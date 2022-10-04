Few players have been as frustrating in Fantasy as Kyle Pitts has been this year. And I'm afraid I might be adding to the frustration. Yesterday, I wrote that I didn't believe it was time to bench Pitts but the projections at the bottom of this article show him outside of the top-12, behind Tyler Higbee, Tyler Conklin, and David Njoku.
The truth is, it's hard to find a reason to project Pitts any higher. He's the clear No. 2 option on a low-volume pass offense that isn't very productive. He's almost certainly a bust at his Round 3 draft price and there have been far more encouraging signs from Higbee, Njoku, and Conklin. If you actually have one of those guys on your roster with Pitts, then I wouldn't blame you at all for benching him.
At the same time, I don't have a lot of weekly faith in Njoku or Conklin yet. And Pitts is still seeing a good target share and air yards share for a tight end. He's also still remarkably talented. In other words, if you're just throwing a blind dart at tight end, you might as well do it with the generational talent. At the very least, I don't really want to waste a waiver move to add someone to bench Pitts.
You can feel justified in continuing to start him or sitting him down. I could even make a buy low argument. The one argument no one should make is to cut Kyle Pitts. That's not a decision I can endorse.
Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 5:
Week 5 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:
TB Tampa Bay • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
There isn't a Tampa Bay tight end to trust this week.
Jonnu Smith TE
NE New England • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This could open up room for Hunter Henry to get going, but he needs Mac Jones back if that's going to happen.
Numbers to Know
- 101.1 -- Travis Kelce's receiving yards per game in his last eight matchups versus the Raiders - the most in his career against an opponent with a minimum of two games.
- 3 -- Pat Freiermuth has scored double-digit Fantasy points in three of four games this season.
- 30 -- Dallas Goedert ran a route on all 30 of Jalen Hurts' dropbacks in Week 4.
- 25.5% -- Tyler Higbee's 25.5% target share is second amongst tight ends behind only Mark Andrews.
- 33.4% -- Kyle Pitts' 33.4% share of the Falcons air yards ranks second behind Andrews. It has to get better at some point. Right?
- 179 -- T.J. Hockenson set a Lions tight end record with 179 receiving yards in Week 4.
Matchups that matter
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Will Dissly TE
SEA Seattle • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I was encouraged by the fact that Conklin earned a 15% target share in Zach Wilson's first start. You can now view him as a low-end starter until he proves otherwise.
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
You can do worse than a touchdown-dependent tight end tied to Aaron Rodgers.
DFS Plays
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
It's a strange week with Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and Darren Waller all on primetime and off the main slate. Higbee played in primetime in Week 4 which is one reason his price didn't get the boost it should have based on his performance. He's TE5 on the season and he still hasn't scored a touchdown. This volume gives him TE1 upside every week.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This will only be contrarian if Keenan Allen is back, but I believe Everett has carved out enough of a role to be a top-10 option even when the team's No. 1 receiver returns.