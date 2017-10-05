Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls ready for increased role, a spot on your roster

Pay attention. This could be the most important waiver wire period of the season.



In Week 4, we had three prominent running backs get hurt in Dalvin Cook (torn ACL), Chris Carson (broken ankle) and Ty Montgomery (broken ribs), with Cook and Carson lost for the year. We also could be looking at extended absences for two No. 1 quarterbacks in Derek Carr (back) and Marcus Mariota (hamstring).

Davante Adams (concussion) is the big receiver injury to monitor since Julio Jones (hip) is on a bye. And, for what it's worth, Jack Doyle (concussion) is also banged up at tight end.



All of this coincides with our first wave of bye weeks with New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington and Denver off. That means you could be missing several Fantasy starters at a time when injuries are crushing your roster.



We feel your pain.



The good news, as always, is there are several players who could emerge as starters for this week and beyond. For example, the injuries to Cook, Carson and Montgomery have created opportunities for some old running backs you know ( Latavius Murray , Jerick McKinnon , Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy ) and some you might be discovering for the first time ( Aaron Jones ).



We also have other running backs to gravitate toward like Alex Collins (Baltimore), Andre Ellington (Arizona), Wayne Gallman (Giants) and Elijah McGuire (Jets), who have earned prominent roles in their respective backfields. And, if you haven't been paying attention, Alvin Kamara looks like the real deal for the Saints, especially in PPR leagues.



In full disclosure, at the time of writing this column Monday night, I'm not sure which running back is actually the best one to add because each one has pros and cons. Kamara is a no-brainer, but since he's off this week, he can't help you in Week 5.



I can make an argument for Murray, Jones, Collins, Rawls and Gallman to all be No. 1, but Murray's long-term outlook makes him the best. He should be the starter for the rest of the season for the Vikings, and he also has a good matchup in Week 5 at Chicago.



That said, if we find out Montgomery is out for Week 5 and potentially longer before Tuesday night, I would consider Jones with the No. 1 running back spot. And Montgomery said Monday he has "multiple" broken ribs.

He added that despite "feeling a lot better" and wanting to play in Week 5 at Dallas, he's "wary of risking something more serious." Keep in mind, Montgomery has the sickle-cell trait, which is known to slow down the healing process with injuries.



At quarterback, the clear top choice is Deshaun Watson , who has rest-of-season appeal. And his teammate, Will Fuller , is the No. 1 receiver to add. But there are plenty of options at both positions as you'll see below.



Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Cameron Brate are the top tight ends for this week. And we also have our usual streaming options at defense and kicker.



Injuries are making it tough on our Fantasy rosters this season. But hopefully with the right waiver moves you can still make your team competitive.



And this is a good week to spend those FAAB dollars.

Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Derek Carr (back), Marcus Mariota (hamstring), Andrew Luck (shoulder) and Sam Bradford (knee)



