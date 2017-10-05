Fantasy Football Week 5: Tom Brady, Jameis Winston high in rankings for Thursday Night Football, but what about Doug Martin and Rob Gronkowski?

More Week 5: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Trade Values – Things To Know – Rankings – Streaming Options – Waiver Wire

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Thursday at 5 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.

We're one-fourth of the way through the season, and that means bye weeks are starting. You've got holes to fill in your lineup, which is no fun for those of you who have been relying on Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones and others who won't be available this week.

Those bye weeks might leave you hurting as you set your lineup, but they also lower the bar for Fantasy relevance each week, meaning more unexpected players can sneak into the rankings than usual. That can make setting your lineup a chore, and makes our expert rankings even more valuable.

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Here's this week's breakdown:

Week 5 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Aaron Rodgers GB (at DAL) Aaron Rodgers GB (at DAL) Aaron Rodgers GB (at DAL) 2 Tom Brady NE (at TB) Tom Brady NE (at TB) Tom Brady NE (at TB) 3 Dak Prescott DAL (vs GB) Dak Prescott DAL (vs GB) Russell Wilson SEA (at LAR) 4 Jameis Winston TB (vs NE) Jameis Winston TB (vs NE) Dak Prescott DAL (vs GB) 5 Russell Wilson SEA (at LAR) Russell Wilson SEA (at LAR) Jameis Winston TB (vs NE) 6 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs JAC) Cam Newton CAR (at DET) Eli Manning NYG (vs LAC) 7 Deshaun Watson HOU (vs KC) Carson Palmer ARI (at PHI) Carson Wentz PHI (vs ARI) 8 Eli Manning NYG (vs LAC) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs KC) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs KC) 9 Carson Palmer ARI (at PHI) Eli Manning NYG (vs LAC) Carson Palmer ARI (at PHI) 10 Alex Smith KC (at HOU) Matthew Stafford DET (vs CAR) Alex Smith KC (at HOU) 11 Matthew Stafford DET (vs CAR) Alex Smith KC (at HOU) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs JAC) 12 Carson Wentz PHI (vs ARI) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs JAC) Matthew Stafford DET (vs CAR)

Thursday notes: Tom Brady and Jameis Winston are obvious must-start players for Thursday's matchup. It should be a shootout.

First three out: Jamey: Jay Cutler , Cam Newton, Andy Dalton ; Dave: Carson Wentz, Josh McCown , Philip Rivers; Heath: Matthew Stafford, Cam Newton, Tyrod Taylor

Breaking Out: Dak Prescott was pretty unanimously considered a borderline starting option coming into the season, but he's inside everyone's top-four this week. A matchup against the Packers doesn't hurt, but his recent performance is really helping. He has multiple touchdowns in three straight games, and has been throwing more than he did last season to make up for a rushing game that hasn't been quite as effective. Averaging 22.8 Fantasy points per game, he could get there again in what could turn into a shootout.

Bounceback Alert: Ben Roethlisberger just hasn't given us that trademark huge performance yet. His high for the season is 19 Fantasy points. That's not what you were hoping for, but in fairness, three of his first four games have come on the road, where he has struggled in recent years. The Jaguars' defense is improved, but expect Ben him to play better this week.

Buying In: If you predicted that Alex Smith, Jared Goff and Deshaun Watson would be top-eight quarterbacks in Fantasy scoring by the quarter mark of the season, please email me immediately so we can set up a Biff Tannen-esque sports betting scheme. Smith and Watson are consensus top-12 options this week, while Goff even sneaks into the top-12 in Dave's rankings.

