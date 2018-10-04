Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Trust Julian Edelman, not Andrew Luck Thursday night

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

We're a quarter of the way through the NFL season, and you should have a good idea about your Fantasy team by now. Hopefully, you are looking at a contending team.

At 4-0 or 3-1, you should start taking a peek at the Fantasy playoffs. Some 2-2 teams with a good point total should feel confident as well. Be aggressive making trades and try to load up with star players who could make a difference down the stretch.

At 1-3 or 0-4, you should be in desperation mode, as should some 2-2 teams just getting by. You don't want any more losses that could sink your season, and you also should be aggressive with trades. Do whatever it takes to win now.

Hopefully, we can help get you on track for the playoffs. If you haven't noticed, we have the best waiver wire column in Fantasy that comes out every Tuesday morning. My colleague Dave Richard also provides a trade chart to help with each player's value — now and in the future.

And, of course, we have your start and sit suggestions right here. We'll do our best to help you win, and hopefully the players will perform at a high level on the field.

All you can do is put together your best lineup, and hopefully it ends up with a positive result.

Editor's note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Start of the Week

Leonard Fournette (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Week 5 at Kansas City, and T.J. Yeldon will start in his place. He should be considered a must-start Fantasy running back in this situation.

Yeldon is coming off his best game of the season in Week 4 against the Jets. Fournette started the game but couldn't finish because of his hamstring, and Yeldon had 18 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on three targets.

He has now scored at least 14 PPR points in three of four games this year, and he has a great matchup against the Chiefs. Kansas City allows the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have either scored or gained 100 total yards against this defense.

The Chiefs are third in the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 31, behind just Atlanta (42) and San Francisco (35), which is good for Yeldon in the passing game. He has 14 receptions on the season, including nine in the past two games.

He should do well for Fantasy owners in all formats in Week 5, and he could be starting for the Jaguars for the foreseeable future with Fournette looking at a multi-week absence. We don't know when Fournette will return, but Yeldon could be a difference maker for as long as he starts.

And in Week 5, he's headed for a big game in a great matchup on the road.

I'm starting Yeldon over: David Johnson (at SF), Kareem Hunt (vs. JAC), Mark Ingram (vs. WAS), Marshawn Lynch (at LAC) and Adrian Peterson (at NO)

Quarterback

Sleepers

Joe Flacco (at CLE): Flacco has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of four games, and the Browns have allowed at least 243 passing yards and two touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in two of their past three outings. In his past five games against Cleveland, Flacco is averaging 263 passing yards with 12 total touchdowns and five interceptions.



Derek Carr (at LAC): Carr had his breakout game against Cleveland in Week 4 with 39 Fantasy points, and hopefully he stays hot this week. The Chargers have allowed at least 20 Fantasy points to three of four opposing quarterbacks this season, including C.J. Beathard in Week 4. Carr doesn't have a great track record against the Chargers, but this defense has struggled in the passing game. Look for Carr to lean on Jared Cook, Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson for a quality outing this week.



Alex Smith (at NO): The Saints come into this game allowing the third-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Smith should be chasing the scoreboard on the road. Smith has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two of three games this year, and he should add to that total coming off a bye. He also could be asked to do plenty of heavy lifting if Adrian Peterson (ankle) is unable to play.



