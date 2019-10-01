Fantasy Football Week 5: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player

Non

PPR

Christian McCaffrey

43

47

Dalvin Cook

41

43

Ezekiel Elliott

40

42

Alvin Kamara

38

41

Nick Chubb

36

39

Le'Veon Bell

32

36

Saquon Barkley

27

31

David Johnson

23

27

Mark Ingram

23

24

Derrick Henry

23

23

Melvin Gordon

22

25

Todd Gurley

22

24

Aaron Jones

22

24

James Conner

20

23

Leonard Fournette

20

23

Joe Mixon

19

22

Kerryon Johnson

19

21

Chris Carson

17

19

LeSean McCoy

17

19

Marlon Mack

17

18

Josh Jacobs

14

16

Devonta Freeman

13

16

Austin Ekeler

13

15

David Montgomery

9

11

Devin Singletary

8

11

Miles Sanders

8

10

Sony Michel

8

8

James White

7

11

Phillip Lindsay

7

9

Wayne Gallman

6

8

Matt Breida

6

8

Damien Williams

6

8

Rashaad Penny

6

7

Ronald Jones

6

7

Royce Freeman

5

7

Darrel Williams

5

7

Rex Burkhead

5

6

Carlos Hyde

5

5

Wide Receiver

Player

Non

PPR

Julio Jones

31

35

Keenan Allen

28

32

Amari Cooper

27

31

DeAndre Hopkins

26

30

Mike Evans

26

30

Michael Thomas

25

29

Cooper Kupp

24

28

Chris Godwin

24

28

Davante Adams

23

26

Tyreek Hill

23

26

Odell Beckham

20

23

T.Y. Hilton

19

22

Tyler Lockett

18

21

Brandin Cooks

17

20

Julian Edelman

15

19

Robert Woods

15

19

Kenny Golladay

15

18

JuJu Smith-Schuster

15

18

Adam Thielen

14

17

Tyler Boyd

11

15

Larry Fitzgerald

11

14

Stefon Diggs

11

14

Tyrell Williams

11

14

Emmanuel Sanders

11

14

Sterling Shepard

10

14

A.J. Green

9

12

Josh Gordon

9

11

Sammy Watkins

9

11

Calvin Ridley

8

10

D.J. Moore

7

10

Terry McLaurin

7

10

Marquise Brown

7

9

D.J. Chark

7

9

Alshon Jeffery

7

9

Christian Kirk

6

9

Curtis Samuel

6

8

Allen Robinson

6

8

Courtland Sutton

6

8

Michael Gallup

5

7

Tight End

Player

Non

PPR

Travis Kelce

24

27

Evan Engram

16

19

George Kittle

15

18

Zach Ertz

15

18

Greg Olsen

9

12

Mark Andrews

9

12

Austin Hooper

8

12

Darren Waller

8

11

Will Dissly

7

9

Delanie Walker

5

8

Quarterback

Player

1QB

2QB

Patrick Mahomes

27

54

Lamar Jackson

19

38

Deshaun Watson

14

28

Russell Wilson

11

22

Dak Prescott

11

22

Tom Brady

10

20

Aaron Rodgers

9

18

Carson Wentz

8

16

Jameis Winston

7

14

Matt Ryan

6

12

