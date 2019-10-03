Fantasy Football Week 5: Early-season breakouts, busts highlight expert rankings questions

Depending on how long your playoffs are, we're already close to one-third of the way through the Fantasy season. For every team but the 49ers and Jets, one-quarter of the NFL schedule is already in the rearview mirror. Which is to say: It's early, but it ain't that early.

And, if you drafted Adam Thielen or Stefon Diggs to serve as a cornerstones of your wide receiver group, it's starting to feel awfully late in the season. Through one-fourth of their schedule, Thielen ranks 37th in PPR scoring, while Diggs ranks 51st. That wasn't quite what you expected when both receivers were drafted as consensus top-12 options at the position.

It's not what they expected either, clearly. Thielen expressed his frustration politely after last week's game, while Diggs all but confirmed reports Thursday that he has requested a trade. Things aren't going well for the Kirk Cousins-led passing game in Minneapolis, and at this point, Fantasy players have to be facing a once-unthinkable question: Do you sit Diggs or Thielen in a prime matchup against the Giants? Diggs, especially, looks like a legitimate question mark, after missing Wednesday's practice with an illness and giving this ominous quote Thursday:

"I hope they let me play. I like football. I want to be a part of playing football on Sunday."

I hope they let him play, too.

We'll be going through some of the biggest questions Fantasy players are facing heading into Week 5 here beginning with the Vikings' passing game, with Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings providing their answers. However, make sure you check out what else we've got as we preview Week 5, including:

How are you handling Stefon Diggs for Week 5? Do you think the Vikings' figure their passing game out?

Jamey Eisenberg: I'm using Diggs as a low-end starter if he plays. Yes, I think the Vikings get their passing game figured out against the Giants. I love Adam Thielen this week, and Diggs should also be fine. This is as much about the Giants being bad as it is about the Vikings getting right.



I'm using Diggs as a low-end starter if he plays. Yes, I think the Vikings get their passing game figured out against the Giants. I love Adam Thielen this week, and Diggs should also be fine. This is as much about the Giants being bad as it is about the Vikings getting right. Dave Richard: I'm assuming he plays and I'm counting on him getting a bunch of targets. Kirk Cousins and the passing game was basically called out by Adam Thielen. Against a Giants pass defense that doesn't have a good pass rush or a good secondary, it might not take too much for Diggs to be a good Fantasy starter.



I'm assuming he plays and I'm counting on him getting a bunch of targets. Kirk Cousins and the passing game was basically called out by Adam Thielen. Against a Giants pass defense that doesn't have a good pass rush or a good secondary, it might not take too much for Diggs to be a good Fantasy starter. Heath Cummings: I'm scared to death of the Vikings passing game. It's not (in my opinion) a thing to be figured out. They're doing what their head coach and offensive coordinator want to do. Diggs is a low end flex for me.

2. Who is your top waiver pickup for this week?

Jamey: Ronald Jones should be the player you're searching for if he's still available. Since his ownership is right at our threshold of 65 percent, I'll give you another option: Chris Herndon, who could be a huge difference maker at tight end if you're just looking for a stash candidate.



Ronald Jones should be the player you're searching for if he's still available. Since his ownership is right at our threshold of 65 percent, I'll give you another option: Chris Herndon, who could be a huge difference maker at tight end if you're just looking for a stash candidate. Dave: I guess it's Jones, if he's there. If not him then Jordan Howard or Jaylen Samuels. Unless you need a tight end, I don't think it's a bombastic waiver-wire week.



I guess it's Jones, if he's there. If not him then Jordan Howard or Jaylen Samuels. Unless you need a tight end, I don't think it's a bombastic waiver-wire week. Heath: It's so dependent on your situation. If I'm not desperate for a starter at any position I'm going after Ronald Jones. If I really need a Week 5 receiver, I'm looking for Courtland Sutton or Auden Tate.



3. What are your expectations for Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler in Week 5?

Jamey: I expect Gordon to lead the Chargers in carries and get 15-18 total touches. I like him as quality No. 2 running back against the Broncos, who are still trying to tackle Leonard Fournette from last week. Ekeler should be the better of the two in PPR, but he's now risky given a reduced workload. I'd expect Ekeler to max out at 15 total touches this week.

I expect Gordon to lead the Chargers in carries and get 15-18 total touches. I like him as quality No. 2 running back against the Broncos, who are still trying to tackle Leonard Fournette from last week. Ekeler should be the better of the two in PPR, but he's now risky given a reduced workload. I'd expect Ekeler to max out at 15 total touches this week. Dave: Split city. Gordon probably goes into the game with a certain amount of touches set, maybe 10-15. I have both ranked as top-20 running backs (back-to-back in non-PPR, Ekeler significantly higher in PPR).