Sit 'Em 17.6 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB After scoring 25 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Denver, Wilson has averaged 15.0 points in his past three outings against Chicago, Dallas and Arizona. Part of the reason for the low total has been Seattle finding a ground attack against the Cowboys and Cardinals, and Wilson has been limited to 26 pass attempts in each game. But that's what the Seahawks want to do, and I expect Seattle to try to slow down this game against the Rams. If that doesn't work, Wilson could be chasing the scoreboard, which could be good for his Fantasy production. But I need to see it first before calling him a No. 1 quarterback. He's only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues. 18.6 projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB Wentz has been sacked nine times in two games since coming back from last year's knee injury, and he took a beating against the Titans in Week 4. Kudos to him for making several big throws, and he scored 23 Fantasy points against Tennessee. I can see him in that range again this week, but it doesn't guarantee he'll be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback. I also expect the Vikings defense to show up in this matchup after being embarrassed in Week 4 against the Rams and getting called out publicly by coach Mike Zimmer. 19.0 projected points Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts QB Luck silenced his critics with a strong showing in Week 4 against the Texans. He passed for 464 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, and he scored a season-high 43 Fantasy points. Luck has at least 22 Fantasy points in two home games this year, but he's scored just 15 points in each road contest at Washington and at Philadelphia. He also comes into this game without his No. 1 receiver in T.Y. Hilton (hamstring), as well as tight end Jack Doyle (hip) being out again. That leaves Luck with a receiving corps of Eric Ebron, Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant, Zach Pascal and Nyheim Hines. Even though he will be throwing all game, Luck is not worth starting on the road Thursday night. 16.2 projected points Ryan Tannehill Miami Dolphins QB Tannehill fell apart in Week 4 at New England with zero Fantasy points. He passed for just 100 yards with an interception, and the Patriots ended his two-game streak of scoring at least 20 Fantasy points. He'll obviously improve this week against the Bengals, but his offensive line is a mess with center Daniel Kilgore (chest) joining left guard Josh Sitton (shoulder) as out for the season. The Bengals also are expected to get linebacker Vontaze Burfict (suspension) back this week. Even though Cincinnati has allowed opposing quarterbacks to score the fourth-most Fantasy points against this defense, I still don't trust Tannehill in anything more than two-quarterback leagues. 16.4 projected points Eli Manning New York Giants QB I had modest expectations for Manning in Week 4 against New Orleans, but he was a total letdown with 16 Fantasy points. He's now scored 16 points or less in three of four games, and you can't trust him on the road in Week 5 at Carolina, even in two-quarterback leagues. While Manning has yet to become turnover prone with just one interception on the season, the Panthers have more interceptions (five) than passing touchdowns allowed (four). It should be another long week for Manning on the road.

Bust Alert

I understand if you're reluctant to bench Mahomes. He's been awesome with at least 24 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he's yet to turn the ball over, which is incredible. He had 30 Fantasy points in his lone home start in Week 3 against the 49ers, but this is a much different defense he's going against this week compared to his four other starts. The Jaguars have allowed just three passing touchdowns all season, and Tom Brady in Week 2 is the lone quarterback with multiple touchdowns against Jacksonville. Granted, the Jaguars haven't faced a gauntlet of great passers with games against Manning, Brady, Marcus Mariota and Sam Darnold, but they should be able to limit Mahomes in this matchup. He's not an outright sit in most leagues, but you do need to lower expectations for him. I expect him to have his lowest Fantasy point total to date, and he's a low-end starter at best in Week 5.

Running backs

Sleepers

Chris Thompson (at NO): We'll see if Adrian Peterson (ankle) is fine this week against the Saints, and you should start him as a No. 2 running back if he's healthy. But Thompson also has plenty of appeal in a game where Washington is likely chasing points. New Orleans has allowed 14 receptions to running backs in the past two weeks against Atlanta and the Giants, and Thompson has 20 catches through three games. He scored at least 22 PPR points in his first two outings and has the chance for another standout performance this week.



Austin Ekeler (vs. OAK): Ekeler hasn't had more than 14 touches in any game this season, but he's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of four outings. At some point, his minimal workload may catch up to him, but you should still feel comfortable using him in this matchup with the Raiders. Five running backs have either scored a touchdown or had at least 100 rushing yards against Oakland, and this should be a good game for Ekeler and Melvin Gordon.



Derrick Henry (at BUF): In full disclosure, I wish I had the guts to rank Henry higher because this feels like a breakout game for him. The Bills offense should struggle to move the ball this week, and the Titans should dominate time of possession. And while the Bills haven't given up a lot of rushing yards, they have allowed touchdowns, with seven scores allowed to the position. Henry has yet to find the end zone this year, but I'm expecting a touchdown from him in Week 5. He's worth using as a flex in all leagues.



Nyheim Hines (at NE): The Colts aren't expected to have T.Y. Hilton (hamstring), can't run the ball and will likely be chasing points. That should lead to Andrew Luck throwing the ball with lots of dump-off passes, and Hines has three games this season with at least five catches. He's clearly a better option in PPR, and he's averaging 13.5 PPR points for the season. He's a flex option in Week 5 given the circumstances in this matchup.



Javorius Allen (at CLE): Could this be the week the Ravens give Allen a full workload over Alex Collins? Coach John Harbaugh called out Collins for his fumble woes, and that could lead to more work for Allen. He failed to score in Week 4 for the first time this season, but he has at least 13 PPR points in three of four games. Allen is worth using as a flex option, with his value higher in PPR. And the Browns have allowed four running backs to catch at least three passes this season.



