
  8. Dalvin Cook vs. CHI
  9. Najee Harris @BUF
  10. Josh Jacobs @KC
  11. James Conner vs. PHI
  12. Jamaal Williams @NE
  13. Devin Singletary vs. PIT
  14. Miles Sanders @ARI
  15. James Robinson vs. HOU
  16. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. DET
  17. Damien Harris vs. DET
  18. Jeff Wilson @CAR
  19. Breece Hall vs. MIA
  20. Dameon Pierce @JAX
  21. Ezekiel Elliott @LAR
  22. Kareem Hunt vs. LAC
  23. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LV
  24. J.K. Dobbins vs. CIN
  25. Rashaad Penny @NO
  26. Tyler Allgeier @TB
  27. Khalil Herbert @MIN
  28. David Montgomery @MIN
  29. J.D. McKissic vs. TEN
  30. Raheem Mostert @NYJ
  31. Cam Akers vs. DAL
  32. Michael Carter vs. MIA
  33. Darrell Henderson vs. DAL
  34. Travis Etienne vs. HOU
  35. Antonio Gibson vs. TEN
  36. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. TEN
  37. Chase Edmonds @NYJ
  38. Tony Pollard @LAR
  39. Eno Benjamin vs. PHI
  40. Sony Michel @CLE
  41. Mark Ingram vs. SEA
  42. Zack Moss vs. PIT
  43. Rex Burkhead @JAX
  44. Ke'Shawn Vaughn vs. ATL
  45. Alexander Mattison vs. CHI
  46. Dontrell Hilliard @WAS
  47. Caleb Huntley @TB
  48. Craig Reynolds @NE
  49. Kenyan Drake vs. CIN
  50. Rachaad White vs. ATL
  51. Samaje Perine @BAL
  52. Kenneth Walker @NO
  53. Kenneth Gainwell @ARI