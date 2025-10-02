It's time to recognize that Quentin Johnston is the No. 1 receiver for the Chargers, and he should be started in all leagues in Week 5 against Washington. And it's time to recognize that, for now, Ladd McConkey is third behind Johnston and Keenan Allen.

Now, that doesn't mean you have to bench McConkey. I'm still starting him in three-receiver leagues, but he's struggled to start the season with no touchdowns and 9.8 PPR points or less in three games in a row, including a Week 4 stinker at the Giants with one catch for 11 yards on six targets.

Things will turn around, and hopefully that happens against the Commanders, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. With four teams on a bye (Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, and Pittsburgh), it's tough to bench McConkey, especially with several key injuries at receiver, notably to Malik Nabers (knee) and Tyreek Hill (knee), who are both out for the season.

McConkey is downgraded slightly in my rankings in Week 5, while Johnston and Allen are elevated. For Johnston, he's been awesome in the first four games of the season, with at least 14.9 PPR points in each outing, including four touchdowns. He has at least seven targets in each game, and Justin Herbert is relying on him like an alpha receiver. It's been fun to watch.

Allen had a down game against the Giants in Week 4 with just 8.7 PPR points, but he scored at least 17.1 PPR points in each of the first three games of the year. I expect him to get back on track against Washington, and Allen should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

The Chargers have arguably the best receiving corps in the NFL right now, but we thought McConkey would be leading the way. He can still help Fantasy managers this season, but Johnston and Allen are ahead of him in production -- and in the rankings for Week 5.

