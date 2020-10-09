Watch Now: Week 5 RB Starts ( 3:39 )

One of the big storylines for Fantasy managers this week has been the backfield changes for the Browns and Chargers due to injuries to Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler. It could lead to some sleeper options in Week 5 and beyond.



For the Browns, Chubb (knee) is on injured reserve and could be out for six weeks. In his absence, Kareem Hunt is headed for a big workload, but we also could see D'Ernest Johnson in a prominent role. As of Friday, he's rostered in 71 percent of leagues on CBS Sports, so check to see if he's out there and add him.



The Browns have a tough matchup against the Colts in Week 5, and Johnson should only be considered a flex option at best, especially in PPR. But he did have 13 carries for 95 yards against the Cowboys in Week 4 when Chubb got hurt, which was more than Hunt, who had 11 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns.



Neither running back had a catch against Dallas (Dontrell Hilliard actually had one for 2 yards), so we'll have to see how the Browns use Johnson in that capacity. Hunt likely will play more on passing downs, but this is a good week to see what the Browns do with Johnson in that aspect of the game.



I'm encouraged about what Johnson can become while Chubb is out since the Browns lead the NFL in rushing, averaging more than 200 yards per game on the ground. And keep an eye on Hunt since he's now battled a groin injury for the past two weeks, although he's expected to play against the Colts.



For the Chargers, Ekeler (hamstring) is out in Week 5 at New Orleans and could miss several weeks. Without him, the Chargers will lean on Joshua Kelly and Justin Jackson, and you should check to see if Jackson is still available on waivers (51 percent rostered on CBS Sports).



I expect Kelley to be the better running back while Ekeler is out, but he needs to perform better than what he's done in the past two games. He had 12 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 at Cincinnati and 113 total yards on 25 total touches (two catches) in Week 2 against the Chiefs, but he's combined for just 17 carries for 50 yards, along with five catches for 35 yards and two fumbles in his past two outings against Carolina and Tampa Bay.



Jackson, meanwhile, was hurt in Week 1 and missed two games before returning in Week 4. With Ekeler hurt, Jackson had six carries for 9 yards and two catches for 12 yards on two targets at Tampa Bay.



Jackson's had the chance for a big role with the Chargers before and had mixed results. In 2019, when Melvin Gordon was a holdout to start the season, Jackson had 18 carries for 142 yards (7.9 yards per carry), along with six catches for 13 yards, in the first three games of the year.



And in 2018, when Gordon was hurt and missed three games from Weeks 13-15, Jackson had 31 carries for 123 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, as well as six catches for 69 yards. He scored at least 15 PPR points in two of those games.



The two fumbles for Kelley could be a problem, but I would anticipate him getting the most work in Week 5 at New Orleans. I don't like either Chargers running back this week -- although the Saints have allowed a running back to score in three games in a row -- but Kelley would be a flex at best in all formats.



Hopefully, Kelley or Jackson will emerge as the lead running back until Ekeler is healthy. It would be nice to have some clarity -- and another Fantasy option we can rely on -- until Ekeler is back.



Now, let's look at other sleeper options for Week 5, as well as some DFS lineups you can use on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Week 5 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -9 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats PAYDS 994 RUYDS 115 TD 6 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.1 Even in a bad game last week against Seattle, Fitzpatrick still scored 20 Fantasy points, and he's averaging 25.3 Fantasy points in his past three outings. The 49ers have allowed Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz to score at least 22 Fantasy points in two home games this year, and Fitzpatrick can still be a streaming option this week. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7 O/U 57 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats PAYDS 883 RUYDS 53 TD 6 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.6 The matchup is great for Cousins since the Seahawks are allowing an average of 408.5 passing yards per game, and three of four quarterbacks have scored multiple touchdowns against Seattle with Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Dak Prescott. Cousins has yet to attempt more than 27 passes in a game, but that should happen this week and lead to quality production. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats PAYDS 889 RUYDS 137 TD 2 INT 5 FPTS/G 11.8 Jones is another quarterback with a great matchup against Dallas, who has allowed at least three passing touchdowns in each of the past three weeks against Ryan, Wilson and the combination of Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry. Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 1, so he's due. And he could be a sneaky starting option in a potential shootout with Prescott in Week 5.

