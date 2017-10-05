Fantasy Football Week 5 things to know: Dealing with byes, Steelers back at home, Mitchell Trubisky's debut

More Week 5: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Trade Values – Things To Know – Rankings – Streaming Options – Waiver Wire

So you made it through the craziest waiver wire we can remember, and you're still here. Congratulations, and thank you.

With all these new players on your roster, you're now likely stressing over who to start. We have rankings for that. This article is often about things you need to know to win this week. There will be a bunch of that, but there are also things to watch this week that speak more to the future than Week 5. We'll start and end with that, as soon as we finish Week 5 in a tweet of course:

Three running back committees to watch for clarification

By Week 5 we're at least supposed to know who the starters are, right? Unfortunately we don't in these three spots.

In Seattle, Pete Carroll coyly suggested that Chris Carson injury meant it was time for Thomas Rawls to step up. But Rawls was a healthy scratch last week. Surely Carroll meant step up behind Eddie Lacy ? Or what about J.D. McKissic, who scored two touchdowns last week? Well, C.J. Prosise is getting healthy (although he's not fully practicing). All of these running backs are worth a stash, but Lacy and Rawls are the two I'm most interested in.

As for the Giants, well it's difficult to say whether they have the line to make any running back worthwhile. But Wayne Gallman scored last week and looked like their best running back. Unfortunately, Shane Vereen is still the best receiving option and Paul Perkins is already practicing after last week's rib injury. If Perkins is inactive, I'll like Gallman against a Chargers defense that has missed more tackles than any other defense this season.

Alex Collins has looked like clearly the best option in Baltimore, except for one little problem, he can't hold on to the ball. OK, I lied, that's not a little problem. My current expectation is that Collins and Terrance West (who has been awful) split the early down work and Javorius Allen third downs. If that's the case, I don't want to start any of them. But keep an eye on Collins, because if he receives 15-plus touches he could become a must-start option.

Doug Martin is back, but probably shouldn't be in your lineup yet

Yet another committee situation is likely to pop up Thursday night. Well, besides the Patriots.

Doug Martin is back from his suspension, but both he and the team have offered caution about his workload this week. Martin hasn't been able to practice with the team and only gets two practices because of the short week. I have Jacquizz Rodgers ranked one spot higher than Martin, but they're both touchdown-dependent No. 3 backs. Hopefully you have a better option.

Pittsburgh Steelers back home, but not a great matchup

The narrative of the Steelers success offensively at home is going on three years now. Ben Roethlisberger is a No. 1 quarterback, Antonio Brown is the best receiver in football and Martavis Bryant scores. But is this week different?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the No. 1 defense against both quarterbacks and wide receivers through four weeks. Part of that is because of who they've played, but they held Marcus Mariota to 215 yards and one score. DeAndre Hopkins had just 55 yards on 16 targets against them.

I like to mock the Jaguars' perennial "improvement," but this pass defense looks like it's for real. On the other hand, the run defense has been the worst in football. Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown remain their must-start selves, but Bryant is a flex and Roethlisberger is a borderline starter, even in a week with byes.

With four teams on a bye, you can't be picky

It's not just that we have four teams on a bye. It's the quality of those offenses. We're missing three consensus top-12 quarterbacks. We're missing two of the top five running backs in Fantasy this season. We're missing Julio Jones , Michael Thomas and so much more at receiver.

Since we have to lower our standards this week, I'll give you a few suggestions. I already did for every position but running backs and wide receiver with streamers here. So let's cover those two.

At running back, Bilal Powell , Duke Johnson and Frank Gore have all been upgraded to top-20 running backs. They have good matchups and enough volume to give you a solid floor. If you're looking for a flier, Alex Collins is still just 43 percent owned. Collins has been dynamic when he's had the football in his hands, but he's had a hard time keeping the football in his hands.

At receiver, I like Allen Hurns , Robby Anderson , Devin Funchess and Will Fuller as No. 3 receivers or high-upside flex options. Anderson specifically has big-play ability and faces a defense that has allowed at least one top-20 wide receiver every week this season.

Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders may set football back 50 years

You guys:

Hoyer vs. Brissett

McCown vs. Kizer

Cassel vs. Cutler

Flacco vs. Manuel

Keenum vs. Trubisky pic.twitter.com/olMuwORwRH — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) October 4, 2017

Listen, there are a lot of bad quarterback matchups this week, but this could be especially bad. I'm sure I don't have to sell you on doubting the prowess of EJ Manuel , but we need to take a second to recognize how bad Joe Flacco has been this season.

He's averaging 5.1 yards per pass attempt. He's thrown more interceptions (6) than touchdowns (4). Worse yet, his AY/A (which factors in touchdowns and interceptions) is 3.48. That's the second-worst mark in the league (ahead of only DeShone Kizer). Since 2000, no quarterback has been allowed to throw 250 passes with a mark that low. JaMarcus Russell came the closest in 2009.

Avoid these passing games if you can.

Prove-it week for Cam Newton , Deshaun Watson

I have more faith in Watson, but both of these quarterbacks have something to prove in Week 4.

For Watson, he just needs to show that he's a top-10 quarterback regardless of matchup. He's done it in back-to-back weeks against the two worst pass defenses in football. This week he faces a stiffer test in prime time. Watson's legs give him enough of a floor that I'm still starting him, but it's more out of need than desire.

Newton also took advantage of a matchup with the Patriots in Week 4, but that didn't prove anything to me. New England's secondary looked more like a clown show than a part of a football team. If Newton repeats this week on the road, I'll buy back in. But that's going to be tough against a Lions defense that has allowed the fourth fewest Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams come back to earth

This has been a great story. Last week's victory over Dallas was really impressive. I don't buy it. The Seahawks are going to go into their house and remind them whose division this is. I'm still starting Todd Gurley , but I don't really want any part of the rest of the Rams offense.

As for the Seahawks, I want all of their passing game. Russell Wilson is once again one of my favorite DFS plays and I fully expect Doug Baldwin to be a full go. I even expect Jimmy Graham to get going. Most importantly, I want that Seattle defense that has a message to deliver to Goff and company.

The Rams are favorites and a lot of people are starting to buy into them. This is the wrong week for that.

Mitchell Trubisky first start

You're not starting Mitchell Trubisky unless you're in a two-QB league, but I'm still really interested in his first start. Does he make an instant impact like Deshaun Watson? Does he continue to give Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen a majority of the targets? Do we get a spark of hope for Kendall Wright or Zach Miller?

We won't get complete answers to all of these questions, but we'll at least get a peek into the future Fantasy value of the Chicago Bears.