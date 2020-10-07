D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 32 REYDS 288 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 This posting is for Robby Anderson also, so start both of them. The matchup against the Falcons is fantastic, and we should see Moore have a breakout game since he's due. He had 20 PPR points in Week 2 at Tampa Bay, but he's been at nine PPR points or less in his other three outings. Atlanta has only allowed three touchdowns to wide receivers, but five have already gone over 90 receiving yards against this secondary. That bodes well for Moore and Anderson, who has scored at least 17 PPR points in three of four games this year.

Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC HOU -6 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 16 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 22 REYDS 274 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.4 Jacksonville's cornerbacks are banged up with D.J. Hayden (hamstring) on injured reserve and C.J. Henderson (shoulder) sidelined. That should allow Fuller to stay hot for a third week in a row since he's scored at least 15 PPR points in each of his past two games against Pittsburgh and Minnesota. So far through four games, Fuller is living up to his breakout potential as the No. 1 receiver for the Texans.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -7 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 16.3 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 387 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.8 There are two things to note with McLaurin this week. One, the Washington Football Team changed quarterbacks from Dwayne Haskins to Kyle Allen. And two, McLaurin could see plenty of coverage from Jalen Ramsey. Neither should deter you from starting McLaurin in Week 5. He should continue to soak up targets, and he already has two games with at least 10. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing this year, and the Rams have allowed three of four No. 1 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in four games (Amari Cooper, DeSean Jackson and Stefon Diggs).

CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 309 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.3 Lamb just had his best game of the season in Week 4 against Cleveland with five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. He now has three games in a row with at least seven targets, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points in two of them. This should be a good game for the entire Cowboys receiving corps, and they should be ranked Cooper, Lamb and Michael Gallup coming into Week 5. Cooper is a must-start option, and Lamb isn't far behind. Gallup should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but he has the chance to blow up on a weekly basis, so don't give up on him yet.