Running backs Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ ARI -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 70% YTD Stats RUYDS 59 REC 13 REYDS 73 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 The last time Edmonds, who went to Fordham, played a New York team was at the Giants in Week 7 last year, and he had 27 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns, along with two catches for 24 yards. He's not doing that with Kenyan Drake healthy, but Edmonds does have the chance to be a flex option in PPR. I'm hoping he remains a fixture in the passing game after he had five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 4 at Carolina. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE IND -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 73 REC 16 REYDS 97 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.3 Hines has combined for 16 PPR points in his past three games after scoring 26 PPR points in Week 1, but I think he can be a flex option in PPR this week. The Browns are among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 25, and five running backs already have at least three receptions against Cleveland. Jonathan Taylor will obviously factor into the passing game as well, but Hines could be more involved in the offense this week after seven catches for 48 yards on eight targets in his past two outings. Devonta Freeman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats RUYDS 43 REC 4 REYDS 35 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.9 It's encouraging that Freeman had 15 total touches (four catches) in his second game with the Giants in Week 4 at the Rams. Now, hopefully he'll be more productive against the Cowboys after he managed just 68 total yards and no touchdowns. Dallas hasn't give up a lot of rushing yards to one running back this year, but the Cowboys are third in rushing yards allowed with 544. Freeman is worth using as a flex in what could be a high-scoring game. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BAL -12.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats RUYDS 167 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.2 This is more of an option for deeper leagues because I expect Edwards to get some carries late in this game with the Ravens nursing a lead. Baltimore is a 13-point favorite at home, and Edwards has at least nine carries in two of his past three games. You're not playing him ahead of Mark Ingram, but you might consider it with J.K. Dobbins. It will take Edwards scoring to help your Fantasy roster, but the Bengals have allowed four rushing touchdowns in four games this year. Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -9 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 10th ROSTERED 99% YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 13 REYDS 102 TD 4 FPTS/G 16.6 I originally considered McKinnon for Start of the Week before Raheem Mostert (knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday. If Mostert plays then McKinnon is a low-end starting option in all leagues. But if Mostert is out then McKinnon has top-10 upside. He's scored in every game this season, and he has at least 15.0 PPR points in the past two games with Mostert out.

Wide receivers Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 29 REYDS 236 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.2 Slayton was great in Week 1 against Pittsburgh with 28 PPR points, but he's combined for 19 PPR points in his past three games against Chicago, San Francisco and the Rams. Dallas has struggled with receivers so far this season, and six guys have already scored at least 16 PPR points against this secondary. Slayton and Golden Tate are both worth using as sleepers in this matchup. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 23 REYDS 219 TD 1 FPTS/G 21 Even with Joe Flacco under center you should still use Crowder this week as a low-end starter in PPR. Like Sam Darnold, Flacco should lean on Crowder, who has two games this season with at least 10 targets, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in both of those outings. The Cardinals have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 17 PPR points in each of their past three games. Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -5.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 20 REYDS 191 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Keep an eye on Shenault's hamstring injury, and hopefully he's 100 percent for this matchup and can build off his performance from Week 4 at Cincinnati when he had five catches for 86 yards on six targets. He now has six targets in each of his past two games, and hopefully the Jaguars continue to feed him the ball. The Texans have already allowed five receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this year, which should be good for Shenault and D.J. Chark. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -9 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 84% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 3 REYDS 35 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Samuel had the shake-off-the-rust game in Week 4 against the Eagles in his 2020 debut following offseason foot surgery, and now hopefully big games are coming. It would be great if Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) returns this week, and Samuel still has to share targets with George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk, who is another sleeper against the Dolphins. Miami has already allowed five receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year, and Samuel is a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 5. Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV KC -12 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 87% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 27 REYDS 198 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Watkins and Mecole Hardman are both worth using as sleepers this week against the Raiders. Watkins has three games this season with at least seven targets, and Patrick Mahomes continues to lean on him. And Hardman has 10 target in his past two games, and he's scored two touchdowns over that span. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC HOU -5.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 21 REYDS 138 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 Cooks has been bad so far this season with the Texans. He had 14 PPR points in Week 2 against Baltimore, but he's combined for nine PPR points in his other three games, including a donut in Week 4 against Minnesota with no catches on three targets. He's due, and this is a good matchup to trust him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Jacksonville's cornerbacks are banged up with D.J. Hayden (hamstring) on injured reserve and C.J. Henderson (shoulder) sidelined. That should allow Cooks to have a breakout game in Week 5.

