Fantasy Football Week 5 Trade Values Chart rankings
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up to get him? Use our Trade Values Chart to make deals that give you an edge on your Fantasy squad.
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|45
|48
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|43
|44
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|42
|45
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|37
|42
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|32
|35
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|30
|34
|David Johnson, ARI
|26
|28
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|26
|27
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|22
|25
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|20
|23
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|17
|19
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|17
|19
|Carlos Hyde, CLE
|17
|18
|Mark Ingram, NO
|16
|18
|Marshawn Lynch, OAK
|16
|17
|Adrian Peterson, WAS
|16
|17
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|15
|17
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|15
|17
|Sony Michel, NE
|15
|16
|Devonta Freeman, ATL
|14
|16
|Royce Freeman, DEN
|11
|12
|Jay Ajayi, PHI
|11
|12
|James White, NE
|10
|13
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|10
|12
|Phillip Lindsay, DEN
|10
|12
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|10
|12
|Matt Breida, SF
|10
|12
|Chris Thompson, WAS
|9
|12
|Giovani Bernard, CIN
|9
|11
|Aaron Jones, GB
|9
|11
|T.J. Yeldon, JAC
|9
|11
|James Conner, PIT
|9
|11
|Chris Carson, SEA
|9
|10
|Dion Lewis, TEN
|8
|11
|Alex Collins, BAL
|8
|9
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|8
|9
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|8
|9
|Javorius Allen, BAL
|7
|9
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|7
|9
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|7
|9
|Jamaal Williams, GB
|7
|8
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|7
|8
|Bilal Powell, NYJ
|6
|8
|Nick Chubb, CLE
|6
|7
|Nyheim Hines, IND
|5
|7
|Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
|5
|6
Wide receivers
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Michael Thomas, NO
|33
|38
|A.J. Green, CIN
|32
|36
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|30
|34
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|30
|34
|Mike Evans, TB
|28
|32
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|26
|30
|Davante Adams, GB
|25
|29
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|25
|29
|Julio Jones, ATL
|24
|28
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|24
|28
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|24
|28
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|23
|26
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|19
|22
|Will Fuller, HOU
|18
|21
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|18
|21
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|17
|20
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|16
|19
|Jarvis Landry, CLE
|15
|19
|Cooper Kupp, LAR
|15
|18
|Kenny Golladay, DET
|14
|17
|Robert Woods, LAR
|14
|17
|Golden Tate, DET
|13
|16
|Amari Cooper, OAK
|13
|16
|Josh Gordon, NE
|11
|14
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|11
|14
|John Brown, BAL
|11
|13
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|10
|13
|Julian Edelman, NE
|10
|13
|Calvin Ridley, ATL
|10
|12
|Marvin Jones, DET
|10
|12
|Devin Funchess, CAR
|9
|12
|Nelson Agholor, PHI
|9
|12
|Tyler Boyd, CIN
|8
|10
|Mike Williams, LAC
|8
|10
|Demaryius Thomas, DEN
|7
|10
|Corey Davis, TEN
|7
|10
|Geronimo Allison, GB
|7
|9
|Sammy Watkins, KC
|7
|9
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|7
|9
|Kenny Stills, MIA
|7
|8
|Chris Godwin, TB
|7
|8
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|6
|8
|DeSean Jackson, TB
|6
|8
|Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
|5
|8
|Keelan Cole, JAC
|5
|7
Tight ends
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Travis Kelce, KC
|21
|24
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|17
|20
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|15
|19
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|8
|11
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|8
|10
|Eric Ebron, IND
|8
|10
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN
|8
|10
|Jared Cook, OAK
|7
|10
|Trey Burton, CHI
|7
|9
|George Kittle, SF
|7
|9
Quarterbacks
|Player
|1QB
|2QB
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|17
|34
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|16
|32
|Cam Newton, CAR
|16
|32
|Drew Brees, NO
|16
|32
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|15
|30
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|14
|28
|Tom Brady, NE
|14
|28
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|13
|26
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|12
|24
|Jared Goff, LAR
|12
|24
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|11
|22
|Matthew Stafford, DET
|9
|18
|Andrew Luck, IND
|9
|18
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|9
|18
|Andy Dalton, CIN
|8
|16
DSTs
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Jaguars DST
|8
|8
|Bears DST
|8
|8
|Rams DST
|7
|7
