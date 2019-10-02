Fantasy Football Week 5: Starts and sits, sleepers and busts for every game on the NFL schedule

Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT BAL -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 34 REYDS 304 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.5 Even against a Browns secondary missing three starters last week, the Ravens dialed down their passing aggression as Lamar Jackson attempted just four long throws. It might have been a reaction to a 3 for 16 passing mark on deep balls the week prior against the Chiefs. Keep in mind that the Ravens played from behind for all of the second half and still seemed to hold Jackson back. The Steelers have allowed 16 pass plays of 20-plus yards (tied for 10th-worst) but only nine came in their last three games, and six of those were short passes that turned into longer plays, not deep lobs. This is important since Brown, who had six deep targets against the Chiefs and zero against the Browns, seemed to specialize in big plays to begin the season. Not only did Brown not get any long looks last week but he also had a drop at mid-field and had a shot to corral a short touchdown but the pass was a little low and he couldn't come up with it. The Steelers figure to play a lot of zone coverage to keep Brown from busting them deep and there's no certainty that the Ravens will let Jackson air it out after he seemed limited a week prior. Brown is due for a good game but the evidence is lacking on him having it this week.