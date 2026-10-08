Three players who were busts through the first three weeks of the season showed up in Week 4 with Drake Maye, Malik Nabers and Colston Loveland. It was fun to see them perform like the Fantasy options we hoped to see all season.

For Maye, he scored 32.2 Fantasy points at Buffalo, and you should feel somewhat confident starting him again in Week 5 against Las Vegas. Nabers finally connected with Jameis Winston in a great matchup against Arizona for 23.2 PPR points, and I'm excited to start him again in Week 5 at Washington. And Loveland scored 11.7 PPR points against the Jets, and I'm willing to trust him again in Week 5 at Green Bay.

There are still flaws for all of them -- Maye doesn't have A.J. Brown (back) yet, Nabers missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury (he should be fine) and Loveland has to prove he can succeed with Caleb Williams (hamstring) -- but no one should be complaining. You drafted those players to be stars, and they finally delivered after a slow start.

This week, we hope to see some other early disappointing Fantasy options perform well, including Jayden Daniels (elbow), Chase Brown and George Pickens, among others. All three are due for big games, and I hope we're talking about all three of them as winners when Week 5 is over.

This should be a fun scoring period, with lots of moving parts due to injuries. But it's always better when our stars show up, and I was thrilled to see that happen for Maye, Nabers and Loveland last week.