Split city. Gordon probably goes into the game with a certain amount of touches set, maybe 10-15. I have both ranked as top-20 running backs (back-to-back in non-PPR, Ekeler significantly higher in PPR). Heath: I project a 50-50 split in touches with Ekeler being the slightly better option in both formats. I'd start both as top-25 options.



4. Which early-round pick are you ready to declare a bust at the quarter mark?

Jamey: JuJu Smith-Schuster is the easy one given the injury to Ben Roethlisberger. He's not going to be the same receiver we expected, though it's clearly not his fault. I'm still hopeful he will develop a quality rapport with Mason Rudolph and see his targets rise, but it's hard to expect that after what we've seen in two games with Rudolph as the starter.



JuJu Smith-Schuster is the easy one given the injury to Ben Roethlisberger. He's not going to be the same receiver we expected, though it's clearly not his fault. I'm still hopeful he will develop a quality rapport with Mason Rudolph and see his targets rise, but it's hard to expect that after what we've seen in two games with Rudolph as the starter. Dave: Damien Williams has lost his spot as a blow-up Fantasy back in Andy Reid's offense. Aside from him (and Antonio Brown, obviously), there's no one else I'm ready to give up on.

Damien Williams has lost his spot as a blow-up Fantasy back in Andy Reid's offense. Aside from him (and Antonio Brown, obviously), there's no one else I'm ready to give up on. Heath: I don't think Smith-Schuster will continue to be this bad, but it's pretty clear he's not going to live up to his draft cost with Mason Rudolph.



5. Which surprise early-season breakout are you buying into?

Jamey: Does LeSean McCoy count? If so, I'll take him as the best Chiefs running back for the rest of the season. If he stays healthy — and Williams stays hurt — you'll be thrilled with the mid-round pick you spent on McCoy this year.



Does LeSean McCoy count? If so, I'll take him as the best Chiefs running back for the rest of the season. If he stays healthy — and Williams stays hurt — you'll be thrilled with the mid-round pick you spent on McCoy this year. Dave: The correct answer is Lamar Jackson. Though I still have slight concern about some upcoming matchups, he's proven he can overcome some bad throws with some great runs. I also have to overlook his durability issues -- he's taking big hits every game and popping up from them. He leads all quarterbacks with a 31.2 Fantasy-point average.

The correct answer is Lamar Jackson. Though I still have slight concern about some upcoming matchups, he's proven he can overcome some bad throws with some great runs. I also have to overlook his durability issues -- he's taking big hits every game and popping up from them. He leads all quarterbacks with a 31.2 Fantasy-point average. Heath: Cooper Kupp looks like a legtimate top-10 receiver both by workload and production. I buy it.



6. Who is the top tight end you would add for Week 5? And beyond?

Jamey: This is contingent on injury: If Davante Adams (toe) is out then give me Jimmy Graham; if T.Y. Hilton (quad) is out then it could be Jack Doyle in PPR. But for the season, give me Chris Herndon. He could be a top 10 tight end once he returns from suspension in Week 6.



This is contingent on injury: If Davante Adams (toe) is out then give me Jimmy Graham; if T.Y. Hilton (quad) is out then it could be Jack Doyle in PPR. But for the season, give me Chris Herndon. He could be a top 10 tight end once he returns from suspension in Week 6. Dave: For however long Adams is out, Jimmy Graham should be a top-12 tight end with touchdown potential every game. He had four red-zone targets last week and has nine on the season. For the rest of the season but not for Week 5, it's Chris Herndon. I'm hoping for some good target volume upon his (and Sam Darnold's) return.

For however long Adams is out, Jimmy Graham should be a top-12 tight end with touchdown potential every game. He had four red-zone targets last week and has nine on the season. For the rest of the season but not for Week 5, it's Chris Herndon. I'm hoping for some good target volume upon his (and Sam Darnold's) return. Heath: I'm looking for Doyle if Hilton remains out. Doyle saw a big boost in targets last week and has a great matchup against the Chiefs.



7. What is your top streaming DST option for Week 5?

Jamey: The Eagles, especially if Sam Darnold (illness) remains out. They should destroy Luke Falk.



The Eagles, especially if Sam Darnold (illness) remains out. They should destroy Luke Falk. Dave: I'll take the Titans, at home, against Matt Barkley's Bills. Good defense, mediocre quarterack.

I'll take the Titans, at home, against Matt Barkley's Bills. Good defense, mediocre quarterack. Heath: I'll go with the Eagles against the New York Jets as long as it looks like Sam Darnold is going to be out.



8. Which players are worth holding on to during the bye week for the Dolphins and Lions?