We came out of Week 4 with Malik Nabers (knee) and Tyreek Hill (knee) lost for the season. Trey Benson (knee) was placed on injured reserve, and Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is expected to miss several weeks. And, as of Wednesday, we're waiting to find out the status of Bucky Irving (foot) and Chuba Hubbard (calf).

This all comes with four teams on a bye in Week 5 (Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, and Pittsburgh). Are you having fun setting your lineups?

Now, when injuries occur, it gives other players the chance to step up. So we'll see what happens for prominent guys like Jaylen Waddle, along with unproven commodities like Michael Carter, who have the chance to thrive in expanded roles.

We'll address all of these scenarios and more below. Hopefully, your teams still have enough quality players to compete at a high level in Week 5. Or, maybe you'll get lucky, and someone like Darius Slayton can be your savior and lead you to a victory this week.

Justin Fields QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 471 RUYDS 178 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 21.5 Fields returned from his one-game absence in Week 3 due to a concussion and looked like a star at Miami in Week 4. He passed for 226 yards and a touchdown, ran for 81 yards and a score, and scored 29.1 Fantasy points. He's now reached that total in his two healthy games this season, and he should have the chance for another standout performance in Week 5 against Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three guys in a row (Russell Wilson, Caleb Williams, and Jordan Love) have each scored at least 32.3 Fantasy points. Fields should have a field day against this defense, and he's a top-three quarterback in all leagues for Week 5 given the matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

The Browns have a new starting quarterback with Dillon Gabriel taking over for Joe Flacco, and we'll see how that impacts Cleveland's offense for the rest of the season. In Week 5 against Minnesota in London, it could be ugly for Gabriel and the Browns.

Gabriel (8 percent rostered on CBS Sports) should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. You should ignore him, for now, in all one-quarterback leagues, especially heading into his first start against the Vikings.

Minnesota is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the Vikings held Aaron Rodgers, Jake Browning, and Michael Penix Jr. to 14.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. I don't expect Gabriel to do much better, especially with how Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores will try to confuse the rookie.

Things get better for Gabriel after this week, with matchups against Pittsburgh, Miami, and New England, and Gabriel could become a starting option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. But first, let's see how he does against the Vikings, and I have minimal expectations.

As for the other players in Cleveland for Week 5, I like Quinshon Judkins as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Jerry Jeudy is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver now that Cedric Tillman (hamstring) is hurt, but I would still try to avoid Jeudy in his first start with Gabriel. And I'm going to sit both tight ends in this matchup against Minnesota, so leave David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. on the bench.

But you're here for quarterbacks, so let's dive into the starts and sits that you need for Week 5. And don't forget to check out the full Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, which will be posted Wednesday night, including Justin Fields as the Start of the Week.



Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Murray has been underwhelming as a Fantasy quarterback this season with only two games with at least 20 Fantasy points, including a high of 22.3, and he's averaging just 18.6 points per game. The good news is he's run for at least 32 yards in every game this season, and he should continue to use his legs this week against the Titans. Tennessee just allowed C.J. Stroud to score a season-high 22.4 Fantasy points, and hopefully Murray sets a new season high as well. He has top-five upside in Week 5 in this matchup. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

The Bills are allowing the most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season as Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields and Spencer Rattler each scored at least 4.9 Fantasy points with their legs alone. Now, Jackson is the lone quarterback with more than 16.8 Fantasy points against Buffalo this year, but Maye is on fire coming into this matchup with at least 23.2 Fantasy points in three games in a row. A big reason for that is his rushing ability with two rushing touchdowns this season and two games with at least 31 rushing yards. And now he might have a legit No. 1 receiver after Stefon Diggs just had a 100-yard game in Week 4. This should be a fun game between Maye and Josh Allen, and Maye has top-10 upside in all leagues. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Herbert got off to a hot start this season with at least 22.8 Fantasy points in his first two games against the Chiefs and Raiders, but he's cooled off lately with 16.6 points or less in each of his past two outings against Denver and the Giants. I expect him to get back on track this week against the Commanders, who have allowed three quarterbacks in a row (Jordan Love, Geno Smith and Michael Penix Jr.) to each score at least 22.7 Fantasy points. All three of those quarterbacks passed for at least 289 yards and two touchdowns, and Herbert has the chance for a big outing in this matchup at home. Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Jones had his worst game of the season in Week 4 at the Rams with 12.4 Fantasy points, and he threw two interceptions in the Colts first loss. I expect him to bounce back this week against the Raiders, who have allowed two of the past three quarterbacks to score at least 22.3 Fantasy points. Jones averaged 28.2 Fantasy points in his first two home games this year, and he's back in Indianapolis in Week 5 after two consecutive games on the road. That should help Jones get back to being a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Goff only has one game this season with more than 16.7 Fantasy points, and his Fantasy production has been limited in the past two games against Baltimore and Cleveland. This week, Goff should get back on track against the Bengals, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence, Carson Wentz and Bo Nix have all passed for at least two touchdowns against Cincinnati in three games in a row, with Lawrence and Nix each scoring at least 25.2 Fantasy points. Goff has top-10 upside in this matchup, even on the road.

Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Prescott was impressive in Week 4 against Green Bay with 36.9 Fantasy points, and he did that without CeeDee Lamb (ankle), who is expected to miss Week 5 as well. The Jets aren't an easy matchup since Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Tua Tagovailoa have been held to 19.7 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. But Prescott is averaging 44 pass attempts a game in his past three outings, and he should continue to challenge this defense with George Pickens and Jake Ferguson, even with Lamb out. I like Prescott as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Stafford is playing well coming into Week 5 against the 49ers, and he's thrown at least two touchdown passes in three games in a row against Tennessee, Philadelphia and Indianapolis, including two outings with at least 298 passing yards over that span. He doesn't have the best track record against San Francisco, but I'm expecting him to expose this defense without Nick Bosa (knee). I like Stafford as a borderline starter in all leagues. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. This will be Tagovailoa's first game without Tyreek Hill (knee), but I still like Tagovailoa as a low-end starter in all leagues. The Panthers just allowed Drake Maye to score 27 Fantasy points in Week 4, and Tagovailoa should have enough weapons to be productive with Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, Darren Waller and Malik Washington. The last time Tagovailoa played the Panthers in 2023 he passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns, and hopefully he can have a similar stat line in Week 5.

Geno Smith QB LV Las Vegas • #7

If you want to buy into Smith this week then two things in his favor are his road performances, which included 19.5 Fantasy points at New England in Week 1 and 32.1 points at Washington in Week 2, as well as Indianapolis just allowed Matthew Stafford to pass for 375 yards and three touchdowns in Week 4. But Smith was awful last week against Chicago at home with 13.8 Fantasy points, and he attempted a season-low 21 passes as Ashton Jeanty finally started to dominate. After Smith threw three interceptions against the Bears -- along with left tackle Kolton Miller (ankle) now out -- Pete Carroll will likely lean more on Jeanty in this matchup and limit Smith again. I would only start Smith in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

The Jaguars are 3-1, and Lawrence has been a bad Fantasy quarterback in all three victories with 13.7 points or less against Carolina, Houston and San Francisco. The Chiefs are road favorites in this game, and if that holds then maybe Lawrence has the chance for a quality outing. I'm not willing to trust Lawrence against Kansas City since the Chiefs have held Jalen Hurts, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson to a combined 29.6 Fantasy points in the past three weeks. Lawrence is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Carson Wentz QB MIN Minnesota • #11

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE MIN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 523 RUYDS 16 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.3 Wentz is averaging 22.3 Fantasy points in two starts for the Vikings, but he has a brutal matchup in Week 5 against Cleveland in London. The Browns have held Jared Goff, Jordan Love and Joe Burrow to 16.5 Fantasy points or less, and this feels like a low-scoring affair with Dillon Gabriel now starting for Cleveland. Wentz will likely be a game-manager in this matchup, and he's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 16.5 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 861 RUYDS 78 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 20 Nix is coming off a huge game in Week 4 against Cincinnati with 29.7 Fantasy points, but that was a dream matchup. This week, Nix should struggle against the Eagles, who have done well this season against Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford and Baker Mayfield. Mayfield is the lone quarterback with more than 200 passing yards against Philadelphia, and Nix was averaging 178.3 passing yards per game in the first three games of the season before facing the Bengals. I'm expecting a down game for Nix against this defense, and he's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Week 5 is shaping up to be crazy for running backs when it comes to injuries, which is compounded by four teams on a bye (Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, and Pittsburgh). There might be a lot of replacement options in lineups this week.