On a bye: Drew Brees , Kirk Cousins , Matt Ryan and Trevor Siemian



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Eli Manning (72 percent), Andrew Luck (86 percent) and Andy Dalton (69 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 50% Deshaun Watson Houston Texans QB Watson was good in Week 3 at New England with 24 Fantasy points and a star in Week 4 against Tennessee with 41 points. He's a dual threat with his rushing ability, which has accounted for at least eight Fantasy points in two of the past three games, and his receiving corps is improving with Fuller back in action. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 5 against Kansas City, but Carson Wentz and Kirk Cousins each scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Chiefs. I like Watson as a top-10 quarterback this week, and he also faces Cleveland in Week 6. He's worth at least 20 percent of your FAAB dollars. 49% Jay Cutler Miami Dolphins QB This might seem crazy, but I like Cutler this week against the Titans even though he's been brutal the past two weeks, as well as the Dolphins offense struggling with six points in two games against the Jets and Saints. But Tennessee's leaky defense has helped Russell Wilson and Watson post huge games in the past two weeks, and Derek Carr also went for 22 Fantasy points against the Titans in Week 1. This is Miami's first home game of the season, which should help, and Tennessee is playing back-to-back road games, without Mariota. That should help the Dolphins in time of possession and give Cutler the chance for his best game of the season to date. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 34% Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB If you don't want to trust Cutler, you can go with Goff as the No. 2 priority at quarterback this week. And he's coming off two excellent games with 29 Fantasy points at San Francisco and 22 points at Dallas. He's back home this week, but he has a tough matchup against Seattle. While I don't think Goff will flop, this is the toughest defense he has faced this season, and a letdown is coming. I would only spend 1 percent of my FAAB dollars on Goff, especially since his next six games are against tough defenses in Seattle, Jacksonville, Arizona, the Giants, Houston and Minnesota. His next easy matchup is Week 12 against New Orleans. 10% Brian Hoyer San Francisco 49ers QB Hoyer isn't a bad one-week flier given his matchup with the Colts. Even though this is the second of three consecutive road games, Indianapolis has allowed either 300 passing yards or multiple touchdowns to all four opposing quarterbacks this season, with all of them scoring at least 17 Fantasy points. Hoyer is a sleeper to consider in two-quarterback leagues. He's only worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 7% Josh McCown New York Jets QB McCown and Hoyer are similar in that they each face a bad defense this week, with McCown getting the Browns on the road. Cleveland has allowed all four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 18 Fantasy points, with Jacoby Brissett and Andy Dalton combining for 64 points in the past two games. McCown has yet to score 20 Fantasy points this season, but this could be his first chance given the favorable matchup. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 21% Jacoby Brissett Indianapolis Colts QB The 49ers defense has actually held up rather well so far this season, with Goff the lone quarterback to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including matchups with Cam Newton, Wilson and Carson Palmer. Brissett could be looking at his last start of the season if Luck is able to return in Week 6 at Tennessee, and Luck is expected to practice this week. We hope Brissett can go out with a big game, and he scored 29 Fantasy points in his last home game against the Browns in Week 3. I'd use Brissett as a flier in a two-quarterback league. He's worth only 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 21% DeShone Kizer Cleveland Browns QB Let's hope the pattern for Kizer this season continues for another week. He's alternated good and bad Fantasy outings in each of his first four starts, and he's coming off a three-point dud in Week 4 against the Bengals. He faces the Jets this week, and their defense has held Cutler and Blake Bortles to a combined 24 Fantasy points in their past two games. But this is a matchup where Kizer could have success, and he's not a bad streaming option in two-quarterback leagues. Kizer is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 9% Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB Trubisky will make his NFL debut in Week 5 on Monday night against the Vikings, and it should be a tough outing for him. Still, we're glad he's finally starting over Mike Glennon , and Trubisky is worth a look in two-quarterback leagues. He played well in the preseason with 36 of 53 completions for 364 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, but he should struggle against the Vikings this week. Minnesota has only allowed Ben Roethlisberger to score 20 Fantasy points this year, including matchups with Brees, Jameis Winston and Matthew Stafford. Trubisky is only worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, here is someone you can drop for this week.



Trevor Siemian (64 percent): There's no need to hold Siemian during his bye week, and he has now posted two bad games in a row against Buffalo and Oakland with a combined 20 Fantasy points. Siemian will likely be a factor again later this year for Fantasy owners, but he faces the Giants in Week 6 after the bye, so he's not someone you want to stash on your roster when he's not playing.

Running backs



Injuries of note: Dalvin Cook (torn ACL), Chris Carson (broken ankle), Ty Montgomery (ribs), Ameer Abdullah (ankle), Jamaal Williams (knee), Jerick McKinnon (ankle), Rex Burkhead (ribs), Paul Perkins (ribs), Orleans Darkwa (back), Matt Forte (toe), Rob Kelley (ankle) and C.J. Prosise (ankle)



