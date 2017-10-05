Play

Fantasy Football Week 5: Use our Trade Values Chart to find replacements for Chris Carson, Dalvin Cook, and Derek Carr

Go ahead and pick up some fresh talent off waivers, but dealmaking is the real resource to improve your Fantasy roster! The Trade Values Chart will help you win your league.

What is the Trade Chart? 

The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

Player STND PPR
Le'Veon Bell , PIT 41 44
Ezekiel Elliott , DAL 39 42
Kareem Hunt , KC 39 42
Devonta Freeman , ATL 38 40
Todd Gurley , LAR 36 39
Leonard Fournette , JAC 31 33
Melvin Gordon , LAC 29 31
LeSean McCoy , BUF 28 31
C.J. Anderson, DEN 24 26
Jay Ajayi , MIA 24 25
Carlos Hyde , SF 22 24
Jordan Howard , CHI 20 22
Ty Montgomery , GB 16 19
Christian McCaffrey , CAR 16 19
Joe Mixon , CIN 16 18
Lamar Miller , HOU 16 18
Doug Martin , TB 15 16
Mike Gillislee , NE 15 15
Marshawn Lynch , OAK 14 14
Ameer Abdullah , DET 13 15
DeMarco Murray , TEN 13 14
Mark Ingram , NO 12 13
Tevin Coleman , ATL 11 13
Alvin Kamara , NO 10 12
Bilal Powell , NYJ 10 12
Tarik Cohen , CHI 9 11
Derrick Henry , TEN 9 10
David Johnson , ARI 9 10
LeGarrette Blount , PHI 9 9
Latavius Murray , MIN 8 10
Wendell Smallwood , PHI 8 10
Rob Kelley , WAS 8 8
Duke Johnson , CLE 7 9
Jonathan Stewart , CAR 7 8
Frank Gore , IND 7 8
James White , NE 6 9
Chris Thompson , WAS 6 9
Jamaal Charles , DEN 6 7
Jacquizz Rodgers , TB 6 6
Andre Ellington , ARI 5 7
Javorius Allen , BAL 5 6
Giovani Bernard , CIN 5 6
Theo Riddick , DET 5 6
Aaron Jones , GB 5 6
D'Onta Foreman , HOU 5 6
Eddie Lacy , SEA 5 5
Thomas Rawls , SEA 5 5

Wide receivers

Player STND PPR
Antonio Brown , PIT 37 40
A.J. Green, CIN 34 37
Mike Evans , TB 33 36
Jordy Nelson , GB 31 34
Odell Beckham , NYG 30 33
Julio Jones , ATL 28 31
Michael Thomas , NO 26 29
Keenan Allen , LAC 19 23
Stefon Diggs , MIN 18 22
Dez Bryant , DAL 18 20
DeAndre Hopkins , HOU 17 21
Tyreek Hill , KC 18 20
Doug Baldwin , SEA 16 19
Chris Hogan , NE 16 19
Davante Adams , GB 15 17
Brandin Cooks , NE 15 17
Alshon Jeffery , PHI 15 17
Michael Crabtree , OAK 14 17
T.Y. Hilton, IND 13 15
Adam Thielen , MIN 12 15
Sammy Watkins , LAR 12 14
DeVante Parker , MIA 12 14
Larry Fitzgerald , ARI 11 14
Demaryius Thomas , DEN 11 13
Amari Cooper , OAK 11 13
Emmanuel Sanders , DEN 10 13
Golden Tate , DET 10 13
Kelvin Benjamin , CAR 10 12
Martavis Bryant , PIT 10 12
Randall Cobb , GB 9 11
Jarvis Landry , MIA 8 11
Pierre Garcon , SF 7 10
Rishard Matthews , TEN 7 9
Terrelle Pryor , WAS 6 8
Jeremy Maclin , BAL 6 8
Devin Funchess , CAR 6 8
Cooper Kupp , LAR 6 8
DeSean Jackson , TB 6 8
Allen Hurns , JAC 6 7
Corey Davis , TEN 6 7
Jaron Brown , ARI 6 7
Marqise Lee , JAC 5 7
Willie Snead , NO 5 7
Will Fuller , HOU 5 6
Donte Moncrief , IND 5 6

Tight ends

Player STND PPR
Rob Gronkowski , NE 26 28
Travis Kelce , KC 16 18
Zach Ertz , PHI 16 18
Charles Clay , BUF 10 12
Jordan Reed , WAS 8 10
Delanie Walker , TEN 7 9
Jimmy Graham , SEA 7 8
Kyle Rudolph , MIN 5 7
Evan Engram , NYG 5 7
Cameron Brate , TB 5 7
Benjamin Watson , BAL 5 6
Greg Olsen , CAR 5 6
Eric Ebron , DET 5 6
Hunter Henry , LAC 5 6

Quarterbacks

Player 1QB 2QB
Tom Brady , NE 21 42
Aaron Rodgers , GB 20 40
Drew Brees , NO 17 34
Russell Wilson , SEA 12 24
Matt Ryan , ATL 10 20
Dak Prescott , DAL 11 22
Kirk Cousins , WAS 11 22
Jameis Winston , TB 10 20
Cam Newton , CAR 10 20
Deshaun Watson , HOU 9 18
Andrew Luck , IND 9 18
Philip Rivers , LAC 9 18
Ben Roethlisberger , PIT 9 18
Marcus Mariota , TEN 9 18
Carson Wentz , PHI 8 16
Matthew Stafford , DET 7 14
Alex Smith , KC 7 14
Derek Carr , OAK 7 14
Jared Goff, LAR 6 12
Eli Manning , NYG 5 10
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories