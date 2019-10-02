Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
How should you handle Melvin Gordon's return, and the impact it might have on Austin Ekeler? Jamey Eisenberg still believes in Austin Ekeler, as he gives his start and sit calls for Week 5 running backs.
Editor's Note: Welcome to Week 5, where we welcome Melvin Gordon back from his holdout. Austin Ekeler has been an absolute star in Gordon's absence, and you might be worried about what that means for your lineup if Ekeler has been a big part of it. Jamey Eisenberg is wondering about that too, so he leads off his look into the running back position by focusing on Ekeler's value for Week 5. Dive into Jamey's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em running backs here, and then check out Heath Cummings' RB preview for projections, numbers to know, and more. Come back later in the day for the rest of the positions for Start 'Em & Sit 'Em.
Running Backs
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
You're starting Melvin Gordon this week against the Broncos since he's expected to make his 2019 debut. But you can still play Ekeler with confidence, and I like him better than Gordon in PPR. The Broncos got embarrassed by the Jaguars in Week 4 with their running backs, as Leonard Fournette (245 total yards) and Ryquell Armstead (49 total yards and a touchdown) went nuts. Denver has now allowed a running back to score in four games in a row, and Ekeler should still be in the neighborhood of 15 total touches this week. He's also scored a touchdown in two of his past three meetings with the Broncos over the past two seasons.
KC Kansas City • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
You're starting LeSean McCoy this week against the Colts, but I also like Williams as a No. 2 running back as long as Damien Williams (knee) remains out. I will update the column with this posting if Damien Williams is able to return. If not, continue to trust Darrel Williams as the backup to McCoy. In two games without Damien Williams, Darrel Williams has scored at least 15 PPR points in both outings. He had 109 total yards in Week 3 against Baltimore and 56 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 at Detroit. The Colts have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 95 total yards in every game this season, and middle linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) could miss his third game in a row.
PIT Pittsburgh • #38
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
You're starting James Conner this week as long as he's healthy with his injured ankle. But if he's out, then Samuels goes from a borderline No. 2 running back to a star in all leagues. You have to be excited about Samuels after his performance in Week 4 against Cincinnati when he was used as the trigger man for the wildcat. It resulted in an amazing performance with 3-of-3 passing for 31 yards, 10 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown and eight catches for 57 yards on eight targets. Coach Mike Tomlin has said the wildcat won't be a staple of Pittsburgh's offense, but it's now something the Steelers can use if needed, with Samuels leading the way. And if Ravens defensive lineman Brandon Williams (knee) is out again in Week 5, the Steelers should be able to run wild against Baltimore, much as Cleveland did in Week 4 with 26 carries for 192 yards and four touchdowns, along with five catches for 45 yards from Nick Chubb and Dontrell Hilliard.
Sony Michel RB
NE New England • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Michel is not playing well now, and it's risky to trust him. And we could see more of Rex Burkhead this week, especially if the foot injury that bothered him in Week 4 at Buffalo isn't an issue, as well as James White in the passing game. But the Patriots still continue to lean on Michel, who has at least 15 carries in three of four games. He's scored in two of them, and I would expect him to get a significant workload this week against Washington in a game where New England is favored by nearly two touchdowns on the road. Two running backs have already had more than 15 carries against Washington this season with Ezekiel Elliott in Week 2 and Wayne Gallman in Week 4, and both had more than 100 total yards and scored. Michel's more of a starting option in non-PPR leagues than PPR, but I would consider Michel a low-end starter in this matchup.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
This is not a good matchup for Gallman. The Vikings allow the sixth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and Gallman isn't going to have a big game. But I don't think he'll be awful. I still expect him to get around 15 total touches as the lead running back for the Giants with Saquon Barkley (ankle) out, and he was better than expected in Week 4 against Washington. In the first game without Barkley, Gallman had 18 carries for 63 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown, along with six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. His role in the passing game will likely save him this week, especially in PPR, but he's worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.
Matt Breida RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We'll see what happens with the 49ers backfield this week if Tevin Coleman (ankle) is able to return. But I would still use Breida as at least a flex, and he should have a consistent workload regardless. He's had at least 13 total touches in all three games for the 49ers, and he's averaging 12 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Bengals and Steelers.
Carlos Hyde RB
HOU Houston • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Hyde is worth using more in non-PPR leagues than PPR, although he did have four catches in Week 4 against Carolina on five targets – but only 6 receiving yards. Still, he does have 85 total yards or a touchdown in three of four games this year, and the Falcons have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in three games.
