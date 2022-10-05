Injuries, injuries. Tee Higgins, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Hunter Renfrow, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson, Julio Jones, Treylon Burks, Jakobi Meyers, Isaiah McKenzie, Zay Jones, Kadarius Toney, Noah Brown, D.J. Chark, Kenny Golladay and Wan'Dale Robinson are among those to monitor for Week 5. Fantasy managers will still have plenty of options, but coming up with the best ones is another matter.
It is our objective to find you the wide receivers you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning 2022.
Wide Receivers
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Godwin returned in Week 4 against Kansas City from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury, and hopefully he's here to stay. It was great to see him get 10 targets also, although he only converted that into seven catches for 59 yards. More production will come, likely starting this week against the Falcons, and he has an amazing track record against Atlanta with 35 catches for 558 yards and six touchdowns in his past five meetings. His worst game against the Falcons over that span has been 13 PPR points.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Thielen is hot heading into Week 5 against the Bears with 14 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in his past two games against Detroit and New Orleans on 17 targets, and he scored at least 15 PPR points in each outing. He actually has at least seven targets in three games in a row, and it's great to see Kirk Cousins continue to lean on him opposite Justin Jefferson. Thielen missed both games against Chicago in 2021 due to injury, but he scored three touchdowns against them in two meetings in 2020. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him find the end zone against the Bears again this week.
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Olave has become the No. 1 receiver in New Orleans with Michael Thomas (foot) banged up, and now Jarvis Landry (ankle) is hurt again heading into Week 5 against Seattle. Olave scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 4 against Minnesota in London, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He has 33 targets over that span for 16 catches, 294 yards and a touchdown, and he should have the chance for another quality outing against Seattle. The Seahawks have already allowed six receivers this season to score at least 11 PPR points.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
We predicted here that Cooks would have his best game of the season in Week 4 against the Chargers, and he did with seven catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He should have the chance for another big game in Week 5 against the Jaguars. In his past five meetings against Jacksonville, Cooks has 28 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns. His worst game against the Jaguars over that span was 17 PPR points, and he has either a touchdown or 130 receiving yards in each contest.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is expected to be out this week, and Curtis Samuel is dealing with an illness, which forced him to miss practice Wednesday. If there was a time for McLaurin to step up it's this week against the Titans, who have already allowed five touchdowns to opposing receivers and six to score at least 11 PPR points. McLaurin has suffered this season with Washington having a diverse receiving corps, and he only has one touchdown on the year. He also just scored a season-low three PPR points in Week 4 at Dallas. But this is a great rebound spot for McLaurin, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I'm hopeful that Aaron Rodgers sticks with Doubs despite his unfortunate drop in the end zone in Week 4 against New England. Rodgers threw a perfect 40-yard pass to Doubs, who lost the football as he hit the ground. Thankfully, Doubs caught a touchdown earlier in the game, his second in as many weeks, and he has consecutive games with eight targets. He's become a go-to option for Rodgers, and Doubs should be started as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all three-receiver leagues against the Giants in London.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's been a frustrating start to the season for Davis, but this could be his time to shine. He was a full participant in practice Wednesday, so hopefully the ankle injury he's been dealing with is behind him. Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) could be out this week, and Jamison Crowder (ankle) won't play. That puts Davis in line for a potential target bump against the Steelers, who have already allowed six receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this season. We've made plenty of excuses for Davis between the ankle injury and the poor weather in Baltimore in Week 4, but he only has one touchdown so far and one game with more than six PPR points. He should reward the Fantasy managers who stuck with him with a big game this week.
Robert Woods WR
TEN Tennessee • #2
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
With Treylon Burks (toe) out, this should be another good week for Woods against the Commanders, who lead the NFL with seven touchdowns allowed to opposing receivers. There have been seven receivers to score at least 12 PPR points against Washington, and Woods comes into this game having scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past two games. He has eight catches for 115 yards and a touchdown over that span on 13 targets, and he should have the chance for another quality outing this week given the opponent.
