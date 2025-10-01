The Browns have a new starting quarterback with Dillon Gabriel taking over for Joe Flacco, and we'll see how that impacts Cleveland's offense for the rest of the season. In Week 5 against Minnesota in London, it could be ugly for Gabriel and the Browns.

Gabriel (8 percent rostered on CBS Sports) should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. You should ignore him, for now, in all one-quarterback leagues, especially heading into his first start against the Vikings.

Minnesota is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the Vikings held Aaron Rodgers, Jake Browning and Michael Penix Jr. to 14.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. I don't expect Gabriel to do much better, especially with how Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores will try to confuse the rookie.

Things get better for Gabriel after this week with matchups against Pittsburgh, Miami and New England, and Gabriel could become a starting option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. But first, let's see how he does against the Vikings, and I have minimal expectations.

As for the other players in Cleveland for Week 5, I like Quinshon Judkins as a No. 2 Fantasy running in all leagues. Jerry Jeudy is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver now that Cedric Tillman (hamstring) is hurt, but I would still try to avoid Jeudy in his first start with Gabriel. And I'm going to sit both tight ends in this matchup against Minnesota so leave David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. on the bench.

But you're here for quarterbacks, so let's dive into the starts and sits that you need for Week 5. And don't forget to check out the full Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, which will be posted Wednesday night, including Justin Fields as the Start of the Week.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN ARI -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 24.5 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 742 RUYDS 148 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.6 Murray has been underwhelming as a Fantasy quarterback this season with only two games with at least 20 Fantasy points, including a high of 22.3, and he's averaging just 18.6 points per game. The good news is he's run for at least 32 yards in every game this season, and he should continue to use his legs this week against the Titans. Tennessee just allowed C.J. Stroud to score a season-high 22.4 Fantasy points, and hopefully Murray sets a new season high as well. He has top-five upside in Week 5 in this matchup. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 988 RUYDS 98 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.6 The Bills are allowing the most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season as Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields and Spencer Rattler each scored at least 4.9 Fantasy points with their legs alone. Now, Jackson is the lone quarterback with more than 16.8 Fantasy points against Buffalo this year, but Maye is on fire coming into this matchup with at least 23.2 Fantasy points in three games in a row. A big reason for that is his rushing ability with two rushing touchdowns this season and two games with at least 31 rushing yards. And now he might have a legit No. 1 receiver after Stefon Diggs just had a 100-yard game in Week 4. This should be a fun game between Maye and Josh Allen, and Maye has top-10 upside in all leagues. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS LAC -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 1063 RUYDS 93 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 21.9 Herbert got off to a hot start this season with at least 22.8 Fantasy points in his first two games against the Chiefs and Raiders, but he's cooled off lately with 16.6 points or less in each of his past two outings against Denver and the Giants. I expect him to get back on track this week against the Commanders, who have allowed three quarterbacks in a row (Jordan Love, Geno Smith and Michael Penix Jr.) to each score at least 22.7 Fantasy points. All three of those quarterbacks passed for at least 289 yards and two touchdowns, and Herbert has the chance for a big outing in this matchup at home. Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV IND -7 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 24.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1078 RUYDS 54 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.6 Jones had his worst game of the season in Week 4 at the Rams with 12.4 Fantasy points, and he threw two interceptions in the Colts first loss. I expect him to bounce back this week against the Raiders, who have allowed two of the past three quarterbacks to score at least 22.3 Fantasy points. Jones averaged 28.2 Fantasy points in his first two home games this year, and he's back in Indianapolis in Week 5 after two consecutive games on the road. That should help Jones get back to being a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN DET -10.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 929 RUYDS 11 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.1 Goff only has one game this season with more than 16.7 Fantasy points, and his Fantasy production has been limited in the past two games against Baltimore and Cleveland. This week, Goff should get back on track against the Bengals, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence, Carson Wentz and Bo Nix have all passed for at least two touchdowns against Cincinnati in three games in a row, with Lawrence and Nix each scoring at least 25.2 Fantasy points. Goff has top-10 upside in this matchup, even on the road.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Prescott was impressive in Week 4 against Green Bay with 36.9 Fantasy points, and he did that without CeeDee Lamb (ankle), who is expected to miss Week 5 as well. The Jets aren't an easy matchup since Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Tua Tagovailoa have been held to 19.7 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. But Prescott is averaging 44 pass attempts a game in his past three outings, and he should continue to challenge this defense with George Pickens and Jake Ferguson, even with Lamb out. I like Prescott as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Stafford is playing well coming into Week 5 against the 49ers, and he's thrown at least two touchdown passes in three games in a row against Tennessee, Philadelphia and Indianapolis, including two outings with at least 298 passing yards over that span. He doesn't have the best track record against San Francisco, but I'm expecting him to expose this defense without Nick Bosa (knee). I like Stafford as a borderline starter in all leagues. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. This will be Tagovailoa's first game without Tyreek Hill (knee), but I still like Tagovailoa as a low-end starter in all leagues. The Panthers just allowed Drake Maye to score 27 Fantasy points in Week 4, and Tagovailoa should have enough weapons to be productive with Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, Darren Waller and Malik Washington. The last time Tagovailoa played the Panthers in 2023 he passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns, and hopefully he can have a similar stat line in Week 5.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB LV Las Vegas • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 948 RUYDS 66 TD 6 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.1 If you want to buy into Smith this week then two things in his favor are his road performances, which included 19.5 Fantasy points at New England in Week 1 and 32.1 points at Washington in Week 2, as well as Indianapolis just allowed Matthew Stafford to pass for 375 yards and three touchdowns in Week 4. But Smith was awful last week against Chicago at home with 13.8 Fantasy points, and he attempted a season-low 21 passes as Ashton Jeanty finally started to dominate. After Smith threw three interceptions against the Bears -- along with left tackle Kolton Miller (ankle) now out -- Pete Carroll will likely lean more on Jeanty in this matchup and limit Smith again. I would only start Smith in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 845 RUYDS 32 TD 5 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.7 The Jaguars are 3-1, and Lawrence has been a bad Fantasy quarterback in all three victories with 13.7 points or less against Carolina, Houston and San Francisco. The Chiefs are road favorites in this game, and if that holds then maybe Lawrence has the chance for a quality outing. I'm not willing to trust Lawrence against Kansas City since the Chiefs have held Jalen Hurts, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson to a combined 29.6 Fantasy points in the past three weeks. Lawrence is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Carson Wentz QB MIN Minnesota • #11

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE MIN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 523 RUYDS 16 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.3 Wentz is averaging 22.3 Fantasy points in two starts for the Vikings, but he has a brutal matchup in Week 5 against Cleveland in London. The Browns have held Jared Goff, Jordan Love and Joe Burrow to 16.5 Fantasy points or less, and this feels like a low-scoring affair with Dillon Gabriel now starting for Cleveland. Wentz will likely be a game-manager in this matchup, and he's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.