Sit 'Em 12.2 projected points LeSean McCoy Buffalo Bills RB The matchup in Week 5 is awful for McCoy since the Titans are the only team that hasn't allowed a touchdown to a running back this year. And McCoy is less than 100 percent, dealing with a hand injury, along with playing through injured ribs. McCoy has yet to score more than nine PPR points in any game this season, and he has yet to have more than 13 total touches. Behind a bad offensive line, as well as playing with an inexperienced quarterback in Josh Allen, it will be a long year for McCoy, including this week against the Titans at home. 8.5 projected points Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings RB Cook said this week that his hamstring injury still has him at less than 100 percent heading into a matchup in Philadelphia, and he was on a pitch count in Week 4 against the Rams. As a result, he was limited to just 10 carries for 20 yards, with no catches. We'll see if that's the game plan again this week against the Eagles, but the situation doesn't sound encouraging. Along with that, Philadelphia has been excellent against opposing running backs all season, with one touchdown allowed to Tevin Coleman in Week 1, and no running back gaining more than 36 rushing yards in the first four games. I'm hopeful that Cook will be healthy soon and turn around what has been a disappointing start to the season, but he's just a flex option at best in Week 5 since he's playing hurt. 10.7 projected points Kenyan Drake Miami Dolphins RB Drake has been among the biggest busts this season, and he's been a disaster as a Fantasy option the past two weeks. In his past two games against Oakland and New England, Drake has combined for just four PPR points behind eight carries for 6 yards and three catches for 20 yards. The timeshare with Frank Gore has proven to be problematic, and Miami's offensive line is now beat up with center Daniel Kilgore (chest) joining left guard Josh Sitton (shoulder) as out for the season. Along with that, Cincinnati is expected to get linebacker Vontaze Burfict back from his four-game suspension for this matchup. It's hard to even trust Drake as a flex option right now, and he should be benched in all leagues. 10.4 projected points Lamar Miller Houston Texans RB Miller is battling an undisclosed injury, although he's expected to play in Week 5 against Dallas. It's a good matchup on paper with Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) potentially out again, but it's hard to trust Miller as anything more than a flex option this week. He has two games this season with at least 11 PPR points, and two games with eight points or less, including Week 4 at the Colts when he had just 14 carries for 49 yards and no catches. Keep an eye on Miller's health for Sunday, but he should not be considered a starting-caliber Fantasy option this week in most 10- and 12-team leagues. 8.9 projected points Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks RB Carson cost many Fantasy owners some much-needed production in Week 4 when he was a surprise inactive with a hip injury. He's healthy for Week 5, but he could be looking at a timeshare with Mike Davis, who played well in his absence against the Cardinals, and potentially Rashaad Penny. Carson had a quality performance in Week 3 against Dallas with 20 PPR points, but he needed 32 carries to rush for 102 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 22 yards. With the Seahawks likely chasing points against the Rams, it's hard to expect a heavy workload for Carson even without Davis or Penny taking away touches. And the Rams have only allowed Marshawn Lynch in Week 1 and Melvin Gordon in Week 3 to score double digits in Fantasy points this year.

Bust Alert





Hyde comes into Week 5 as the No. 8 PPR running back, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in each game this season, including five touchdowns over that span. But this should be his worst game of the year against Baltimore. If he doesn't score a touchdown he might be in trouble since he's averaging just 3.4 yards per carry, and he only has four catches for 15 yards in four games. The Ravens have allowed just one rushing touchdown this season, which was to Royce Freeman in Week 3, and are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Coach Hue Jackson also said Nick Chubb could get more work after he had three carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders in Week 4. Hyde should still get the majority of touches, but I would only use him as a flex option this week, with his value lower in PPR.

Wide receiver

Sleepers

Taywan Taylor (at BUF): In Tennessee's first game without Rishard Matthews in Week 4 against Philadelphia, Taylor was featured in the offense with seven catches for 77 yards on nine targets. He now heads to Buffalo where secondary receivers have done well because Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White typically makes things difficult on the No. 1 guy (see Corey Davis below). Taylor could score at least 12 PPR points for the third time in the past four games.



