Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Editor's Note: With more viable starting options than starting spots in any given league, you often have tough decisions to make when it comes to the quarterback position. Sometimes, that means there's no wrong answer, but anyone who tried to play the hot hand with Daniel Jones last week knows that's not necessarily the case. The good news is, with the Dolphins and Lions on bye this week, we're only missing one starting-caliber Fantasy option, so you should have plenty of options, whether you're streaming the position or just looking for the best matchups to take advantage of. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for QB ready to go for Week 5, so dig in to see what to expect for this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ PHI -13.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 963 RUYDS 54 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.8 Wentz had one of his best games in Week 4 at Green Bay when he scored 25 Fantasy points behind 160 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 13 rushing yards. He's now scored at least 25 Fantasy points in three of four starts, and he should have another strong outing against the Jets in Week 5. Baker Mayfield and Tom Brady have already passed for at least 300 yards against the Jets, with Brady and Josh Allen scoring multiple touchdowns against this defense. I like Wentz as a top five Fantasy quarterback in Week 5. Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SEA -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1141 RUYDS 88 TD 10 INT 0 FPTS/G 27.3 The Rams defense got exposed in Week 4 against Tampa Bay when Jameis Winston went into Los Angeles and passed for 385 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Now, we'll see if Wilson can do something similar, or will the Rams defense play the way it did in the first three weeks of the season against Carolina, New Orleans and Cleveland? Wilson has scored at least 30 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he scored at least 25 Fantasy points in two meetings with the Rams last season. I'm counting on Wilson to play well once again against the Rams on Thursday night. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1071 RUYDS 113 TD 5 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.8 Murray's had an up and down Fantasy campaign in his rookie season so far. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two games and been at 15 points in two others. This week could be his best game to date. In his first two games against Detroit and Baltimore, Murray passed for at least 300 yards in both outings. In the past two games against Carolina and Seattle, Murray has scored at least six Fantasy points with his rushing stats. Let's see if he can put it all together against the Bengals, who have allowed multiple touchdowns against Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo and Mason Rudolph this season. If the offensive line can protect Murray this week -- he's been sacked 12 times in the past two games -- then Murray should have a big game against the Bengals. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CIN -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1150 RUYDS 11 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 16.5 Forget about what happened to Dalton on Monday night at Pittsburgh in Week 4 when he scored just two Fantasy points. It was another prime-time meltdown behind a bad offensive line. He will rebound in Week 5 at home against Arizona, and I like Dalton as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Cardinals. Prior to facing the Steelers, Dalton was averaging 21.3 Fantasy points per game in his first three outings. Arizona has allowed huge games to Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson and Kyle Allen, and Dalton should follow suit. He's the best streaming quarterback for Week 5. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1167 RUYDS 24 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.5 I spoke to Carson Palmer, who played quarterback for Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians in Arizona, prior to Week 2, and I asked him when things would click for Winston in Arians' offense. He said give it 2-3 weeks, and then Winston would start having some big games. Palmer was right, and now Winston looks unstoppable. In Week 3 against the Giants, Winston scored 31 Fantasy points, and he followed that up with 37 points at the Rams in an impressive performance. He should be considered a top 10 Fantasy quarterback this week, even at New Orleans. While the Saints shut down Dak Prescott in Week 4, the previous three quarterbacks against New Orleans (Deshaun Watson, Jared Goff and Wilson) all had multiple touchdowns and at least 268 passing yards. Winston should stay hot in this matchup.

Sleepers Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -11 O/U 56.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 911 RUYDS 57 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.8 Brissett has improved as a Fantasy quarterback in each game this season, going from 19 Fantasy points in Week 1 to 27 points in Week 4. Could this be the week he scores more than 30 points? It would be great if he got T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) back this week, but his best game this season came without Hilton on the field. Since he'll likely be chasing points in Week 5 at Kansas City, consider Brissett a low-end starting option this week in all leagues. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE SF -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 739 RUYDS 9 TD 5 INT 4 FPTS/G 16.7 Three quarterbacks this season have passed for at least 247 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns, including Marcus Mariota, Goff and Lamar Jackson. Garoppolo only has one game this season with more than 12 Fantasy points, but I would trust him this week as a low-end starting option. We'll see if Cleveland gets back cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) this week, but I would still roll with Garoppolo either way in this matchup at home. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG MIN -5.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 735 RUYDS 37 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 11.3 I'm taking a flier on Cousins here as a streaming option since this is a spot where he can have a rebound game. He's been bad in Fantasy and reality, and he's averaging just 11.2 Fantasy points per game. But with Adam Thielen complaining about the offense, as well as the Giants defense being a disaster, look for Cousins to score at least 20 Fantasy points for the first time in 2019. In the first three games of the season, Prescott, Josh Allen and Winston each had at least 250 passing yards and multiple touchdowns against the Giants, and this should be Cousins' best game in 2019 to date.

