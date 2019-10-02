Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers
Slow starts from some stud wide receivers have left the position feeling a little shaky. Check out Jamey Eisenberg's start and sit calls for Week 5 and find the stability you need.
Editor's Note: In Week 3, Mike Evans turned his season around. In Week 4, it was his teammate Chris Godwin who blew up. There's no shortage of supposed stud wide receivers looking for a similar breakout, with Odell Beckham, DeAndre Hopkins, and JuJu Smith Schuster leading the way. Their slow starts have surely caused some consternation from Fantasy players, and they aren't alone. Luckily, Jamey Eisenberg is here to help you figure out who to get active this week. Check out his Start 'Em & and Sit 'Em picks for wide receiver in Week 5 right here, and then go check out his calls for running back and quarterback.
Wide Receivers
Josh Gordon WR
NE New England • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Gordon has two good games and two mediocre ones this season, but this should be a strong showing for him against Washington. He's scored at least 14 PPR points against Pittsburgh and the Jets, and he had seven PPR points or less against Miami and Buffalo. His two good outings were at home, so take that into account, but I expect him to do well against a Washington defense that has allowed eight receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. Washington also leads the NFL with eight touchdowns allowed to receivers on the season, so consider Julian Edelman a strong starter as well, with Phillip Dorsett as a sleeper.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
With A.J. Green (ankle) and John Ross (shoulder) out, this should be a good week for Boyd and Auden Tate. Boyd is a must-start receiver in all leagues, and Tate is a sleeper worth using as a No. 3 receiver. For Boyd, he's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of four games, and he has three games with at least 10 targets. He's still searching for his first touchdown, and hopefully that will happen this week. Tate has been targeted 16 times in his past two games against Buffalo and Pittsburgh, and he has 10 catches for 138 yards over that span. He also has yet to score this season, but Arizona has already allowed multiple touchdowns to a pair of receivers in the same game twice with Detroit in Week 1 (Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola) and Carolina in Week 3 (D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel). I'm excited for Boyd and Tate in Week 5.
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Jeffery has played two healthy games this season, and he's scored in both and finished with 12 PPR points in both outings. He should have the chance to stay productive in Week 5 against the Jets, who have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in three games this year. Five receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Jets, and Jeffery should see plenty of targets from Carson Wentz with DeSean Jackson (abdomen) still out. This should be one of Jeffery's better games this season given the matchup at home.
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Robinson has been a better PPR receiver than in non-PPR formats, and he's still searching for his first touchdown on the year. But in three of four games this season he's scored at least 12 PPR points, and he has at least seven targets in every outing. Don't worry about Chase Daniel starting for the injured Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder), and the last time Daniel started for Trubisky was Week 13, 2018 against the Giants, with Robinson scoring 12 PPR points in that outing. Robinson is a must-start PPR receiver this week against the Raiders, who have allowed six touchdowns to receivers on the season. In non-PPR leagues, Robinson is a high-end No. 3 receiver.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's time to buy into Sutton as a starting Fantasy receiver, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in three of four games this year. He has at least seven targets in each outing, and Joe Flacco is allowing him to make plays. I like Emmanuel Sanders better than Sutton this week, but Sanders is banged up with a quad injury. He should play against the Chargers, but if he's out then you should expect more targets for Sutton, as well as an upgrade for DaeSean Hamilton. The Chargers have allowed five receivers to score at least 12 PPR points already this year.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fuller and Deshaun Watson continue to miss on big plays this year, but Fuller is due. Don't be surprised if they connect this week against the Falcons, who have already allowed seven touchdowns to receivers on the season, including three against Tennessee last week from A.J. Brown (two) and Corey Davis.
GB Green Bay • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
With Davante Adams (toe) likely out against the Cowboys, that would be a boost for Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison. Both are worth using as at least No. 3 Fantasy receivers this week. While Allison has a touchdown in two of the past three games, Valdes-Scantling has the higher ceiling as the expected No. 1 receiver if Adams is out. Valdes-Scantling was already second on the team in targets behind Adams, and he should be the go-to option for Aaron Rodgers until Adams is healthy.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Beasley should be a potential starter in PPR for three-receiver leagues given his production over the past three games. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing over that span, and in his past two games against Cincinnati and New England he has 15 catches for 123 yards on 23 targets. We'll see if Josh Allen (concussion) is healthy for Week 5 at Tennessee, but I would still trust Beasley in PPR even with Matt Barkley under center.