Corey Davis WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
We'll find out if Zach Wilson starts to lean more on Garrett Wilson or Elijah Moore moving forward, but so far it appears like Davis is his guy. In Zach Wilson's first game in 2022 in Week 4 at Pittsburgh, Davis led the way with five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Going back to last season, Davis scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his first six games with Wilson under center. Davis also scored at least 13 PPR points in three of four games this year, and it's time we started treating him like a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's also facing a Dolphins defense this week that is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.
BAL Baltimore • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Duvernay could be a sneaky No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues this week with Rashod Bateman (foot) banged up. If Bateman doesn't play then Duvernay could find his way into the end zone, and he already has three touchdowns on the season. The Bengals have only allowed one touchdown to a receiver this year, but this game has a projected total of 48.5 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. I'm expecting a high-scoring contest, and Duvernay could end up with quality production as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Mark Andrews.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Let's hope putting Moore here can turn into some sort of reverse jinx, and he starts to put up the type of production we were hoping for prior to the season. Heading into Week 5, Moore has one touchdown and no games with more than 50 receiving yards. He did get 11 targets in Week 4 against Arizona and had six catches for 50 yards, but more is expected of him. He needs better play out of Baker Mayfield, but this isn't the week to trust Moore in the majority of leagues. The 49ers have only allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points, and they haven't allowed a receiver to score a touchdown since Week 1.
KC Kansas City • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Patrick Mahomes warned us prior to the season that the ball would get spread around in Kansas City without Tyreek Hill on the field, and Mahomes was right. Through four games, six different Chiefs have at least six catches, six different Chiefs have scored a touchdown and five different Chiefs have at least 12 targets. Smith-Schuster is second on the team in targets (27), catches (19) and receiving yards (224) behind Travis Kelce, but Smith-Schuster has yet to score a touchdown. As such, he has two games this season with at least 11 PPR points -- and a high of 13 -- and two games with nine PPR points or fewer. He could find the end zone for the first time against the Raiders, or he could leave us with modest production again in Week 5. It feels like he's a risky No. 3 receiver in most formats.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
If the 49ers run game gets going, Aiyuk could be left with minimal production. He also has to contend with Deebo Samuel making big plays, and George Kittle is going to have a breakout game at some point. Aiyuk has one touchdown this season and two games with more than 11 PPR points, including a high of 12. In Week 4 against the Rams, Aiyuk was held to four catches for 37 yards on four targets. At some point a big game is coming, but the Panthers have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers and only four to score at least 12 PPR points. At best, use Aiyuk as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 5.
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It was great to see Mooney finally have a good game this year in Week 4 at the Giants with four catches for 94 yards on five targets. After being dropped in a lot of Fantasy leagues, it's smart to add him again where available. But I need to see him produce at a high level for a second time before trusting him as a starter, even in three-receiver leagues. Five targets isn't going to cut it, and this Bears offense is still not going to air it out, or so it seems, with Justin Fields any time soon. Let's see how he does against the Vikings, and hopefully we can start relying on Mooney once again as a reliable option in all formats.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Let's hope that Kenny Pickett taking over for Mitch Trubisky is the spark all the Steelers need to get going because it's been frustrating for almost everyone through four games. While Johnson scored at least 12 PPR points in each of the first three outings this year with Trubisky, he hasn't scored a touchdown and has only one game over 57 receiving yards. And Week 4 against the Jets was his worst outing of the year with two catches for 11 yards on four targets. Now here's where things get tricky. When Pickett came on for Trubisky, he seemed to have eyes for George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth, and Johnson might not get the typical volume we're used to from him. I'm still using him as a low-end starter in PPR, but he's not a must-start option in two-receiver PPR leagues. And in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues it's risky to trust Johnson because of his lack of touchdowns. The Steelers also have a tough matchup at Buffalo, so this could be a bad game across the board for Johnson, Pickens and Chase Claypool.