On a bye: Devonta Freeman , Tevin Coleman , Mark Ingram , Alvin Kamara, Adrian Peterson , Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson , Samaje Perine , C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Wendell Smallwood (71 percent), Duke Johnson (78 percent) and Jamaal Charles (76 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 22% Latavius Murray Minnesota Vikings RB Murray and McKinnon (3 percent) are going to share the workload for the Vikings with Cook out, and we hope McKinnon is healthy after tweaking his ankle against the Lions in Week 4. He's expected to be OK, and I would put him behind D'Onta Foreman on this list if you're looking for his priority order. Murray had seven carries for 21 yards and two catches for 8 yards against the Lions, and he has a good matchup in Week 5 against the Bears, who have allowed a running back to score in all four games this year. Our expectation moving forward is Murray will work on rushing downs, and McKinnon will handle passing downs. While neither posses the upside of Cook, Murray has the potential to be a low-end starting option in standard leagues moving forward, especially this week. And McKinnon can be a flex option in PPR. They are worth buying into with Cook out for the year. Spend at least 25 percent of your FAAB on Murray and about 5 percent on McKinnon. 2% Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers RB Of the running backs listed here, Jones is my favorite one-week option if Montgomery is out. And given his comments Monday night, it would not be a surprise if he sits, which would be a shame given the matchup against the Cowboys. And that's where Jones could thrive. With Montgomery and Williams hurt in Week 4 against Chicago, Jones saw his first action of the season with 13 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys have allowed three running backs to gain at least 80 total yards this season and two to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Unless we're guaranteed to know that Montgomery is back in Week 5, Jones is worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB dollars if not more. 13% Alex Collins Baltimore Ravens RB The positives for Collins are he's averaging 8.2 yards per carry for the Ravens on 25 carries in the past three games, and he looks poised to take over on rushing downs from Terrance West , with Javorius Allen working on passing downs. But Collins has also fumbled twice over that span, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh has expressed his displeasure with Collins when it comes to the turnovers. If he can limit his mistakes, Collins could be headed for a big role, and he's worth adding in all leagues, including his matchup at Oakland in Week 5. Collins is worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB dollars. 62% Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB It's not that Kamara played more than Mark Ingram in Week 4 against Miami or had more touches than Ingram. He's just been the most effective running back for the Saints this year ahead of Ingram and Adrian Peterson, and it would not be a surprise if his usage continues to rise after the bye. According to Pro Football Focus, Kamara played 26 snaps against the Dolphins compared to 46 for Ingram and six for Peterson, and Kamara had five carries and 10 targets. Ingram had 14 carries and eight targets, while Peterson had four carries and no targets. Kamara finished with 25 rushing yards and 10 catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. Ingram had 62 total yards with four catches, and Peterson had 4 rushing yards. Kamara has now scored in consecutive games and has at least three catches in each outing on 28 total targets. He's worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB dollars in standard leagues and 20 percent in PPR. 3% Wayne Gallman New York Giants RB There's an argument to be made for Gallman as the No. 2 running back add this week, but I don't want to overvalue him just because he scored a touchdown at Tampa Bay in Week 4. He only averaged 3.8 yards per carry on 11 carries, and he added two catches for 8 yards and a touchdown in a game where Perkins got hurt and Darkwa was out. With everyone healthy, along with Shane Vereen , this could be a messy backfield, and the Giants offensive line is woeful. Still, Gallman could be the lead rusher for the Giants moving forward, which does give him some upside, especially in deeper leagues. He is worth 15 percent of your FAAB dollars. 