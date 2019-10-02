Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS NE -15.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 26th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 27 REYDS 221 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Gordon has two good games and two mediocre ones this season, but this should be a strong showing for him against Washington. He's scored at least 14 PPR points against Pittsburgh and the Jets, and he had seven PPR points or less against Miami and Buffalo. His two good outings were at home, so take that into account, but I expect him to do well against a Washington defense that has allowed eight receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. Washington also leads the NFL with eight touchdowns allowed to receivers on the season, so consider Julian Edelman a strong starter as well, with Phillip Dorsett as a sleeper.

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CIN -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 8th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 38 REYDS 283 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.5 With A.J. Green (ankle) and John Ross (shoulder) out, this should be a good week for Boyd and Auden Tate. Boyd is a must-start receiver in all leagues, and Tate is a sleeper worth using as a No. 3 receiver. For Boyd, he's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of four games, and he has three games with at least 10 targets. He's still searching for his first touchdown, and hopefully that will happen this week. Tate has been targeted 16 times in his past two games against Buffalo and Pittsburgh, and he has 10 catches for 138 yards over that span. He also has yet to score this season, but Arizona has already allowed multiple touchdowns to a pair of receivers in the same game twice with Detroit in Week 1 (Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola) and Carolina in Week 3 (D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel). I'm excited for Boyd and Tate in Week 5.

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ PHI -13.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 21st OWNED 98% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 16 REYDS 87 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 Jeffery has played two healthy games this season, and he's scored in both and finished with 12 PPR points in both outings. He should have the chance to stay productive in Week 5 against the Jets, who have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in three games this year. Five receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Jets, and Jeffery should see plenty of targets from Carson Wentz with DeSean Jackson (abdomen) still out. This should be one of Jeffery's better games this season given the matchup at home.

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK CHI -5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 20th OWNED 96% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 34 REYDS 280 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.8 Robinson has been a better PPR receiver than in non-PPR formats, and he's still searching for his first touchdown on the year. But in three of four games this season he's scored at least 12 PPR points, and he has at least seven targets in every outing. Don't worry about Chase Daniel starting for the injured Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder), and the last time Daniel started for Trubisky was Week 13, 2018 against the Giants, with Robinson scoring 12 PPR points in that outing. Robinson is a must-start PPR receiver this week against the Raiders, who have allowed six touchdowns to receivers on the season. In non-PPR leagues, Robinson is a high-end No. 3 receiver.