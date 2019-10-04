Fantasy Football Week 5 Sleepers: Auden Tate, Kirk Cousins among reinforcement options plus DFS lineups
Auden Tate is one of my favorite sleepers for Week 5. I love the setup for him as the new No. 2 receiver for the Bengals against the Cardinals.
John Ross (shoulder) is on injured reserve, and Tate's role is about to expand as the starter opposite Tyler Boyd. Ross was averaging eight targets a game for the Bengals this season, and hopefully a bulk of those passes now go to Tate.
He comes into Week 5 already playing well with 10 catches for 138 yards on 16 targets in his past two outings against Buffalo and Pittsburgh, and maybe this is the week he finds the end zone for the first time in his career. He has a chance against the Cardinals.
Arizona has allowed four touchdowns to receivers this season, and five receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points. Boyd is a must-start Fantasy receiver this week in all leagues, and Tate is worth using as a No. 3 receiver or flex, especially in PPR.
His value is on the rise with Ross out. And he's worth trusting this week against the Cardinals.
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Brissett has improved as a Fantasy quarterback in each game this season, going from 19 Fantasy points in Week 1 to 27 points in Week 4. Could this be the week he scores more than 30 points? It would be great if he got T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) back this week, but his best game this season came without Hilton on the field last week against Oakland. Since he'll likely be chasing points in Week 5 at Kansas City, consider Brissett a low-end starting option this week in all leagues.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Three quarterbacks this season have passed for at least 247 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns, including Marcus Mariota, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson. Garoppolo only has one game this season with more than 12 Fantasy points, but I would trust him this week as a low-end starting option. We'll see if Cleveland gets back cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) this week, but I would still roll with Garoppolo either way in this matchup at home.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I'm taking a flier on Cousins here as a streaming option since this is a spot where he can have a rebound game. He's been bad in Fantasy and reality, and he's averaging just 11.2 Fantasy points per game. But with Adam Thielen complaining about the offense and Stefon Diggs unhappy, as well as the Giants defense being a disaster, look for Cousins to score at least 20 Fantasy points for the first time all year. In the first three games of the season, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Jameis Winston each had at least 250 passing yards and multiple touchdowns, and this should be Cousins' best game in 2019 to date.
Matt Breida RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We'll see what happens with the 49ers backfield this week if Tevin Coleman (ankle) is able to return. But I would still use Breida as at least a flex, and he should have a consistent workload regardless. He's had at least 13 total touches in all three games for the 49ers, and he's averaging 12 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Bengals and Steelers.
Carlos Hyde RB
HOU Houston • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Hyde is worth using more in non-PPR leagues than PPR, although he did have four catches in Week 4 against Carolina on five targets – but only 6 receiving yards. Still, he does have 85 total yards or a touchdown in three of four games this year, and the Falcons have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in three games.
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Williams is expected to retun in Week 5 against the Colts after missing the past two games with a knee injury, and I expect him to be the second running back for the Chiefs behind LeSean McCoy. He will likely send Darrel Williams to the bench, but he could take over those touches from the past two weeks while he was out. Over that span, Darrel Williams had 17 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns, along with eight catches for 90 yards on nine targets. When Damien Williams was healthy, Darrel Williams didn't touch the ball, so Damien Williams should be looking at that type of workload. In Week 1 when he was healthy, Williams had 13 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown, along with six catches for 39 yards on six targets. I like Williams as a flex in non-PPR leagues and a low-end starter in PPR.
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Howard is worth using as a starter in non-PPR leagues and as a flex in PPR, and he's better than a sleeper. I just needed a place to write about him, so he falls into this category. He was awesome in Week 4 at Green Bay with 31 PPR points, and he's scored four touchdowns in his past three games. He also had three catches for 28 yards on four targets against the Packers, which was a pleasant surprise. Miles Sanders can also be considered a sleeper with this matchup against the Jets, who could again be without linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin).
PHI Philadelphia • #24
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fuller and Deshaun Watson continue to miss on big plays this year, but Fuller is due. Don't be surprised if they connect this week against the Falcons, who have already allowed seven touchdowns to receivers on the season, including three against Tennessee last week from A.J. Brown (two) and Corey Davis.
GB Green Bay • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
With Davante Adams (toe) likely out against the Cowboys, that would be a boost for Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison. Both are worth using as at least No. 3 Fantasy receivers this week. While Allison has a touchdown in two of the past three games, Valdes-Scantling has the higher ceiling as the expected No. 1 receiver if Adams doesn't play. Valdes-Scantling was already second on the team in targets behind Adams, and he should be the go-to option for Aaron Rodgers until Adams is healthy.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Beasley should be a potential starter in PPR for three-receiver leagues given his production over the past three games. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing over that span, and in his past two games against Cincinnati and New England, he has 15 catches for 123 yards on 23 targets. We'll see if Josh Allen (concussion) is healthy for Week 5 at Tennessee, but I would still trust Beasley in PPR even with Matt Barkley under center.
