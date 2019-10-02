Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 220 REC 24 REYDS 270 TD 6 FPTS/G 25.8 You're starting Melvin Gordon this week against the Broncos since he's expected to make his 2019 debut. But you can still play Ekeler with confidence, and I like him better than Gordon in PPR. The Broncos got embarrassed by the Jaguars in Week 4 with their running backs, as Leonard Fournette (245 total yards) and Ryquell Armstead (49 total yards and a touchdown) went nuts. Denver has now allowed a running back to score in four games in a row, and Ekeler should still be in the neighborhood of 15 total touches this week. He's also scored a touchdown in two of his past three meetings with the Broncos over the past two seasons.

Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND KC -10.5 O/U 56.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 75 REC 8 REYDS 90 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 You're starting LeSean McCoy this week against the Colts, but I also like Williams as a No. 2 running back as long as Damien Williams (knee) remains out. I will update the column with this posting if Damien Williams is able to return. If not, continue to trust Darrel Williams as the backup to McCoy. In two games without Damien Williams, Darrel Williams has scored at least 15 PPR points in both outings. He had 109 total yards in Week 3 against Baltimore and 56 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 at Detroit. The Colts have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 95 total yards in every game this season, and middle linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) could miss his third game in a row.

Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 48 REC 10 REYDS 72 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 You're starting James Conner this week as long as he's healthy with his injured ankle. But if he's out, then Samuels goes from a borderline No. 2 running back to a star in all leagues. You have to be excited about Samuels after his performance in Week 4 against Cincinnati when he was used as the trigger man for the wildcat. It resulted in an amazing performance with 3-of-3 passing for 31 yards, 10 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown and eight catches for 57 yards on eight targets. Coach Mike Tomlin has said the wildcat won't be a staple of Pittsburgh's offense, but it's now something the Steelers can use if needed, with Samuels leading the way. And if Ravens defensive lineman Brandon Williams (knee) is out again in Week 5, the Steelers should be able to run wild against Baltimore, much as Cleveland did in Week 4 with 26 carries for 192 yards and four touchdowns, along with five catches for 45 yards from Nick Chubb and Dontrell Hilliard.

Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS NE -15.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 171 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.5 Michel is not playing well now, and it's risky to trust him. And we could see more of Rex Burkhead this week, especially if the foot injury that bothered him in Week 4 at Buffalo isn't an issue, as well as James White in the passing game. But the Patriots still continue to lean on Michel, who has at least 15 carries in three of four games. He's scored in two of them, and I would expect him to get a significant workload this week against Washington in a game where New England is favored by nearly two touchdowns on the road. Two running backs have already had more than 15 carries against Washington this season with Ezekiel Elliott in Week 2 and Wayne Gallman in Week 4, and both had more than 100 total yards and scored. Michel's more of a starting option in non-PPR leagues than PPR, but I would consider Michel a low-end starter in this matchup.