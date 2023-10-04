getty-sam-laporta-lions.jpg

It's a challenge to find something to do in the intro to the tight end preview every week. I mean, sure, I could complain about how terrible tight end is again. But other than that... well... Sam LaPorta has been pretty awesome!

LaPorta ranks fourth among all tight ends in TPRR at 25.7% and second in overall target share at 21.8%. Maybe most impressive is that his 2.30 YPRR is best among all tight ends with a double-digit target share this season. Pretty awesome, indeed. 

With Jameson Williams returning this week, I would understand questions about whether LaPorta can keep this up. We won't know for sure until we see Williams at 100% in an NFL game but my current expectation is that Williams doesn't impact LaPorta at all in 2023. He'll probably see a little regression naturally, and he'll certainly have frustrating weeks, but I feel far more confident in LaPorta as a Fantasy starter rest of season than I do Williams. 

LaPorta is a top six tight end this week and there is little reason to believe he'll give that spot up rest of season. Buy him and start him.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 5:

Week 5 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
TE Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Luke Musgrave TE
GB Green Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Musgrave is in the concussion protocol; you should not start a Packers tight end
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 242 -- Sam LaPorta's 242 yards through his first four games is the most since Mike Ditka.
  • 6.0 -- Travis Kelce's 6.0 yards per target would be a career low. Is he not yet healed or showing signs of age?
  • 1 -- The Cowboys have allowed one touchdown to a tight end since the start of the 2022 season.
  • 24.8% -- Zach Ertz leads all tight ends with a 24.8% target share. 
  • 4 -- Dawson Knox has four end zone targets this season, tied with Kelce and Pat Freiermuth for most among tight ends.
  • 7.73 -- Dallas Goedert's route depth is actually the seventh highest among all tight ends. Hopefully that translates into yards at some point.
  • 68% -- Mark Andrews leads all tight ends with a 68% slot rate. He's essentially WR1 for the Ravens.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
player headshot
George Kittle TE
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL SF -3.5 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
11th
PROJ PTS
10.1
TE RNK
12th
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
19
REYDS
148
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.2
player headshot
Jake Ferguson TE
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -3.5 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
9th
PROJ PTS
9.2
TE RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
25
REYDS
147
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.4
player headshot
Tyler Conklin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN DEN -2 O/U 43
OPP VS TE
26th
PROJ PTS
5.1
TE RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
18
REYDS
136
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.7
player headshot
Kyle Pitts TE
ATL Atlanta • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU ATL -2 O/U 41.5
OPP VS TE
18th
PROJ PTS
7.8
TE RNK
14th
YTD Stats
REC
11
TAR
21
REYDS
121
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.8
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 5 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Jake Ferguson TE
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -3.5 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
9th
TE RNK
7th
ROSTERED
64%
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
25
REYDS
147
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.4
14.7 PPR Fantasy points against the Patriots was enough for me, I view Ferguson as a set-it and forget-it starting tight end for the foreseeable future. He has at least seven targets in three of four games and scored a touchdown in the other game. He's a start this week against Arizona.
player headshot
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -5.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
1st
TE RNK
9th
ROSTERED
59%
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
24
REYDS
189
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.3
Kmet had a monster outing with two touchdowns against the Broncos in Week 4, but that's not the only reason to add him. He's tied with D.J. Moore for the team lead in target share at 20.7%. There will still be bumps in the road, but Kmet looks locked in as a top-two option in this passing game and I'm fine starting him on Thursday night.
player headshot
Zach Ertz TE
ARI Arizona • #86
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
27th
TE RNK
10th
ROSTERED
38%
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
30
REYDS
136
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.4
Few players have done less with more than Ertz. Yes, that's what I meant to type. He ranks fourth at the position with 20 catches but 16th in yards, and he hasn't scored yet. He should have scored in Week 4, but he dropped it. All those negatives being said, he's still seeing an enormous target share and tight end is too bad of a position to just ignore that.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
T.J. Hockenson TE
MIN Minnesota • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -5 O/U 53
OPP VS TE
24th
PROJ PTS
12.7
TE RNK
3rd
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
31
REYDS
203
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.8
I'm going right back to Hockenson this week in a great matchup against the Chiefs. They have given up the fifth-most receptions to tight ends and the ninth most yards. I expect 40-plus passes from the Vikings again this weekend and Hockenson may see 10 of them.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO NE -1.5 O/U 40
OPP VS TE
4th
PROJ PTS
7.8
TE RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
23
REYDS
176
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.7
Henry didn't score last week and it's another terrible matchup against the Saints, so I would expect his roster rate to be minuscule. But he has 50-plus yards in three of four games and the Saints did just give up a touchdown to Cade Otton. Kelce and Hockenson should be your top two choices but Henry is the best option under $6,000 on FanDuel, and the bonus is he's also contrarian.
TE Preview
