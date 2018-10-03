Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Quarterback

Sleepers

Joe Flacco (at CLE): Flacco has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of four games, and the Browns have allowed at least 243 passing yards and two touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in two of their past three outings. In his past five games against Cleveland, Flacco is averaging 263 passing yards with 12 total touchdowns and five interceptions.



Derek Carr (at LAC): Carr had his breakout game against Cleveland in Week 4 with 39 Fantasy points, and hopefully he stays hot this week. The Chargers have allowed at least 20 Fantasy points to three of four opposing quarterbacks this season, including C.J. Beathard in Week 4. Carr doesn't have a great track record against the Chargers, but this defense has struggled in the passing game. Look for Carr to lean on Jared Cook, Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson for a quality outing this week.



Alex Smith (at NO): The Saints come into this game allowing the third-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Smith should be chasing the scoreboard on the road. Smith has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two of three games this year, and he should add to that total coming off a bye. He also could be asked to do plenty of heavy lifting if Adrian Peterson (ankle) is unable to play.



Sit 'Em 17.6 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB After scoring 25 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Denver, Wilson has averaged 15.0 points in his past three outings against Chicago, Dallas and Arizona. Part of the reason for the low total has been Seattle finding a ground attack against the Cowboys and Cardinals, and Wilson has been limited to 26 pass attempts in each game. But that's what the Seahawks want to do, and I expect Seattle to try to slow down this game against the Rams. If that doesn't work, Wilson could be chasing the scoreboard, which could be good for his Fantasy production. But I need to see it first before calling him a No. 1 quarterback. He's only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues. 18.6 projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB Wentz has been sacked nine times in two games since coming back from last year's knee injury, and he took a beating against the Titans in Week 4. Kudos to him for making several big throws, and he scored 23 Fantasy points against Tennessee. I can see him in that range again this week, but it doesn't guarantee he'll be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback. I also expect the Vikings defense to show up in this matchup after being embarrassed in Week 4 against the Rams and getting called out publicly by coach Mike Zimmer. 19.0 projected points Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts QB Luck silenced his critics with a strong showing in Week 4 against the Texans. He passed for 464 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, and he scored a season-high 43 Fantasy points. Luck has at least 22 Fantasy points in two home games this year, but he's scored just 15 points in each road contest at Washington and at Philadelphia. He also comes into this game without his No. 1 receiver in T.Y. Hilton (hamstring), as well as tight end Jack Doyle (hip) being out again. That leaves Luck with a receiving corps of Eric Ebron, Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant, Zach Pascal and Nyheim Hines. Even though he will be throwing all game, Luck is not worth starting on the road Thursday night. 16.2 projected points Ryan Tannehill Miami Dolphins QB Tannehill fell apart in Week 4 at New England with zero Fantasy points. He passed for just 100 yards with an interception, and the Patriots ended his two-game streak of scoring at least 20 Fantasy points. He'll obviously improve this week against the Bengals, but his offensive line is a mess with center Daniel Kilgore (chest) joining left guard Josh Sitton (shoulder) as out for the season. The Bengals also are expected to get linebacker Vontaze Burfict (suspension) back this week. Even though Cincinnati has allowed opposing quarterbacks to score the fourth-most Fantasy points against this defense, I still don't trust Tannehill in anything more than two-quarterback leagues. 16.4 projected points Eli Manning New York Giants QB I had modest expectations for Manning in Week 4 against New Orleans, but he was a total letdown with 16 Fantasy points. He's now scored 16 points or less in three of four games, and you can't trust him on the road in Week 5 at Carolina, even in two-quarterback leagues. While Manning has yet to become turnover prone with just one interception on the season, the Panthers have more interceptions (five) than passing touchdowns allowed (four). It should be another long week for Manning on the road.

Bust Alert

I understand if you're reluctant to bench Mahomes. He's been awesome with at least 24 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he's yet to turn the ball over, which is incredible. He had 30 Fantasy points in his lone home start in Week 3 against the 49ers, but this is a much different defense he's going against this week compared to his four other starts. The Jaguars have allowed just three passing touchdowns all season, and Tom Brady in Week 2 is the lone quarterback with multiple touchdowns against Jacksonville. Granted, the Jaguars haven't faced a gauntlet of great passers with games against Manning, Brady, Marcus Mariota and Sam Darnold, but they should be able to limit Mahomes in this matchup. He's not an outright sit in most leagues, but you do need to lower expectations for him. I expect him to have his lowest Fantasy point total to date, and he's a low-end starter at best in Week 5.