Pick NFL at Underdog Fantasy, where new users who play $5 now get $100 in site credits with promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF LAR -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 2nd YTD Stats PAYDS 1189 RUYDS 21 TD 6 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.4 It's been a rocky start to the season so far for Stafford, but he should have a dominant game in Week 5 against Buffalo. I like Stafford as a top-three Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He has two games this year with at least 24.9 Fantasy points and two others with 9.7 Fantasy points or less. Puka Nacua missed two games with a groin injury, but he's healthy now. And Stafford is throwing the ball a lot with at least 51 pass attempts in his past two outings against Denver and Philadelphia. He's only played one game at home this season (Week 2 against the Giants), and Stafford scored 34.9 Fantasy points. This week, we could get a shootout against the Bills, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. C.J. Stroud, Jared Goff and Drake Maye each scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points against Buffalo, with Goff and Maye going over 32 Fantasy points. That's the expectation I have for Stafford, who should be in a potential shootout with Josh Allen since this game has a projected total score of 53.5 points. I'm excited to see how good Stafford can be in Week 5, and he should have one of his best games of the season against Buffalo at home.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI DET -5.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 24.5 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 1214 RUYDS 15 TD 9 INT 0 FPTS/G 26 Goff is once again performing like a solid Fantasy quarterback with at least 20.4 points in all four games, and he should have a chance for another solid outing in Week 5 at Arizona. The Cardinals are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Drew Lock, Brock Purdy and Jameis Winston have all scored at least 24 Fantasy points against Arizona in the past three games. I like Goff as a top-three quarterback in Week 5. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI JAC -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 843 RUYDS 34 TD 8 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.2 Lawrence had a quiet game in Week 4 at Cincinnati with just 15.1 Fantasy points, and he's combined for only 21.3 fantasy points in two road games this year. This is considered a home game for the Jaguars, but they are playing the Eagles in London in Week 5. Lawrence is only averaging 17.2 Fantasy points in seven career games in London, but I like his chances for a big game in this matchup. The Eagles have allowed Jayden Daniels, Cam Ward and Case Keenum to all score at least 20.1 Fantasy points this season, and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (knee), linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle) and linebacker Zack Baun (concussion) are all banged up heading into this game. I like Lawrence as a top-five quarterback in Week 5. Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -5.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 818 RUYDS 43 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.7 Brissett only has one game this season with at least 20 Fantasy points, but I like his chances to double that total in Week 5 against Detroit. The Lions are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Tyler Shough, Josh Allen, Geno Smith and Bryce Young have all scored at least 25.5 Fantasy points against Detroit. This feels like the perfect setup for Brissett with the Cardinals likely chasing points against a mediocre defense. Brissett has top-10 upside in Week 5. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 854 RUYDS 136 TD 4 INT 7 FPTS/G 13.9 I don't know if Maye is back to being an elite Fantasy quarterback yet, but he produced like one in Week 4 at Buffalo. He passed for 269 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he added 54 yards on the ground. His 32.2 Fantasy points were more than he had in the first three games of the season combined (23.7). Maye only scored 17.8 Fantasy points against Las Vegas in Week 1 last season, but the Raiders have allowed Tyler Shough and Patrick Mahomes to each score at least 21 Fantasy points in the past two games. I like Maye as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN HOU -7.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1141 RUYDS 66 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 19.5 Stroud has played two games with Nico Collins this season and is averaging 23.8 Fantasy points in those outings. Stroud faces the Titans in Week 5, and he scored at least 19.7 Fantasy points in his last two full games against Tennessee, going back to 2024. Two of the past three quarterbacks against the Titans have scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points, with Jalen Hurts in Week 2 and Lamar Jackson in Week 4. Tennessee limited Geno Smith in Week 1 and Jameis Winston in Week 3 to 9.3 Fantasy points or less in each outing, but I'm expecting Stroud to be a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 5.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. We'll see if the Patriots can slow down Cousins, who's on fire heading into Week 5. He has scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points in all four games, including three in a row with at least 26.2 points. Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen have each scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points against New England in the past two games, and Cousins is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Rodgers has scored at least 27.9 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Cincinnati and Cleveland. According to Fantasy Football Today podcast host Adam Aizer, that's the first time Rodgers has had back-to-back games with more than 25 Fantasy points since he won the NFL MVP in 2021 in Green Bay, a span of 57 games. Rodgers should have another standout game in Week 5 against the Colts, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes each scored at least 26.9 Fantasy points against Indianapolis this year, and Rodgers is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Jameis Winston QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. The Commanders held Daniel Jones in check in Week 4 in London to just 7.9 Fantasy points, but Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott and Sam Darnold all scored at least 30.7 Fantasy points against Washington this season. Winston just scored 24 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 4 with 250 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Given the matchup, I'm willing to trust Winston again as a low-end starter in deeper leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 713 RUYDS 105 TD 8 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.2 Lane Johnson retired, Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is out, and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dallas Goedert (knee) aren't expected to play in Week 5 against Jacksonville in London. It's hard to trust Hurts with what's missing for the Eagles, and he has scored 17.5 Fantasy points or less in each of the past two games against Chicago and the Rams. The Jaguars are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Hurts is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 816 RUYDS 88 TD 4 INT 6 FPTS/G 12.8 The Broncos' pass defense isn't as imposing this season since Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy all scored at least 23.6 Fantasy points against Denver already this year. And star cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) isn't expected to play in Week 5. That said, you can't trust Herbert as a starter in one-quarterback leagues. He has scored 15.3 Fantasy points or less in all four outings this season, and he might be without Ladd McConkey (foot), Rashawn Slater (ankle) and Joe Alt (neck) this week. This should be another tough outing for Herbert in Week 5. Kyler Murray QB MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO MIN -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 22nd It's probably not fair to judge Murray without seeing him play a full game with Justin Jefferson (ankle), but Murray is averaging just 11.9 Fantasy points in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Miami. Jefferson could return in Week 5 at New Orleans, but Fantasy managers in one-quarterback leagues can't trust Murray right now. The Saints have also held Jared Goff (20.4 Fantasy points), Lamar Jackson (16.8) and Michael Penix Jr. (14.7) to modest production, and I would only start Murray in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 5. