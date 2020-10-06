Watch Now: Week 5 Waiver Wire: Tight End ( 2:41 )

Remember when we thought tight end was actually deep? Which time? Good question. But just like every other time, it looks like it was wrong again in 2020. Sure, scoring is up at the position (like it is everywhere). But how many of these guys do you feel like are actually Fantasy starters?

Before last week I would have said Mike Gesicki for sure. But he now has 30 yards or less in three of four games. Before the season, I definitely would have said Hayden Hurst. He's been more consistent than Gesicki but he's also topped double-digit PPR points just once in four games. I assume, after Monday night many are going to say Robert Tonyan. And because of the Packers bye week they won't be wrong in Week 5. But Tonyan has played two games with Davante Adams this season and he has three targets combined in those two games.

There were only five tight ends in Week 4 who scored double-digit Fantasy points in non-PPR. One of them was O.J. Howard, who ruptured his Achilles and is out for the season. The position is so bad that George Kittle has played in just two games and he's currently the No. 7 tight in PPR scoring. It's so bad that, if Dalton Schultz is somehow available in your league he may just be the top waiver wire priority for any team with a need at tight end.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -7.5 O/U 52 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 12.5 TE RNK 7th Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 6.7 TE RNK NR

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 5 Streamers Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 63% It's Schultz or bust this week at tight end. Unfortunately, he's already rostered in nearly two-thirds of leagues so I did put another option below. If I had a deep team and tight end was the only hole I'd be willing to go up to 20% of FAAB on Schultz and make him my top priority. In the past three weeks Darren Waller and Travis Kelce are the only tight ends with more targets and catches than Schultz. Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PIT -7 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK NR ROSTERED 36% If you can't land Dalton Schultz then it's touchdown or bust, and Eric Ebron is the king of touchdown or bust. The Eagles have allowed the third most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Tyler Higbee scored three touchdowns against them. George Kittle caught 15 passes. Even Logan Thomas did well against the Eagles. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 53% Tonyan is on a bye this week, but I wouldn't blame you if you wanted to stash him and see what he does when Adams comes back.

TE Preview DFS Plays

DFS Plays Projections powered by Sportsline Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK NR FANDUEL $5,800 DRAFTKINGS $4,900 I mostly play tournaments, so Smith's big-play ability is very tempting to me. The Bills have struggled against tight ends this season, giving up 89.75 yards per game to the position. That's the worst mark in the league. A.J. Brown's return could cut into Smith's target share but it should also definitely cut into his roster rate. George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Did you see the 49ers on Sunday night? Kittle was targeted on a third of the 49ers pass attempts. It doesn't matter who the quarterback is against the Dolphins, Kittle is an easy chalk play in cash games.