In Arizona, Trey Benson (knee) was placed on injured reserve, which means either Michael Carter or Emari Demercado could be the lead running back for the Cardinals against the Titans. As you'll read below, I'd lean toward Carter as the Arizona running back to target in Week 5.

In Tampa Bay, Bucky Irving (foot) was in a walking boot at practice, and he could miss Week 5 at Seattle. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker would fill in for the Buccaneers if Irving is out, and I like White with his role in the passing game against the Seahawks.

In Carolina, Dave Canales said Chuba Hubbard (calf) is day-to-day, and he could be out in Week 5 against Miami. If Hubbard is out, then Rico Dowdle would be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

We'll continue to monitor all the running back news leading up to Sunday. But, based on what we know now, here are the running backs to start and sit for Week 5.



Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Judkins looked impressive in the past two games against Green Bay and Detroit, scoring at least 16.5 PPR points in each outing. We'll see what the Cleveland offense looks like with Dillon Gabriel making his first NFL start against Minnesota in London, but I'm trusting Judkins against the Vikings. Kenneth Gainwell just scored 31.4 PPR points against Minnesota in Week 4, and Judkins should be the catalyst of the Browns offense in this matchup. He's a borderline No. 1 Fantasy running back in Week 5. Cam Skattebo RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #44

In the first game without Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder) in Week 4 against the Chargers, along with Jaxson Dart making his first NFL start, Skattebo got 27 total touches, including two catches. He only managed 90 total yards, but he's going to get fed against the Saints. Every running back against New Orleans this season -- James Conner, Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker III and James Cook -- has scored at least 14.4 PPR points, and Skattebo should follow suit. He should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

I don't love that Etienne only has one catch for 1 yard on four targets in the past two games against Houston and San Francisco. I do love that he's gotten at least 17 total opportunities (carries and targets) in every game this season, and he scored a touchdown in three games in a row. He also has three games this year with at least 16.9 PPR points, and the Chiefs have allowed a running back to score at least 17.4 PPR points in three games in a row with Saquon Barkley, Cam Skattebo and Justice Hill. Etienne is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in this matchup at home. David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

I expected Montgomery to struggle in Week 4 against Cleveland, and he finished with nine carries for 12 yards and no catches on one target. But he should rebound in Week 5 against the Bengals, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Five running backs have already scored at least 15.4 PPR points against Cincinnati, and the Bengals have allowed six total touchdowns to running backs in four games. Montgomery should be considered a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues, and Jahmyr Gibbs has top-three upside in this matchup. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL HOU -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 6 REYDS 96 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 I had Marks as a sleeper in this column in Week 4, and he delivered in a major way with 27.9 PPR points against Tennessee. He had 17 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he should have the chance for another dominant campaign against Baltimore. The Ravens are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and seven guys have scored at least 10.1 PPR points against Baltimore, with three running backs scoring at least 21.2 PPR points. Nick Chubb remains a factor in Houston's backfield and can be considered a sleeper this week, but Marks has top-20 upside in all leagues.

Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Trey Benson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and the Cardinals will likely use a committee to replace him, including Carter and Emari Demercado. Most likely, Carter will handle rushing duties, and Demercado will remain in his role on passing downs. Carter had two games in 2024 with extended action for the Cardinals, and he did well in those outings. He scored 10.1 PPR points at the Rams in Week 17 with 13 carries for 70 yards and two catches for 11 yards, and he had 15.9 PPR points in Week 18 against San Francisco with 17 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 16 yards. I'd use Carter as a flex against the Titans, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Three running backs this season have scored at least 14.8 PPR points against Tennessee, and Carter might be able to help Fantasy managers in a desperate situation in Week 5. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Bucky Irving (foot) could be out in Week 5 at Seattle, and if he misses the Seahawks game then White will be a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Even if Irving plays he will likely be limited, and White could have an expanded role, which would make him a flex. He only has one game this season with double digits in carries, but he got four catches in Week 4 against the Eagles. He would likely share playing time with Sean Tucker if Irving were out, but I expect White to get more touches and work on passing downs. That matters against the Seahawks, who are No. 1 in most receptions (29) and receiving yards (266) allowed to running backs. Three backfields this season (San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Arizona) have combined for at least seven catches against Seattle, Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell, Trey Benson and Emari Demercado have scored at least 4.6 PPR points against the Seahawks with their receiving stats alone. White should be a primary weapon for Baker Mayfield in Week 5, whether Irving plays or not. Rico Dowdle RB CAR Carolina • #5

