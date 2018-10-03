Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 5! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on wide receivers for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's wide receiver.

Wide receiver

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Sleepers

Taywan Taylor (at BUF): In Tennessee's first game without Rishard Matthews in Week 4 against Philadelphia, Taylor was featured in the offense with seven catches for 77 yards on nine targets. He now heads to Buffalo where secondary receivers have done well because Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White typically makes things difficult on the No. 1 guy (see Corey Davis below). Taylor could score at least 12 PPR points for the third time in the past four games.



Chester Rogers (at NE): It's a guessing game of who will be the No. 1 Colts receiver this week with T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) out, with Rogers, Ryan Grant and Zach Pascal all vying for targets. I like Rogers the best since he's coming off a strong game in Week 4 against Houston with eight catches for 85 yards on 11 targets. Andrew Luck will be throwing a lot in this matchup, and I expect Rogers to see a high volume of targets again Thursday night.



Marques Valdes-Scantling (at DET): Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are expected to be out this week, which should give Valdes-Scantling a bigger role after he played 54 plays in Week 4 against Buffalo with Cobb out. He only had one catch for 38 yards on three targets, but those numbers will rise due to the injuries. Valdes-Scantling is worth using as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues.



Jamison Crowder (at NO): Crowder had his best game of the season in Week 3 against Green Bay with four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and hopefully he can build off that performance following Washington's bye week. The Saints have struggled with slot receivers this season, and Crowder could be needed if Washington is chasing points on the road. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy option this week.



Keke Coutee (vs. DAL): We'll see if Will Fuller (hamstring) is out this week, but even if Fuller plays as expected, you can expect Coutee to see plenty of targets lining up in the slot. He might not replicate his Week 4 numbers at Indianapolis when he had 11 catches for 109 yards on 15 targets, but Dallas has struggled with slot receivers this season, including Tyler Lockett and Tate the past two weeks. Coutee has plenty of appeal as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 5.



Mohamed Sanu (at PIT): Sanu has quietly played well in each of the past two games against New Orleans and Cincinnati with at least 15 PPR points in each outing. He has 10 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets over that span, and he has a favorable matchup against the Steelers this week. While Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley have overshadowed Sanu -- and are must-start options in all leagues-- Sanu can be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR this week.



Sit 'Em 14.4 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR Davis was amazing in Week 4 against the Eagles with nine catches for 161 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets, and it was great to see him score for the first time in the regular season since he failed to find the end zone until the playoffs during his rookie campaign in 2017. But prior to last week, Davis averaged just nine PPR points in his first three games, and he should struggle this week at Buffalo if he matches up with Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. I'm hopeful last week was the start of something big for Davis, especially with Marcus Mariota now healthy after dealing with an elbow injury. But we don't have to make Davis a must-start option yet when he has a tough matchup. He's a No. 3 receiver at best in Week 5. 11.6 projected points Devin Funchess Carolina Panthers WR Funchess went into Carolina's bye in Week 4 coming off two solid games with at least 14 PPR points in each outing. He has benefitted with Greg Olsen (foot) being out, and he should continue to get plenty of targets from Cam Newton until Olsen returns. But this should be a tough matchup for him in Week 5 against the Giants with cornerback Janoris Jenkins. In the past two weeks, Jenkins has held DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas to a combined 10 catches for 133 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets. Funchess is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. 14.4 projected points Demaryius Thomas Denver Broncos WR It's getting increasingly frustrating to deal with Thomas as a Fantasy option since he continues to get targets but isn't producing. He has at least seven targets in three of four games this year but has just one touchdown and is averaging 7.7 PPR points in his past three outings. Maybe he turns it around this week at the Jets, but Case Keenum has not helped Thomas have a rebound season thus far. Emmanuel Sanders is the lone Denver receiver to trust right now, and Thomas should be benched in most formats until we start seeing him produce on a consistent basis. 9.4 projected points Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR Lockett scored in the first three games of the season with Doug Baldwin missing most of that action with a knee injury. Baldwin returned in Week 4 at Arizona, and Lockett immediately has his worst game of the year with five catches for 53 yards on six targets. He hasn't had more than seven targets in any game this year, and it's doubtful he sees a huge uptick in volume, even with the Seahawks likely chasing points against the Rams. Lockett also will play more on the outside with Baldwin back in the slot, and he could have to deal with Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, which is a tough matchup. If Lockett doesn't score this week, his Fantasy production will likely be minimal. 10.7 projected points Quincy Enunwa New York Jets WR Normally, Enunwa can escape the top cornerbacks from the opposition because he lines up in the slot. That's not the case this week against the Broncos because Chris Harris will play inside. And Enunwa's production has started to slip of late in the past two games against Cleveland and Jacksonville with a combined eight catches for 123 yards and no touchdowns on 16 targets. He also hasn't scored since Week 1. Based on his targets -- at least eight in all four games -- he still warrants consideration as a No. 3 receiver in PPR. But the Broncos come into this game among the league leaders in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and this defense should get after Sam Darnold in this matchup.

Bust Alert





Jeffery was awesome in Week 4 at Tennessee in his 2018 debut after missing the first three games with a shoulder injury. He had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and hopefully he'll be fine for the rest of the year. He also faces a Vikings defense that he torched in last year's NFC Championship Game with five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. So why is he listed here? I'm slightly concerned for Jeffery that the Vikings defense, specifically the secondary, shows up this week after being embarrassed in Week 4 at the Rams. Coach Mike Zimmer called out his defense, and I expect Xavier Rhodes to respond this week in a likely matchup with Jeffery. I could be wrong, so start Jeffery with confidence if you disagree, but I'm expecting Jeffery to produce more like a No. 3 Fantasy receiver than a must-start option.