Tight ends Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PIT -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 113 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Ebron was building momentum prior to the Steelers impromptu bye in Week 4, and hopefully he can stay hot in Week 5 against the Eagles. It's a good matchup since Philadelphia has struggled with Higbee in Week 2 (28 PPR points) and George Kittle in Week 4 (39 PPR points), and hopefully Ebron can do damage as well. In Week 3 against Houston, Ebron had five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and it would be great if he has a good encore performance this week. Ian Thomas TE CAR Carolina • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -1.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 30 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5 Using Thomas is strictly about the matchup with the Falcons in Week 5. Atlanta has allowed a tight end to score in every game this year, with seven touchdowns allowed to the position in four games. Thomas just scored his first touchdown in Week 4 against Arizona with a season-high five targets, so hopefully his involvement is about to improve moving forward. Mo Alie-Cox TE IND Indianapolis • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE IND -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 13 REYDS 194 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 I wish Alie-Cox was more involved in the offense, and the healthy return of Trey Burton won't help things with Jack Doyle also around. But Alie-Cox has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in three games in a row, and this is a great matchup for him in Week 5 at Cleveland since the Browns have allowed a tight end to score in three of four games. His targets are down -- five combined in the past two games -- but I wouldn't be surprised if he scored in Week 5.

Week 4 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB: Daniel Jones (at DAL) $5,400

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (vs. NYG) $7,800

RB: Mike Davis (at ATL) $6,400

WR: Amari Cooper (vs. NYG) $7,400

WR: Tyreek Hill (vs. LV) $6,900

WR: Darius Slayton (at DAL) $4,800

TE: Evan Engram (at DAL) $4,600

FLEX: Ian Thomas (at ATL) $3,400

DST: Texans (vs. JAC) $2,600

The matchup against the Cowboys should be the perfect cure for the Giants' offensive woes this year, and hopefully Jones, Slayton and Engram take advantage of it in the Jason Garrett revenge game. I'm expecting a lot of points given how both defenses have looked through four weeks, which is why I'm playing Elliott and Cooper also.

I also like the matchup for the Panthers against the Falcons, and Davis and Thomas should have the chance for a big week. Thomas will need a touchdown to likely help your roster, and the Falcons have given up plenty of them to tight ends already this year.

Hill has scored in every game this season, and I hope he keeps his touchdown streak alive for one more week. That could lead to a big payoff for this roster.

FanDuel

QB: Teddy Bridgewater (at ATL) $7,100

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (vs. NYG) $7,800

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (vs. LV) $7,900

WR: Tyreek Hill (vs. LV) $8,200

WR: Will Fuller (vs. JAC) $6,600

WR: CeeDee Lamb (vs. NYG) $5,900

TE: Ian Thomas (at ATL) $4,700

FLEX: Robby Anderson (at ATL) $6,200

DEF: Cardinals (at NYJ) $4,200

I'll stick with the matchup for the Panthers and Falcons here and go with Bridgewater, Thomas and Anderson. Hopefully, this isn't the week that the Atlanta defense decides to show up.

I'll play Hill again here, as well as Elliott, and I'll add two of their teammates in Edwards-Helaire and Lamb. For Edwards-Helaire, this could be his best game of the season against the Raiders' porous run defense, and Lamb has 11 catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets in two home games this year.

As for Fuller, he has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in three of four games this year, and he should beat up on this battered Jaguars secondary. He should be a key cog on this successful roster in Week 5.