55% Thomas Rawls Seattle Seahawks RB So here we are with the Seattle backfield after Carson is now out for the year. Rawls was a healthy scratch in Week 4 against the Colts, while Lacy had his best game with the Seahawks with 11 carries for 52 yards. C.J. Prosise (ankle) was out, and J.D. McKissic was a star with four carries for 38 yards and a touchdown and a 27-yard touchdown catch on his lone target. Prosise is expected to return in Week 5 at the Rams, which is going to make this a mess. But Rawls could benefit the most with Carson out, and Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday that "we're so fortunate to have Thomas ready to jump back out there." I'd look at Rawls first off waivers in this backfield, with Lacy (25 percent) second, and Prosise (28 percent) and McKissic (0 percent) as just fliers in deeper leagues. Lacy would be behind McGuire on the priority list, and he and Rawls are worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. Prosise and McKissic are just worth 1 percent. 48% Andre Ellington Arizona Cardinals RB The Cardinals best running back since David Johnson (wrist) got hurt in Week 1 has been Ellington, and we'd love to see him get more work ahead of Chris Johnson . The Cardinals are struggling to run the ball, so Ellington has been a huge factor in the passing game. He has 14 catches for 145 yards on 22 targets in his past two games, and he has more than 80 total yards in each outing against Dallas and San Francisco. Ellington could be a star in PPR if this continues, and his value in standard leagues is also on the rise. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB in standard leagues and 15 percent in PPR. 10% Elijah McGuire New York Jets RB McGuire was a beast in Week 4 against Jacksonville with 10 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 38 yards, and he should continue to form a nice tandem with Bilal Powell for the Jets until Forte is back. That might not happen any time soon, so look for McGuire to keep getting touches, and he has a decent matchup in Week 5 at Cleveland. Powell is a starting Fantasy running back as long as Forte is out, but McGuire can definitely be considered a flex option, especially against the Browns. McGuire is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 59% D'Onta Foreman Houston Texans RB Foreman played just 24 snaps in Week 4 against the Titans compared to Lamar Miller , who had 57. But Foreman still managed a career-high in carries with 13, and he finished with 45 yards. It was a bit of a letdown after Texans coach Bill O'Brien seemed to indicate Foreman was headed for a bigger role when he called him a "three-down back," but Miller is going to stay in that role until further notice. Still, Foreman is a great stash candidate, and he could see his role expand as the season moves on. Foreman is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 36% Giovani Bernard Cincinnati Bengals RB Bernard should be owned in all PPR leagues, and it would not be a surprise to see his role continue to expand as the No. 2 running back in Cincinnati behind Joe Mixon . Bernard just had three carries for 12 yards at Cleveland in Week 4 to go with three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He now has a receiving touchdown in consecutive games, and he has the chance to be a flex option in PPR in Week 5 against Buffalo. The Bills have also allowed three running backs to catch at least four passes this season. Bernard is worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars in standard leagues and 10 percent in PPR. 13% Corey Clement Philadelphia Eagles RB Clement is just a stash candidate in case LeGarrette Blount or Smallwood get hurt, but he did have 10 carries for 30 yards in Week 4 at Los Angeles in the first game for the Eagles without Darren Sproles (torn ACL/broken wrist). Clement should be owned in all 14-team leagues or larger and is now a potential lottery ticket. 14% Alfred Morris Dallas Cowboys RB Just in case the suspension kicks in for Ezekiel Elliott, Fantasy owners should be ready, and Morris appears to be the preferred handcuff over Darren McFadden. Morris only has six carries for 77 yards and no touchdowns or catches, but he would clearly benefit if he ended up starting any games for the Cowboys this year.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.