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC DEN -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 819 RUYDS 25 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.8 Nix has scored more than 20 Fantasy points just once this season, and his rushing production has disappeared with only 25 yards in four games. It's hard to trust him in one-quarterback leagues heading into Week 5 at the Chargers, who have held Jacoby Brissett, Josh Allen and Sam Darnold to 18.5 Fantasy points or less. Nix also scored a combined 25.9 Fantasy points in two games against the Chargers in 2025, and he's only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 5.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.3 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1203 RUYDS 72 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 25.8 Shough has been awesome this season with at least 24.4 Fantasy points in three of four games, and he leads the NFL in pass attempts with 180, which we love. But he struggled in Week 4 against Atlanta with 17.9 Fantasy points and was beaten up by the Falcons' defensive line. The Vikings, under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, will put plenty of pressure on Shough again this week, and Minnesota is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. The Vikings have held Caleb Williams, Baker Mayfield and Malik Willis to 13.3 Fantasy points or less. I don't expect Shough to be awful, and I still have him ranked as a low-end No. 1 quarterback. But you should lower expectations for his production in Week 5, given the matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Emanuel Wilson RB SEA Seattle • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SEA -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 190 REC 3 REYDS 39 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Joe Mixon ended up not signing in Seattle, and Zach Charbonnet (knee) isn't going to play in Week 5. It will be Wilson's backfield again, and he was awesome in Week 4 against the Chargers with 21 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on four targets for 27 PPR points. He now has 10 games in his career with double digits in carries, and he has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in seven of those outings. The 49ers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 12.3 PPR points in every game this season. Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 177 REC 15 REYDS 96 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 Judkins had his best game of the season in Week 4 against Pittsburgh with 21.6 PPR points. He had 17 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 43 yards on seven targets, and I hope he continues to be heavily involved in the passing game. He now has two games in his past three outings with at least five catches and five targets, and that will enhance his Fantasy production since he's averaging just 3.0 yards per carry. He has a great matchup in Week 5 at the Jets, who have allowed 69.4 PPR points in the past two games against Jahmyr Gibbs and Kyle Monangai. Judkins should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NYJ -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 120 REC 6 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 It was an ugly game for the Jets in Week 4 at the Bears, and New York ran just 32 plays and had the ball for only 17 minutes and 15 seconds. The positive for Allen was he was the only running back to touch the ball in the first game without Breece Hall (quadriceps) with 14 carries for 59 yards and two catches for 8 yards on two targets. Allen should dominate work again in Week 5 against Cleveland, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Browns have yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown this season, but Bucky Irving, Chuba Hubbard and Jaylen Warren have each scored at least 13 PPR points in each of the past three games. RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC DEN -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 49 REC 20 REYDS 132 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.7 Harvey's work in the passing game has been excellent in the past two outings against the Rams and 49ers, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in PPR in Week 5 against the Chargers. He should be at least a flex in all formats, and he has 16 catches for 109 yards on 17 targets in his past two games, as well as nine carries for 31 yards. Ideally, Harvey will start getting more carries as well since he looked more explosive than J.K. Dobbins in Week 4 against San Francisco. The Chargers have allowed a running back to score at least 5.5 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone in each of their past three games against Ashton Jeanty, Ty Johnson and Emanuel Wilson, and Harvey should follow suit in Week 5. TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 141 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 I'm speculating with this post that Henderson will be the primary running back for New England in Week 5 against Las Vegas since Rhamondre Stevenson (leg) left late in Week 4 against Buffalo and didn't practice Wednesday. Mike Vrabel said Stevenson still has a chance to play against the Raiders, but if he's out then Henderson would be a must-start running back in all leagues. Stevenson missed three games in 2025, and Henderson averaged 24.3 PPR points over that span, including two outings with at least 28 PPR points. Las Vegas has allowed two running backs to score at least 19.5 PPR points this season with Omarion Hampton in Week 2 and Kenneth Walker III in Week 4, and Henderson has the potential to be a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues if Stevenson is out.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Keaton Mitchell RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 9 REYDS 34 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 We're not at the point yet where Mitchell is the best Chargers running back, but he was used that way in Week 4 at Seattle. He played more snaps than Omarion Hampton against the Seahawks (26-25), and Mitchell finished with 10 carries for 39 yards and five catches for 24 yards on six targets. He has now scored at least 11.3 PPR points in back-to-back games against the Bills and Seahawks. Mitchell's role in the passing game could expand with Ladd McConkey (foot) injured, and Mitchell is worth using as a high-end flex in all leagues in Week 5. The Broncos have allowed a running back to score at least 14.2 PPR points in every game this season, and while I still have Hampton ranked ahead of Mitchell this week, it's close between the two. Austin Ekeler RB WAS Washington • #30

