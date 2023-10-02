Unlike at some of the other positions in Week 5, tight end isn't actually being hit all that hard by the first round of bye weeks. Gerald Everett and David Njoku came into the season with the expectation that they would be starting-caliber options for Fantasy, but after Week 4, both sit outside of the top-15 in Fantasy points per game. Which is to say, you could probably drop both of them this week without worrying too much about losing out on them if you wanted to add them again next week.

The problem is, there aren't exactly a ton of viable tight ends out there worth picking up on waivers. If you play in one of the 42% of CBS Fantasy leagues where Cole Kmet is available, he's worth a look coming off a two-touchdown game, but he also averaged just three catches for 34.7 yards per game through the first three, so he's by no means a sure thing.

Neither are Jake Ferguson or Tyler Higbee, who are actually rostered in slightly more leagues than Kmet, though all three are in my top-13 for Week 5. To be sure, that's more about that lack of viable options than it is confidence in any of them. But they are all important parts of their offense who could be good for a six-catch game in any given week; the downside, of course, is that they might all catch one pass next week.

This is all a roundabout way of saying that I'm probably not sitting Dallas Goedert at this point. Unless I picked up Sam LaPorta -- a top-four TE for Week 5 and maybe a top-five guy the rest of the season -- there just isn't anyone I feel has both a higher floor and comparable ceiling as Goedert. He's been a model of efficiency over the previous two seasons, but has really struggled so far; I'm betting he gets back on track.

I can't say the same for Kyle Pitts, who has been slowed by his recovery from last year's knee injury and held back by very poor QB play and hasn't even been the most productive tight end on his own team. Am I starting Jonnu Smith ahead of him? No, not yet. However, while I still think there aren't more than a handful of tight ends who are more talented than Pitts, at this point, I can't keep banging my head against the wall and ranking him as a top-12 tight end. I'm actively looking for alternatives in the leagues where I have Pitts until he shows us something.

Here are my rankings for Week 5 at the tight end position:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 5 Tight End Rankings