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
This is contingent on Marlon Mack (ankle) and his health, but I would lean on Wilkins more than Nyheim Hines if Mack is out. You can run on the Chiefs, with Josh Jacobs, Mark Ingram and Kerryon Johnson each gaining at least 99 rushing yards in the past three games. I would expect the Colts to try to slow the game down with their rushing attack, and Wilkins would slide into Mack's role as the lead rusher for Indianapolis. Wilkins is a flex option in all leagues if Mack is out for Week 5.
PHI Philadelphia • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Howard is worth using as a starter in non-PPR leagues and a flex in PPR, and he's better than a sleeper. I just needed a place to write about him, so he falls into this category. He was awesome in Week 4 at Green Bay with 31 PPR points, and he's scored four touchdowns in his past three games. He also had three catches for 28 yards on four targets against the Packers, which was a pleasant surprise. Miles Sanders can also be considered a sleeper with this matchup against the Jets, who could again be without linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin).
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Penny is expected to return from his two-game absence with a hamstring injury, and his fresh legs against a tired Rams defense could be useful. Chris Carson is still the best running back for the Seahawks and a must-start option, but Penny can be a flex in all formats. He had a quality game in Week 2 at Pittsburgh with 13 PPR points before getting hurt, and hopefully he keeps getting work in tandem with Carson to help your Fantasy roster if needed.
Frank Gore RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
It's amazing what Gore has been able to accomplish in his career and this season, and he just became the fourth player in NFL history to eclipse 15,000 career rushing yards in Week 4 against New England, joining Walter Payton, Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith. He had 17 carries for 109 yards against the Patriots, becoming the second oldest player in NFL history to rush for 100 yards behind only MacArthur Lane (both were 36 but Lane was 60 days older). But accolades aside, this should be a tough game for Gore against the Titans, especially if Josh Allen (concussion) is out. Devin Singletary (hamstring) is expected to return, which should impact Gore's touches, and he will likely need a touchdown to save his production. Gore only has four catches for 28 yards on the season.
Josh Jacobs RB
OAK Oakland • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Jacobs needs more work in the passing game. He had two catches for 29 yards on two targets in Week 4 at Indianapolis, which was a season high, but his Fantasy production hasn't been stellar since Week 1 when he scored 23 PPR points against Denver. He's averaging just 8.0 PPR points in the past three games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since facing the Broncos. This week, he has a brutal matchup in London against the Bears, who have allowed just one touchdown to a running back no one to gain more than 54 rushing yards this year. Jacobs is a flex option at best in non-PPR leagues and someone you might want to avoid altogether in PPR.
Ronald Jones RB
TB Tampa Bay • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We told you to add Jones wherever he was available this week on the waiver wire, but we didn't say you had to start him. This is a brutal matchup against the Saints, who have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in their past 26 games. They have allowed two running backs to score this season with Todd Gurley in Week 2 and Ezekiel Elliott in Week 4, but Jones just scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4 at the Rams. He's the best Tampa Bay running back, and he should be useful moving forward for the rest of the season. But he's a flex at best in most leagues at New Orleans this week.
WAS Washington • #25
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thompson is still worth using as a flex option in PPR, but it could be hard to trust any of Washington's weapons in this matchup against the Patriots. The quarterback situation in Washington is a mess, and we don't know who's starting out of Case Keenum, Colt McCoy or Dwayne Haskins as of Wednesday morning. Thompson has two games this season with at least 13 PPR points and two games with nine PPR points or less, including last week at the Giants. He has yet to find the end zone, and New England has yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown. I'd try to avoid all of Washington's players this week if you can, even Thompson in PPR.
Duke Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #25
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
It's tough to trust Johnson this week against the Falcons based on his production over the past three games. He's combined for just 16 PPR points over that span against Jacksonville, the Chargers and Carolina, and he only has two catches for 44 yards on seven targets in those outings. I'm not sure why Texans coach Bill O'Brien isn't leaning on Johnson more as a short-area target for Deshaun Watson, but maybe that will change if Kenny Stills (hamstring) is out this week. Johnson is a flex option in PPR at best this week – I'd rather start Hyde – and the Falcons have not struggled with pass-catching running backs like in past years. The best performance against Atlanta this season was Nyheim Hines with three catches for 26 yards on four targets in Week 3.
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Lindsay went from his best game in Week 3 at Green Bay with 28 PPR points to his worst game in Week 4 against Jacksonville with six PPR points. He scored 10 PPR points in each of his first two outings against Oakland in Week 1 and Chicago in Week 2, so that's the production you should likely expect most weeks. He continues to share playing time with Royce Freeman, who played more snaps than Lindsay against the Jaguars and was more involved in the passing game. The Chargers run defense has been stout since getting abused by Marlon Mack in Week 1, and I would only use Lindsay as a flex option in most leagues this week.