Terrance West (90 percent): West has seen his touches dwindle each week, and he's combined for just 18 carries in the past three games. A leg injury in Week 2 is part of the reason for the lack of work, but he's also rushed for just 41 yards over that span to go with two catches for 23 yards. Now that Collins has emerged and needs more touches, and Allen is playing on passing downs, it's time for Fantasy owners to cut ties with West this week.

Adrian Peterson (67 percent): I thought there was a chance for Peterson to have an opportunity to make some plays in Week 4 against Miami. I expected the Saints to have a lead and give Peterson some carries late in the game. But as we said with Kamara, he played just six snaps and had only four carries. There's just no reason to hold onto him, especially during the bye week.

Paul Perkins (61 percent): Perkins has been bad, and he's hurt after leaving Week 4 at Tampa Bay with injured ribs. He's combined for six Fantasy points in a standard league for the season, and he should be replaced by Gallman. Perkins has yet to gain more than 30 total yards, and he still hasn't scored a touchdown in his first 20 games in the NFL. There's a chance he could play in Week 5 against the Chargers, but his role might be minimal. It's easily time to move on.

Matt Forte (56 percent): Forte is hurt after he missed Week 4, and he could miss several weeks with a toe injury. And it's clear the Jets might be better off without him after Powell and McGuire were so good against the Jaguars. When Forte does come back it's going to be a messy backfield, but we hope he's out for a lengthy period of time. He's definitely the third option at running back for the Jets, and Fantasy owners should cut him.

Wide receivers

Injuries of note: Davante Adams (concussion), Julio Jones (hip), Mohamed Sanu (hamstring), Willie Snead (hamstring), Odell Beckham (finger/ankle), Mike Williams (back), Kenny Golladay (hamstring), Jordan Matthews (thumb), Marquise Goodwin (concussion), Michael Crabtree (chest) and Corey Davis (hamstring)



On a bye: Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Taylor Gabriel , Terrelle Pryor , Jamison Crowder , Josh Doctson , Demaryius Thomas , Emmanuel Sanders , Michael Thomas , Willie Snead and Ted Ginn



