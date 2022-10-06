One of the toughest start/sit decisions Fantasy Football players are facing in Week 5 may be taken out of their hands, as Kyle Pitts missed both Wednesday and Thursday's practice sessions with a hamstring injury and looks to be in doubt for this week's matchup against the Buccaneers.

Pitts has been arguably the biggest disappointment in Fantasy, with just one game with more than 25 yards. Maybe the hamstring injury helps explain his quiet Week 4 – he played less than half the team's snaps in the second half – but that still leaves just one game where's been worth starting, even by the low standards of the tight end position.

Pitts is supposed to be a historic talent, and yet here he sits entering Week 5 with fewer Fantasy points than, among others, Hayden Hurst, Will Dissly, Logan Thomas, and even Robert Tonyan. He has 150 yards in four games and has caught just 10 of 22 passes thrown his way.

And there isn't much in the underlying numbers to get excited about. It's basically impossible for Pitts to succeed in the current iteration of the Falcons offense, and that isn't a knock on Pitts. Drake London is just WR31 in points per game despite a massive 33% target share.

But, as you look at my tight end rankings for Week 5, you'll see Pitts is still a top-10 TE for me if he plays. Maybe I'm being too generous. But, tight end remains a dreadful position, and Pitts is still an elite talent who won't even turn 22 years old until Thursday of this week. Most tight ends his age are still blocking on Saturdays. Yes, it's been tough, and yes, his offense looks like a pretty big hindrance. But the fact of the matter is, there still just aren't many good tight ends out there, and Pitts deserves more of a leash than he would at any other position because of that.

Maybe he never figures it out. Maybe Pitts just isn't good enough to overcome his situation; maybe he just isn't that good, period – I strongly doubt that's the issue, but it's possible! But, unless you have someone like Tyler Higbee or Zach Ertz, you should probably just keep rolling Pitts out there, because the upside if he figures it out is a lot higher than it is with someone like Tyler Conklin or Irv Smith or whoever you might add to start over him.

Here are my tight end rankings for Week 5.