Mohamed Sanu WR
ATL Atlanta • #12
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Even in a crowded offense with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman, Sanu is still making plenty of plays in PPR. In his past two games against Indianapolis and Tennessee, Sanu has 15 catches for 166 yards on 18 targets. He's been outplaying Ridley over that stretch since he has four catches for 38 yards on seven targets, and we'll see if that changes moving forward. It's hard to ignore Sanu if the Falcons continue to feature him with an average of 7.5 targets per game.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Steelers increased Johnson's role prior to Week 3 at San Francisco, and he's been productive with at least 14 PPR points in each of the past two games. He's caught a touchdown in each outing against San Francisco and Cincinnati from Mason Rudolph, and he's been Pittsburgh's most productive receiver over that span with nine catches for 129 yards and two scores on 12 targets. This week, he's facing a Ravens defense that has allowed at least one receiver to score or gain over 100 receiving yards in every game this year. Johnson is a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues.
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Dorsett has 16 targets in his past two games without Antonio Brown on the roster, and this is a great matchup against Washington. The Redskins allow the most touchdowns to receivers this season with eight, and eight receivers have already scored at least 13 PPR points against Washington this year. Along with his targets being up the past two weeks, he has two games without Brown on the roster with at least 18 PPR points, and I like Dorsett as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 5.
Jack Doyle TE
IND Indianapolis • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Doyle is worth starting in all leagues this week if T.Y. Hilton (quad) remains out. In Week 4 against Oakland, with Hilton inactive, Doyle had a season-high eight targets and scored his first touchdown. He also matched his season high in catches with four, but he only managed 22 yards. Still, his eight targets tied for the team lead against the Raiders, and he could see a target spike again in Week 5 with the Colts likely chasing points at Kansas City.
Tyler Eifert TE
CIN Cincinnati • #85
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Eifert is going to be a good case study in Week 5 on just how bad the Cardinals defense is against tight ends. So far, it has been awful, allowing at least one touchdown each week and 18 PPR points to T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews, Greg Olsen and Will Dissly. The difference between Eifert and those guys is usage since all four of those other tight ends are more involved in their offenses compared to Eifert, who comes into Week 5 with 11 catches for 81 yards and one touchdown on 16 targets. He has yet to have more than five targets in a game or gain more than 27 yards in any outing, and he dropped a touchdown Monday night at Pittsburgh in Week 4. Still, the matchup is favorable, so take a flier on Eifert as a low-end starter in all formats.
Dawson Knox TE
BUF Buffalo • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Knox is someone to consider as a streaming option in deeper leagues, but I would like his outlook more if Josh Allen (concussion) plays. The Titans have allowed a tight end to score or gain over 100 yards in every game this season, and Knox has six catches for 135 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in his past two outings against Cincinnati and New England. Keep an eye on Allen's status, and Knox could be a sneaky sleeper for Week 5 given the matchup.
DFS LINEUPS
DraftKings
QB - Carson Wentz ($6,100) vs. NYJ
RB - Ezekiel Elliott ($8,300) vs. GB
RB - David Montgomery ($5,200) at OAK
WR - Chris Godwin ($6,900) at NO
WR - Alshon Jeffery ($5,900) vs. NYJ
WR - Will Fuller ($4,500) vs. ATL
TE - Zach Ertz ($6,00) vs. NYJ
FLEX - Jaylen Samuels ($4,100) vs. BAL
DST - Titans ($3,000) vs. BUF
Let's go, Eagles. I'm stacking Wentz, Jeffery and Ertz against the Jets, and I love the matchup for Philadelphia at home.
At running back, I'll spend the money for Elliott against the Packers, who have been awful against the run in their past three games against Minnesota, Denver and Philadelphia. And Montgomery is our Start of the Week, and I love the setup for him against the Raiders. I'll also flex Samuels with the hope that A) the Steelers lean on him again, especially if they run the wildcat, and B) James Conner (ankle) is banged up.
Along with Jeffery at receiver, I'll ride the hot hand with Godwin, who has scored a touchdown in three of four games this year. And I'm expecting Fuller to blow up this week against a bad Falcons secondary at home.
FanDuel
QB - Andy Dalton ($7,500) vs. ARI
RB - Ezekiel Elliott ($8,800) vs. GB
RB - David Johnson ($6,800) at CIN
WR - DeAndre Hopkins ($8,500) vs. ATL
WR - Adam Thielen ($6,900) at NYG
WR - Josh Gordon ($6,200) at WAS
TE - Tyler Eifert ($4,600) at ARI
FLEX - David Montgomery ($5,700) at OAK
DST - Bears ($5,000) at OAK
This should be a good week for the Bengals with their matchup at home against the Cardinals. Dalton should have one of his best games this year, and Eifert is facing the defense that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
Again, I'll go with Elliott and Montgomery here with the upside of both in their matchups, and I expect Johnson to dominate the Bengals. His role in the passing game is exceptional with at least six catches in three of four games.
I'm expecting Hopkins and Thielen to have the squeaky wheel game this week since both are due, especially Thielen, and I love the matchup for Gordon against Washington. The Redskins allow the most touchdowns to receivers this season with eight.