Add if available in shallow leagues: Sterling Shepard (80 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 21% Will Fuller Houston Texans WR Fuller made his 2017 debut in Week 4 against Tennessee after being out with a broken collarbone, and he made an immediate impact with four catches for 35 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. Watson looks great, and Fuller will get single coverage because of DeAndre Hopkins . We liked Fuller last year as a rookie, but he was ruined with Brock Osweiler and his inconsistency. Watson should make Fuller better, and this could be the start of a breakout campaign. He's worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB dollars. 56% Devin Funchess Carolina Panthers WR In two games since Greg Olsen (foot) went down, Funchess has 11 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets. He's been involved, and his production in Week 4 at New England with seven catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets was a big reason for Cam Newton snapping out of his season-long funk. Funchess could struggle in Week 5 at Detroit because I expect Newton to have a let-down performance, but it's still worth trusting Funchess as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Funchess is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 52% Danny Amendola New England Patriots WR In two of the three games Amendola has played, he has six catches on seven targets, and he's scored 10 Fantasy points in both games. He's done a nice job replacing Julian Edelman as the slot receiver for the Patriots , and he could be valuable in Week 5 at Tampa Bay because the Buccaneers have two standout cornerbacks on the outside in Brent Grimes and Vernon Hargreaves . Amendola is a sleeper this week and definitely has long-term appeal, especially in PPR leagues. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 58% Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams WR Kupp has three games this season with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 12 Fantasy points in two of those, including Week 4 at Dallas when he had five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Slot receivers have had success against Seattle, and cornerback Jeremy Lane (groin) is hurt. Kupp has been better than Sammy Watkins so far this year in a small sample size, and Kupp is worth keeping on your roster since Goff seems like him the best among the Rams receivers. Kupp's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 8% Jaron Brown Arizona Cardinals WR Even with John Brown back in Week 4 against San Francisco, Jaron Brown still had 12 targets with eight catches and 105 yards. He has at least 11 targets in two of the past three games, and he's scored at least seven Fantasy points in three games in a row. John Brown (45 percent) is also worth adding, and his spot on the priority list would be right after Jaron Brown. John Brown had three catches for 47 yards on seven targets in his first game back from a two-game absence with a quad injury. Both guys have a great matchup in Week 5 at the Eagles. Jaron Brown is worth 10 percent of your FAAB dollars, and John Brown is worth about 5 percent. 4% JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers WR The Steelers might decide to feature Smith-Schuster more moving forward, and he's already moved into their primary slot role ahead of Eli Rogers , who was a healthy scratch in Week 4 at Baltimore. Smith-Schuster has 10 targets in his past two games against the Bears and Ravens with five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, and he should have a good matchup in Week 5 against Jacksonville since he should avoid the Jaguars standout cornerbacks on the outside in Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. I'd spent 5 percent of my FAAB dollars on Smith-Schuster. 38% Kendall Wright Chicago Bears WR Let's hope that with Trubisky starting we can see the best of Wright moving forward. I don't like his matchup in Week 5 against Minnesota, but he should continue to be the No. 1 receiver for the Bears for the rest of this year. He had 10 targets for seven catches and 69 yards in Week 2 at Tampa Bay, and he had four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 4 at Green Bay. Maybe Trubisky will turn around this lowly passing attack, and I have no problem stashing Wright, especially in PPR. He's worth about 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 15% Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR Williams could be close to a return, and he could cut into the production of Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin . Now, Tyrell Williams (65 percent) is coming off a breakout game with six catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, including a 75-yard catch for the score. But he was mediocre at best before Week 4 against the Eagles, and he should struggle in Week 5 at the Giants. Mike Williams has yet to play this year because of his back injury, but he's worth stashing if you have an open roster spot in case the Chargers start to feature him when he's finally healthy. Mike Williams is worth no more than 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 27% Zay Jones Buffalo Bills WR Jones has been terrible so far this year with four catches for 57 yards and no touchdowns on 17 targets, but someone has to step up for the Bills with Matthews out. We don't recommend investing heavily in Jones, but Tyrod Taylor can't just rely on Charles Clay and LeSean McCoy to carry this passing attack. Maybe Andre Holmes sees a bump in production now, but Jones has the higher ceiling. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 45% Mike Wallace Baltimore Ravens WR Wallace finally had a productive game in Week 4 against Pittsburgh, and hopefully this wasn't just about a revenge performance for him with six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against one of his former teams. He came into Week 4 with three catches for 23 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets in his first three games combined, so take that into account. I still have him No. 4 on the pecking order behind Jeremy Maclin , Benjamin Watson and Javorius Allen for upside in this passing game, but he is coming off a 1,000-yard campaign. If he's available in deeper leagues, you can add him again to see if he does well again in Week 5 at Oakland. 37% Taylor Gabriel Atlanta Falcons WR It appears like Jones will be fine in Week 6 when the Atlanta Falcons are done with their bye, but Sanu could be out after hurting his hamstring in Week 4 against Buffalo. That would put Gabriel in more of a featured role, and he has 11 targets in his past two games. Now, he went without a catch on five targets against the Bills, but in Week 3 at Detroit, he had five catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He's worth a speculative add in deeper leagues and is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 17% Geronimo Allison Green Bay Packers WR Allison is worth a speculative add in deeper leagues in case Adams is out in Week 5 at Dallas. It's a great matchup since the Cowboys have already allowed five touchdowns to receivers and six to gain either 70 receiving yards or score a touchdown. Allison was great in Week 3 against Cincinnati with six catches for 122 yards on eight targets in a game where Randall Cobb was out with a chest injury, so he's done well in this fill-in role before. Allison is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 15% Josh Doctson Washington Redskins WR The Redskins are on a bye this week, but if you have an open roster spot you might consider stashing Doctson. He only has three catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on six targets this year, but the Redskins might start to feature him more with Pryor and Crowder struggling. We'll see what happens heading into Week 6, but Doctson could end up as a difference maker down the stretch.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.

J.J. Nelson (89 percent): Nelson might be limited by a lingering hamstring injury, and his production has suffered the past two games with three catches for 34 yards and no touchdowns on seven combined targets. With John Brown healthy, Nelson is likely No. 4 on the pecking order for targets behind Larry Fitzgerald , Jaron Brown and John Brown. You can cut Nelson heading into Week 5.

, Jaron Brown and John Brown. You can cut Nelson heading into Week 5. Jamison Crowder (84 percent): Crowder has been one of the bigger busts this year, which is a disappointment since I had high expectations for him heading into his third season in the NFL. Through four games, Crowder has just 14 catches for 106 yards and no touchdowns on 19 targets. He might turn it around this season, but there's no reason to stash him with the Redskins on a bye.

Ted Ginn (79 percent): Through four games, Ginn has one touchdown, and he's been held to fewer than 60 receiving yards in every game this year. He still has a chance to make plays for the Saints and Fantasy owners this season, but his production could be further limited with Snead back. And with the Saints on a bye in Week 5, you can get by with cutting Ginn in the majority of leagues.

