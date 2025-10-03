Rico Dowdle RB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 19th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 83 REC 5 REYDS 20 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.4 Chuba Hubbard (calf) is not expected to play in Week 5 against Miami, and I like Dowdle as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. In 2024 with the Cowboys, Dowdle had 10 games with at least 15 total touches, and he scored at least 14.9 PPR points in six outings over that span. He will likely share the work in Carolina with rookie Trevor Etienne in Week 5, but we expect Dowdle to do most of the heavy lifting. He already started to take work away from Hubbard, and Dowdle has 19 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 6 yards on two targets in his past two games against Atlanta and New England. The Dolphins have allowed a running back to score at least 12.8 PPR points in every game this season, including the past three opponents (Rhamondre Stevenson, James Cook, and Breece Hall) to score at least 16.1 PPR points. Dowdle is my favorite injury replacement running back in Week 5, and he has top-20 upside in all leagues with his matchup against Miami.

Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 18th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats RUYDS 108 REC 8 REYDS 34 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 Bucky Irving (foot) is not expected to play in Week 5 at Seattle, and I like White as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. He only has one game this season with double digits in carries, but he got four catches in Week 4 against the Eagles. White will share playing time with Sean Tucker, but I expect White to get more touches and work on passing downs. That matters against the Seahawks, who are No. 1 in most receptions (29) and receiving yards (266) allowed to running backs. Three backfields this season (San Francisco, Pittsburgh, and Arizona) have combined for at least seven catches against Seattle. In those games, Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell, Trey Benson, and Emari Demercado have scored at least 4.6 PPR points against the Seahawks with their receiving stats alone. This is all a benefit for White, who should be a primary weapon for Baker Mayfield. As for Tucker, he is more of a desperation flex in deeper leagues.

Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN ARI -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 1 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.1 Trey Benson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and the Cardinals will likely use a committee to replace him, including Carter and Emari Demercado. Most likely, Carter will handle rushing duties, and Demercado will remain in his role on passing downs. Carter had two games in 2024 with extended action for the Cardinals, and he did well in those outings. He scored 10.1 PPR points at the Rams in Week 17 with 13 carries for 70 yards and two catches for 11 yards, and he had 15.9 PPR points in Week 18 against San Francisco with 17 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 16 yards. I'd use Carter as a low-end No. 2 running back against the Titans, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. Three running backs this season have scored at least 14.8 PPR points against Tennessee, and Carter might be able to help Fantasy managers in a desperate situation in Week 5. As for Demercado, he is a flex option for this week, but I prefer Carter in this matchup with the Titans.

Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats RUYDS 69 REC 12 REYDS 107 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 Hill has eight catches in the past two games for the Ravens on 10 targets, and he finished with 86 yards and a touchdown over that span. He also added three carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 at Kansas City. If Baltimore falls behind in Week 5 against Houston, then Hill will likely see an increase in playing time, and Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is out. I like Hill as a flex option in PPR, and he should be a reliable weapon out of the backfield for new Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush.

Nick Chubb RB HOU Houston • #21

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL HOU -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats RUYDS 188 REC 7 REYDS 46 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 I'm hoping Chubb takes a backseat to Woody Marks this week, and I like Marks as a top-20 Fantasy running back in all leagues. But even when Marks had his breakout game in Week 4 against Tennessee, Chubb still played 42 percent of the snaps and finished with 13 carries for 47 yards and two catches for 15 yards on two targets. This week, the Texans have a dream matchup against the Ravens, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Baltimore is a mess defensively, and Marks and Chubb could both perform well in this game. Don't be afraid to use Chubb as a flex option in Week 5.