Week 5 is shaping up to be crazy for running backs when it comes to injuries, which is compounded by four teams on a bye (Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay and Pittsburgh). There might be a lot of replacement options in lineups this week.

In Arizona, Trey Benson (knee) was placed on injured reserve, which means either Michael Carter or Emari Demercado could be the lead running back for the Cardinals against the Titans. As you'll read below, I'd lean toward Carter as the Arizona running back to target in Week 5.

In Tampa Bay, Bucky Irving (foot) was in a walking boot at practice, and he could miss Week 5 at Seattle. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker would fill in for the Buccaneers if Irving is out, and I like White with his role in the passing game against the Seahawks.

In Carolina, Dave Canales said Chuba Hubbard (calf) is day-to-day, and he could be out in Week 5 against Miami. If Hubbard is out then Rico Dowdle would be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

We'll continue to monitor all the running back news leading up to Sunday. But, based on what we know now, here are the running backs to start and sit for Week 5.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 237 REC 8 REYDS 44 TD 2 FPTS/G 16 Judkins looked impressive in the past two games against Green Bay and Detroit, scoring at least 16.5 PPR points in each outing. We'll see what the Cleveland offense looks like with Dillon Gabriel making his first NFL start against Minnesota in London, but I'm trusting Judkins against the Vikings. Kenneth Gainwell just scored 31.4 PPR points against Minnesota in Week 4, and Judkins should be the catalyst of the Browns offense in this matchup. He's a borderline No. 1 Fantasy running back in Week 5. Cam Skattebo RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #44

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 15.8 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 181 REC 12 REYDS 98 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.6 In the first game without Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder) in Week 4 against the Chargers, along with Jaxson Dart making his first NFL start, Skattebo got 27 total touches, including two catches. He only managed 90 total yards, but he's going to get fed against the Saints. Every running back against New Orleans this season -- James Conner, Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker III and James Cook -- has scored at least 14.4 PPR points, and Skattebo should follow suit. He should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 394 REC 6 REYDS 32 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.7 I don't love that Etienne only has one catch for 1 yard on four targets in the past two games against Houston and San Francisco. I do love that he's gotten at least 17 total opportunities (carries and targets) in every game this season, and he scored a touchdown in three games in a row. He also has three games this year with at least 16.9 PPR points, and the Chiefs have allowed a running back to score at least 17.4 PPR points in three games in a row with Saquon Barkley, Cam Skattebo and Justice Hill. Etienne is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in this matchup at home. David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN DET -10.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 245 REC 6 REYDS 35 TD 3 FPTS/G 13 I expected Montgomery to struggle in Week 4 against Cleveland, and he finished with nine carries for 12 yards and no catches on one target. But he should rebound in Week 5 against the Bengals, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Five running backs have already scored at least 15.4 PPR points against Cincinnati, and the Bengals have allowed six total touchdowns to running backs in four games. Montgomery should be considered a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues, and Jahmyr Gibbs has top-three upside in this matchup. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL HOU -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 6 REYDS 96 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 I had Marks as a sleeper in this column in Week 4, and he delivered in a major way with 27.9 PPR points against Tennessee. He had 17 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he should have the chance for another dominant campaign against Baltimore. The Ravens are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and seven guys have scored at least 10.1 PPR points against Baltimore, with three running backs scoring at least 21.2 PPR points. Nick Chubb remains a factor in Houston's backfield and can be considered a sleeper this week, but Marks has top-20 upside in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Trey Benson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and the Cardinals will likely use a committee to replace him, including Carter and Emari Demercado. Most likely, Carter will handle rushing duties, and Demercado will remain in his role on passing downs. Carter had two games in 2024 with extended action for the Cardinals, and he did well in those outings. He scored 10.1 PPR points at the Rams in Week 17 with 13 carries for 70 yards and two catches for 11 yards, and he had 15.9 PPR points in Week 18 against San Francisco with 17 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 16 yards. I'd use Carter as a flex against the Titans, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Three running backs this season have scored at least 14.8 PPR points against Tennessee, and Carter might be able to help Fantasy managers in a desperate situation in Week 5. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Bucky Irving (foot) could be out in Week 5 at Seattle, and if he misses the Seahawks game then White will be a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Even if Irving plays he will likely be limited, and White could have an expanded role, which would make him a flex. He only has one game this season with double digits in carries, but he got four catches in Week 4 against the Eagles. He would likely share playing time with Sean Tucker if Irving were out, but I expect White to get more touches and work on passing downs. That matters against the Seahawks, who are No. 1 in most receptions (29) and receiving yards (266) allowed to running backs. Three backfields this season (San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Arizona) have combined for at least seven catches against Seattle, Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell, Trey Benson and Emari Demercado have scored at least 4.6 PPR points against the Seahawks with their receiving stats alone. White should be a primary weapon for Baker Mayfield in Week 5, whether Irving plays or not. Rico Dowdle RB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Chuba Hubbard (calf) missed practice Wednesday, and Dave Canales said Hubbard is day-to-day. If he misses Week 5 against Miami then Dowdle would be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He's already started to take work away from Hubbard, and Dowdle has 19 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 6 yards on two targets in his past two games against Atlanta and New England. The Dolphins have allowed a running back to score at least 12.8 PPR points in every game this season, including the past three opponents (Rhamondre Stevenson, James Cook and Breece Hall) to score at least 16.1 PPR points. Dowdle would be a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues if Hubbard is out. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Hill has eight catches in the past two games for the Ravens on 10 targets, and he finished with 86 yards and a touchdown over that span. He also added three carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 at Kansas City. If Baltimore falls behind in Week 5 against Houston then Hill will likely see an increase in playing time, and Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is out. I like Hill as a flex option in PPR, and he should be a reliable weapon out of the backfield for new Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 13 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 This should be the type of game where Henderson excels because the Patriots will likely be chasing points, and he should be a weapon out of the backfield. Maybe that happens, but New England continues to rotate Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, and Henderson is tough to trust. He had his best Fantasy outing in Week 4 against Carolina with 12.6 PPR points, but he only had nine total touches. The Bills have allowed a running back to score in each of the past two games with Ollie Gordon II in Week 3 and Kendre Miller in Week 4, but Henderson is a flex option at best while he's sharing touches with Stevenson and Gibson. RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #37

