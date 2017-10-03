Fantasy Football Week 5: Squeaky wheel gets the grease, as Antonio Brown remains near top of WR rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on Antonio Brown.
Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 5 Rankings Review piece.
Antonio Brown made a scene in Week 4, when Ben Roethlisberger missed him down the field for what would have been a likely touchdown. His Fantasy owners probably weren't too happy about it either. However, despite a few disappointing weeks so far, we're still very high on Brown Bears ; Heath has him at No. 1 this week, while both Dave and Jamey have him top-five. He's still arguably the best WR in football, and he's going to prove it soon enough.
