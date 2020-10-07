Watch Now: Washington Names Kyle Allen as Starting QB (2:35)

How many sure-fire, must-start Fantasy quarterbacks are there in Week 5? Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray are all sure things, but what about Deshaun Watson? He's got a great matchup on the way against the Jaguars, but he's also been pretty mediocre this season, with a career-low touchdown rate and limited success in the passing game. But still, we'll call him a must-start, so there's seven.

Beyond that, you might be playing matchups. Teddy Bridgewater, Gardner Minshew, Justin Herbert, and Jared Goff are all guys you weren't drafting as starters who look like they belong in that discussion now, at least for Week 5. On the other end of the spectrum, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz and Daniel Jones, are all looking pretty fringe-y. Which means you've got some tough decisions to make unless you have one of those must-start guys. 

Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls can help you make those tough decisions. Here's who he's starting, and who he'd prefer to leave on the bench this week. 

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Quarterbacks
Start 'Em
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC HOU -6 O/U 54.5
OPP VS QB
23rd
PROJ PTS
27.5
QB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1092
RUYDS
58
TD
7
INT
3
FPTS/G
21.4
We told you to expect better things for Watson with the schedule getting easier in Week 4, and that was the case as he had his best game of the season with 24 Fantasy points against Minnesota. And now comes Week 5 against Jacksonville in the first game after Bill O'Brien was fired, which shouldn't have much impact on Watson. The Jaguars have allowed either 300 passing yards or multiple touchdowns in all four games this year, and Watson should light them up this week.
headshot-image
Ben Roethlisberger QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #7
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PIT -7 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
14th
PROJ PTS
22.9
QB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
777
RUYDS
4
TD
7
INT
1
FPTS/G
24.6
Roethlisberger has been a quality Fantasy quarterback through three games this season, and he should continue to play well coming off his surprise bye in Week 4. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in his first three starts, and he has averaged 22.6 Fantasy points in his past five games coming off a bye. The Eagles struggled in two games against Jared Goff in Week 2 and Joe Burrow in Week 3 with both scoring at least 24 Fantasy points, and Roethlisberger should be in that range this week.
headshot-image
Teddy Bridgewater QB
CAR Carolina • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -2 O/U 54
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
21.1
QB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1147
RUYDS
70
TD
5
INT
3
FPTS/G
19.2
Let's see if Bridgewater can take advantage of this matchup against the Falcons, because it's dreamy. The Falcons have allowed four touchdowns to quarterbacks in every game between Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers and the combination of Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky. I wouldn't expect four touchdowns from Bridgewater this week, but he just had three against the Cardinals in Week 4 and he's got top-10 upside as the top streaming quarterback in Week 5.
headshot-image
Justin Herbert QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -7.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
20.4
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
931
RUYDS
47
TD
6
INT
3
FPTS/G
23.3
We'll wait to see if Herbert is starting this week against the Saints because Tyrod Taylor (chest) could return to action. However, Anthony Lynn should stick with Herbert because he looks the part. In three starts in place of Taylor, Herbert has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in two of them, and he's averaging 310.3 passing yards per game. The Saints are beat up defensively with Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Marcus Davenport (elbow) injured, and Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford each had three touchdowns against New Orleans in three weeks in a row. There's a lot to like about Herbert, even in New Orleans in prime time.
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU HOU -6 O/U 54.5
OPP VS QB
15th
PROJ PTS
19.8
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1138
RUYDS
69
TD
8
INT
4
FPTS/G
22.6
Aside from the bad game against Miami in Week 3, Minshew has been a good Fantasy quarterback in three other outings, scoring at least 24 Fantasy points in those games. He should be in that range again in Week 5 at Houston, and the Texans have allowed multiple touchdowns against Patrick Mahomes in Week 1 and Roethlisberger in Week 3. I'll continue to trust Minshew as a low-end starter until he starts to struggle on a consistent basis, which shouldn't happen this week.
Sleepers
headshot-image
Ryan Fitzpatrick QB
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -8.5 O/U 47
OPP VS QB
8th
PROJ PTS
17.3
QB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
994
RUYDS
115
TD
6
INT
5
FPTS/G
21.1
Even in a bad game last week for Fitzpatrick against Seattle he still scored 20 Fantasy points, and he's averaging 25.3 Fantasy points in his past three outings. The 49ers have allowed Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz to score at least 22 Fantasy points in two home games this year, and Fitzpatrick can still be a streaming option this week.
headshot-image
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -7 O/U 57.5
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
17.2