Kenny Golladay (65 percent): We hope Golladay still has the chance to make plays for the Lions and Fantasy owners this year, but he's struggled since a big game in Week 1 and is now dealing with a hamstring injury. After he had four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets in Week 1 against Arizona, Golladay has three catches for 33 yards and no scores in his past two outings, and he missed Week 4 at Minnesota because of his hamstring. He might not play in Week 5 against Carolina, but it shouldn't matter with his Fantasy production. He's not worth stashing in most re-draft leagues.

Jordan Matthews (56 percent): Matthews is expected to miss a month with a thumb injury, so it's easy to cut him in most leagues. He also hasn't been very good with just 10 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown on 13 targets through four games. Maybe he's worth adding when he returns in Week 8 or 9, but he's not worth stashing while he's out.

Tight ends

Injuries of note: Tyler Eifert (back) and Jack Doyle (concussion)



On a bye: Coby Fleener , Jordan Reed , Vernon Davis and Austin Hooper



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Charles Clay (77 percent), Hunter Henry (71 percent), Evan Engram (69 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 19% Austin Seferian-Jenkins New York Jets TE Seferian-Jenkins faces the Browns this week, and Cleveland has been awful against opposing tight ends. Three tight ends have already scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league with Jesse James , Benjamin Watson and Tyler Kroft , and James and Kroft both had two-touchdown outings. Seferian-Jenkins has 10 targets for nine catches and 77 yards in two games since returning from a two-game suspension. He's the best streaming option at tight end this week, and he's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 52% Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Brate has another solid matchup in Week 5 against the Patriots, and New England has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends this year, along with a tight end scoring at least six Fantasy points in a standard league each week. Brate just came off a solid game in another good matchup against the Giants with four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he now has eight catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets in his past two outings against the Vikings and Giants. O.J. Howard (31 percent) is also worth a look this week in deeper leagues after he scored against the Giants, but he only had two catches for 63 yards and the touchdown on four targets. Brate is worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 35% Benjamin Watson Baltimore Ravens TE Watson didn't have a great game in Week 4 against Pittsburgh with five catches for 43 yards on six targets, but he's still been heavily involved in the offense, which shouldn't change this week. And he's facing a Raiders defense that has allowed a tight end to score at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in three of four games this year. Watson is worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 20% Antonio Gates Los Angeles Chargers TE Let's hope Henry and Gates do what Brate and Howard did last week against the Giants when both scored, and this is a great matchup to take a flier on Gates. The Giants have allowed five touchdowns to tight ends, and a tight end has scored at least 10 Fantasy points in a standard league against this defense in every game this year. Last week, Brate and Howard combined for six catches, 143 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets against the Giants. Gates is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars as a streaming option. 0% Tyler Kroft Cincinnati Bengals TE Kroft likely just took advantage of a great matchup last week against the Browns with six catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, but he now has nine catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets in two games without Eifert. It's not an easy matchup in Week 5 against Buffalo, but it's clear Dalton will lean on Kroft until Eifert returns. He's only worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.

Coby Fleener (72 percent): Fleener has tailed off the past two games after scoring in the first two games of the season, and he has three catches for 42 yards and no touchdowns against Carolina and Miami prior to the Week 5 bye. When the Saints return in Week 6, we expect Snead to be back on the field, and that will further cut into Fleener's production. It's easy to cut him with the Saints on a bye.

Tyler Eifert (60 percent): It's doubtful Eifert will play in Week 5 at Buffalo after being out the past two games with a back injury, and the Bengals have a bye in Week 6. There's no reason to stash Eifert now, and it's uncertain he will be ready to go in Week 7 at Pittsburgh.



DST streamers

Giants (49 percent) vs. LAC

Eagles (71 percent) vs. ARI

Jets (6 percent) at CLE

Lions (37 percent) vs. CAR

K streamers