Chuba Hubbard (calf) missed practice Wednesday, and Dave Canales said Hubbard is day-to-day. If he misses Week 5 against Miami then Dowdle would be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He's already started to take work away from Hubbard, and Dowdle has 19 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 6 yards on two targets in his past two games against Atlanta and New England. The Dolphins have allowed a running back to score at least 12.8 PPR points in every game this season, including the past three opponents (Rhamondre Stevenson, James Cook and Breece Hall) to score at least 16.1 PPR points. Dowdle would be a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues if Hubbard is out. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Hill has eight catches in the past two games for the Ravens on 10 targets, and he finished with 86 yards and a touchdown over that span. He also added three carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 at Kansas City. If Baltimore falls behind in Week 5 against Houston then Hill will likely see an increase in playing time, and Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is out. I like Hill as a flex option in PPR, and he should be a reliable weapon out of the backfield for new Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush.

TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

This should be the type of game where Henderson excels because the Patriots will likely be chasing points, and he should be a weapon out of the backfield. Maybe that happens, but New England continues to rotate Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, and Henderson is tough to trust. He had his best Fantasy outing in Week 4 against Carolina with 12.6 PPR points, but he only had nine total touches. The Bills have allowed a running back to score in each of the past two games with Ollie Gordon II in Week 3 and Kendre Miller in Week 4, but Henderson is a flex option at best while he's sharing touches with Stevenson and Gibson. RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #37

Harvey was impressive in Week 4 against the Bengals with a career-high 19.8 PPR points, and he had 14 carries for 58 yards, along with four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on five targets. But Cincinnati's defense is a great matchup, and the Eagles are a much tougher test in Week 5. Philadelphia hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 1, and Harvey will still lose touches to J.K. Dobbins. Prior to Week 4, Harvey had seven total touches or less in three games in a row, and I expect Sean Payton to lean on Dobbins in this matchup. Harvey is a desperation flex at best in Week 5 on the road. Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Pacheco scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4 against Baltimore on a reception, but he finished with nine total touches. He continues to share playing time with Kareem Hunt and Breshard Smith, and ESPN reported Wednesday that Smith could continue to get more work moving forward. The Jaguars also have been tough to run on, and Jacksonville is one of the three teams along with Seattle and the Rams that have yet to allow a rushing touchdown. Pacheco is a flex option at best in the majority of leagues in Week 5. Chase Brown RB CIN Cincinnati • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -10.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 14.7 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 133 REC 11 REYDS 74 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Brown was better in Week 4 at Denver with 10.1 PPR points than he was in the previous two outings against Jacksonville and Minnesota when he combined for 14.5 PPR points. He's been limited to 14 total touches or less in each of his past two games, and it's hard to expect a hefty workload in a game where the Bengals will likely be playing from behind. Detroit has allowed four touchdowns to running backs, but the Lions are still No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position. Brown will likely struggle if he doesn't find the end zone, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. Brown is just a flex option at best in Week 5.

Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE MIN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 271 REC 6 REYDS 30 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 Mason was held in check by the Steelers in Week 4 with 16 carries for 57 yards and three catches for 15 yards on three targets. I expect him to be held in check again in Week 5 against the Browns. Cleveland is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 4 is the lone player to gain more than 43 yards on the ground against the Browns. Otherwise, Cleveland has held Chase Brown, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and David Montgomery to a combined 57 carries for 108 yards on the season. I like that Mason had three catches against the Steelers, but you're not relying on him for his role in the passing game. I would only use Mason as a flex option at best in the majority of leagues in Week 5.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

It's time to recognize that Quentin Johnston is the No. 1 receiver for the Chargers, and he should be started in all leagues in Week 5 against Washington. And it's time to recognize that, for now, Ladd McConkey is third behind Johnston and Keenan Allen.

