Tyler Allgeier looks all set to be the Falcons' leading running back with Cordarrelle Patterson placed on IR Monday, but what should Fantasy players expect from him? Does he automatically become a must-start Fantasy option?
Probably not. He's replacing Cordarrelle Patterson, who was the No. 13 RB in PPR scoring before his injury, so if he is a one-for-one replacement, that seems pretty simple right? Not so much. For one thing, I don't know if you can just assume Allgeier will be a one-for-one replacement – Patterson was fourth in the league in rushing through four games, averaging a robust 5.9 yards per carry. Allgeier showed some nice moves in rushing for 84 yards on 10 carries in Week 3, but we can't just assume he'll be as effective as Patterson.
We also can't just assume he'll have the same role as Patterson. Caleb Huntley looked pretty good in Week 4, and he could have a decent role. Plus, Allgeier hasn't been used much as a pass-catcher – the Falcons have only thrown to their running backs 11 times total in four games – so you're probably looking at a committee back in a mediocre offense who won't catch many passes. That sounds a lot like Rashaad Penny, who usually ranks as an RB3.
That's where I've got Allgeier for Week 5. He could certainly outperform that, of course, and it's possible he ends up being a must-start running back off the waiver-wire, something we haven't had this season.
But I'm betting against it. Allgeier will be a nice player to have around, but it's unlikely you're going to win your league because of him, let alone many matchups.
Here are the rest of my RB rankings for Week 5.
- Christian McCaffrey vs. SF
- Austin Ekeler @CLE
- Joe Mixon @BAL
- Leonard Fournette vs. ATL
- Alvin Kamara vs. SEA
- Nick Chubb vs. LAC
- Derrick Henry @WAS
- Dalvin Cook vs. CHI
- Najee Harris @BUF
- Josh Jacobs @KC
- James Conner vs. PHI
- Jamaal Williams @NE
- Devin Singletary vs. PIT
- Miles Sanders @ARI
- James Robinson vs. HOU
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. DET
- Damien Harris vs. DET
- Jeff Wilson @CAR
- Breece Hall vs. MIA
- Dameon Pierce @JAX
- Ezekiel Elliott @LAR
- Kareem Hunt vs. LAC
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LV
- J.K. Dobbins vs. CIN
- Rashaad Penny @NO
- Tyler Allgeier @TB
- Khalil Herbert @MIN
- David Montgomery @MIN
- J.D. McKissic vs. TEN
- Raheem Mostert @NYJ
- Cam Akers vs. DAL
- Michael Carter vs. MIA
- Darrell Henderson vs. DAL
- Travis Etienne vs. HOU
- Antonio Gibson vs. TEN
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. TEN
- Chase Edmonds @NYJ
- Tony Pollard @LAR
- Eno Benjamin vs. PHI
- Sony Michel @CLE
- Mark Ingram vs. SEA
- Zack Moss vs. PIT
- Rex Burkhead @JAX
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn vs. ATL
- Alexander Mattison vs. CHI
- Dontrell Hilliard @WAS
- Caleb Huntley @TB
- Craig Reynolds @NE
- Kenyan Drake vs. CIN
- Rachaad White vs. ATL
- Samaje Perine @BAL
- Kenneth Walker @NO
- Kenneth Gainwell @ARI