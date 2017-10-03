Play

Fantasy Football Week 5: Squeaky wheel gets the grease, as Antonio Brown remains near top of WR rankings

He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown made a scene in Week 4, when Ben Roethlisberger missed him down the field for what would have been a likely touchdown. His Fantasy owners probably weren't too happy about it either. However, despite a few disappointing weeks so far, we're still very high on Brown Bears ; Heath has him at No. 1 this week, while both Dave and Jamey have him top-five. He's still arguably the best WR in football, and he's going to prove it soon enough. 

Week 5 WR Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1 Mike Evans TB (vs NE) Jordy Nelson GB (at DAL) Antonio Brown PIT (vs JAC)
2 Odell Beckham NYG (vs LAC) Odell Beckham NYG (vs LAC) A.J. Green CIN (vs BUF)
3Jordy Nelson GB (at DAL) A.J. Green CIN (vs BUF) Odell Beckham NYG (vs LAC)
4Antonio Brown PIT (vs JAC) Antonio Brown PIT (vs JAC) Jordy Nelson GB (at DAL)
5A.J. Green CIN (vs BUF) Mike Evans TB (vs NE) Mike Evans TB (vs NE)
6 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs KC) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs SF) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs KC)
7 Dez Bryant DAL (vs GB) Chris Hogan NE (at TB) Dez Bryant DAL (vs GB)
8 Stefon Diggs MIN (at CHI) Stefon Diggs MIN (at CHI) Stefon Diggs MIN (at CHI)
9 Keenan Allen LAC (at NYG) Keenan Allen LAC (at NYG) Randall Cobb GB (at DAL)
10 Doug Baldwin SEA (at LAR) Golden Tate DET (vs CAR) Tyreek Hill KC (at HOU)
11Tyreek Hill KC (at HOU) Dez Bryant DAL (vs GB) Adam Thielen MIN (at CHI)
12 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at PHI) DeVante Parker MIA (vs TEN) Doug Baldwin SEA (at LAR)
13Randall Cobb GB (at DAL) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs KC) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at PHI)
14 Martavis Bryant PIT (vs JAC) Tyreek Hill KC (at HOU) DeVante Parker MIA (vs TEN)
15 DeSean Jackson TB (vs NE) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs TEN) Keenan Allen LAC (at NYG)
16 Brandin Cooks NE (at TB) Pierre Garcon SF (at IND) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs SF)
17Golden Tate DET (vs CAR) DeSean Jackson TB (vs NE) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at DET)
18T.Y. Hilton IND (vs SF) Doug Baldwin SEA (at LAR) Golden Tate DET (vs CAR)
19Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at DET) Adam Thielen MIN (at CHI) Brandin Cooks NE (at TB)
20DeVante Parker MIA (vs TEN) Brandin Cooks NE (at TB) Chris Hogan NE (at TB)
21Chris Hogan NE (at TB) Martavis Bryant PIT (vs JAC) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs TEN)
22Pierre Garcon SF (at IND) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at PHI) Pierre Garcon SF (at IND)
23Will Fuller HOU (vs KC) Randall Cobb GB (at DAL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs ARI)
24 Jeremy Maclin BAL (at OAK) Jaron Brown ARI (at PHI) Allen Hurns JAC (at PIT)
25Adam Thielen MIN (at CHI) Devin Funchess CAR (at DET) Rishard Matthews TEN (at MIA)
26Devin Funchess CAR (at DET) Donte Moncrief IND (vs SF) Sterling Shepard NYG (vs LAC)
27 Danny Amendola NE (at TB) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at DET) Robby Anderson NYJ (at CLE)
28Jarvis Landry MIA (vs TEN) Allen Hurns JAC (at PIT) Amari Cooper OAK (vs BAL)
29Sterling Shepard NYG (vs LAC) Marvin Jones DET (vs CAR) Devin Funchess CAR (at DET)
30Rishard Matthews TEN (at MIA) Danny Amendola NE (at TB) Martavis Bryant PIT (vs JAC)
31Jaron Brown ARI (at PHI) Rishard Matthews TEN (at MIA) DeSean Jackson TB (vs NE)
32 Cooper Kupp LAR (vs SEA) Sammy Watkins LAR (vs SEA) Will Fuller HOU (vs KC)
33Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs ARI) Will Fuller HOU (vs KC) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (at CLE)
34Jermaine Kearse NYJ (at CLE) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs ARI) Marqise Lee JAC (at PIT)
35Amari Cooper OAK (vs BAL) Marqise Lee JAC (at PIT) Sammy Watkins LAR (vs SEA)
36Marvin Jones DET (vs CAR) Jeremy Maclin BAL (at OAK) Tyrell Williams LAC (at NYG)
37Sammy Watkins LAR (vs SEA) Amari Cooper OAK (vs BAL) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs ARI)
38 John Brown ARI (at PHI) Robby Anderson NYJ (at CLE) Marvin Jones DET (vs CAR)
39Tyrell Williams LAC (at NYG) Geronimo Allison GB (at DAL) Travis Benjamin LAC (at NYG)
40 Brandon Marshall NYG (vs LAC) Paul Richardson SEA (at LAR) Kendall Wright CHI (vs MIN)
41Allen Hurns JAC (at PIT) Sterling Shepard NYG (vs LAC) Kenny Stills MIA (vs TEN)
42Paul Richardson SEA (at LAR) Cooper Kupp LAR (vs SEA) Danny Amendola NE (at TB)
43Marqise Lee JAC (at PIT) J.D. McKissic SEA (at LAR) Cooper Kupp LAR (vs SEA)
44 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs JAC) Tyrell Williams LAC (at NYG) Paul Richardson SEA (at LAR)
45Kendall Wright CHI (vs MIN) Ricardo Louis CLE (vs NYJ) Tyler Lockett SEA (at LAR)
46Tyler Lockett SEA (at LAR) Tyler Lockett SEA (at LAR) Robert Woods LAR (vs SEA)
47Geronimo Allison GB (at DAL) John Brown ARI (at PHI) Donte Moncrief IND (vs SF)
48Robby Anderson NYJ (at CLE) Kendall Wright CHI (vs MIN)Jaron Brown ARI (at PHI)