Week 5 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs JAC) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs JAC) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs JAC) 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs GB) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs GB) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs GB) 3 Kareem Hunt KC (at HOU) Todd Gurley LAR (vs SEA) Kareem Hunt KC (at HOU) 4 Todd Gurley LAR (vs SEA) Kareem Hunt KC (at HOU) Todd Gurley LAR (vs SEA) 5 Melvin Gordon LAC (at NYG) Leonard Fournette JAC (at PIT) LeSean McCoy BUF (at CIN) 6 Leonard Fournette JAC (at PIT) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NYG) Leonard Fournette JAC (at PIT) 7 Jay Ajayi MIA (vs TEN) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs TEN) Carlos Hyde SF (at IND) 8 LeSean McCoy BUF (at CIN) LeSean McCoy BUF (at CIN) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs TEN) 9 Carlos Hyde SF (at IND) Carlos Hyde SF (at IND) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NYG) 10 Bilal Powell NYJ (at CLE) Bilal Powell NYJ (at CLE) Jordan Howard CHI (vs MIN) 11 Jordan Howard CHI (vs MIN) Jordan Howard CHI (vs MIN) Lamar Miller HOU (vs KC) 12 Mike Gillislee NE (at TB) Lamar Miller HOU (vs KC) Bilal Powell NYJ (at CLE) 13 Lamar Miller HOU (vs KC) Mike Gillislee NE (at TB) DeMarco Murray TEN (at MIA) 14 DeMarco Murray TEN (at MIA) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at DET) Mike Gillislee NE (at TB) 15 Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs BAL) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs ARI) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs CAR) 16 Latavius Murray MIN (at CHI) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs BAL) Duke Johnson CLE (vs NYJ) 17 Ameer Abdullah DET (vs CAR) Aaron Jones GB (at DAL) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at DET) 18 Frank Gore IND (vs SF) Latavius Murray MIN (at CHI) Frank Gore IND (vs SF) 19 Alex Collins BAL (at OAK) Frank Gore IND (vs SF) Joe Mixon CIN (vs BUF) 20 Christian McCaffrey CAR (at DET) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs CAR) Jonathan Stewart CAR (at DET) 21 Joe Mixon CIN (vs BUF) Joe Mixon CIN (vs BUF) Tarik Cohen CHI (vs MIN) 22 Doug Martin TB (vs NE) Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs ARI) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs BAL) 23 Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs NYJ) Wayne Gallman NYG (vs LAC) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs NYJ) 24 Duke Johnson CLE (vs NYJ) DeMarco Murray TEN (at MIA) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs ARI)

Thursday notes: Jamey is the only one brave enough to put Doug Martin in his top-24. Questions about his workload have swirled all week, but I think it makes sense to get Martin active against this defense.

First three out: Jamey: Wendell Smallwood, Duke Johnson, Frank Gore; Dave: Andre Ellington , Tarik Cohen, Ameer Abdullah; Heath: LeGarrette Blount, Javorius Allen , Wendell Smallwood



Back on top: Le'Veon Bell just needed a few weeks to get going after holding out for all of training camp. He got going in a big way in Week 4, rushing for 144 yards and had 42 more on four receptions. He also scored twice. It was a vintage performance, and now he gets to go against a Jaguars defense that is allowing 5.7 yards per carry to opposing running backs. Not that you were ever thinking of sitting him.



Watch the injury report: Ty Montgomery is dealing with a rib injury, while Jay Ajayi and Melvin Gordon have both seemingly been slowed in recent weeks by knee issues. Keep an eye on how they make it through practice, with Ajayi and Gordon much more likely to play than Montgomery.

Keep on rolling: Bilal Powell benefited from an iffy call that resulted in a 75-yard touchdown, but even taking out that run would have given him 88 yards on 20 carries, to go with four catches for 27. He had a good week, and some help from above, perhaps. He probably won't need much help in Week 5, however, with the Browns on the way. Keep him in your lineup.

Bust alert: Latavius Murray could be in line for a big role now that Dalvin Cook is out, but Heath isn't convinced; he has him 34th at the position, 15 spots lower than either Dave or Jamey. In fact, he has Jerick McKinnon just two spots lower than Murray, a sign that he likely expects a pretty even split here.

Week 5 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Jordy Nelson GB (at DAL) Jordy Nelson GB (at DAL) Antonio Brown PIT (vs JAC) 2 Mike Evans TB (vs NE) Antonio Brown PIT (vs JAC) Odell Beckham NYG (vs LAC) 3 Odell Beckham NYG (vs LAC) Mike Evans TB (vs NE) Mike Evans TB (vs NE) 4 Antonio Brown PIT (vs JAC) Odell Beckham NYG (vs LAC) A.J. Green CIN (vs BUF) 5 A.J. Green CIN (vs BUF) A.J. Green CIN (vs BUF) Jordy Nelson GB (at DAL) 6 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs KC) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs SF) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs KC) 7 Dez Bryant DAL (vs GB) Stefon Diggs MIN (at CHI) Dez Bryant DAL (vs GB) 8 Stefon Diggs MIN (at CHI) Keenan Allen LAC (at NYG) Stefon Diggs MIN (at CHI) 9 Keenan Allen LAC (at NYG) Golden Tate DET (vs CAR) Randall Cobb GB (at DAL) 10 Doug Baldwin SEA (at LAR) Dez Bryant DAL (vs GB) Tyreek Hill KC (at HOU) 11 Tyreek Hill KC (at HOU) DeVante Parker MIA (vs TEN) Doug Baldwin SEA (at LAR) 12 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at PHI) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs KC) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at PHI) 13 Randall Cobb GB (at DAL) Tyreek Hill KC (at HOU) DeVante Parker MIA (vs TEN) 14 DeVante Parker MIA (vs TEN) Chris Hogan NE (at TB) Keenan Allen LAC (at NYG) 15 DeSean Jackson TB (vs NE) Randall Cobb GB (at DAL) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs SF) 16 Brandin Cooks NE (at TB) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs TEN) Adam Thielen MIN (at CHI) 17 Golden Tate DET (vs CAR) Pierre Garcon SF (at IND) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at DET) 18 Chris Hogan NE (at TB) DeSean Jackson TB (vs NE) Golden Tate DET (vs CAR) 19 T.Y. Hilton IND (vs SF) Doug Baldwin SEA (at LAR) Brandin Cooks NE (at TB) 20 Pierre Garcon SF (at IND) Adam Thielen MIN (at CHI) Chris Hogan NE (at TB) 21 Jarvis Landry MIA (vs TEN) Brandin Cooks NE (at TB) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs TEN) 22 Adam Thielen MIN (at CHI) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at PHI) Pierre Garcon SF (at IND) 23 Jaron Brown ARI (at PHI) Devin Funchess CAR (at DET) DeSean Jackson TB (vs NE) 24 Danny Amendola NE (at TB) Jaron Brown ARI (at PHI) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs ARI)

