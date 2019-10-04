Fantasy Football Week 5 Sleepers: Auden Tate, Kirk Cousins among reinforcement options plus DFS lineups

Auden Tate is one of my favorite sleepers for Week 5. I love the setup for him as the new No. 2 receiver for the Bengals against the Cardinals.

John Ross (shoulder) is on injured reserve, and Tate's role is about to expand as the starter opposite Tyler Boyd. Ross was averaging eight targets a game for the Bengals this season, and hopefully a bulk of those passes now go to Tate.

He comes into Week 5 already playing well with 10 catches for 138 yards on 16 targets in his past two outings against Buffalo and Pittsburgh, and maybe this is the week he finds the end zone for the first time in his career. He has a chance against the Cardinals.

Arizona has allowed four touchdowns to receivers this season, and five receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points. Boyd is a must-start Fantasy receiver this week in all leagues, and Tate is worth using as a No. 3 receiver or flex, especially in PPR.

His value is on the rise with Ross out. And he's worth trusting this week against the Cardinals.

Quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -11 O/U 56 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 14th OWNED 69% YTD Stats PAYDS 911 RUYDS 57 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.8 Brissett has improved as a Fantasy quarterback in each game this season, going from 19 Fantasy points in Week 1 to 27 points in Week 4. Could this be the week he scores more than 30 points? It would be great if he got T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) back this week, but his best game this season came without Hilton on the field last week against Oakland. Since he'll likely be chasing points in Week 5 at Kansas City, consider Brissett a low-end starting option this week in all leagues. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE SF -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 19th OWNED 59% Three quarterbacks this season have passed for at least 247 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns, including Marcus Mariota, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson. Garoppolo only has one game this season with more than 12 Fantasy points, but I would trust him this week as a low-end starting option. We'll see if Cleveland gets back cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) this week, but I would still roll with Garoppolo either way in this matchup at home. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG MIN -5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK 18th OWNED 28% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 I'm taking a flier on Cousins here as a streaming option since this is a spot where he can have a rebound game. He's been bad in Fantasy and reality, and he's averaging just 11.2 Fantasy points per game. But with Adam Thielen complaining about the offense and Stefon Diggs unhappy, as well as the Giants defense being a disaster, look for Cousins to score at least 20 Fantasy points for the first time all year. In the first three games of the season, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Jameis Winston each had at least 250 passing yards and multiple touchdowns, and this should be Cousins' best game in 2019 to date.

Running backs Matt Breida RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE SF -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 13th OWNED 78% YTD Stats RUYDS 21 REC 2 REYDS 42 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 We'll see what happens with the 49ers backfield this week if Tevin Coleman (ankle) is able to return. But I would still use Breida as at least a flex, and he should have a consistent workload regardless. He's had at least 13 total touches in all three games for the 49ers, and he's averaging 12 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Bengals and Steelers. Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 32nd OWNED 83% RUYDS 250 REC 5 REYDS 8 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Hyde is worth using more in non-PPR leagues than PPR, although he did have four catches in Week 4 against Carolina on five targets – but only 6 receiving yards. Still, he does have 85 total yards or a touchdown in three of four games this year, and the Falcons have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in three games. Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND KC -11 O/U 56 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 30th OWNED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 62 REC 5 REYDS 47 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Williams is expected to retun in Week 5 against the Colts after missing the past two games with a knee injury, and I expect him to be the second running back for the Chiefs behind LeSean McCoy. He will likely send Darrel Williams to the bench, but he could take over those touches from the past two weeks while he was out. Over that span, Darrel Williams had 17 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns, along with eight catches for 90 yards on nine targets. When Damien Williams was healthy, Darrel Williams didn't touch the ball, so Damien Williams should be looking at that type of workload. In Week 1 when he was healthy, Williams had 13 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown, along with six catches for 39 yards on six targets. I like Williams as a flex in non-PPR leagues and a low-end starter in PPR. Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -11 O/U 56 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 39th OWNED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 2 REYDS 15 TD 0 FPTS/G 3

Wide receivers Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL HOU -4 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 35th OWNED 91% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 147 TD 2 FPTS/G 30 Fuller and Deshaun Watson continue to miss on big plays this year, but Fuller is due. Don't be surprised if they connect this week against the Falcons, who have already allowed seven touchdowns to receivers on the season, including three against Tennessee last week from A.J. Brown (two) and Corey Davis. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 20th OWNED 88% REC 16 TAR 28 REYDS 217 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 With Davante Adams (toe) likely out against the Cowboys, that would be a boost for Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison. Both are worth using as at least No. 3 Fantasy receivers this week. While Allison has a touchdown in two of the past three games, Valdes-Scantling has the higher ceiling as the expected No. 1 receiver if Adams doesn't play. Valdes-Scantling was already second on the team in targets behind Adams, and he should be the go-to option for Aaron Rodgers until Adams is healthy. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR OWNED 19% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 146 TD 1 FPTS/G 24 Beasley should be a potential starter in PPR for three-receiver leagues given his production over the past three games. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing over that span, and in his past two games against Cincinnati and New England, he has 15 catches for 123 yards on 23 targets. We'll see if Josh Allen (concussion) is healthy for Week 5 at Tennessee, but I would still trust Beasley in PPR even with Matt Barkley under center. Mohamed Sanu WR ATL Atlanta • #12

