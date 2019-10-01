Fantasy Football Week 5: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.
What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
Player
Non
PPR
Christian McCaffrey
43
47
Dalvin Cook
41
43
Ezekiel Elliott
40
42
Alvin Kamara
38
41
Nick Chubb
36
39
Le'Veon Bell
32
36
Saquon Barkley
27
31
David Johnson
23
27
Mark Ingram
23
24
Derrick Henry
23
23
Melvin Gordon
22
25
Todd Gurley
22
24
Aaron Jones
22
24
James Conner
20
23
Leonard Fournette
20
23
Joe Mixon
19
22
Kerryon Johnson
19
21
Chris Carson
17
19
LeSean McCoy
17
19
Marlon Mack
17
18
Josh Jacobs
14
16
Devonta Freeman
13
16
Austin Ekeler
13
15
David Montgomery
9
11
Devin Singletary
8
11
Miles Sanders
8
10
Sony Michel
8
8
James White
7
11
Phillip Lindsay
7
9
Wayne Gallman
6
8
Matt Breida
6
8
Damien Williams
6
8
Rashaad Penny
6
7
Ronald Jones
6
7
Royce Freeman
5
7
Darrel Williams
5
7
Rex Burkhead
5
6
Carlos Hyde
5
5
Wide Receiver
Player
Non
PPR
Julio Jones
31
35
Keenan Allen
28
32
Amari Cooper
27
31
DeAndre Hopkins
26
30
Mike Evans
26
30
Michael Thomas
25
29
Cooper Kupp
24
28
Chris Godwin
24
28
Davante Adams
23
26
Tyreek Hill
23
26
Odell Beckham
20
23
T.Y. Hilton
19
22
Tyler Lockett
18
21
Brandin Cooks
17
20
Julian Edelman
15
19
Robert Woods
15
19
Kenny Golladay
15
18
JuJu Smith-Schuster
15
18
Adam Thielen
14
17
Tyler Boyd
11
15
Larry Fitzgerald
11
14
Stefon Diggs
11
14
Tyrell Williams
11
14
Emmanuel Sanders
11
14
Sterling Shepard
10
14
A.J. Green
9
12
Josh Gordon
9
11
Sammy Watkins
9
11
Calvin Ridley
8
10
D.J. Moore
7
10
Terry McLaurin
7
10
Marquise Brown
7
9
D.J. Chark
7
9
Alshon Jeffery
7
9
Christian Kirk
6
9
Curtis Samuel
6
8
Allen Robinson
6
8
Courtland Sutton
6
8
Michael Gallup
5
7
Tight End
Player
Non
PPR
Travis Kelce
24
27
Evan Engram
16
19
George Kittle
15
18
Zach Ertz
15
18
Greg Olsen
9
12
Mark Andrews
9
12
Austin Hooper
8
12
Darren Waller
8
11
Will Dissly
7
9
Delanie Walker
5
8
Quarterback
Player
1QB
2QB
Patrick Mahomes
27
54
Lamar Jackson
19
38
Deshaun Watson
14
28
Russell Wilson
11
22
Dak Prescott
11
22
Tom Brady
10
20
Aaron Rodgers
9
18
Carson Wentz
8
16
Jameis Winston
7
14
Matt Ryan
6
12
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 WR Preview: Waivers, DFS & more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Welcome back Melvin
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Trust Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5 including...