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 2.5 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 29 REC 1 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Rachaad White (shoulder) practiced Wednesday in a non-contact jersey, and we'll see if he can return in Week 5 against the Giants after missing Week 4 against the Colts in London. Ekeler made his 2026 debut against the Colts and had four carries for 29 yards and one catch for 11 yards on two targets, and he could work in tandem with Jacory Croskey-Merritt in Week 5. Jayden Daniels (elbow) being back should help the Commanders, and Croskey-Merritt might have a good outing as well. If White is out then I would use Ekeler as a flex, and the Giants have allowed Javonte Williams, Kyren Williams and Tony Pollard to each score at least 6.2 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone. Tyler Allgeier RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -5.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 6.8 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 112 REC 10 REYDS 35 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Jeremiyah Love (ankle) might be out or limited in Week 5 against Detroit, and we'll continue to monitor his status throughout the week. Allgeier could be the primary running back for the Cardinals, and he would be at least a flex option in all leagues if Love is out. Allgeier just had eight carries for 42 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 7 yards on two targets in Week 4 at the Giants in the game where Love was injured. And the Lions have allowed Travis Etienne, James Cook and Chuba Hubbard to score at least 14.8 PPR points already this season. Brian Robinson Jr. RB ATL Atlanta • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL ATL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 6.2 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 194 REC 3 REYDS 21 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 It's time to start using Brian Robinson as a flex, even in tandem with Bijan Robinson. Brian Robinson has now scored at least 8.7 PPR points in each of his past three games against Carolina, Green Bay and New Orleans, and he has at least 10 carries in all of those outings. In his past two games against the Packers and Saints, with Michael Penix Jr. back at quarterback, Brian Robinson has 24 carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns and one catch for 5 yards on one targets. He'll likely need a touchdown to have a quality Fantasy outing against Baltimore in Week 5, but the Falcons are dominating on the ground in the past two games with Bijan and Brian. And Brian Robinson can be helpful if needed in the majority of leagues. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN HOU -7.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 87 REC 7 REYDS 31 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Marks has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games against Indianapolis and Dallas, and ESPN reported prior to Week 4 against the Cowboys that he should start getting more work over David Montgomery. That hasn't happened yet, but Marks did see a snap increase from Week 3 to Week 4. Marks is worth using as a flex option in tandem with Montgomery heading into Week 5 at Tennessee, and the Titans have allowed a running back to score at least 11.8 PPR points in each game this season.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -7.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 221 REC 8 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Pollard has been great in each of the past two games against the Giants and Ravens with at least 13 PPR points in each outing. But this might be his toughest matchup to date against the Texans in Week 5. While Houston struggled in Week 4 against Javonte Williams, who scored 31.3 PPR points, the Texans have held James Cook, Chase Brown and Jonathan Taylor to 11.2 PPR points or less in every other game. Pollard combined for 16.2 PPR points in two games against Houston in 2025, and I would only use him as a flex option in the majority of leagues in Week 5. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 74 REC 11 REYDS 47 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 Kamara had an excellent Fantasy outing in Week 4 against Atlanta in the first game without Travis Etienne (hamstring) with 22.8 PPR points. He scored two rushing touchdowns, but he managed just seven carries for 23 yards and five catches for 35 yards on seven targets. The role in the passing game should continue, which makes Kamara a flex option in PPR, but he could struggle if he doesn't find the end zone. The Vikings have only allowed one rushing touchdown this season, which was against Ollie Gordon II in Week 4. Minnesota has held the Packers, Bears and Buccaneers running backs out of the end zone the rest of the season, and Kamara could have minimal production without a touchdown in Week 5. Will Shipley RB PHI Philadelphia • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 51 REC 4 REYDS 24 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.9 Shipley is expected to start for the Eagles with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (abdomen) out, and it's a great opportunity. But everything is falling apart for Philadelphia, especially on the offensive line, after Lane Johnson retired and Cam Jurgens was traded to Baltimore. The Jaguars are also No. 1 in fewest rushing yards allowed in the NFL, and Jonah Coleman in Week 2 is the lone running back to score a touchdown against Jacksonville. Shipley is at best a flex option in the majority of leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 148 REC 5 REYDS 14 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 Gordon did great in the first game without De'Von Achane in Week 4 at Minnesota with nine carries for 100 yards and a touchdown and two catches for no yards on two targets. He led the Dolphins in playing time ahead of Jaylen Wright (22-12), and Gordon will hopefully get more work in Week 5 against the Bengals. But I would only use Gordon as a flex option in the majority of leagues. Cincinnati has allowed just two touchdowns to a running back this season, which was Bucky Irving in Week 1 and Chris Rodriguez Jr. in Week 4, and Gordon will likely have a minimal stat line if he doesn't find the end zone.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Waddle WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC DEN -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 26 REYDS 185 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Waddle has struggled so far as a Fantasy receiver in Denver, with two games with at least 14.5 PPR points and two games with 6.4 PPR points or less. He finally scored his first touchdown with the Broncos in Week 4 at San Francisco, and he's averaging 7.7 targets per game in his past three outings, which is a positive sign. This week, Waddle faces a Chargers defense that has allowed six receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points in four games, and Waddle could get an additional target or two with Pat Bryant (ankle) out. I like Waddle as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI DET -5.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 25 REYDS 229 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 We were waiting for Williams to have a breakout game, and it happened in Week 4 at Carolina with six catches for 102 yards on eight targets. He still hasn't scored a touchdown, but the Lions are focused on getting him going, which was obvious against the Panthers. Williams has another great matchup in Week 5 at Arizona, and the Cardinals have allowed six receivers to score at least 12.4 PPR points this season, including two in each of the past two games against the 49ers and Giants. That bodes well for Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown to take advantage of this secondary. I like Williams as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 37 REYDS 274 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.5 Golden caught a touchdown in Week 4 at Tampa Bay, otherwise he would have had a mediocre stat line with three catches for 21 yards on seven targets. