Watch Now: FFT Believe it or Not: Odell Beckham is a Top-12 WR ( 3:10 )

What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

More Week 5 Fantasy Prep: Starts & Sits, Sleepers & Risks | QB Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | RB Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | WR Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | Waiver Wire | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | Trade Values | Cut List

The FFT crew breaks down the top waiver-wire targets for Week 5 on Tuesday's Football Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR A. Kamara NO 47 51 E. Elliott DAL 42 45 D. Cook MIN 39 41 A. Jones GB 37 40 C. McCaffrey CAR 28 31 D. Henry TEN 30 30 J. Taylor IND 25 27 J. Conner PIT 25 27 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 24 27 C. Carson SEA 24 27 K. Hunt CLE 24 26 M. Sanders PHI 22 25 J. Jacobs LV 22 24 J. Robinson JAC 20 21 J. Mixon CIN 19 21 N. Chubb CLE 19 20 D. Johnson HOU 18 20 A. Ekeler LAC 17 20 K. Drake ARI 16 18 M. Gordon DEN 16 18 D. Montgomery CHI 16 17 D. Singletary BUF 14 16 T. Gurley ATL 15 15 R. Mostert SF 13 14 A. Gibson WAS 12 14 D. Henderson LAR 12 13 M. Davis CAR 10 13 J. McKinnon SF 9 11 L. Bell NYJ 8 10 M. Ingram BAL 9 9 D. Swift DET 8 9 M. Gaskin MIA 8 9 C. Akers LAR 8 8 R. Jones TB 8 8 J. Kelley LAC 7 7 D. Harris NE 7 7 C. Edmonds ARI 6 7 J. Dobbins BAL 6 7 M. Brown LAR 6 7 L. Fournette TB 6 7 N. Hines IND 5 7 J. White NE 5 7 T. Pollard DAL 5 6 A. Mattison MIN 5 6 P. Lindsay DEN 5 5 L. Murray NO 5 5

Wide Receiver

D. Hopkins ARI 26 30 D. Adams GB 26 30 A. Cooper DAL 23 27 M. Thomas NO 23 27 A. Robinson CHI 22 26 T. Hill KC 23 25 T. Lockett SEA 22 25 S. Diggs BUF 21 25 M. Evans TB 22 24 K. Allen LAC 20 24 C. Ridley ATL 20 23 K. Golladay DET 20 23 O. Beckham CLE 19 22 A. Thielen MIN 19 22 DK Metcalf SEA 19 21 C. Kupp LAR 18 21 J. Smith-Schuster PIT 18 21 R. Woods LAR 17 20 J. Jones ATL 16 19 T. McLaurin WAS 16 19 C. Godwin TB 15 19 W. Fuller HOU 14 17 D.J. Chark JAC 14 16 A.J. Brown TEN 13 16 D.J. Moore CAR 12 15 R. Anderson CAR 11 14 M. Brown BAL 11 13 J. Brown BUF 11 13 T. Boyd CIN 10 13 D. Parker MIA 10 13 C. Lamb DAL 9 11 J. Jefferson MIN 8 10 D. Johnson PIT 7 10 T. Hilton IND 7 8 M. Gallup DAL 6 8 J. Edelman NE 6 8 J. Landry CLE 6 7 J. Crowder NYJ 5 7 A. Green CIN 6 6 J. Jeudy DEN 5 6 B. Aiyuk SF 5 6 D. Samuel SF 5 6 D. Slayton NYG 5 5

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 21 25 G. Kittle SF 18 21 M. Andrews BAL 17 19 D. Waller LV 13 16 H. Henry LAC 8 10 J. Smith TEN 8 10 D. Schultz DAL 7 10 N. Fant DEN 8 9 Z. Ertz PHI 7 9 H. Hurst ATL 6 8 J. Cook NO 6 8 E. Engram NYG 6 8 T. Hockenson DET 6 7 T. Higbee LAR 6 7 M. Gesicki MIA 5 6

Quarterback

Player tm 1QB 2QB P. Mahomes KC 27 54 R. Wilson SEA 27 54 D. Prescott DAL 25 50 J. Allen BUF 24 48 L. Jackson BAL 23 46 K. Murray ARI 19 38 A. Rodgers GB 19 38 D. Watson HOU 13 26 T. Brady TB 9 18 J. Goff LAR 8 16 B. Roethlisberger PIT 8 16 M. Ryan ATL 7 14 C. Newton NE 6 12 D. Brees NO 6 12 G. Minshew JAC 5 10

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.