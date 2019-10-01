Fantasy Football Week 5: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player Non PPR Christian McCaffrey 43 47 Dalvin Cook 41 43 Ezekiel Elliott 40 42 Alvin Kamara 38 41 Nick Chubb 36 39 Le'Veon Bell 32 36 Saquon Barkley 27 31 David Johnson 23 27 Mark Ingram 23 24 Derrick Henry 23 23 Melvin Gordon 22 25 Todd Gurley 22 24 Aaron Jones 22 24 James Conner 20 23 Leonard Fournette 20 23 Joe Mixon 19 22 Kerryon Johnson 19 21 Chris Carson 17 19 LeSean McCoy 17 19 Marlon Mack 17 18 Josh Jacobs 14 16 Devonta Freeman 13 16 Austin Ekeler 13 15 David Montgomery 9 11 Devin Singletary 8 11 Miles Sanders 8 10 Sony Michel 8 8 James White 7 11 Phillip Lindsay 7 9 Wayne Gallman 6 8 Matt Breida 6 8 Damien Williams 6 8 Rashaad Penny 6 7 Ronald Jones 6 7 Royce Freeman 5 7 Darrel Williams 5 7 Rex Burkhead 5 6 Carlos Hyde 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR Julio Jones 31 35 Keenan Allen 28 32 Amari Cooper 27 31 DeAndre Hopkins 26 30 Mike Evans 26 30 Michael Thomas 25 29 Cooper Kupp 24 28 Chris Godwin 24 28 Davante Adams 23 26 Tyreek Hill 23 26 Odell Beckham 20 23 T.Y. Hilton 19 22 Tyler Lockett 18 21 Brandin Cooks 17 20 Julian Edelman 15 19 Robert Woods 15 19 Kenny Golladay 15 18 JuJu Smith-Schuster 15 18 Adam Thielen 14 17 Tyler Boyd 11 15 Larry Fitzgerald 11 14 Stefon Diggs 11 14 Tyrell Williams 11 14 Emmanuel Sanders 11 14 Sterling Shepard 10 14 A.J. Green 9 12 Josh Gordon 9 11 Sammy Watkins 9 11 Calvin Ridley 8 10 D.J. Moore 7 10 Terry McLaurin 7 10 Marquise Brown 7 9 D.J. Chark 7 9 Alshon Jeffery 7 9 Christian Kirk 6 9 Curtis Samuel 6 8 Allen Robinson 6 8 Courtland Sutton 6 8 Michael Gallup 5 7

Tight End

Player Non PPR Travis Kelce 24 27 Evan Engram 16 19 George Kittle 15 18 Zach Ertz 15 18 Greg Olsen 9 12 Mark Andrews 9 12 Austin Hooper 8 12 Darren Waller 8 11 Will Dissly 7 9 Delanie Walker 5 8

Quarterback