That said, I would start all three of the Chargers in Week 5 given the matchup. Now, let's check out the other start and sit receivers for Week 5.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR MIA -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 23 REYDS 185 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 He's the No. 1 guy in Miami now with Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the season, and that should lead to more volume from Tua Tagovailoa. Hill was averaging 7.7 targets per game prior to Week 4 -- Waddle averages 5.8 targets per game -- and Waddle has thrived in his career with at least eight targets. Waddle has 26 games in his career with at least eight targets, and he averaged 18.9 PPR points over that span. I hope that's what we get from Waddle on a weekly basis, and I'll start him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 5 at Carolina. The Panthers are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Waddle should start to post quality stats from this point forward as the new top receiver for the Dolphins. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 33 REYDS 258 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 Meyers struggled the past two games against Washington and Chicago with a combined 16.3 PPR points, but he had seven targets against the Bears in a game where Geno Smith attempted just 21 passes. Meyers remains a go-to option for Smith, and he should start playing at a high level again, including in Week 5 against the Colts. Indianapolis is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four receivers in the past three games scored at least 13.8 PPR points. I like Meyers as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 35 REYDS 278 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.5 We keep waiting for McMillan to have a breakout game, and he's definitely getting plenty of chances with at least eight targets in each outing. He's yet to score a touchdown, and he only has one game with more than five catches or 68 yards. This week, McMillan could go off against the Dolphins, who have allowed three receivers to score at least 14.5 PPR points this season. Michael Pittman and Garrett Wilson each got eight targets against Miami, and both scored at least 20 PPR points. Let's hope McMillan gets at least eight targets again in Week 5. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC KC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 83 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.6 Worthy made an immediate impact in his return to action from the shoulder injury that sidelined him for two weeks in Week 4 against Baltimore, with five catches for 83 yards on eight targets and two carries for 38 yards. He should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 5 at Jacksonville. The Jaguars have allowed three receivers to score at least 14.6 PPR points this season, and Patrick Mahomes should continue to lean on Worthy in this matchup. It's fun to have Worthy back on the field and making plays again. Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN ARI -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 27 REYDS 208 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.2 Harrison just had his best game of the season in Week 4 against Seattle with six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. We hope he continues to get that much volume, and Harrison is capable of big outings on a weekly basis. That should happen again in Week 5 against the Titans, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Four receivers have scored at least 18.1 PPR points against Tennessee this season, and I like Harrison as a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Olave had a weird game in Week 4 at Buffalo. He scored his first touchdown of the season, but he had season lows in targets (six), catches (three), and yards (20). And he also threw an interception on his first career pass attempt, so let's not do that again. I expect Olave to get back on track in Week 5 against the Giants, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Six receivers have scored at least 15.3 PPR points against the Giants this year, and Olave should be considered a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Rasheed Shahid is also worth using as a sleeper in Week 5, given the matchup. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Godwin's stat line in Week 4 against Philadelphia wasn't pretty, with three catches for 26 yards, but he had 10 targets, which is what matters most. That was his first game back from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 7 last season, and he needed to shake off the rust. This week, he doesn't have an easy matchup against the Seahawks, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. But Baker Mayfield should continue to lean on Godwin, who should be considered a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson should both be considered sleepers in Week 5 against the Saints in the first game without Malik Nabers (knee). We'll see if Jaxson Dart favors Slayton or Robinson, but both should be considered No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues. Last year, when Nabers was out for two games, Slayton had 22 targets for 14 catches, 179 yards, and a touchdown over that span. And Robinson had 11 catches, 86 yards, and a touchdown on 20 targets during that stretch as well. Five receivers have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against New Orleans this season, and Slayton and Robinson are now set up for success with Nabers out for the year. Stefon Diggs WR NE New England • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Diggs just had his best performance of the season in time for a revenge game against the Bills. In Week 4 against Carolina, Diggs had six catches for 101 yards on seven targets. Buffalo has only allowed three receivers to score at least 14.9 PPR points this season, but the Bills have allowed five touchdowns to the position. And Diggs had six catches for 82 yards on eight targets with the Texans in 2024 against Buffalo, so hopefully he can have similar success against the Bills again in Week 5. He should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Shakir had another solid outing in Week 4 against New Orleans with five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he's now scored at least 12.4 PPR points in three of four games this season. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Patriots, who have allowed six receivers to score at least 12.2 PPR points this year.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 32 REYDS 164 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Thomas had one of his better outings of the season in Week 4 at San Francisco, but he's still only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 5 against the Chiefs. Against the 49ers, Thomas had a season-high five catches, but he only managed 49 yards on seven targets. He's yet to catch a touchdown, and 10.6 PPR points is his season high. Kansas City hasn't allowed a receiver to catch a touchdown since Week 1, including matchups with Philadelphia, the Giants, when Malik Nabers was healthy, and Baltimore. I don't have high hopes for Thomas in this matchup. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE MIN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 114 TD 0 FPTS/G 15.4 Addison returned from his three-game suspension in Week 4 against Pittsburgh in Ireland with a splash. He had four catches for 114 yards on eight targets, but he had 81 yards on one reception late in the fourth quarter as a result of busted coverage. It felt a little fluky, and Addison could struggle in Week 5 against the Browns in London. Cleveland's defense will make things tough on Carson Wentz this week, and Addison is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 30 REYDS 182 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Jeudy should benefit with Cedric Tillman (hamstring) on injured reserve, but we have to see how the Browns perform with new quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Hopefully, it won't be any worse for Jeudy, who has been terrible so far this season with 11.6 PPR points or less in all four games. He has yet to score a touchdown, and Jeudy has combined for just four catches for 65 yards on 14 targets in his past two outings against Green Bay and Detroit. The Vikings are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Jeudy should only be started in three-receiver leagues in Week 5. Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 22 REYDS 203 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.8 Coleman started off the season playing well with eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Week 1 against Baltimore. Since then, he's combined for nine catches for 91 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. It's hard to trust Coleman in the majority of leagues. The Patriots secondary should be tough now that cornerback Christian Gonzalez is healthy. In two games against New England last year, Coleman combined for three catches for 48 yards and no touchdowns, and he's only worth starting in deep, three-receiver leagues in Week 5.