Fantasy Football Week 5 stash rankings: You must hold on to Ty Montgomery, but it's getting harder to do the same with David Johnson

Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power rankings.

So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop.

You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently waiting for their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.

I've had to make some exceptions this week for running backs in Seattle and New York. We're not very clear on who the starter is there so I included Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy and Wayne Gallman. Same goes for Aaron Jones, who may actually be a starter. Even the new No. 1, Ty Montgomery, has said he may try to play.

The bigger issues with all of these additions (other than a list of 36 names) is that it's getting much harder to justify stashing guys like David Johnson. Johnson is getting closer to recovery each week in theory, but the more injuries we get the harder it gets to hold on to him.

We'll update this list each Wednesday as these things change. For example, if Andrew Luck is cleared to play next week, he won't be in these rankings any longer.

Stash Rankings
PlayerOwnershipLast WeekTrend
Ty Montgomery 100%NR
Andrew Luck 85%1--
Corey Davis 48%4
Thomas Rawls 58%10
Aaron Jones 46%NR
Marcus Mariota 96%NR
Michael Crabtree 99%NR
David Johnson 90%2
D'Onta Foreman 55%5
Greg Olsen 52%13--
Donte Moncrief 60%16
Josh Doctson 14%15
Mike Williams 14%17
Wayne Gallman 26%NR
Eddie Lacy 37%NR
Alfred Morris 16%24
Jalen Richard 31%8
DeAndre Washington 11%9
Samaje Perine 45%12
Marlon Mack 25%14--
Corey Coleman 19%20--
Elijah McGuire 17%23
Matt Breida 19%22--
Jerick McKinnon 12%NR
John Ross 11%19--
Derek Carr 92%NR
James Conner 26%21--
Dion Lewis 14%26--
J.D. McKissic 10%NR
Tyler Eifert 56%18
Jordan Matthews 43%NR
Sam Bradford 42%NR--
C.J. Prosise 29%NR--
Willie Snead 86%NR--
Jamaal Williams 44%27
Matt Forte 49%NR
Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

