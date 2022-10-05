Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -8.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 94 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 Godwin returned in Week 4 against Kansas City from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury, and hopefully he's here to stay. It was great to see him get 10 targets also, although he only converted that into seven catches for 59 yards. More production will come, likely starting this week against the Falcons, and he has an amazing track record against Atlanta with 35 catches for 558 yards and six touchdowns in his past five meetings. His worst game against the Falcons over that span has been 13 PPR points.

Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -7 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 28 REYDS 221 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3 Thielen is hot heading into Week 5 against the Bears with 14 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in his past two games against Detroit and New Orleans on 17 targets, and he scored at least 15 PPR points in each outing. He actually has at least seven targets in three games in a row, and it's great to see Kirk Cousins continue to lean on him opposite Justin Jefferson. Thielen missed both games against Chicago in 2021 due to injury, but he scored three touchdowns against them in two meetings in 2020. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him find the end zone against the Bears again this week.

Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA NO -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 17 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 36 REYDS 335 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.1 Olave has become the No. 1 receiver in New Orleans with Michael Thomas (foot) banged up, and now Jarvis Landry (ankle) is hurt again heading into Week 5 against Seattle. Olave scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 4 against Minnesota in London, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He has 33 targets over that span for 16 catches, 294 yards and a touchdown, and he should have the chance for another quality outing against Seattle. The Seahawks have already allowed six receivers this season to score at least 11 PPR points.

Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 36 REYDS 215 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 We predicted here that Cooks would have his best game of the season in Week 4 against the Chargers, and he did with seven catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He should have the chance for another big game in Week 5 against the Jaguars. In his past five meetings against Jacksonville, Cooks has 28 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns. His worst game against the Jaguars over that span was 17 PPR points, and he has either a touchdown or 130 receiving yards in each contest.