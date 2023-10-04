It gets late pretty early in Fantasy Football. There's no time to waste if you've gotten off to a stumbling or flat-unlucky start. Now it gets a bit trickier with bye weeks kicking in with the Browns, Chargers, Seahawks and Buccaneers off in Week 5. If you've gotten off to a hot start, don't get cocky. The Fantasy gods can be capricious.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Week 5 Start and Sit calls for WR below. His Waiver Wire also can direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 5 numbers to know and more. Plus, don't miss Heath's Week 5 premium projections over at SportsLine.
Wide Receivers
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
This is the first time in four starts with Zach Wilson under center this season that I'm recommending Garrett Wilson as a starter in all leagues. Previously, I said he was a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best, but Zach Wilson looked much improved in Week 4 against Kansas City, which led to Garrett Wilson getting 14 targets for nine catches and 60 yards. He also almost had a touchdown, and hopefully the two will connect in the end zone this week against the Broncos. Denver has allowed at least one receiver to score 16.4 PPR points each week, and six receivers have scored at least 12.6 PPR points. I'd consider that the floor for Wilson in Week 5, but he has a much higher ceiling in this matchup.
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Doubs and Christian Watson are both in play this week as starting options, but Doubs is the safer choice of the two. He's scored at least 18.3 PPR points in three of four games this season, and he comes into Week 5 against the Raiders with 25 targets in his past two outings against New Orleans and Detroit. With Watson back in action against the Lions, albeit on a snap count, Doubs had nine catches for 95 yards on 13 targets. He should remain the top target for Jordan Love against the Raiders, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 12.2 PPR points this year.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I hope the toe injury from the preseason is a thing of the past for McLaurin, who has stepped up his production of late, scoring at least 16.4 PPR points in two of his past three games. He just had his best outing in Week 4 at Philadelphia with eight catches for 86 yards on 10 targets, and he should stay hot against the Bears on Thursday night. Romeo Doubs and Mike Evans have each scored at least 18.6 PPR points against this secondary, and you can even use Jahan Dotson as a sleeper in this matchup in three-receiver leagues.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Let's go back to Pittman despite his poor game in Week 4 against the Rams when he scored just 4.5 PPR points with one catch for 15 yards on five targets. Prior to that, he had at least 13.6 PPR points in each of his three previous games, with at least 11 targets in each outing. He has a beautiful matchup in Week 5 against the Titans, who have already allowed seven receivers to score at least 13.8 PPR points this year. And Pittman has at least six catches in three of his past four meetings with Tennessee going back to 2021, including two games over that span with at least 12.8 PPR points.
Adam Thielen WR
CAR Carolina • #19
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Thielen did well in his revenge game against the Vikings in Week 4 when he caught seven passes for 76 yards on eight targets. He now has three games in a row with at least seven catches and eight targets, and he's scored 15.2 PPR points in each outing over that span. In his past two games with Bryce Young, Thielen has 14 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets. Young should continue to lean on Thielen in Week 5 against the Lions, who have allowed three of five receivers with at least six targets to score at least 13.5 PPR points in the past three games. Theilen has top-20 upside once again in PPR in Week 5.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Nico Collins has become a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and I'm going back to Dell as a borderline starter in all formats as well. He should bounce back after a dud in Week 3 against Pittsburgh when he caught one pass for 16 yards on three targets. Prior to that, Dell scored at least 20.2 PPR points in each of his previous two games against the Colts and Jaguars, and I'm expecting a solid showing against the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed five receivers to score at least 11.8 PPR points in the past three games, and Dell should remain a go-to option for C.J. Stroud in this matchup.
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Addison had his worst game of the season in Week 4 at Carolina with no catches on just one target, but he should bounce back this week against the Chiefs. While he's still playing fewer snaps than K.J. Osborn, this should be a game where Addison's targets are bountiful with the Vikings likely chasing points, even at home. Addison scored a touchdown in his first two games this year against Tampa Bay and Philadelphia, and he had six catches for 52 yards on eight targets in Week 3 against the Chargers. He's still a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but I expect him to do well in Week 5.
Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Flowers had his worst game of the season in Week 4 at Cleveland with just 8.0 PPR points on three catches for 56 yards on four targets. Prior to that, he scored at least 13.0 PPR points in two of his first three games, and I expect him to bounce back in Week 5 against the Steelers. Now, we could see Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) return to action this week, but Flowers will remain the No. 1 receiver for Lamar Jackson (No. 2 target behind Mark Andrews). And all four No. 1 receivers to face the Steelers this season (Brandon Aiyuk, Amari Cooper, Davante Adams and Nico Collins) have scored at least 16.0 PPR points.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Gallup has worked his way into the conversation as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, especially with four teams on a bye. In his past two games, Gallup has 11 catches for 152 yards on 13 targets, and he's scored at least 11.0 PPR points in both outings against the Cardinals and Patriots. He has passed Brandin Cooks as the No. 2 receiver for the Cowboys behind CeeDee Lamb, and Dak Prescott should continue to lean on Gallup in this tough road game at San Francisco in Week 5.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Tee Higgins (ribs) missed practice Wednesday, and if he's out in Week 5 against the Cardinals then Boyd could be used as a No. 3 PPR receiver. He comes into Week 5 with 24 targets in his past three games, and he has two outings with at least five catches over that span. We could see his targets and receptions rise with Higgins out, and Boyd could help you in deeper leagues. It would be even better for Boyd if Joe Burrow was 100 percent, but his calf injury limits the upside for everyone in Cincinnati. That being said, Boyd should benefit with Burrow continuing to dump the ball off underneath based on how the past three games have gone.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
London scored a touchdown for the second time in his past three games, but he still had a mediocre stat line against the Jaguars in London. London finished Week 4 with three catches for 28 yards on seven targets, and he's been at 31 yards or less in three of four games this year. Desmond Ridder is not helping London's Fantasy production, and it's hard to trust him even in three-receiver leagues in Week 5 against Houston. Only one receiver has scored a touchdown against the Texans this year.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Sutton has outperformed his Average Draft Position this season (Round 11 on CBS Sports), and he comes into Week 5 having scored a touchdown in three of four games and at least 11.6 PPR points in each outing. But I expect him to struggle in Week 5 against the Jets, and he should only be considered a starter in three-receiver leagues. The Jets have only allowed one touchdown to a wide receiver this season, and Sutton's production could be minimal this week if he fails to find the end zone.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Hopkins can be used in three-receiver leagues in Week 5 at the Colts, but I'm not ready to start him in all formats. He's yet to score a touchdown, and he's been held to four catches or less in three games in a row. He's also been at seven targets or less in each of the past three games. While the Colts have been great for opposing receivers this season, with seven guys scoring at least 13.0 PPR points, it's hard to trust Hopkins right now, and he could be playing through an ankle injury, which might be the reason for his poor production.
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
It's been great to have Thomas back on the field this season after being limited to 10 games over the past three years due to injury. And he scored at least 11.0 PPR points in three of his first four games before finishing with just 9.3 PPR points in Week 4 against Tampa Bay. Two things happened against the Buccaneers that should have you concerned for Thomas and potentially Chris Olave. Alvin Kamara returned from his three-game suspension, and he had 14 targets and 13 catches. And Derek Carr tried to play through his shoulder injury. A limited Carr isn't going to help Thomas against the Patriots, even with Matt Judon (biceps) and Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) out. Consider Thomas just a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver, and he's someone to avoid in non-PPR leagues since Thomas has yet to score a touchdown this year.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It appears like Kenny Pickett (knee) will play for the Steelers in Week 5 against the Ravens, but if he's out then Mitch Trubisky will also make Pickens a focal point. He's been a focal point for the past three games with Diontae Johnson (hamstring) out, and it's led to mixed results. Pickens scored 22.7 PPR points in Week 2 against Cleveland, but he's combined for 17.0 PPR points in the past two outings against the Raiders and Texans. He had a 71-yard touchdown catch against the Browns, but without that, Pickens has been somewhat underwhelming as a Fantasy option. The Ravens could be getting Marlon Humphrey (foot) back in Week 5 to help their secondary, but Baltimore has allowed just one receiver to score a touchdown this year, which was Tee Higgins in Week 2. I would only use Pickens in three-receiver leagues in Week 5.