Now, that doesn't mean you have to bench McConkey. I'm still starting him in three-receiver leagues, but he's struggled to start the season with no touchdowns and 9.8 PPR points or less in three games in a row, including a Week 4 stinker at the Giants with one catch for 11 yards on six targets.

Things will turn around, and hopefully that happens against the Commanders, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. With four teams on a bye (Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, and Pittsburgh), it's tough to bench McConkey, especially with several key injuries at receiver, notably to Malik Nabers (knee) and Tyreek Hill (knee), who are both out for the season.

McConkey is downgraded slightly in my rankings in Week 5, while Johnston and Allen are elevated. For Johnston, he's been awesome in the first four games of the season, with at least 14.9 PPR points in each outing, including four touchdowns. He has at least seven targets in each game, and Justin Herbert is relying on him like an alpha receiver. It's been fun to watch.

Allen had a down game against the Giants in Week 4 with just 8.7 PPR points, but he scored at least 17.1 PPR points in each of the first three games of the year. I expect him to get back on track against Washington, and Allen should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

The Chargers have arguably the best receiving corps in the NFL right now, but we thought McConkey would be leading the way. He can still help Fantasy managers this season, but Johnston and Allen are ahead of him in production -- and in the rankings for Week 5.

That said, I would start all three of the Chargers in Week 5 given the matchup. Now, let's check out the other start and sit receivers for Week 5.



Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

He's the No. 1 guy in Miami now with Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 33 REYDS 258 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 Meyers struggled the past two games against Washington and Chicago with a combined 16.3 PPR points, but he had seven targets against the Bears in a game where Geno Smith attempted just 21 passes. Meyers remains a go-to option for Smith, and he should start playing at a high level again, including in Week 5 against the Colts. Indianapolis is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four receivers in the past three games scored at least 13.8 PPR points. I like Meyers as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 35 REYDS 278 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.5 We keep waiting for McMillan to have a breakout game, and he's definitely getting plenty of chances with at least eight targets in each outing. He's yet to score a touchdown, and he only has one game with more than five catches or 68 yards. This week, McMillan could go off against the Dolphins, who have allowed three receivers to score at least 14.5 PPR points this season. Michael Pittman and Garrett Wilson each got eight targets against Miami, and both scored at least 20 PPR points. Let's hope McMillan gets at least eight targets again in Week 5. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC KC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 83 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.6 Worthy made an immediate impact in his return to action from the shoulder injury that sidelined him for two weeks in Week 4 against Baltimore, with five catches for 83 yards on eight targets and two carries for 38 yards. He should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 5 at Jacksonville. The Jaguars have allowed three receivers to score at least 14.6 PPR points this season, and Patrick Mahomes should continue to lean on Worthy in this matchup. It's fun to have Worthy back on the field and making plays again. Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN ARI -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 27 REYDS 208 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.2 Harrison just had his best game of the season in Week 4 against Seattle with six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. We hope he continues to get that much volume, and Harrison is capable of big outings on a weekly basis. That should happen again in Week 5 against the Titans, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Four receivers have scored at least 18.1 PPR points against Tennessee this season, and I like Harrison as a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Olave had a weird game in Week 4 at Buffalo. He scored his first touchdown of the season, but he had season lows in targets (six), catches (three), and yards (20). And he also threw an interception on his first career pass attempt, so let's not do that again. I expect Olave to get back on track in Week 5 against the Giants, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Six receivers have scored at least 15.3 PPR points against the Giants this year, and Olave should be considered a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Rasheed Shahid is also worth using as a sleeper in Week 5, given the matchup. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Godwin's stat line in Week 4 against Philadelphia wasn't pretty, with three catches for 26 yards, but he had 10 targets, which is what matters most. That was his first game back from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 7 last season, and he needed to shake off the rust. This week, he doesn't have an easy matchup against the Seahawks, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. But Baker Mayfield should continue to lean on Godwin, who should be considered a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson should both be considered sleepers in Week 5 against the Saints in the first game without Malik Nabers (knee). We'll see if Jaxson Dart favors Slayton or Robinson, but both should be considered No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues. Last year, when Nabers was out for two games, Slayton had 22 targets for 14 catches, 179 yards, and a touchdown over that span. And Robinson had 11 catches, 86 yards, and a touchdown on 20 targets during that stretch as well. Five receivers have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against New Orleans this season, and Slayton and Robinson are now set up for success with Nabers out for the year. Stefon Diggs WR NE New England • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Diggs just had his best performance of the season in time for a revenge game against the Bills. In Week 4 against Carolina, Diggs had six catches for 101 yards on seven targets. Buffalo has only allowed three receivers to score at least 14.9 PPR points this season, but the Bills have allowed five touchdowns to the position. And Diggs had six catches for 82 yards on eight targets with the Texans in 2024 against Buffalo, so hopefully he can have similar success against the Bills again in Week 5. He should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Shakir had another solid outing in Week 4 against New Orleans with five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he's now scored at least 12.4 PPR points in three of four games this season. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Patriots, who have allowed six receivers to score at least 12.2 PPR points this year.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 32 REYDS 164 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Thomas had one of his better outings of the season in Week 4 at San Francisco, but he's still only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 5 against the Chiefs. Against the 49ers, Thomas had a season-high five catches, but he only managed 49 yards on seven targets. He's yet to catch a touchdown, and 10.6 PPR points is his season high. Kansas City hasn't allowed a receiver to catch a touchdown since Week 1, including matchups with Philadelphia, the Giants, when Malik Nabers was healthy, and Baltimore. I don't have high hopes for Thomas in this matchup. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE MIN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 114 TD 0 FPTS/G 15.4 Addison returned from his three-game suspension in Week 4 against Pittsburgh in Ireland with a splash. He had four catches for 114 yards on eight targets, but he had 81 yards on one reception late in the fourth quarter as a result of busted coverage. It felt a little fluky, and Addison could struggle in Week 5 against the Browns in London. Cleveland's defense will make things tough on Carson Wentz this week, and Addison is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 30 REYDS 182 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Jeudy should benefit with Cedric Tillman (hamstring) on injured reserve, but we have to see how the Browns perform with new quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Hopefully, it won't be any worse for Jeudy, who has been terrible so far this season with 11.6 PPR points or less in all four games. He has yet to score a touchdown, and Jeudy has combined for just four catches for 65 yards on 14 targets in his past two outings against Green Bay and Detroit. The Vikings are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Jeudy should only be started in three-receiver leagues in Week 5. Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 22 REYDS 203 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.8 Coleman started off the season playing well with eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Week 1 against Baltimore. Since then, he's combined for nine catches for 91 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. It's hard to trust Coleman in the majority of leagues. The Patriots secondary should be tough now that cornerback Christian Gonzalez is healthy. In two games against New England last year, Coleman combined for three catches for 48 yards and no touchdowns, and he's only worth starting in deep, three-receiver leagues in Week 5.