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 5 against the Bears, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. However, Golden's first NFL touchdown came in the playoffs against Chicago last season with four catches for 84 yards on five targets. He's averaging 9.3 targets per game, and the three receivers with at least eight targets against the Bears (Jalen Coker, Tetairoa McMillan and DeVonta Smith) have scored at least 12.5 PPR points. Golden should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 202 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 Downs had a disappointing game in Week 4 at Washington with three catches for 16 yards on four targets, but he should rebound in Week 5 at Pittsburgh. The Steelers have allowed five receivers to score at least 11.4 PPR points in their past three games against New England, Cincinnati and Cleveland, and Downs scored at least 12.7 PPR points in each of his past two games prior to facing the Commanders with 20 targets over that span. I'm still confident in Downs, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND PIT -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 33 REYDS 213 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.8 Metcalf comes into Week 5 after back-to-back productive Fantasy outings against the Bengals and Browns with at least 12.1 PPR points in each game. He has three games this season with at least nine targets, and Aaron Rodgers should continue to lean on Metcalf in Week 5 against the Colts. Indianapolis has allowed four receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points this season, and Roman Wilson is also worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues. Wilson has six targets in every game this season, and he has scored at least 15 PPR points in each of his past two games.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Carnell Tate WR TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -7.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 32 REYDS 268 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 Tate has done well in his past two games against the Giants and Ravens, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Texans in Week 5. Tate has combined for 15 catches for 203 yards on 21 targets in his past two outings, and he should stay hot against Houston. The Texans are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 12.7 PPR points against Houston this year. Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 22 REYDS 284 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.9 Boston continues to make plays, and he has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in three of four games this season, including two touchdowns. The Jets have been stingy against opposing receivers, but four receivers in the past three games have scored at least 11.4 PPR points. Deshaun Watson is playing better than expected this year, and Boston has been the No. 1 receiver for the Browns. He's worth using as a starter in all three-receiver leagues in Week 5. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 8.7 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 31 REYDS 226 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.9 Vele had six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in Week 4 against Atlanta, and he has now scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of four games this season. He's averaging 7.8 targets per game, and Tyler Shough should continue to lean on Vele as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Chris Olave. I like Vele as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and the Vikings have allowed four receivers to score at least 11.2 PPR points this year. Romeo Doubs WR NE New England • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 20 REYDS 203 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 Doubs saw a season-high nine targets in Week 4 at Buffalo, and he finished the game with six catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns for 23.8 PPR points. He has now scored at least 12.6 PPR points in each of his two games in New England this season, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Raiders in Week 5. Las Vegas has allowed three receivers in the past two games against New Orleans and Kansas City to score at least 11 PPR points, and Doubs should continue to get fed from Drake Maye in this matchup. Dohnte Meyers WR CIN Cincinnati • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA CIN -6.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 16 REYDS 129 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.2 Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin) both missed practice Wednesday, and if both are out in Week 5 at Miami then I like Meyers as a starter in all three-receiver leagues. If one of Chase or Higgins is out, then Meyers can still be a potential starter. Meyers had seven catches for 82 yards on nine targets against the Jaguars in Week 4, and Chase left early in that game. The Dolphins have only allowed two receivers to score at least 11.3 PPR points this season, with one touchdown allowed, but I still like Meyers as a flier if Chase and/or Higgins are out.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 17 REYDS 185 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.5 Samuel had a solid game in Week 4 against Denver with five catches for 26 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he added three carries for 44 yards and scored 18 PPR points. He has now scored at least 15.4 PPR points in three of four games, and he's worth using in all three-receiver leagues in Week 5 at Seattle. But this should be a difficult matchup for him and Mike Evans since the Seahawks are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Terry McLaurin in Week 3 is the lone receiver with double digits in PPR against Seattle, and this could be a down game for Samuel and Evans given the matchup on the road. Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB CHI -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 20 REYDS 233 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 Odunze had his best game of the season in Week 4 against the Jets with six catches for 94 yards on seven targets, and maybe he'll have the best connection with Tyson Bagent, who is expected to start again in Week 5 at Green Bay with Caleb Williams (hamstring) out. I would use Odunze as a starter in three-receiver leagues, but I still have faith in Luther Burden III being the best receiver for Chicago. Colston Loveland and Kalif Raymond will also be in the mix, and Odunze scored 7.4 PPR points or less in each of the first three games this season. He's only faced Green Bay twice in his career, and he combined for just eight catches for 83 yards over that span. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI JAC -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 15 REYDS 165 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.4 Meyers had three catches for 33 yards on four targets in Week 4 at Cincinnati, and he's now scored 6.3 PPR points or less in two of his past three games. He has three games this season with four targets or less, and his only productive outing was in Week 3 against New England when he had seven catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Philadelphia cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (knee) appears on track to play against the Jaguars, which will be an issue for Meyers, and he's only worth using as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 5.