Sit 'Em Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1147 RUYDS 0 TD 4 INT 6 FPTS/G 14 Mayfield has been playing better of late, but it's not translating into quality Fantasy production. He has yet to score more than 17 Fantasy points in any game this year, and I'm not sure you can expect that to change at San Francisco. The 49ers have been tough on Winston, Dalton and Mason Rudolph, allowing five touchdowns with five interceptions in three games, and Dalton is the lone quarterback with more than 200 yards. I'm still hopeful Mayfield will get things going this year as a Fantasy starter, but he has to prove himself first. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1254 RUYDS 12 TD 7 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.3 Goff's performance in Week 4 against Tampa Bay brought mixed results. He finished with 24 Fantasy points and was a top 10 Fantasy quarterback after passing for 517 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had four turnovers and attempted 68 passes. He now has nine turnovers in four games, and it's hard to trust him on a short week on the road at Seattle. He's never played well in Seattle with 576 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in three career games, and Goff's arm should be tired after all those attempts in Week 4. This game should be all about getting Todd Gurley going for the Rams. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 905 RUYDS 82 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.8 Minshew mania has been fun to watch, and he's actually been a good Fantasy quarterback, scoring at least 20 points in three of four games. But this should be a bad week for him against the Panthers. Carolina has locked down Goff, Winston, Murray and Watson in four games this season, with Murray the only one getting multiple touchdowns. None of those quarterbacks passed for more than 210 yards, and Carolina has 14 sacks in the past two games against Murray and Watson. Minshew is worth using in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but he should struggle on the road in this matchup. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -5.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 578 RUYDS 66 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 16.3 I expected Jones to light up the Washington defense in Week 4, but he underperformed with 14 Fantasy points. This was after he had a huge game at Tampa Bay in Week 3 with 37 Fantasy points in his first ever start. He should have another bad outing again in Week 5 against the Vikings, who are looking for their first win on the road. Minnesota has allowed multiple touchdown passes to Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, but Ryan is the only one to go over 245 passing yards. I would use Jones in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but he's not worth using as a streaming option in Week 5. Marcus Mariota QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF TEN -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 933 RUYDS 112 TD 7 INT 0 FPTS/G 22 Mariota was great in Week 4 at Atlanta with 227 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he also added 22 rushing yards, which was good for 29 Fantasy points. He's rushed for at least 22 yards in every game this season, which is nice, and he has two games with 29 Fantasy points after his performance in Week 1 at Cleveland. But he also had 15 Fantasy points in each game against Indianapolis and Jacksonville, and I expect him to be closer to that production this week against Buffalo. The Bills just held Tom Brady to four Fantasy points in Week 4, and no quarterback has passed for multiple touchdowns against Buffalo this year. Mariota is a low-end starting option even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week.

Bust Alert Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1069 RUYDS 53 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.8 I would like Rodgers this week if Davante Adams (toe) was healthy, but it appears that Adams will be out against the Cowboys. That should limit Rodgers' ceiling against a good Dallas defense, and the Cowboys have yet to allow a quarterback to score 20 Fantasy points. Now, Dallas hasn't played a good quarterback yet with matchups against Eli Manning, Case Keenum, Josh Rosen and Teddy Bridgewater. But Rodgers only has one game this season with more than 18 Fantasy points, which was Week 4 against Philadelphia. I still consider Rodgers a low-end starter in all leagues, but he's closer to No. 15 in my rankings than the top 10 given that Adams is likely out.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.