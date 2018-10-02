Fantasy Football Week 5 Trade Values Chart rankings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."What is the Trade Chart?

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

Player Non PPR Todd Gurley, LAR 45 48 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 43 44 Melvin Gordon, LAC 42 45 Alvin Kamara, NO 37 42 Saquon Barkley, NYG 32 35 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 30 34 David Johnson, ARI 26 28 Kareem Hunt, KC 26 27 Joe Mixon, CIN 22 25 Le'Veon Bell, PIT 20 23 Leonard Fournette, JAC 17 19 Dalvin Cook, MIN 17 19 Carlos Hyde, CLE 17 18 Mark Ingram, NO 16 18 Marshawn Lynch, OAK 16 17 Adrian Peterson, WAS 16 17 Jordan Howard, CHI 15 17 Kerryon Johnson, DET 15 17 Sony Michel, NE 15 16 Devonta Freeman, ATL 14 16 Royce Freeman, DEN 11 12 Jay Ajayi, PHI 11 12 James White, NE 10 13 Tevin Coleman, ATL 10 12 Phillip Lindsay, DEN 10 12 Austin Ekeler, LAC 10 12 Matt Breida, SF 10 12 Chris Thompson, WAS 9 12 Giovani Bernard, CIN 9 11 Aaron Jones, GB 9 11 T.J. Yeldon, JAC 9 11 James Conner, PIT 9 11 Chris Carson, SEA 9 10 Dion Lewis, TEN 8 11 Alex Collins, BAL 8 9 Lamar Miller, HOU 8 9 Kenyan Drake, MIA 8 9 Javorius Allen, BAL 7 9 LeSean McCoy, BUF 7 9 Tarik Cohen, CHI 7 9 Jamaal Williams, GB 7 8 Derrick Henry, TEN 7 8 Bilal Powell, NYJ 6 8 Nick Chubb, CLE 6 7 Nyheim Hines, IND 5 7 Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 5 6

Wide receivers

Player Non PPR Michael Thomas, NO 33 38 A.J. Green, CIN 32 36 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 30 34 Antonio Brown, PIT 30 34 Mike Evans, TB 28 32 Adam Thielen, MIN 26 30 Davante Adams, GB 25 29 Tyreek Hill, KC 25 29 Julio Jones, ATL 24 28 Stefon Diggs, MIN 24 28 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 24 28 Odell Beckham, NYG 23 26 Brandin Cooks, LAR 19 22 Will Fuller, HOU 18 21 T.Y. Hilton, IND 18 21 Keenan Allen, LAC 17 20 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 16 19 Jarvis Landry, CLE 15 19 Cooper Kupp, LAR 15 18 Kenny Golladay, DET 14 17 Robert Woods, LAR 14 17 Golden Tate, DET 13 16 Amari Cooper, OAK 13 16 Josh Gordon, NE 11 14 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 11 14 John Brown, BAL 11 13 Allen Robinson, CHI 10 13 Julian Edelman, NE 10 13 Calvin Ridley, ATL 10 12 Marvin Jones, DET 10 12 Devin Funchess, CAR 9 12 Nelson Agholor, PHI 9 12 Tyler Boyd, CIN 8 10 Mike Williams, LAC 8 10 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 7 10 Corey Davis, TEN 7 10 Geronimo Allison, GB 7 9 Sammy Watkins, KC 7 9 Doug Baldwin, SEA 7 9 Kenny Stills, MIA 7 8 Chris Godwin, TB 7 8 Tyler Lockett, SEA 6 8 DeSean Jackson, TB 6 8 Quincy Enunwa, NYJ 5 8 Keelan Cole, JAC 5 7

Tight ends

Player Non PPR Travis Kelce, KC 21 24 Rob Gronkowski, NE 17 20 Zach Ertz, PHI 15 19 Jordan Reed, WAS 8 11 Jimmy Graham, GB 8 10 Eric Ebron, IND 8 10 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 8 10 Jared Cook, OAK 7 10 Trey Burton, CHI 7 9 George Kittle, SF 7 9

Quarterbacks

Player 1QB 2QB Patrick Mahomes, KC 17 34 Matt Ryan, ATL 16 32 Cam Newton, CAR 16 32 Drew Brees, NO 16 32 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 15 30 Deshaun Watson, HOU 14 28 Tom Brady, NE 14 28 Philip Rivers, LAC 13 26 Aaron Rodgers, GB 12 24 Jared Goff, LAR 12 24 Kirk Cousins, MIN 11 22 Matthew Stafford, DET 9 18 Andrew Luck, IND 9 18 Carson Wentz, PHI 9 18 Andy Dalton, CIN 8 16

DSTs

Player Non PPR Jaguars DST 8 8 Bears DST 8 8 Rams DST 7 7