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 24 REYDS 154 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 Egbuka struggled in his lone game with Jalon Daniels in Week 4 against Green Bay with two catches for 13 yards on four targets. Egbuka hasn't scored more than 11.3 PPR points in any game this season, and he only has one touchdown. The Cowboys defense isn't the concern since five receivers have scored at least 11.9 PPR points against Dallas this season. This has more to do with the Buccaneers offense with Daniels, who is starting his second game in place of Baker Mayfield (thumb). I would also sit Chris Godwin, who has scored 9.1 PPR points or less in every game this year.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Isaiah Likely TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 12.9 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 35 REYDS 190 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.3 Likely was great in Week 4 against Arizona with seven catches for 66 yards on 12 targets, and he now has at least eight targets in three of four games with the Giants. The Commanders are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and all four opposing tight ends against Washington this season (Dallas Goedert, Jake Ferguson, A.J. Barner and Tyler Warren) scored at least 9.1 PPR points. Likely has top-five upside in Week 5. Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 13.7 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 23 REYDS 153 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Fannin has scored at least 10.4 PPR points in each of his past three games against Tampa Bay, Carolina and Pittsburgh, with three touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He's averaging just shy of seven targets per game, and the Jets just allowed Colston Loveland to score 11.7 PPR points in Week 4. Fannin should have the chance for another strong outing in Week 5. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB CHI -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 18 REYDS 91 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Loveland faced Green Bay three times in his final seven games last season, including the playoffs, and he scored at least 12.9 PPR points in two of those outings while averaging 14.2 PPR points over that span. He finally got on track in Week 4 against the Jets with six catches for 57 yards on nine targets, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come, even if it was with Tyson Bagent under center. Bagent will start again in Week 5, and he should continue to look for Loveland. He's back as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA CIN -6.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 11.6 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 155 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin) both missed practice Wednesday, and if both are out in Week 5 at Miami then I like Gesicki as a starter in all leagues. If one of Chase or Higgins are out then Gesicki can still be a potential starter. He had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Jaguars, and he has scored a touchdown in three of four games this season. This is also a revenge game for Gesicki, who started his career with the Dolphins in 2018. And Miami has already allowed four tight ends to score at least 9.2 PPR points this season. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB DAL -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 83 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Ferguson has the chance to make plays against Tampa Bay in Week 5 since the Buccaneers will be without safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ribs). Tampa Bay has also allowed three tight ends to score at least 10.4 PPR points this season, and Ferguson has three touchdowns on the year, all at home. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF LAR -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 141 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Higbee did well in his first game without Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and Colby Parkinson (shoulder) in Week 4 at Philadelphia with five catches for 67 yards on six targets. He has now scored at least 11.7 PPR points in each of his past two games against Denver and the Eagles, and he has the chance for another quality stat line against the Bills in Week 5. Buffalo has allowed Sam LaPorta and Hunter Henry to each score at least 11.2 PPR points in the past three games, and I like Higbee as a low-end starter in all leagues.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL ATL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 67 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.9 Pitts had three catches for 37 yards on three targets in Week 4 at New Orleans, which was more production than he had in his three previous games combined (two catches for 20 yards on six targets). I'm not ready to trust Pitts again as a starter in the majority of leagues, and Baltimore has only allowed one tight end to gain more than 23 yards all season. Pitts still has a lot to prove to Fantasy managers this year. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN HOU -7.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 11.4 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 27 REYDS 214 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.6 Schultz will have plenty of positive moments this season, but he's struggled so far in two games with Nico Collins, combining for six catches for 44 yards in 10 targets in those two outings. Overall, Schultz has scored 7.5 PPR points or less in three of four games this year, and he's not worth starting in most leagues in Week 5 against the Titans. In his past five games against Tennessee, Schultz has averaged 3.6 catches for 29.8 yards and no touchdowns. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI JAC -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 167 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 I liked Strange heading into Week 4 against Cincinnati based on the matchup with the Bengals, and he responded with seven catches for 95 yards on eight targets. Prior to Week 4, Strange combined for just seven catches for 72 yards and one touchdown on 10 targets in his first three games. The Eagles have yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown, and the best game from a tight end against Philadelphia was last week with Tyler Higbee at 11.7 PPR points. I would only use Strange as a starter in deeper leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 270 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 Kincaid was awesome in the first two weeks of the season against Houston and Detroit, combining for 12 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown on 14 targets over that span. He scored at least 18 PPR points in each outing, and he looked poised to have a breakout campaign. That can still happen, but the past two weeks have been beyond disappointing for Kincaid. He combined for three catches for 45 yards on five targets against the Chargers and Patriots, and he could have another down performance against the Rams in Week 5. Los Angeles is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and the Rams have allowed a combined 12 catches for 85 yards and one touchdown against San Francisco, the Giants, Denver and Philadelphia. I still have Kincaid ranked as a low-end starter in all leagues, but I don't expect him to play well in this matchup.

