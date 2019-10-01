Fantasy Football Week 5 Tight End Preview: Streamers, projections, DFS plays and more

Knowing when to cut bait and knowing when to trust a trend are two of the most difficult things to do in Fantasy. At tight end, in Week 5, O.J. Howard owners are going to be forced to face both issues head on.

Howard was part of the 'next' tier at tight end coming into the year, along with Evan Engram and Hunter Henry. He'd been wildly efficient throughout his career and we really thought the loss of Adam Humphries and DeSean Jackson would finally mean more targets. Instead he's seen 12 targets in four games and he's totaled 133 yards. There are four teams that have multiple tight ends that have more than Howard in Fantasy.

One of the many tight ends to outscore Howard has been Tyler Eifert. Why is that relevant? Because Eifert is facing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. Every tight end who has faced the Cardinals this year has finished the week as a top two tight end. Arizona has a bad defense overall and it is the worst at covering tight ends.

So, Fantasy managers, are you ready to drop your sixth-round pick for Eifert? It's a question I have to answer myself in multiple leagues, and my answer will be dependent on my standing in the league. I have a league where I'm 3-1, and I'll probably stick with Howard because I still believe in his upside. In another I only have one win and there's no need worrying about upside or the long term if I don't starting winning. I imagine many of you with Howard find yourself in the same position.

Just be aware that Eifert isn't my favorite streamer this week.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Vance McDonald TE PIT Pittsburgh • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Nick Vannett may be the Steelers starting tight end for the near future.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

11.2 - Travis Kelce's yards per target, the best among tight ends. He hasn't reached the end zone as much as we'd like, but he's still the best tight end in Fantasy.

- Travis Kelce's yards per target, the best among tight ends. He hasn't reached the end zone as much as we'd like, but he's still the best tight end in Fantasy. 38 - The number of targets for Evan Engram and Zach Ertz, which leads the position.

- The number of targets for Evan Engram and Zach Ertz, which leads the position. 4.9 - Average targeted air yards for Darren Waller. If that continues he's going to be much more valuable in PPR than non.

- Average targeted air yards for Darren Waller. If that continues he's going to be much more valuable in PPR than non. 108 - PPR Fantasy points allowed by the Cardinals this season. No other team has allowed more than 78.



- PPR Fantasy points allowed by the Cardinals this season. No other team has allowed more than 78. 6 - Plays of more than 20 yards for Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews. Andrews is still playing limited snaps, but he's getting the most valuable snaps for Fantasy.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Tyler Eifert TE CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 5 Matchup vs. ARI Week 4 was the first time the Cardinals didn't allow the No. 1 tight end in non-PPR. Instead they gave up a top-five performance to Will Dissly. If ever there's a week to use Eifert, this is it.

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 5 Streamer Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 44% As long as T.Y. Hilton is out, Doyle is a top 10 tight end for me this week and the clear top streamer. He saw eight targets in Week 4 and has outplayed (and out-targeted) Eric Ebron. This should be a high-scoring game against the Chiefs with the Colts throwing plenty to chase the score. Tyler Eifert TE CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 19% We haven't actually talked too much about Eifert, and that's because he hasn't done much. He does have a 15% target share, and he saw a pair of red zone targets in Week 4. If he hadn't dropped one of them, he'd be even more popular this week.

Stash Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 48% Every week that passes, Henry gets closer to returning and his ownership gets lower. I get it, and now that the byes are starting, it should only go lower. I'm still very interested in stashing him if I'm streaming weekly because if Henry comes back as what we expected, I still expect him to be a top-six option.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $6,100 DraftKings $4,800 Andrews has at least seven targets in every game this season and has scored in three of four games. I don't believe Monday night was an indication that this Pittsburgh defense has figured things out, either. Andrews should be a high volume option once again with enormous upside in a game that could be high scoring with the way Baltimore's defense has played.

Contrarian Plays Darren Waller TE OAK Oakland • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $6,400 DraftKings $5,000 I would imagine Waller will be unpopular against the Bears, and that makes a lot of sense. But if I have a chance to take a tight end whose getting near 30% of his team's targets at low ownership, I'll take it every time. Waller's been unlucky in that he hasn't scored yet, and a garbage-time score in this game could make him a huge win in a tournament.

TE Preview Heath's Projections