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -4 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 43rd OWNED 11% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Even in a crowded offense with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman, Sanu is still making plenty of plays in PPR. In his past two games against Indianapolis and Tennessee, Sanu has 15 catches for 166 yards on 18 targets. He's been outplaying Ridley over that stretch since he has four catches for 38 yards on seven targets, and we'll see if that changes moving forward. It's hard to ignore Sanu if the Falcons continue to feature him with an average of 7.5 targets per game. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 48th OWNED 13% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 7 REYDS 136 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.5 The Steelers increased Johnson's role prior to Week 3 at San Francisco, and he's been productive with at least 14 PPR points in each of the past two games. He's caught a touchdown in each outing against San Francisco and Cincinnati from Mason Rudolph, and he's been Pittsburgh's most productive receiver over that span with nine catches for 129 yards and two scores on 12 targets. This week, he's facing a Ravens defense that has allowed at least one receiver to score or gain over 100 receiving yards in every game this year. Johnson is a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS NE -15.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR OWNED 45% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 1 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Dorsett has 16 targets in his past two games without Antonio Brown on the roster, and this is a great matchup against Washington. The Redskins allow the most touchdowns to receivers this season with eight, and eight receivers have already scored at least 13 PPR points against Washington this year. Along with his targets being up the past two weeks, he has two games without Brown on the roster with at least 18 PPR points, and I like Dorsett as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 5.

Tight ends Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -11 O/U 56 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 16th OWNED 28% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 59 TD 1 FPTS/G 15 Doyle is worth starting in all leagues this week if T.Y. Hilton (quad) remains out. In Week 4 against Oakland, with Hilton inactive, Doyle had a season-high eight targets and scored his first touchdown. He also matched his season high in catches with four, but he only managed 22 yards. Still, his eight targets tied for the team lead against the Raiders, and he could see a target spike again in Week 5 with the Colts likely chasing points at Kansas City. Tyler Eifert TE CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CIN -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 21st OWNED 6% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 66 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 Eifert is going to be a good case study in Week 5 on just how bad the Cardinals defense is against tight ends. So far, it has been awful, allowing at least one touchdown each week and 18 PPR points to T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews, Greg Olsen and Will Dissly. The difference between Eifert and those guys is usage since all four of those other tight ends are more involved in their offenses compared to Eifert, who comes into Week 5 with 11 catches for 81 yards and one touchdown on 16 targets. He has yet to have more than five targets in a game or gain more than 27 yards in any outing, and he dropped a touchdown Monday night at Pittsburgh in Week 4. Still, the matchup is favorable, so take a flier on Eifert as a low-end starter in all formats. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 17th OWNED 41% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 29 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 Knox is someone to consider as a streaming option in deeper leagues, but I would like his outlook more if Josh Allen (concussion) plays. The Titans have allowed a tight end to score or gain over 100 yards in every game this season, and Knox has six catches for 135 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in his past two outings against Cincinnati and New England. Keep an eye on Allen's status, and Knox could be a sneaky sleeper for Week 5 given the matchup.

QB - Carson Wentz ($6,100) vs. NYJ

RB - Ezekiel Elliott ($8,300) vs. GB

RB - David Montgomery ($5,200) at OAK

WR - Chris Godwin ($6,900) at NO

WR - Alshon Jeffery ($5,900) vs. NYJ

WR - Will Fuller ($4,500) vs. ATL

TE - Zach Ertz ($6,00) vs. NYJ

FLEX - Jaylen Samuels ($4,100) vs. BAL

DST - Titans ($3,000) vs. BUF

Let's go, Eagles. I'm stacking Wentz, Jeffery and Ertz against the Jets, and I love the matchup for Philadelphia at home.

At running back, I'll spend the money for Elliott against the Packers, who have been awful against the run in their past three games against Minnesota, Denver and Philadelphia. And Montgomery is our Start of the Week, and I love the setup for him against the Raiders. I'll also flex Samuels with the hope that A) the Steelers lean on him again, especially if they run the wildcat, and B) James Conner (ankle) is banged up.

Along with Jeffery at receiver, I'll ride the hot hand with Godwin, who has scored a touchdown in three of four games this year. And I'm expecting Fuller to blow up this week against a bad Falcons secondary at home.

QB - Andy Dalton ($7,500) vs. ARI

RB - Ezekiel Elliott ($8,800) vs. GB

RB - David Johnson ($6,800) at CIN

WR - DeAndre Hopkins ($8,500) vs. ATL

WR - Adam Thielen ($6,900) at NYG

WR - Josh Gordon ($6,200) at WAS

TE - Tyler Eifert ($4,600) at ARI

FLEX - David Montgomery ($5,700) at OAK

DST - Bears ($5,000) at OAK

This should be a good week for the Bengals with their matchup at home against the Cardinals. Dalton should have one of his best games this year, and Eifert is facing the defense that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Again, I'll go with Elliott and Montgomery here with the upside of both in their matchups, and I expect Johnson to dominate the Bengals. His role in the passing game is exceptional with at least six catches in three of four games.

I'm expecting Hopkins and Thielen to have the squeaky wheel game this week since both are due, especially Thielen, and I love the matchup for Gordon against Washington. The Redskins allow the most touchdowns to receivers this season with eight.