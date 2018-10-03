Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Running backs

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Sleepers

Chris Thompson (at NO): We'll see if Adrian Peterson (ankle) is fine this week against the Saints, and you should start him as a No. 2 running back if he's healthy. But Thompson also has plenty of appeal in a game where Washington is likely chasing points. New Orleans has allowed 14 receptions to running backs in the past two weeks against Atlanta and the Giants, and Thompson has 20 catches through three games. He scored at least 22 PPR points in his first two outings and has the chance for another standout performance this week.



Austin Ekeler (vs. OAK): Ekeler hasn't had more than 14 touches in any game this season, but he's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of four outings. At some point, his minimal workload may catch up to him, but you should still feel comfortable using him in this matchup with the Raiders. Five running backs have either scored a touchdown or had at least 100 rushing yards against Oakland, and this should be a good game for Ekeler and Melvin Gordon.



Derrick Henry (at BUF): In full disclosure, I wish I had the guts to rank Henry higher because this feels like a breakout game for him. The Bills offense should struggle to move the ball this week, and the Titans should dominate time of possession. And while the Bills haven't given up a lot of rushing yards, they have allowed touchdowns, with seven scores allowed to the position. Henry has yet to find the end zone this year, but I'm expecting a touchdown from him in Week 5. He's worth using as a flex in all leagues.



Nyheim Hines (at NE): The Colts aren't expected to have T.Y. Hilton (hamstring), can't run the ball and will likely be chasing points. That should lead to Andrew Luck throwing the ball with lots of dump-off passes, and Hines has three games this season with at least five catches. He's clearly a better option in PPR, and he's averaging 13.5 PPR points for the season. He's a flex option in Week 5 given the circumstances in this matchup.



Javorius Allen (at CLE): Could this be the week the Ravens give Allen a full workload over Alex Collins? Coach John Harbaugh called out Collins for his fumble woes, and that could lead to more work for Allen. He failed to score in Week 4 for the first time this season, but he has at least 13 PPR points in three of four games. Allen is worth using as a flex option, with his value higher in PPR. And the Browns have allowed four running backs to catch at least three passes this season.



Sit 'Em 12.2 projected points LeSean McCoy Buffalo Bills RB The matchup in Week 5 is awful for McCoy since the Titans are the only team that hasn't allowed a touchdown to a running back this year. And McCoy is less than 100 percent, dealing with a hand injury, along with playing through injured ribs. McCoy has yet to score more than nine PPR points in any game this season, and he has yet to have more than 13 total touches. Behind a bad offensive line, as well as playing with an inexperienced quarterback in Josh Allen, it will be a long year for McCoy, including this week against the Titans at home. 8.5 projected points Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings RB Cook said this week that his hamstring injury still has him at less than 100 percent heading into a matchup in Philadelphia, and he was on a pitch count in Week 4 against the Rams. As a result, he was limited to just 10 carries for 20 yards, with no catches. We'll see if that's the game plan again this week against the Eagles, but the situation doesn't sound encouraging. Along with that, Philadelphia has been excellent against opposing running backs all season, with one touchdown allowed to Tevin Coleman in Week 1, and no running back gaining more than 36 rushing yards in the first four games. I'm hopeful that Cook will be healthy soon and turn around what has been a disappointing start to the season, but he's just a flex option at best in Week 5 since he's playing hurt. 10.7 projected points Kenyan Drake Miami Dolphins RB Drake has been among the biggest busts this season, and he's been a disaster as a Fantasy option the past two weeks. In his past two games against Oakland and New England, Drake has combined for just four PPR points behind eight carries for 6 yards and three catches for 20 yards. The timeshare with Frank Gore has proven to be problematic, and Miami's offensive line is now beat up with center Daniel Kilgore (chest) joining left guard Josh Sitton (shoulder) as out for the season. Along with that, Cincinnati is expected to get linebacker Vontaze Burfict back from his four-game suspension for this matchup. It's hard to even trust Drake as a flex option right now, and he should be benched in all leagues. 10.4 projected points Lamar Miller Houston Texans RB Miller is battling an undisclosed injury, although he's expected to play in Week 5 against Dallas. It's a good matchup on paper with Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) potentially out again, but it's hard to trust Miller as anything more than a flex option this week. He has two games this season with at least 11 PPR points, and two games with eight points or less, including Week 4 at the Colts when he had just 14 carries for 49 yards and no catches. Keep an eye on Miller's health for Sunday, but he should not be considered a starting-caliber Fantasy option this week in most 10- and 12-team leagues. 8.9 projected points Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks RB Carson cost many Fantasy owners some much-needed production in Week 4 when he was a surprise inactive with a hip injury. He's healthy for Week 5, but he could be looking at a timeshare with Mike Davis, who played well in his absence against the Cardinals, and potentially Rashaad Penny. Carson had a quality performance in Week 3 against Dallas with 20 PPR points, but he needed 32 carries to rush for 102 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 22 yards. With the Seahawks likely chasing points against the Rams, it's hard to expect a heavy workload for Carson even without Davis or Penny taking away touches. And the Rams have only allowed Marshawn Lynch in Week 1 and Melvin Gordon in Week 3 to score double digits in Fantasy points this year.

Bust Alert





Hyde comes into Week 5 as the No. 8 PPR running back, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in each game this season, including five touchdowns over that span. But this should be his worst game of the year against Baltimore. If he doesn't score a touchdown he might be in trouble since he's averaging just 3.4 yards per carry, and he only has four catches for 15 yards in four games. The Ravens have allowed just one rushing touchdown this season, which was to Royce Freeman in Week 3, and are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Coach Hue Jackson also said Nick Chubb could get more work after he had three carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders in Week 4. Hyde should still get the majority of touches, but I would only use him as a flex option this week, with his value lower in PPR.

