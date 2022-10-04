Few players have been as frustrating in Fantasy as Kyle Pitts has been this year. And I'm afraid I might be adding to the frustration. Yesterday, I wrote that I didn't believe it was time to bench Pitts but the projections at the bottom of this article show him outside of the top-12, behind Tyler Higbee, Tyler Conklin, and David Njoku.

The truth is, it's hard to find a reason to project Pitts any higher. He's the clear No. 2 option on a low-volume pass offense that isn't very productive. He's almost certainly a bust at his Round 3 draft price and there have been far more encouraging signs from Higbee, Njoku, and Conklin. If you actually have one of those guys on your roster with Pitts, then I wouldn't blame you at all for benching him.

At the same time, I don't have a lot of weekly faith in Njoku or Conklin yet. And Pitts is still seeing a good target share and air yards share for a tight end. He's also still remarkably talented. In other words, if you're just throwing a blind dart at tight end, you might as well do it with the generational talent. At the very least, I don't really want to waste a waiver move to add someone to bench Pitts.

You can feel justified in continuing to start him or sitting him down. I could even make a buy low argument. The one argument no one should make is to cut Kyle Pitts. That's not a decision I can endorse.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 5:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Cameron Brate TE TB Tampa Bay • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. There isn't a Tampa Bay tight end to trust this week. Jonnu Smith TE NE New England • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. This could open up room for Hunter Henry to get going, but he needs Mac Jones back if that's going to happen.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA NO -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 4.3 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 17 REYDS 116 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.2 Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 5.7 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 12 REYDS 116 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 13.8 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 30 REYDS 261 TD 3 FPTS/G 16 Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 21 • Experience: 2 yrs.

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 5 Streamers (TE Preview) Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 192 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 I was encouraged by the fact that Conklin earned a 15% target share in Zach Wilson's first start. You can now view him as a low-end starter until he proves otherwise. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG GB -8 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 16 REYDS 106 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 You can do worse than a touchdown-dependent tight end tied to Aaron Rodgers.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL LAR -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 38 REYDS 244 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.6 It's a strange week with Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and Darren Waller all on primetime and off the main slate. Higbee played in primetime in Week 4 which is one reason his price didn't get the boost it should have based on his performance. He's TE5 on the season and he still hasn't scored a touchdown. This volume gives him TE1 upside every week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE LAC -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 26 REYDS 211 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 This will only be contrarian if Keenan Allen is back, but I believe Everett has carved out enough of a role to be a top-10 option even when the team's No. 1 receiver returns.