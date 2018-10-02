Fantasy Football Week 5 Trade Values Chart rankings

Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up to get him? Use our Trade Values Chart to make deals that give you an edge on your Fantasy squad.

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."What is the Trade Chart? 

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.    

Running backs

Player Non PPR
Todd Gurley, LAR 45 48
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 43 44
Melvin Gordon, LAC 42 45
Alvin Kamara, NO 37 42
Saquon Barkley, NYG 32 35
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 30 34
David Johnson, ARI 26 28
Kareem Hunt, KC 26 27
Joe Mixon, CIN 22 25
Le'Veon Bell, PIT 20 23
Leonard Fournette, JAC 17 19
Dalvin Cook, MIN 17 19
Carlos Hyde, CLE 17 18
Mark Ingram, NO 16 18
Marshawn Lynch, OAK 16 17
Adrian Peterson, WAS 16 17
Jordan Howard, CHI 15 17
Kerryon Johnson, DET 15 17
Sony Michel, NE 15 16
Devonta Freeman, ATL 14 16
Royce Freeman, DEN 11 12
Jay Ajayi, PHI 11 12
James White, NE 10 13
Tevin Coleman, ATL 10 12
Phillip Lindsay, DEN 10 12
Austin Ekeler, LAC 10 12
Matt Breida, SF 10 12
Chris Thompson, WAS 9 12
Giovani Bernard, CIN 9 11
Aaron Jones, GB 9 11
T.J. Yeldon, JAC 9 11
James Conner, PIT 9 11
Chris Carson, SEA 9 10
Dion Lewis, TEN 8 11
Alex Collins, BAL 8 9
Lamar Miller, HOU 8 9
Kenyan Drake, MIA 8 9
Javorius Allen, BAL 7 9
LeSean McCoy, BUF 7 9
Tarik Cohen, CHI 7 9
Jamaal Williams, GB 7 8
Derrick Henry, TEN 7 8
Bilal Powell, NYJ 6 8
Nick Chubb, CLE 6 7
Nyheim Hines, IND 5 7
Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 5 6

Wide receivers

Player Non PPR
Michael Thomas, NO 33 38
A.J. Green, CIN 32 36
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 30 34
Antonio Brown, PIT 30 34
Mike Evans, TB 28 32
Adam Thielen, MIN 26 30
Davante Adams, GB 25 29
Tyreek Hill, KC 25 29
Julio Jones, ATL 24 28
Stefon Diggs, MIN 24 28
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 24 28
Odell Beckham, NYG 23 26
Brandin Cooks, LAR 19 22
Will Fuller, HOU 18 21
T.Y. Hilton, IND 18 21
Keenan Allen, LAC 17 20
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 16 19
Jarvis Landry, CLE 15 19
Cooper Kupp, LAR 15 18
Kenny Golladay, DET 14 17
Robert Woods, LAR 14 17
Golden Tate, DET 13 16
Amari Cooper, OAK 13 16
Josh Gordon, NE 11 14
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 11 14
John Brown, BAL 11 13
Allen Robinson, CHI 10 13
Julian Edelman, NE 10 13
Calvin Ridley, ATL 10 12
Marvin Jones, DET 10 12
Devin Funchess, CAR 9 12
Nelson Agholor, PHI 9 12
Tyler Boyd, CIN 8 10
Mike Williams, LAC 8 10
Demaryius Thomas, DEN 7 10
Corey Davis, TEN 7 10
Geronimo Allison, GB 7 9
Sammy Watkins, KC 7 9
Doug Baldwin, SEA 7 9
Kenny Stills, MIA 7 8
Chris Godwin, TB 7 8
Tyler Lockett, SEA 6 8
DeSean Jackson, TB 6 8
Quincy Enunwa, NYJ 5 8
Keelan Cole, JAC 5 7

Tight ends

Player Non PPR
Travis Kelce, KC 21 24
Rob Gronkowski, NE 17 20
Zach Ertz, PHI 15 19
Jordan Reed, WAS 8 11
Jimmy Graham, GB 8 10
Eric Ebron, IND 8 10
Kyle Rudolph, MIN 8 10
Jared Cook, OAK 7 10
Trey Burton, CHI 7 9
George Kittle, SF 7 9

Quarterbacks

Player 1QB 2QB
Patrick Mahomes, KC 17 34
Matt Ryan, ATL 16 32
Cam Newton, CAR 16 32
Drew Brees, NO 16 32
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 15 30
Deshaun Watson, HOU 14 28
Tom Brady, NE 14 28
Philip Rivers, LAC 13 26
Aaron Rodgers, GB 12 24
Jared Goff, LAR 12 24
Kirk Cousins, MIN 11 22
Matthew Stafford, DET 9 18
Andrew Luck, IND 9 18
Carson Wentz, PHI 9 18
Andy Dalton, CIN 8 16

DSTs

Player Non PPR
Jaguars DST 8 8
Bears DST 8 8
Rams DST 7 7

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 5? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories