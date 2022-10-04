Tyler Allgeier looks all set to be the Falcons' leading running back with Cordarrelle Patterson placed on IR Monday, but what should Fantasy players expect from him? Does he automatically become a must-start Fantasy option?
Probably not. He's replacing Cordarrelle Patterson, who was the No. 13 RB in PPR scoring before his injury, so if he is a one-for-one replacement, that seems pretty simple right? Not so much. For one thing, I don't know if you can just assume Allgeier will be a one-for-one replacement – Patterson was fourth in the league in rushing through four games, averaging a robust 5.9 yards per carry. Allgeier showed some nice moves in rushing for 84 yards on 10 carries in Week 3, but we can't just assume he'll be as effective as Patterson.
We also can't just assume he'll have the same role as Patterson. Caleb Huntley looked pretty good in Week 4, and he could have a decent role. Plus, Allgeier hasn't been used much as a pass-catcher – the Falcons have only thrown to their running backs 11 times total in four games – so you're probably looking at a committee back in a mediocre offense who won't catch many passes. That sounds a lot like Rashaad Penny, who usually ranks as an RB3.
That's where I've got Allgeier for Week 5. He could certainly outperform that, of course, and it's possible he ends up being a must-start running back off the waiver-wire, something we haven't had this season.
But I'm betting against it. Allgeier will be a nice player to have around, but it's unlikely you're going to win your league because of him, let alone many matchups.
Here are the rest of my RB rankings for Week 5.
- Christian McCaffrey vs. SF -- The Panthers finally used Christian McCaffrey in a way that made sense in Week 4. It didn't fix their broken offense, but they at least got McCaffrey going in the passing game, targeting him nine times and having him run a route on 87% of their dropbacks. That's how you score 25.8 PPR points in a game where you offense manages 16 points and you run for 27 yards. It's the usage that made McCaffrey the best running back in Fantasy for years. Hopefully they learned their lesson.
- Leonard Fournette vs. ATL -- Fournette has been a volume-based must-start option since the start of last season, but there were some warning signs in Week 4, with Rachaad White playing significant snaps for the first time. Fournette still played 61% of the snaps, a healthy role, but it was his lowest snap share of the season to date. It could just be a one-week thing, but White is an interesting waiver-wire stash this week, and Fournette looks just a little less dependable than usual.
- Saquon Barkley @GB -- The Giants may be down to third-string QB Davis Webb this week, but even that shouldn't be enough to scare you off Barkley at this point. He's ripping off big plays every single week, with a huge role in every facet of the game -- he was even serving as the de facto QB with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor leaving with injuries last week. The degree of difficulty for Barkley is absurdly high right now, but he's looking like the kind of player who can overcome it.
- Austin Ekeler @CLE -- Ekeler still doesn't have any goal-line touchdowns, but that's in part because he scored from 10 yards out twice as well as from 20 yards out in Week 4. You weren't panicking, right?
- Joe Mixon @BAL -- One nice thing about the Bengals' struggles moving the ball down the field this season has been Mixon's unexpected involvement in the passing game. His 15% target share is by far the highest of his career, and he has four or more targets in each game so far, after doing it just seven times in 16 games a year ago. It's been a nice way to make up for Mixon's inefficiency on the ground.
- Alvin Kamara vs. SEA -- Kamara was a surprise inactive for Week 4, but with the Saints letting Latavius Murray go to the Broncos from their practice squad, hopefully Kamara is good to go for this week. I still view Kamara as a buy-low candidate, but he's gotta get and stay healthy for that to work. Hopefully this week is the start of the breakout.
- Dalvin Cook vs. CHI -- Cook more or less played his usual role last week despite that shoulder injury, rushing 20 times and adding two targets. The Vikings should have plenty of opportunities to get him going against the lowly Bears this week.
- Aaron Jones vs. NYG
- Derrick Henry @WAS
- Nick Chubb vs. LAC -- I was actually a little bit surprised to learn that Chubb's 81 carries so far aren't even close to his most in a four-game stretch -- he had multiple stretches in 2019 with as many as 88. Chubb is playing even better than he did in 2019, and while I think there's probably some regression coming -- he probably won't keep scoring 45% of the team's offensive touchdowns, a mark even Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry have never managed for a full season -- he's obviously a must-start Fantasy RB right now.
- Najee Harris @BUF -- Harris' lack of targets in the passing game has become a real issue after he went without a target in Week 4. That was such a big driver of his success as a rookie, but his target share is down to a pedestrian 9% through four games. Hopefully rookie Kenny Pickett looks his way more, but you can't necessarily project that right now. Harris is an RB2 until we see more.
- Josh Jacobs @KC -- Last week, I said Jacobs is a "very boring 10-15 points per game," so of course he had 30-plus points against the Broncos. He has 11 targets over his past two games, and if that pass-catching role remains steady moving forward, he's going to be a borderline top-12 RB. I think Hunter Renfrow's absence has helped, but Jacobs is running plenty of routes, so it isn't out of the question.
- James Conner vs. PHI -- Conner is getting plenty of opportunities, but he hasn't run the ball effectively and this offense as a whole hasn't been as good as expected. I think both of those things will be better moving forward and Conner should certainly get more goal-line opportunities, so he's a bit of a buy-low right now.
- Jamaal Williams @NE -- Williams' 51-yard run in Week 4 was the longest of his career and his longest play from scrimmage since he was a rookie, so yeah, it was a bit of a shock. But the usage -- 19 carries, even in a game where they trailed -- was exactly what we expected. It makes him a solid RB2 moving forward, even in a tough matchup against the Patriots. The Lions' line is creating so much room for this offense right now.
- Khalil Herbert @MIN -- Herbert was a disappointment in Week 4, though the usage was more or less what you were hoping for, with 19 carries. As long as David Montgomery is out, Herbert is going to remain worth starting, but his upside might be capped in what might be the worst offense in football.
- Melvin Gordon vs. IND -- With Javonte Williams out for the season, Gordon figures to be the lead back for the Broncos moving forward, but it's less certain than we thought it would be before the season because of his fumble issues. Gordon was usurped by Mike Boone after Williams left in Week 4, as he fumbled for the fourth time in as many games. I think Gordon will get the first crack in Week 5, but I can't say he's the top-five back I expected with Williams out.
- Devin Singletary vs. PIT -- The Bills won their first two games comfortably and they went with a three-RB rotation. However, with the past two games being much more competitive, we've seen a return to their late-2021 usage, with Singletary playing 73% and 88% of the snaps. That's the kind of usage Singletary needs to be Fantasy relevant, so it's a welcome sign.
- AJ Dillon vs. NYG -- Dillon continues to see more carries than Aaron Jones with a similar passing game role, he just hasn't been as effective through four games. Which shouldn't come as a terribly surprising outcome -- Jones is really good! But Dillon is averaging 14.3 carries and 3.5 targets per game, and that's enough for me to continue to view him as a solid RB2. The touchdowns will come.
- Ezekiel Elliott @LAR -- Elliott hasn't really lost significant playing time to Tony Pollard, so his biggest issue this season has been a fairly predictable one given the Dak Prescott injury: He has just one touchdown in four games. The Cowboys offense is likely to be better moving forward, but until Prescott is back, Ellitott's rmeains more of a low-end start, good for 60-80 yards per game without a lot else.
- Miles Sanders @ARI -- If the strongest argument against a player's Fantasy appeal is that they "don't" score touchdowns, consider buying that player. Sanders went from being an afterthought in the Eagles' goal-line packages to a touchdown machine. He had three of the team's five carries from inside the 10-yard line Sunday and has six of 17 total, after having just 10 of 70 last season. His usage could, of course, shift on a whim again, and Sanders' lack of passing game usage limits his upside if he doesn't find the end zone, but right now, he's a solid starter.
- Jeff Wilson @CAR
- Nyheim Hines @DEN -- Jonathan Taylor hasn't been ruled out, but with the Colts playing Thursday night, it seems safe to assume he's a long shot to play. I don't expect Hines to just take on Taylor's workload, but he should be the lead back for the Colts, with one of Phillip Lindsay or Deon Jackson (or maybe both) helping on the more obvious rushing situations. Hines isn't a must-start back even with Taylor out, but he becomes a more appealing RB2 option.
- Breece Hall vs. MIA -- It sure looked like the Jets flipped the switch to Hall as their lead back in Week 4. He jumped up to a season-high 67% snap share, 63% route participation rate, and had 65% of the team's running back carries, all of which were significanty higher than the first three weeks. Michael Carter is still going to have a significant role, but we expected Hall to be the lead back at some point, and it looks like that point might be here.
- James Robinson vs. HOU -- We've been waiting to see what would happen if the Jaguars found themselves in a negative game script, and it was not good news for Robinson. Robinson played fewer snaps than Etienne and ceded some of the more obvious passing situations as the Jaguars chased points. That shouldn't be an issue against a Texans team the Jaguars are favored by seven points against, but it does highlight that Robinson isn't game-script independent.
- Dameon Pierce @JAX -- The Texans made a point of getting Pierce more involved in Week 4 in the passing game, though he turned his six targets into just 8 yards. Still, it was a positive sign even if Rex Burkhead continues to see most of the obvious passing downs. Pierce is the clear lead runner here, and he's looked good, so if he's going to carve out a receiving role, he's truly going to be a must-start option even in a mediocre(-to-bad) offense.
- Kareem Hunt vs. LAC -- Hunt has been a bit of a disappointment so far, but his role has actually been pretty solid -- double-digit carries in each game plus multiple catches in each. The problem is he hasn't scored in three straight games, after scoring 16 times in 24 games over his previous two seasons. Hunt is useful when he scores and pretty forgettable when he doesn't, but there should be more touchdowns coming for him in the future.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LV -- We're going to keep calling Edwards-Helaire a "sell-high candidate" and he's just going to keep scoring touchdowns, I guess. In terms of usage, Week 4 was by far the most promising game of the season for him, as he had 19 carries, just two fewer than his first three games combined. Edwards-Helaire continues to get looks near the goal line, a big change from his first two seasons and perhaps a reflection of the team's lack of options in the passing game. I still think Edwards-Helaire is an obvious sell with five touchdowns in four games, but he's fine to start if you've got him, too.
- J.K. Dobbins vs. CIN -- Dobbins played a really solid role in Week 3, and the four targets were especially nice to see. He's the lead back in a great offense, and while that probably won't mean 20 carries anytime soon, it should continue to mean plenty of high-quality touches, making him a viable RB2.
- Damien Harris vs. DET -- It seems like the Patriots' running back situation has pretty much reached a state of equilibrium. Harris is going to lead the team in carries most week, with Rhamondre Stevenson seeing most of the receiving work. It makes both of them decent plays against good matchups, and the Lions are a pretty great one.
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. DET
- Rashaad Penny @NO -- It looked like Penny might be starting to lose some opportunities to Kenneth Walker a few weeks ago, but he has 31 carries over the past two games, so that fear is behind us for now. Penny probably won't find it quite as easy to succeed against the Saints as he did against the Lions, but it was good to see him show the same upside that made him so good late last season. His lack of involvement in the passing game (five targets in four games) limits Penny's upside, but he's a decent starter if you need one.
- Tyler Allgeier @TB -- I'm expecting Allgeier to be the Falcons' lead back with Cordarrelle Patterson on IR, but I think he'll split time with Caleb Huntley. Both looked good in Week 3, and this is going to be a run-heavy offense, but I'm not sure I trust either as a starting-caliber option.
- J.D. McKissic vs. TEN
- Cam Akers vs. DAL
- Antonio Gibson vs. TEN -- Brian Robinson Jr. is eligible to come off the Non-Football Injury list this week and could be active for his first NFL game. That makes it next to impossible to trust Gibson, who might just be part of a three-man rotation in a mediocre offense. Gross.
- Michael Carter vs. MIA
- Darrell Henderson vs. DAL
- Chase Edmonds @NYJ -- Edmonds is the goal-line back for the Dolphins, and that's about all he has going for him right now. Neither he nor Raheem Mostert is worth starting in most leagues, but if you had to pick one, Mostert may end up being the better option.
- Travis Etienne vs. HOU
- Mike Boone vs. IND -- Boone figures to have a solid role given Gordon's fumble issues. However, his own trouble catching the ball late in Week 4 probably highlighted his limited utility to the coaching staff as well. The Broncos like Boone, but I'm not sure you can just assume he'll have a significant role with Williams out. He's worth adding this week, but I'd have to be pretty desperate to start him.
- Tony Pollard @LAR -- In Week 4, we saw the downside to relying on a role-player RB in a mediocre offense. Yes, Pollard can create big plays, and he might even be a better player than Ezekiel Elliott. But he's still only good for 8-10 touches most weeks, so he has to do an awful lot with them to be worth starting. He's a fringe starter.
- Raheem Mostert @NYJ
- Phillip Lindsay @DEN
- Eno Benjamin vs. PHI
- Sony Michel @CLE
- Mark Ingram vs. SEA
- Zack Moss vs. PIT
- Rex Burkhead @JAX
- Rachaad White vs. ATL
- Alexander Mattison vs. CHI
- Dontrell Hilliard @WAS
- Caleb Huntley @TB
- Craig Reynolds @NE
- Kenyan Drake vs. CIN
- Jordan Mason @CAR
- Samaje Perine @BAL
- Kenneth Walker @NO
- Tristan Ebner @MIN
- Kenneth Gainwell @ARI
- Avery Williams @TB