DST Projections powered by Sportsline

Jaguars (vs. PHI)

Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) are expected to be out in Week 5, and we'll see what happens with Dallas Goedert (knee). Lane Johnson just retired, and Cam Jurgens was traded to Baltimore. The Jaguars have six interceptions this season and two fumble recoveries, and they held Cleveland and New England to 10 points or less in two games. I like the Jaguars as the No. 1 DST in Week 5.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline

Bengals (at MIA)

Cowboys (vs. TB)

Browns (at NYJ)

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline

Ravens (vs. ATL)

The Falcons have scored a combined 80 points in two games with Michael Penix Jr. under center against Green Bay and New Orleans with one sack and one interception. This could be a tough week for Baltimore's defense if Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. are dominant on the ground, and the Ravens have only two sacks and three turnovers in their past two games against Dallas and Tennessee. I would sit the Ravens DST in most leagues.

Start Projections powered by Sportsline Dominic Zvada K NYG N.Y. Giants • #34

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 7.1 K RNK 9th Zvada has been great in the past three games with nine made field goals on nine attempts, including three from 50-plus yards. He only has one PAT over that span, but the Giants are relying on Zvada for a bulk of their scoring. This week, he faces the Commanders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers, and Brandon Aubrey in Week 2 and Spencer Shrader in Week 4 both made four field goals against Washington and at least three extra points.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Boswell K PIT Pittsburgh • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND PIT -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 25th PROJ PTS 8 K RNK 15th Cameron Dicker K LAC L.A. Chargers • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS K 20th PROJ PTS 7.9 K RNK 16th Spencer Shrader K IND Indianapolis • #3

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 8.9 K RNK 12th

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Trey Smack K GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie After starting the season with multiple field goals in each of the first two games against Minnesota and the Jets, Smack has combined for one field goal on two attempts against Atlanta and Tampa Bay and four PATs. The Bears have allowed two kickers to make multiple field goals against them with Will Reichard in Week 2 and Jason Sanders in Week 4, but Chicago has allowed just one PAT on two attempts in the past three games against Minnesota, Philadelphia and the Jets. I would sit Smack in most leagues in Week 5.