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 138 REC 9 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Harvey was impressive in Week 4 against the Bengals with a career-high 19.8 PPR points, and he had 14 carries for 58 yards, along with four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on five targets. But Cincinnati's defense is a great matchup, and the Eagles are a much tougher test in Week 5. Philadelphia hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 1, and Harvey will still lose touches to J.K. Dobbins. Prior to Week 4, Harvey had seven total touches or less in three games in a row, and I expect Sean Payton to lean on Dobbins in this matchup. Harvey is a desperation flex at best in Week 5 on the road. Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC KC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 127 REC 6 REYDS 26 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 Pacheco scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4 against Baltimore on a reception, but he finished with nine total touches. He continues to share playing time with Kareem Hunt and Breshard Smith, and ESPN reported Wednesday that Smith could continue to get more work moving forward. The Jaguars also have been tough to run on, and Jacksonville is one of the three teams along with Seattle and the Rams that have yet to allow a rushing touchdown. Pacheco is a flex option at best in the majority of leagues in Week 5. Chase Brown RB CIN Cincinnati • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -10.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 14.7 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 133 REC 11 REYDS 74 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Brown was better in Week 4 at Denver with 10.1 PPR points than he was in the previous two outings against Jacksonville and Minnesota when he combined for 14.5 PPR points. He's been limited to 14 total touches or less in each of his past two games, and it's hard to expect a hefty workload in a game where the Bengals will likely be playing from behind. Detroit has allowed four touchdowns to running backs, but the Lions are still No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position. Brown will likely struggle if he doesn't find the end zone, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. Brown is just a flex option at best in Week 5.