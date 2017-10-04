Fantasy Football Week 5 stash rankings: You must hold on to Ty Montgomery, but it's getting harder to do the same with David Johnson
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power rankings.
So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop.
You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently waiting for their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.
I've had to make some exceptions this week for running backs in Seattle and New York. We're not very clear on who the starter is there so I included Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy and Wayne Gallman. Same goes for Aaron Jones, who may actually be a starter. Even the new No. 1, Ty Montgomery, has said he may try to play.
The bigger issues with all of these additions (other than a list of 36 names) is that it's getting much harder to justify stashing guys like David Johnson. Johnson is getting closer to recovery each week in theory, but the more injuries we get the harder it gets to hold on to him.
We'll update this list each Wednesday as these things change. For example, if Andrew Luck is cleared to play next week, he won't be in these rankings any longer.
|Player
|Ownership
|Last Week
|Trend
|Ty Montgomery
|100%
|NR
|Andrew Luck
|85%
|1
|--
|Corey Davis
|48%
|4
|Thomas Rawls
|58%
|10
|Aaron Jones
|46%
|NR
|Marcus Mariota
|96%
|NR
|Michael Crabtree
|99%
|NR
|David Johnson
|90%
|2
|D'Onta Foreman
|55%
|5
|Greg Olsen
|52%
|13
|--
|Donte Moncrief
|60%
|16
|Josh Doctson
|14%
|15
|Mike Williams
|14%
|17
|Wayne Gallman
|26%
|NR
|Eddie Lacy
|37%
|NR
|Alfred Morris
|16%
|24
|Jalen Richard
|31%
|8
|DeAndre Washington
|11%
|9
|Samaje Perine
|45%
|12
|Marlon Mack
|25%
|14
|--
|Corey Coleman
|19%
|20
|--
|Elijah McGuire
|17%
|23
|Matt Breida
|19%
|22
|--
|Jerick McKinnon
|12%
|NR
|John Ross
|11%
|19
|--
|Derek Carr
|92%
|NR
|James Conner
|26%
|21
|--
|Dion Lewis
|14%
|26
|--
|J.D. McKissic
|10%
|NR
|Tyler Eifert
|56%
|18
|Jordan Matthews
|43%
|NR
|Sam Bradford
|42%
|NR
|--
|C.J. Prosise
|29%
|NR
|--
|Willie Snead
|86%
|NR
|--
|Jamaal Williams
|44%
|27
|Matt Forte
|49%
|NR
