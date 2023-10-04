Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 36 REYDS 225 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.9 This is the first time in four starts with Zach Wilson under center this season that I'm recommending Garrett Wilson as a starter in all leagues. Previously, I said he was a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best, but Zach Wilson looked much improved in Week 4 against Kansas City, which led to Garrett Wilson getting 14 targets for nine catches and 60 yards. He also almost had a touchdown, and hopefully the two will connect in the end zone this week against the Broncos. Denver has allowed at least one receiver to score 16.4 PPR points each week, and six receivers have scored at least 12.6 PPR points. I'd consider that the floor for Wilson in Week 5, but he has a much higher ceiling in this matchup.

Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV GB -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 33 REYDS 224 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.1 Doubs and Christian Watson are both in play this week as starting options, but Doubs is the safer choice of the two. He's scored at least 18.3 PPR points in three of four games this season, and he comes into Week 5 against the Raiders with 25 targets in his past two outings against New Orleans and Detroit. With Watson back in action against the Lions, albeit on a snap count, Doubs had nine catches for 95 yards on 13 targets. He should remain the top target for Jordan Love against the Raiders, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 12.2 PPR points this year.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI WAS -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 15.2 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 26 REYDS 212 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 I hope the toe injury from the preseason is a thing of the past for McLaurin, who has stepped up his production of late, scoring at least 16.4 PPR points in two of his past three games. He just had his best outing in Week 4 at Philadelphia with eight catches for 86 yards on 10 targets, and he should stay hot against the Bears on Thursday night. Romeo Doubs and Mike Evans have each scored at least 18.6 PPR points against this secondary, and you can even use Jahan Dotson as a sleeper in this matchup in three-receiver leagues.

Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 245 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.6 Let's go back to Pittman despite his poor game in Week 4 against the Rams when he scored just 4.5 PPR points with one catch for 15 yards on five targets. Prior to that, he had at least 13.6 PPR points in each of his three previous games, with at least 11 targets in each outing. He has a beautiful matchup in Week 5 against the Titans, who have already allowed seven receivers to score at least 13.8 PPR points this year. And Pittman has at least six catches in three of his past four meetings with Tennessee going back to 2021, including two games over that span with at least 12.8 PPR points.