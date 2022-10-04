Kyle Pitts is supposed to be a historic talent, and yet here he sits entering Week 5 with fewer Fantasy points than, among others, Hayden Hurst, Will Dissly, Logan Thomas, and even Robert Tonyan. He has 150 yards in four games and has caught just 10 of 22 passes thrown his way.

And there isn't much in the underlying numbers to get excited about. Pitts ran a route on just 13 of 20 pass plays for the Falcons in Week 4, which is one of the most alarming playing time notes of the season so far – somehow, despite only having 20 dropbacks, the Falcons had Pitts not in a route on 35% of them. It's basically impossible for Pitts to succeed in the current iteration of the Falcons offense, and that isn't a knock on Pitts. Drake London is just WR31 in points per game despite a massive 33% target share.

But, as you look at my tight end rankings for Week 5, you'll see Pitts is still right there at TE4 for me. Maybe I'm being too generous. Maybe he should be TE6 – I can see a case for T.J. Hockenson and Zach Ertz ahead of him this week. Maybe I can even see a case for Darren Waller and George Kittle ahead of him too, though they haven't produced much in their own right; and maybe Tyler Higbee's massive target share pushes him ahead of Pitts, too.

So, drop Pitts to ninth … which means you're probably still starting him. Tight end remains a dreadful position, and Pitts is still an elite talent who won't even turn 22 years old until Thursday of this week. Most tight ends his age are still blocking on Saturdays. Yes, it's been tough, and yes, his offense looks like a pretty big hindrance. But the fact of the matter is, there still just aren't many good tight ends out there, and Pitts deserves more of a leash than he would at any other position because of that.

Maybe he never figures it out. Maybe Pitts just isn't good enough to overcome his situation; maybe he just isn't that good, period – I strongly doubt that's the issue, but it's possible! But, unless you have Higbee or Ertz, you should probably just keep rolling Pitts out there, because the upside if he figures it out is a lot higher than it is with someone like Tyler Conklin or Irv Smith or whoever you might add to start over him.

Here are my tight end rankings for Week 5.

