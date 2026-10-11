Week 5 was a wild one for Fantasy Football action. Let's take a look at some of the key takeaways, winners, losers, buy low and sell high candidates as we move forward.

Jacksonville 19 – Philadelphia 17

WINNER: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

An encouraging game for him, even if the numbers don't show it. The 40 pass attempts really stand out. Could the Eagles start throwing more, even when Saquon Barkley returns? The schedule is about to be GREAT for Hurts. I'm not saying buy low because the Eagles offense has some warts, but this was a step in the right direction.

Green Bay 31 – Chicago 7

WINNER, I GUESS?: Marshawn Lloyd, RB, Packers

Maybe Josh Jacobs returns soon, but as long as he remains out, Marshawn Lloyd is the best option in the Packers backfield. He averaged 3.1 yards per carry against a bad Bears run defense, so I'm not getting too excited. All of Kaleb Johnson's carries were in garbage time.

FLUSH IT AND FORGET IT: The Bears offense

Caleb Williams could return next week and they will start rocking and rolling again.

New York Giants 27 – Washington 27

SELL HIGH: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders

He had a great game, which included a 33-yard TD run on the opening possession. It's certainly possible that Jayden Daniels opens this offense up for him, but the Giants are a great matchup. The schedule is about to get much tougher. He rarely catches a pass. I say "sell high (if you can)" because I'm not sure anyone is buying.

WINNER: Anyone with NFL clock management experience. The Commanders are hiring.

New England 45 – Las Vegas 17

WINNER: Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

He's back. I'm an idiot for doubting him.

LOSER: Me

I doubted Drake Maye

NOT SURE HOW I FEEL ABOUT HIM: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

10 carries for 27 yards, but of course, six targets and 50 receiving yards. He has not been efficient as a rusher. I bet his managers are panicking. He also came into the game nicked up. I might want to buy low. Listen to the Fantasy Football Today Podcast this week to find out!

Pittsburgh 34 – Indianapolis 22

LOSER: Josh Downs, WR, Colts

Can't trust him. He's a WR3. Downs will have good games in the future, but they will be hard to predict. Also, Keenan Allen had more targets. Not cool!

WINNER: Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

This guy is awesome. The Steelers always want to use two RBs, and Jaylen Warren is always the better guy. Rico Dowlde could be back next week, but Warren should be featured. I suppose I'd trade him for Ashton Jeanty, since I think Dowdle will have something of an annoying role, but if you have Warren on your team, I think you're going to be happy.

Cincinnati 31 – Miami 24

LOSER: Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

We might have a problem here. He fumbled, and Samaje Perine started getting more work. The Bengals are going into their bye and I fully expect Chase Brown to be their lead back after the bye, but the lack of rushing yards and lack of overall production is concerning. Remember, he had 11 catches last week with Ja'Marr Chase injured.

WINNER: Ollie Gordon, RB, Dolphins

I must say, I'm surprised and impressed. Two good-to-great games in a row for Gordon. I do think he's a clear winner and someone you can trust as a flex, but you can also try to sell high. Zero catches in these two games. Shoot for the stars

Houston 26 – Tennessee 3

WINNER: CJ Stroud, QB, Texans

Stroud has scored at least 20.5 points (6 point per passing TD leagues) in every game with Nico Collins. He's worth using in good matchups

LOSER: Carnell Tate, WR, Titans

Just when you thought you could trust him! The Texans were allowing the most points to WRs, but I'm not buying that this is a good matchup. We know who the Texans are when they are right. I expect Tate to bounce back. Don't drop him

Minnesota 23 – New Orleans 13

WINNER: Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings

Finally, we see a game with Kyler Murray and Justin Jefferson, and it's Murray's best game of the season. Keep in mind, he didn't have Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson left almost immediately with a concussion. Murray ran for 51 yards. He could definitely be a streamer going forward.

FLUSH IT AND FORGET IT: The Saints

It was the Vikings. Next week, they get the Giants. All will be forgotten.

New York Jets 17 – Cleveland 12

LOSER: The weather

Can we get a Sunday in New York/New Jersey with good weather? Some of us would like to go outside.

POTENTIAL LOSER? Breece Hall, RB, Jets

Braelon Allen was awesome in this game. Is he carving out a bigger role for when Breece Hall returns? I'm not convinced yet, but another good game next week at New England would make me nervous if I had Hall.