Bust Alert Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Brown WR PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN PHI -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 28 REYDS 151 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Brown was unhappy following Week 4 against Tampa Bay when he caught two passes for 7 yards, but he had nine targets. He can't say the Eagles didn't try to get him the ball, and he has 19 targets in his past two games against the Rams and Buccaneers. For the season, Brown only has one game with more than 7.7 PPR points, and it's hard to expect a standout performance in Week 5 against the Broncos, where he will likely see a lot of Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II. I'm still starting Brown in three-receiver leagues, but this is a terrible matchup for him against this defense.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Starting Tight Ends Projections powered by Sportsline Sam LaPorta TE DET Detroit • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN DET -10.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 11.9 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 21 REYDS 177 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 LaPorta has been a disappointment so far this season, with no touchdowns and three games in a row with 7.3 PPR points or less. But he should get on track this week against the Bengals, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Hopefully, Jared Goff will lean on LaPorta in this matchup, and I like him as a top-five tight end in all leagues. Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -8.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 179 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.5 Kincaid has now scored a touchdown in three of four games this year, and hopefully, he can find the end zone again in Week 5 against the Patriots. New England allowed two touchdowns to Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans for the Panthers in Week 4, and Brock Bowers beat up the Patriots for 15.3 PPR points in Week 4. Kincaid has faced New England three times in his career, and he scored at least 12.7 PPR points in two of those outings. I like him as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 5. Darren Waller TE MIA Miami • #83