Chester Rogers (at NE): It's a guessing game of who will be the No. 1 Colts receiver this week with T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) out, with Rogers, Ryan Grant and Zach Pascal all vying for targets. I like Rogers the best since he's coming off a strong game in Week 4 against Houston with eight catches for 85 yards on 11 targets. Andrew Luck will be throwing a lot in this matchup, and I expect Rogers to see a high volume of targets again Thursday night.



Marques Valdes-Scantling (at DET): Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are expected to be out this week, which should give Valdes-Scantling a bigger role after he played 54 plays in Week 4 against Buffalo with Cobb out. He only had one catch for 38 yards on three targets, but those numbers will rise due to the injuries. Valdes-Scantling is worth using as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues.



Jamison Crowder (at NO): Crowder had his best game of the season in Week 3 against Green Bay with four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and hopefully he can build off that performance following Washington's bye week. The Saints have struggled with slot receivers this season, and Crowder could be needed if Washington is chasing points on the road. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy option this week.



Keke Coutee (vs. DAL): We'll see if Will Fuller (hamstring) is out this week, but even if Fuller plays as expected, you can expect Coutee to see plenty of targets lining up in the slot. He might not replicate his Week 4 numbers at Indianapolis when he had 11 catches for 109 yards on 15 targets, but Dallas has struggled with slot receivers this season, including Tyler Lockett and Tate the past two weeks. Coutee has plenty of appeal as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 5.



Mohamed Sanu (at PIT): Sanu has quietly played well in each of the past two games against New Orleans and Cincinnati with at least 15 PPR points in each outing. He has 10 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets over that span, and he has a favorable matchup against the Steelers this week. While Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley have overshadowed Sanu — and are must-start options in all leagues — Sanu can be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR this week.



Sit 'Em 14.4 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR Davis was amazing in Week 4 against the Eagles with nine catches for 161 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets, and it was great to see him score for the first time in the regular season since he failed to find the end zone until the playoffs during his rookie campaign in 2017. But prior to last week, Davis averaged just nine PPR points in his first three games, and he should struggle this week at Buffalo if he matches up with Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. I'm hopeful last week was the start of something big for Davis, especially with Marcus Mariota now healthy after dealing with an elbow injury. But we don't have to make Davis a must-start option yet when he has a tough matchup. He's a No. 3 receiver at best in Week 5. 11.6 projected points Devin Funchess Carolina Panthers WR Funchess went into Carolina's bye in Week 4 coming off two solid games with at least 14 PPR points in each outing. He has benefitted with Greg Olsen (foot) being out, and he should continue to get plenty of targets from Cam Newton until Olsen returns. But this should be a tough matchup for him in Week 5 against the Giants with cornerback Janoris Jenkins. In the past two weeks, Jenkins has held DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas to a combined 10 catches for 133 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets. Funchess is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. 14.4 projected points Demaryius Thomas Denver Broncos WR It's getting increasingly frustrating to deal with Thomas as a Fantasy option since he continues to get targets but isn't producing. He has at least seven targets in three of four games this year but has just one touchdown and is averaging 7.7 PPR points in his past three outings. Maybe he turns it around this week at the Jets, but Case Keenum has not helped Thomas have a rebound season thus far. Emmanuel Sanders is the lone Denver receiver to trust right now, and Thomas should be benched in most formats until we start seeing him produce on a consistent basis. 9.4 projected points Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR Lockett scored in the first three games of the season with Doug Baldwin missing most of that action with a knee injury. Baldwin returned in Week 4 at Arizona, and Lockett immediately has his worst game of the year with five catches for 53 yards on six targets. He hasn't had more than seven targets in any game this year, and it's doubtful he sees a huge uptick in volume, even with the Seahawks likely chasing points against the Rams. Lockett also will play more on the outside with Baldwin back in the slot, and he could have to deal with Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, which is a tough matchup. If Lockett doesn't score this week, his Fantasy production will likely be minimal. 10.7 projected points Quincy Enunwa New York Jets WR Normally, Enunwa can escape the top cornerbacks from the opposition because he lines up in the slot. That's not the case this week against the Broncos because Chris Harris will play inside. And Enunwa's production has started to slip of late in the past two games against Cleveland and Jacksonville with a combined eight catches for 123 yards and no touchdowns on 16 targets. He also hasn't scored since Week 1. Based on his targets — at least eight in all four games — he still warrants consideration as a No. 3 receiver in PPR. But the Broncos come into this game among the league leaders in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and this defense should get after Sam Darnold in this matchup.