QB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
883
RUYDS
53
TD
6
INT
6
FPTS/G
16.6
The matchup is great for Cousins since the Seahawks are allowing an average of 408.5 passing yards per game, and three of four quarterbacks have scored multiple touchdowns against Seattle with Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Dak Prescott. Cousins has yet to attempt more than 27 passes in a game, but that should happen this week and lead to quality production.
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 54
OPP VS QB
29th
PROJ PTS
18.6
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
889
RUYDS
137
TD
2
INT
5
FPTS/G
11.8
Jones is another quarterback with a great matchup against Dallas, who has allowed at least three passing touchdowns in each of the past three weeks against Ryan, Wilson and the combination of Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry. Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 1, so he's due, and he could be a sneaky starting option in a potential shootout with Prescott in Week 5.
Sit 'Em
headshot-image
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR ATL -2 O/U 54
OPP VS QB
6th
PROJ PTS
24.8
QB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1246
RUYDS
24
TD
7
INT
2
FPTS/G
19.5
Ryan is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I don't like him without Julio Jones (hamstring) this week if the star wideout can't play. We've seen what Ryan looked like the past two games with Jones out or limited against Chicago and Green Bay, as Ryan combined for 25 Fantasy points in those outings. The Panthers also have been good against opposing quarterbacks this year in holding Derek Carr, Tom Brady and Herbert to a combined three touchdowns and two interceptions. Kyler Murray went for three touchdowns against the Panthers, but he had just 133 passing yards. Keep an eye on Jones' health, and if he's out then consider sitting Ryan this week.
headshot-image
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT PIT -7 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
3rd
PROJ PTS
15.9
QB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
930
RUYDS
111
TD
7
INT
7
FPTS/G
19.1
Wentz is averaging 22.5 Fantasy points in his past two games against Cincinnati and San Francisco, which is better than the 13.5 points he averaged in two games to start the season against Washington and the Rams. Hopefully, he's headed in the right direction, but I'm not trusting him this week at Pittsburgh. While the Steelers have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in each game this year against Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Deshaun Watson, this defense should be rested coming off a bye against a battered offensive line. Wentz is only worth starting in deeper leagues.
headshot-image
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -13 O/U 51
OPP VS QB
20th
PROJ PTS
18.3
QB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1121
RUYDS
75
TD
7
INT
2
FPTS/G
22.1
Burrow has been great to start the season, and he's scored at least 24 Fantasy points in two of his past three games prior to Week 5 against Philadelphia and Jacksonville. He's attempting at least 36 passes each week, and that volume has helped his Fantasy production. But I don't like this matchup for him at Baltimore, and the Ravens have only allowed Mahomes to get multiple touchdowns against them in Week 3. Burrow is only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.
headshot-image
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -13 O/U 56
OPP VS QB
4th
PROJ PTS
17
QB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1095
RUYDS
33
TD
8
INT
0
FPTS/G
21.7
Carr has actually been a quality Fantasy quarterback of late, averaging 23.3 Fantasy points per game in his past three outings against New Orleans, New England and Buffalo. He also has yet to throw an interception this year. But I don't like this matchup for him on the road against the Chiefs, who have yet to allow multiple passing touchdowns against Watson, Herbert and Lamar Jackson, as well as the Patriots duo of Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham. And Arrowhead Stadium has been a nightmare for Carr in his career. In six career games at Kansas City, Carr has scored a combined 51 Fantasy points, with a high of 12. History suggests you sit Carr in all leagues this week.
headshot-image
Baker Mayfield QB
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
16.4
QB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
729
RUYDS
15
TD
7
INT
2
FPTS/G
17.1
Mayfield has two touchdown passes in each of his past three games, but he's failed to top 170 passing yards since Week 2. And he hasn't scored more than 18 Fantasy points in any game this year. The Colts have only allowed five passing touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season, and this defense should make Mayfield uncomfortable this week. He's only worth using in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.
Bust Alert
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI TB -3.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
19.2
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1122
RUYDS
6
TD
12
INT
4
FPTS/G
26.9
I had Brady in this spot last week, and he made me look bad with 369 passing yards and five touchdowns for 42 Fantasy points against the Chargers. He did that without Chris Godwin (hamstring), and Godwin is out again this week at Chicago. I don't like this setup for Brady since he has to travel on a short week. The Bears have yet to allow multiple touchdowns to an opposing quarterback, including matchups with Stafford and Ryan. And along with Godwin being out, the Buccaneers are also down O.J. Howard (Achilles) for the season and Justin Watson has been ruled out as well. I still view Brady as a low-end starter in all leagues, but I'm not confident in him playing well against the Bears on the road.