Age: 33 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR MIA -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 12.9 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 27 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.7 I'll take my chances with Waller as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 5 after his solid debut with the Dolphins in Week 4 against the Jets. Waller only had four targets, but he finished with three catches for 27 yards and two touchdowns against New York. Tyreek Hill (knee) is out, and the Week 5 matchup against Carolina is favorable for Waller since the Panthers have allowed a tight end to score at least 9.9 PPR points in three of four games this year.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 23 REYDS 182 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 In his past two games against Houston and San Francisco, Strange has combined for 12 catches for 106 yards on 14 targets, and he scored at least 10.5 PPR points in each outing. He has a difficult matchup in Week 5 against Kansas City, but the Chiefs just allowed Mark Andrews to catch seven passes for 30 yards on eight targets in Week 4. Strange should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Tommy Tremble TE CAR Carolina • #82

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 6.4 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 80 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 I like Tremble as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Dolphins, who have struggled with tight ends so far this season. Miami has allowed three tight ends to score at least 11.5 PPR points, including Dalton Kincaid and Mason Taylor in each of the past two weeks. Tremble stepped up in Week 4 at New England in the first game without Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle), with five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Tremble should have the chance for two quality games in a row, given the matchup with Miami. Mason Taylor TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 16 REYDS 108 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 Taylor has 13 targets in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Miami, and he was great against the Dolphins with five catches for 65 yards. This week, he has a quality matchup against the Cowboys, who have allowed two tight ends to score at least 10.6 PPR points this season. Taylor should be the No. 2 option in the passing game for the Jets opposite Garrett Wilson, and I like Taylor as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sit Tight Ends Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 128 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Andrews has scored at least 10 PPR points in each of his past two games against Detroit and Kansas City, and he has 14 targets over that span for 13 catches, 121 yards, and two touchdowns. Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is out for Week 5, and I don't want to trust Andrews as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end with Cooper Rush as the starter in Baltimore. Along with that, Houston is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and the Texans have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end this season, which was Davis Allen for the Rams in Week 1. T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE MIN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 18 REYDS 115 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Hockenson struggled in Week 4 at Pittsburgh with four catches for 39 yards on five targets. It was the first game with Jordan Addison this season following his three-game suspension, and Hockenson now has to compete for targets with two standout receivers in Justin Jefferson and Addison. This week, Hockenson has a tough matchup against the Browns in London, and Cleveland is No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Mark Andrews, Tucker Kraft, and Sam LaPorta have combined for 14.2 PPR points against the Browns, who should be able to keep LaPorta in check this week. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 21 REYDS 128 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 We'll see if things improve for Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. in Week 5 against the Vikings, with Cedric Tillman (hamstring) out, along with Dillon Gabriel at quarterback for the Browns. But it's hard to trust Njoku in the majority of leagues, given his slow start with no touchdowns and nine PPR points or less in all four games. Now, he has to face the Vikings in Week 5 in London, and Minnesota is No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. I'm not trusting Njoku in this matchup, especially in Gabriel's first NFL start.

BUST ALERT Projections powered by Sportsline Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -8.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 24 REYDS 204 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.4 This could be a tough game for Henry against the Bills, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Mark Andrews, Mason Taylor, and Juwan Johnson have combined for just 8.8 PPR points against Buffalo, and Henry doesn't have a great history against the Bills. In his past five meetings against Buffalo, Henry has combined for just 15 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown, and he's been held to 4.7 PPR points or less in three of those outings. Henry should be considered a low-end starting option at best in the majority of leagues in Week 5.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Cardinals (vs. TEN)

The Titans were just shut out by the Texans in Week 4, and Tennessee has allowed at least four sacks in three games this season. Cam Ward has an interception in each of his past two games against Indianapolis and Houston, and the Cardinals are allowing just 18.5 points per game on defense. I like the Cardinals DST a lot in Week 5.

Sleepers

Browns (vs . MIN)

Chiefs (at JAC)

Giants (at NO)

DST to Sit

Broncos (vs. PHI)

It's tough to sit the Broncos DST in the majority of leagues, but the matchup against the Eagles isn't favorable. Philadelphia has scored at least 31 points in each of the past two games against the Rams and Buccaneers, and the Eagles have one turnover on the season. Jalen Hurts has also been sacked just nine times. While this could be a low-scoring game, I don't expect the Broncos DST to create many turnovers or sacks, so I don't consider the unit a No. 1 Fantasy option in Week 5.