Thursday notes: If we expect big things from Brady and Winston, we have to expect big things from their pass catchers. Two receivers from each team show up here, and DeSean Jackson is a sneaky good bet for a breakout game against this porous pass defense.

First three out: Jamey: Adam Thielen, Devin Funchess , Danny Amendola ; Dave: Devin Funchess, Donte Moncrief , Kelvin Benjamin; Heath: Rishard Matthews , Sterling Shepard , Robby Anderson



Jekyll and Hyde: T.Y. Hilton and Martavis Bryant have both had up-and-down seasons. At least Hilton has an excuse because quarterback Jacoby Brissett is still very much a work in progress. Bryant has the rust excuse, but that's holding less and less weight every week. We know how high the ceiling is for these two, but both are extremely risky starting options.



Bad QB Watch: Should you avoid wide receivers with bad quarterbacks? DeVante Parker, Jarvis Landry and Pierre Garcon are the biggest question marks in regards to that this week, as all three have seen their production fluctuate this season along with their inconsistent quarterbacks. Like Hilton and Bryant, you can start any of these three, but you might have to deal with some indigestion when you hit "submit."

Is he really a No. 1?: Expectations were sky-high for Brandin Cooks after he was traded to New England, and they went even higher after Julian Edelman's preseason injury. However, at the quarter mark of the season, he looks a lot like... Chris Hogan? Hogan has 15 catches for 214 yards and four touchdowns on 26 targets. Cooks has 13 catches for 294 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets. If Cooks is getting six targets per game moving forward, he's going to be just a No. 2 WR, at best.

Welcome back!: Will Fuller returned from injury with a bang, scoring two touchdowns on four catches and six targets. He only had 35 yards in the game, but a healthy role in his return to action is enough to convince Jamey to move him into his top-24 this week.



Week 5 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (at TB) Rob Gronkowski NE (at TB) Rob Gronkowski NE (at TB) 2 Travis Kelce KC (at HOU) Travis Kelce KC (at HOU) Zach Ertz PHI (vs ARI) 3 Zach Ertz PHI (vs ARI) Zach Ertz PHI (vs ARI) Travis Kelce KC (at HOU) 4 Charles Clay BUF (at CIN) Charles Clay BUF (at CIN) Charles Clay BUF (at CIN) 5 Jimmy Graham SEA (at LAR) Cameron Brate TB (vs NE) Jimmy Graham SEA (at LAR) 6 Evan Engram NYG (vs LAC) Jimmy Graham SEA (at LAR) Delanie Walker TEN (at MIA) 7 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at CLE) Delanie Walker TEN (at MIA) Evan Engram NYG (vs LAC) 8 Cameron Brate TB (vs NE) Hunter Henry LAC (at NYG) Martellus Bennett GB (at DAL) 9 Hunter Henry LAC (at NYG) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at CLE) Cameron Brate TB (vs NE) 10 Delanie Walker TEN (at MIA) Antonio Gates LAC (at NYG) Hunter Henry LAC (at NYG) 11 Benjamin Watson BAL (at OAK) Evan Engram NYG (vs LAC) Antonio Gates LAC (at NYG) 12 Antonio Gates LAC (at NYG) Benjamin Watson BAL (at OAK) Benjamin Watson BAL (at OAK)