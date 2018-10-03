Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Jared Goff is going to keep on rolling, but the outlook isn't so good for Andrew Luck in Week 5, Jamey Eisenberg says.
Editor's note: Welcome to Week 5! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on quarterbacks for this week.
Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's quarterback.
Quarterback
Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.
|22.0 projected points
Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB
|I wasn't expecting to mention Goff here this week after his big game in Week 4 against Minnesota, and then I saw his start percentage on CBS Sports at just 60 percent. What? Come on, people. He should be a must-start option in all leagues. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in every game this season, including a combined 79 points the past two outings against the Chargers and Vikings. Both of those games were at home, and we'll see how he does going into Seattle, which is a place where he hasn't played well in two career starts. Still, this isn't the same Seahawks defense, especially with Earl Thomas (leg) now out. Look for Goff and his trio of star receivers (Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp) to all go off this week.
|20.0 projected points
Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB
|Dalton is playing great heading into Week 5 against the Dolphins, who are without starting cornerback Bobby McCain (knee). He's scored at least 30 Fantasy points in two of the past three games, and he should be able to overcome the loss of Tyler Eifert (ankle) with the way his receivers are playing. A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd are having a great four-game stretch, and John Ross even found the end zone in Week 4 at Atlanta. The Dolphins just had their worst game of the season in Week 4 against Tom Brady, who scored 24 Fantasy points, and Dalton should be in that range this week. He's worth trusting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 5.
|17.8 projected points
Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB
|Cousins' two best games this season have come on the road: At Green Bay in Week 2 when he scored 41 Fantasy points, and when he added 36 points at the Rams in Week 4. Hopefully that trend continues this week at the Eagles, and he's had some big games against Philadelphia during his time with Washington. In his past five meetings with the Eagles, Cousins is averaging 281 passing yards with 12 total touchdowns and four interceptions. And Philadelphia has already allowed two big games to quarterbacks this year with Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 2 and Marcus Mariota in Week 4. I'm counting on another strong outing for Cousins this week.
|21.2 projected points
Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB
|Stafford's track record against the Packers is amazing, and hopefully he stays hot against Green Bay this week. In his past five meetings with the Packers, Stafford is averaging 327 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's passed for at least 323 yards in four games in a row against Green Bay, and there is a lot to like about Stafford this week. Against Aaron Rodgers, there's always the potential for a shootout, and the Packers' secondary might still be banged up if cornerback Kevin King (groin) is slowed or out. Stafford has at least 21 Fantasy points three games in a row, and I consider him a top-10 quarterback in all leagues this week.
|21.4 projected points
Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars QB
|Bortles comes into this game averaging 23.0 Fantasy points in the five games where Leonard Fournette (hamstring) has been out over the past two seasons. He also has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in seven of his past 10 games overall going back to last year's regular season. This week, he's facing a Chiefs defense that has allowed at least 250 passing yards and two touchdowns to three of four opposing quarterbacks, including Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Jimmy Garoppolo. Only Case Keenum failed to have success against Kansas City this year. I like Bortles as a low-end starting quarterback, and you can expect quality production from Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole and Donte Moncrief against this Chiefs secondary.
Sleepers
- Joe Flacco (at CLE): Flacco has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of four games, and the Browns have allowed at least 243 passing yards and two touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in two of their past three outings. In his past five games against Cleveland, Flacco is averaging 263 passing yards with 12 total touchdowns and five interceptions.
- Derek Carr (at LAC): Carr had his breakout game against Cleveland in Week 4 with 39 Fantasy points, and hopefully he stays hot this week. The Chargers have allowed at least 20 Fantasy points to three of four opposing quarterbacks this season, including C.J. Beathard in Week 4. Carr doesn't have a great track record against the Chargers, but this defense has struggled in the passing game. Look for Carr to lean on Jared Cook, Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson for a quality outing this week.
- Alex Smith (at NO): The Saints come into this game allowing the third-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Smith should be chasing the scoreboard on the road. Smith has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two of three games this year, and he should add to that total coming off a bye. He also could be asked to do plenty of heavy lifting if Adrian Peterson (ankle) is unable to play.
|17.6 projected points
Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB
|After scoring 25 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Denver, Wilson has averaged 15.0 points in his past three outings against Chicago, Dallas and Arizona. Part of the reason for the low total has been Seattle finding a ground attack against the Cowboys and Cardinals, and Wilson has been limited to 26 pass attempts in each game. But that's what the Seahawks want to do, and I expect Seattle to try to slow down this game against the Rams. If that doesn't work, Wilson could be chasing the scoreboard, which could be good for his Fantasy production. But I need to see it first before calling him a No. 1 quarterback. He's only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues.
|18.6 projected points
Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB
|Wentz has been sacked nine times in two games since coming back from last year's knee injury, and he took a beating against the Titans in Week 4. Kudos to him for making several big throws, and he scored 23 Fantasy points against Tennessee. I can see him in that range again this week, but it doesn't guarantee he'll be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback. I also expect the Vikings defense to show up in this matchup after being embarrassed in Week 4 against the Rams and getting called out publicly by coach Mike Zimmer.
|19.0 projected points
Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts QB
|Luck silenced his critics with a strong showing in Week 4 against the Texans. He passed for 464 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, and he scored a season-high 43 Fantasy points. Luck has at least 22 Fantasy points in two home games this year, but he's scored just 15 points in each road contest at Washington and at Philadelphia. He also comes into this game without his No. 1 receiver in T.Y. Hilton (hamstring), as well as tight end Jack Doyle (hip) being out again. That leaves Luck with a receiving corps of Eric Ebron, Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant, Zach Pascal and Nyheim Hines. Even though he will be throwing all game, Luck is not worth starting on the road Thursday night.
|16.2 projected points
Ryan Tannehill Miami Dolphins QB
|Tannehill fell apart in Week 4 at New England with zero Fantasy points. He passed for just 100 yards with an interception, and the Patriots ended his two-game streak of scoring at least 20 Fantasy points. He'll obviously improve this week against the Bengals, but his offensive line is a mess with center Daniel Kilgore (chest) joining left guard Josh Sitton (shoulder) as out for the season. The Bengals also are expected to get linebacker Vontaze Burfict (suspension) back this week. Even though Cincinnati has allowed opposing quarterbacks to score the fourth-most Fantasy points against this defense, I still don't trust Tannehill in anything more than two-quarterback leagues.
|16.4 projected points
Eli Manning New York Giants QB
|I had modest expectations for Manning in Week 4 against New Orleans, but he was a total letdown with 16 Fantasy points. He's now scored 16 points or less in three of four games, and you can't trust him on the road in Week 5 at Carolina, even in two-quarterback leagues. While Manning has yet to become turnover prone with just one interception on the season, the Panthers have more interceptions (five) than passing touchdowns allowed (four). It should be another long week for Manning on the road.
Bust Alert
I understand if you're reluctant to bench Mahomes. He's been awesome with at least 24 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he's yet to turn the ball over, which is incredible. He had 30 Fantasy points in his lone home start in Week 3 against the 49ers, but this is a much different defense he's going against this week compared to his four other starts. The Jaguars have allowed just three passing touchdowns all season, and Tom Brady in Week 2 is the lone quarterback with multiple touchdowns against Jacksonville. Granted, the Jaguars haven't faced a gauntlet of great passers with games against Manning, Brady, Marcus Mariota and Sam Darnold, but they should be able to limit Mahomes in this matchup. He's not an outright sit in most leagues, but you do need to lower expectations for him. I expect him to have his lowest Fantasy point total to date, and he's a low-end starter at best in Week 5.
-