Bust Alert





Jeffery was awesome in Week 4 at Tennessee in his 2018 debut after missing the first three games with a shoulder injury. He had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and hopefully he'll be fine for the rest of the year. He also faces a Vikings defense that he torched in last year's NFC Championship Game with five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. So why is he listed here? I'm slightly concerned for Jeffery that the Vikings defense, specifically the secondary, shows up this week after being embarrassed in Week 4 at the Rams. Coach Mike Zimmer called out his defense, and I expect Xavier Rhodes to respond this week in a likely matchup with Jeffery. I could be wrong, so start Jeffery with confidence if you disagree, but I'm expecting Jeffery to produce more like a No. 3 Fantasy receiver than a must-start option.

Tight end

Start 'Em 13.1 projected points Jordan Reed Washington Redskins TE Reed will hopefully come off Washington's bye in Week 4 ready to go in this matchup against the Saints. The game is expected to be high scoring, and Reed could have the chance for his best outing of the season. He only has one touchdown, which came in Week 1 at Arizona, but he's scored at least nine PPR points in all three games. Still, Fantasy owners want more, and we'll see if he can deliver this week. It's not an easy matchup since the Saints have yet to allow a tight end to score this year, but Reed will be their toughest test to date. You should feel extremely confident starting him in Week 5. 10.5 projected points Vance McDonald Pittsburgh Steelers TE McDonald followed up his big game in Week 3 against Tampa Bay (21 PPR points) with another quality outing in Week 4 against Baltimore (nine PPR points). He should have the chance for another decent stat line this week against the Falcons. Atlanta is decimated on defense due to injuries, and the Falcons have allowed a tight end to score at least 12 PPR points in each of the past two weeks with Benjamin Watson in Week 3 and Tyler Eifert in Week 4. McDonald should also do damage against this defense, and he should be considered a top 10 Fantasy tight end in Week 5. 10.2 projected points Jared Cook Oakland Raiders TE I hope we're not going to be fooled by Cook any time soon because he's been great so far this season. He has two games with at least 27 PPR points this year, and his low total has been eight points, which gives him a decent floor for a tight end. He's been featured in this offense with 35 targets, and hopefully Derek Carr will continue to look for him this week. The Chargers just got abused by George Kittle in Week 4 for six catches, 125 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and hopefully Cook will follow suit in what is expected to be a high-scoring game.

Sleepers

Geoff Swaim (at HOU): Swaim has established himself as the No. 1 tight end for the Cowboys with his production over the past two games. He has eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets over that span against Seattle and Detroit, and he has a favorable matchup this week against the Texans. Houston has allowed a tight end to score in three of four games this year, and Swaim will hopefully add to that total this week.



Ricky Seals-Jones (at SF): The 49ers have allowed a tight end to score in every game this season, and hopefully Seals-Jones keeps that streak alive in Week 5. He scored in Week 3 against Chicago and has 17 PPR points in his past two games against the Bears and Seahawks.



Jeff Heuerman (at NYJ): In the first game without Jake Butt (ACL), the Broncos leaned on Heuerman in Week 4 against the Chiefs with four catches for 57 yards on seven targets. He could have a similar stat line this week. The Jets haven't really been tested by any tight ends this season since David Njoku was their toughest competition in Week 3. We'll see if Heuerman can crack this defense, but he's worth using as a streaming option.



Sit 'Em 6.3 projected points Benjamin Watson New Orleans Saints TE So far, Watson has one good game on the season, which was Week 3 at Atlanta with 12 PPR points. He's combined for 15 PPR points in his other three outings. This isn't the easiest matchup against the Redskins, who allowed Eric Ebron to score in Week 2, but also limited Jimmy Graham to five catches for 45 yards on seven targets in Week 3. Watson is only worth using as a low-end starting option in PPR since he has yet to score a touchdown in 2018. 5.4 projected points Antonio Gates Los Angeles Chargers TE I predicted — correctly, for once — that Gates would score a touchdown in Week 4 against the 49ers, and he did. But he managed just two catches for 27 yards on top of it with five targets. That was his first touchdown of the season, and he combined for 12 PPR points in his previous three games. The Raiders have allowed one touchdown to a tight end all season, and Gates will have to find the end zone to help your Fantasy team. I would try to avoid him in most leagues this week. 7.1 projected points Austin Seferian-Jenkins Jacksonville Jaguars TE Like Gates, Seferian-Jenkins is going to be a touchdown-or-bust tight end, and he's scored just once this season, which was Week 2 against New England. He had another almost touchdown in Week 1, which was nullified due to penalty, but he's scored five PPR points or less in three of four games this year. The Chiefs don't have the same defense against tight ends when Eric Berry (Achilles) is out, but if Seferian-Jenkins fails to score his stat line will likely be minimal.

