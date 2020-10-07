We're hoping to get Michael Thomas back from his high-ankle sprain in Week 5, and you probably don't need to be told twice to start him on your Fantasy team. That's an easy call, especially after the Chargers got torched by Mike Evans and the Bucs passing game last week. However, while Thomas' expected return is a welcome one, there are still a lot of injury questions we're dealing with at wide receiver this week. Before we get to the Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for wide receiver in Week 5, here's an update on the injuries we're watching this week.
First up, the entire Buccaneers receiving corps is banged up heading into Thursday's game against the Bears, and that isn't an exaggeration: Mike Evans (ankle), Chris Godwin (hamstring), Scott Miller (hip), and Justin Watson (chest) all missed practice Monday and Tuesday. Evans is expected to play and Miller is questionable, while Godwin and Watson have already been ruled out. We probably won't see Julio Jones (hamstring), Henry Ruggs (hamstring), Bryan Edwards (ankle), Mike Williams (hamstring), or K.J. Hamler (hamstring) this week either. However, hopefully the Eagles will have DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) available for this week, while A.J. Brown (knee) has a chance to return if the Titans ongoing COVID outbreak doesn't cost them another week.
We'll want to monitor these injuries throughout the week, because they'll play a significant part in who you can trust. Jamey's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em wide receivers are below.
Wide Receiver
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
This posting is for Robby Anderson also, so start both of them. The matchup against the Falcons is fantastic, and we should see Moore have a breakout game since he's due. He had 20 PPR points in Week 2 at Tampa Bay, but he's been at nine PPR points or less in his other three outings. Atlanta has only allowed three touchdowns to wide receivers, but five have already gone over 90 receiving yards against this secondary. That bodes well for Moore and Anderson, who has scored at least 17 PPR points in three of four games this year.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jacksonville's cornerbacks are banged up with D.J. Hayden (hamstring) on injured reserve and C.J. Henderson (shoulder) sidelined. That should allow Fuller to stay hot for a third week in a row since he's scored at least 15 PPR points in each of his past two games against Pittsburgh and Minnesota. So far through four games, Fuller is living up to his breakout potential as the No. 1 receiver for the Texans.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
There are two things to note with McLaurin this week. One, the Washington Football Team changed quarterbacks from Dwayne Haskins to Kyle Allen. And two, McLaurin could see plenty of coverage from Jalen Ramsey. Neither should deter you from starting McLaurin in Week 5. He should continue to soak up targets, and he already has two games with at least 10. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing this year, and the Rams have allowed three of four No. 1 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in four games (Amari Cooper, DeSean Jackson and Stefon Diggs).
CeeDee Lamb WR
DAL Dallas • #88
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Lamb just had his best game of the season in Week 4 against Cleveland with five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. He now has three games in a row with at least seven targets, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points in two of them. This should be a good game for the entire Cowboys receiving corps, and they should be ranked Cooper, Lamb and Michael Gallup coming into Week 5. Cooper is a must-start option, and Lamb isn't far behind. Gallup should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but he has the chance to blow up on a weekly basis, so don't give up on him yet.
MIN Minnesota • #18
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Jefferson is hot at the right time heading into a matchup with the Seahawks, who have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. In his past two games, Jefferson has 11 catches for 278 yards and one touchdown on 14 targets. Seattle has already allowed 10 receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in four games, so look for Jefferson and Adam Thielen to each go off in this matchup.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Slayton was great in Week 1 against Pittsburgh with 28 PPR points, but he's combined for 19 PPR points in his past three games against Chicago, San Francisco and the Rams. Dallas has struggled with receivers so far this season, however, and six guys have already scored at least 16 PPR points against this secondary. Slayton and Golden Tate are both worth using as sleepers in this matchup.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Even with Joe Flacco under center you should still use Crowder this week as a low-end starter in PPR. Like Sam Darnold, Flacco should lean on Crowder, who has two games this season with at least 10 targets, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in both of those outings. The Cardinals have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 17 PPR points in each of their past three games.
JAC Jacksonville • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Keep an eye on Shenault's hamstring injury, and hopefully he's 100 percent for this matchup and can build off his performance from Week 4 at Cincinnati when he had five catches for 86 yards on six targets. He now has six targets in each of his past two games, and hopefully the Jaguars continue to feed him the ball. The Texans have already allowed five receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this year, which should be good for Shenault and D.J. Chark.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Samuel had the shake-off-the-rust game in Week 4 against the Eagles in his 2020 debut following offseason foot surgery, and now hopefully big games are coming. It would be great if Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) returns this week, and Samuel still has to share targets with George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk, who is another sleeper against the Dolphins. Miami has already allowed five receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year, and Samuel is a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 5.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Watkins and Mecole Hardman are both worth using as sleepers this week against the Raiders. Watkins has three games this season with at least seven targets, and Patrick Mahomes continues to lean on him. And Hardman has 10 targets in his past two games, and he's scored two touchdowns over that span.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
It's time to bench Green in all leagues, and some Fantasy managers in 10-team leagues are dropping him. Despite 33 targets on the season, Green has scored a combined 24 PPR points in four games. He's being outplayed by Tyler Boyd and rookie Tee Higgins, and both are more trustworthy than Green now. This isn't even about the matchup with Green anymore. Until he starts to produce on a consistent basis he should remain on your bench in most leagues.
NE New England • #11
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
This feels like another game where the Patriots can run the ball and not have to throw, and Edelman has struggled the past two weeks with limited targets. He had 12 targets combined against the Raiders and Chiefs, and he scored 10 PPR points over that span. He also looked lost in the first game without Cam Newton (illness) in Week 4 at Kansas City, and Newton is likely out again in Week 5 against the Broncos. At best, Edelman is just a No. 3 PPR receiver this week.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
This is a great matchup for Hilton against the Browns, so take that into account. Cleveland is No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Hilton could easily have a big game this week. But that would be the first time that happened this season since he's scored nine PPR points or less in every game. He's also been at five targets or fewer in each of the past three games. I'm still hopeful for Hilton to start producing positive Fantasy points this year, but this four-game sample size to open the season is not encouraging. At best, consider Hilton a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Jeudy will hopefully benefit when Drew Lock (shoulder) returns for the Broncos, and Lock could be back this week. But Jeudy hasn't taken advantage of Courtland Sutton (ACL) being out, and instead we've seen better production from Tim Patrick. Now, Jeudy did score in Week 4 at the Jets, but it was a fluky touchdown that should have been intercepted. We'll see what happens in Week 5 at New England with Stephon Gilmore (illness) likely out, but I would only use Jeudy as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues at best.
LV Las Vegas • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It appears like Henry Ruggs (hamstring) will return this week, so Renfrow will lose targets in a tough matchup. He had 17 targets in his past two games against the Patriots and Bills, and he scored 30 PPR points over that span. But Renfrow only managed 10 PPR points in his first two games, and he should struggle against the Chiefs. For the season, Kansas City allows the fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Derek Carr doesn't have a good history playing at Arrowhead Stadium.
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Beckham was awesome last week against the Cowboys with five catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and he also added 73 rushing yards and a touchdown on two carries. He scored 38 PPR points, and it was great to see. I'm still starting Beckham this week against the Colts, but I wouldn't be surprised if he struggled against a good defense. Indianapolis has allowed five touchdowns to opposing receivers, but three of them came in Week 1 at Jacksonville. And Allen Robinson in Week 4 is the only receiver with more than 64 receiving yards against the Colts. It's hard to bench Beckham in most leagues, but you should lower expectations for him in this matchup.