Mohamed Sanu WR
ATL Atlanta • #12
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Even in a crowded offense with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman, Sanu is still making plenty of plays in PPR. In his past two games against Indianapolis and Tennessee, Sanu has 15 catches for 166 yards on 18 targets. He's been outplaying Ridley over that stretch as Ridley has four catches for 38 yards on seven targets, and we'll see if that changes moving forward. It's hard to ignore Sanu if the Falcons continue to feature him with an average of 7.5 targets per game.
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
If T.Y. Hilton (quad) remains out, we could see the Colts continue to lean on Pascal and Chester Rogers, as Parris Campbell (abdomen) is also banged up. In the first game without Hilton in Week 4 against Oakland, Pascal had seven targets and finished with four catches for 72 yards. Rogers had three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Keep an eye on Hilton's status, but the Colts are likely chasing points in Week 5 at Kansas City so Colts receivers are worth using as No. 3 receivers in deeper leagues.
OAK Oakland • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Williams is dealing with a foot injury, but he's expected to play in Week 5 against the Bears in London. Keep an eye on his status, but I would try and stay away from Williams even if he's healthy in this matchup. Williams has been solid so far this season as the No. 1 receiver in Oakland, scoring in all four games this year. He's been held under 50 yards in each of the past three games, which is cause for concern, and he only has six catches in the past two weeks against Minnesota and Indianapolis. The Bears should make things tough on this entire Raiders offense, and Williams will likely post minimal production if he doesn't score. I'm expecting this to be Williams' worst game of the season in Week 5.
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Chark had a touchdown called back in Week 4 at Jacksonville due to a holding penalty, which would have been his fourth touchdown in as many games. Without the touchdown, this was his worst Fantasy performance of the season with four catches for 44 yards on eight targets. He's still the No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars, but this is a tough matchup against the Panthers. So far, Carolina has been tough on opposing receivers, limiting Brandin Cooks, Mike Evans and DeAndre Hopkins to 10 PPR points or less this season.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Brown did an admirable job in Week 4 against New England with 11 PPR points against a tremendous secondary. He had five catches for 69 yards on 11 targets, and he's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of four games this year. But I'm concerned for his Fantasy production this week if Josh Allen (concussion) is out. While Cole Beasley should still be OK with Matt Barkley under center, I don't expect Brown to benefit with the quarterback change. Brown is only worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues this week.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'd feel a lot more comfortable with Moore and Curtis Samuel this week if Jalen Ramsey (back) is out for Jacksonville, but Moore has struggled with Kyle Allen starting for the injured Cam Newton (foot) in Carolina. In two starts, Moore has seven targets for four catches, 96 yards and a touchdown. In two starts with Newton, Moore had 24 targets for 16 catches and 165 yards, although he failed to score. We'd love to see Moore back involved with a higher target volume, but it's hard to expect that until we see it from Allen. For now, consider Moore just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but his value could improve if Ramsey is out.
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ridley has been a disaster as a Fantasy receiver in the past two games against Indianapolis and Tennessee. He's combined for just seven PPR points over that span with four catches for 38 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets. He'll break out of this slump at any point, and he scored 40 PPR points in the first two games of the season against Minnesota and Philadelphia. But right now, Matt Ryan isn't looking for Ridley enough, and he's being outplayed by Jones, Hooper and Sanu. Ridley is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week, with his value lower in PPR.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
This is the first game this season the Giants have their starting receivers together now that Golden Tate's four-game suspension is over, and we finally get to see how this will work with Daniel Jones under center. I like Shepard better than Tate this week and moving forward, but this should be a hard week for him against the Vikings. Shepard has at least 16 PPR points in two games with Jones as the starter, but he's had 18 targets over that span. That number is likely to decline now that Tate is active, along with Evan Engram and Wayne Gallman being involved in the passing game. Shepard is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week.