Bust Alert





Njoku finally scored double digits in PPR points in Week 4 at Oakland with 10 on five catches for 52 yards on seven targets, and hopefully this is the sign of things to come. But prior to playing the Raiders, Njoku had a combined 15 PPR points in his first three games. It was encouraging to see Baker Mayfield lean on Njoku in his first NFL start, but it will be hard to trust Njoku this week against the Ravens. Baltimore has yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown, and Njoku has yet to score this season.

Defense/Special teams

Start 'Em

Titans (at BUF) – 12.5 projected points

No team allows more Fantasy points to opposing DSTs than the Bills, so go all in on the Titans DST this week. Buffalo has allowed at least five sacks in three of four games, and the Bills have six interceptions on the season. Buffalo also has two games this season — Week 1 at Baltimore and Week 4 at Green Bay — with a combined three points. The Titans DST has scored at least 10 Fantasy points in three of four games this year, and the unit should score double digits again this week in Buffalo.

Sleepers

Panthers (vs. NYG): Eli Manning only has one interception on the season, but the Giants have scored fewer than 20 points in three of four games this year. And Manning has been sacked 15 times through four games. The Panthers DST is a great streaming option coming off a bye.



Patriots (vs. IND): The Colts are beat up due to injuries and traveling on a short week with the game in New England on Thursday. Andrew Luck has been sacked six times in the past two games, and the Colts have allowed two DST touchdowns on the season to the Bengals and Texans. The Patriots DST also just scored 12 Fantasy points in Week 4 against Miami at home.



Broncos (at NYJ): The Broncos defense could be tired after playing Monday night and then having to travel to the East Coast for a 1 p.m. start, but I wouldn't worry too much with the matchup against the Jets. Sam Darnold has already been sacked 10 times, and he has five interceptions for the season. The Broncos defense fared well against the Chiefs in Week 4, and the Broncos DST should dominate this Jets offense in Week 5.



Sit 'Em

Packers (at DET) – 7.4 projected points

I expected the Packers DST to be great in Week 4, and the unit delivered in a tremendous matchup against Buffalo at home. The Packers had two interceptions, seven sacks and recovered a fumble while shutting out the Bills. This week, Detroit's offense should have much more success against Green Bay, and the Packers DST scored a combined 18 Fantasy points in the first three games of the season. The Packers DST should not be trusted this week on the road.

Kicker

Start 'Em





Elliott has scored at least eight Fantasy points in each of the past two games against Indianapolis and Tennessee, which coincides with Carson Wentz being back on the field. This week, he gets a great matchup against the Vikings, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing kickers. Minnesota has allowed 11 field goals, with three kickers making multiple field goals against the Vikings this year. Every opposing kicker against Minnesota has scored at least eight Fantasy points.

Sleepers

Ka'imi Fairbairn (vs. DAL): Fairbairn is hot right now with six made field goals and five extra points in his past two games against the Giants and Colts. Hopefully, he keeps it going this week against the Cowboys. While Dallas has yet to allow a kicker to score more than seven Fantasy points in any game this year, you should ride the hot hand (or foot) of Fairbairn at home.



Cairo Santos (at SEA): Santos is the new kicker for the Rams after Sam Ficken was cut, and he will hold the job until Greg Zuerlein (groin) returns. Based on this offense, it's a good idea to buy into Santos as a streaming option for Week 5.



Graham Gano (vs. NYG): The Giants have allowed every opposing kicker to make multiple field goals against them, including Wil Lutz and Fairbairn combining for seven field goals and four extra points in the past two weeks. Gano has yet to score double digits in Fantasy points this season, but this is a good week to trust him at home against the Giants.



Sit 'Em





Janikowski had his best game of the season in Week 4 at Arizona with 11 Fantasy points behind two made field goals and two extra points, including a 52-yard kick as time expired. He also missed two field goals. Prior to that, he had seven Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, and the Rams have allowed one kicker to score more than seven Fantasy points this year, which was Dan Bailey in Week 4. Even at home, we don't recommend using Janikowski as a streaming option.

