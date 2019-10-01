Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Ronald Jones, Golden Tate, Chris Herndon have long-term value

This is going to be an interesting week on the waiver wire. Some key moves could be crucial to your Fantasy fortunes in Week 5, as well as your long-term success.

While there isn't a clear-cut No. 1 player to add like we had last week with Wayne Gallman, there are guys who could be potential starters this week, including Andy Dalton, Jordan Howard, Jimmy Graham and Tyler Eifert. And long-term, you'll want to add guys like Ronald Jones, Golden Tate and Chris Herndon, among others.

The biggest injury we're keeping an eye on in regard to the waiver wire is Marlon Mack (ankle). Should he miss Week 5 at Kansas City, or longer, you'll want to add Jordan Wilkins or Nyheim Hines. More on that below.

There might not be a player to break the bank on with your FAAB budget or burn the top spot in waivers if you've been sitting on it. But there are players who could be useful to your Fantasy roster, as well as DST and kicker streamers to consider.

Not every waiver wire week is going to be sexy. But you should always be looking to tweak your roster, even if it's making a move that could help you later in the season.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Matthew Stafford, Josh Rosen

Matthew Stafford, Josh Rosen Injuries of note: Drew Brees (thumb), Cam Newton (foot), Nick Foles (clavicle), Josh Allen (concussion), Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder)

Drew Brees (thumb), Cam Newton (foot), Nick Foles (clavicle), Josh Allen (concussion), Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) Priority list: Andy Dalton (45 percent ownership), Kirk Cousins (58 percent), Mason Rudolph (38 percent), Gardner Minshew (22 percent), Kyle Allen (33 percent), Sam Darnold (23 percent), Chase Daniel (0 percent)

Andy Dalton (45 percent ownership), Kirk Cousins (58 percent), Mason Rudolph (38 percent), Gardner Minshew (22 percent), Kyle Allen (33 percent), Sam Darnold (23 percent), Chase Daniel (0 percent) Check to see if available: Jacoby Brissett (83 percent), Jimmy Garoppolo (74 percent). Garoppolo would be the No. 1 quarterback to add this week if available. I would put Brissett behind Dalton for this week.

Jacoby Brissett (83 percent), Jimmy Garoppolo (74 percent). Garoppolo would be the No. 1 quarterback to add this week if available. I would put Brissett behind Dalton for this week. Drop candidates: Drew Brees (85 percent), Josh Allen (81 percent), Matthew Stafford (74 percent)

Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CIN -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 14th OWNED 45% YTD Stats PAYDS 1150 RUYDS 11 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 16.5 Dalton was awful Monday night at Pittsburgh in Week 4 with two Fantasy points. It was another prime-time meltdown behind a bad offensive line. But forget about that. He will rebound in Week 5 at home against Arizona, and I like Dalton as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Cardinals. Prior to facing the Steelers, Dalton was averaging 21.3 Fantasy points per game in his first three outings. Arizona has allowed huge games to Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson and Kyle Allen, and Dalton should follow suit. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB budget. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG MIN -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 21st OWNED 56% YTD Stats PAYDS 735 RUYDS 37 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 11.3 Cousins was another quarterback who was awful in Week 4 with a season-low seven Fantasy points at Chicago, and he's been awful all season, scoring 15 Fantasy points or less in each outing. But this will be his breakout performance of 2019 against the Giants. Before facing Washington in Week 4, the Giants defense was abused in three games by Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Jameis Winston. After Adam Thielen complained following the loss to the Bears, I'm expecting Cousins to have a prove-it game and lean on Thielen and Stefon Diggs. He's worth using as a streamer in all leagues. Cousins is worth up 1 percent of your FAAB. Mason Rudolph QB PIT Pittsburgh • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 23rd OWNED 38% YTD Stats PAYDS 515 RUYDS 19 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 17.3 Rudolph had his best game of the season against the Bengals on Monday night with 21 Fantasy points. He scored 17 points in his first start at San Francisco in Week 3, and we'll see if he can keep building toward becoming a reliable Fantasy quarterback. He actually has a favorable matchup again in Week 5 at Baltimore, which has allowed more than 340 passing yards in three games in a row against Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield. Now, only Mahomes scored multiple touchdowns against the Ravens, but Rudolph is worth consideration as a starter in two-quarterback leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 18th OWNED 22% YTD Stats PAYDS 905 RUYDS 82 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.8 Is Minshew better than Foles? The Jaguars might be asking themselves that after the way he's played the past four games. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of those outings, and his worst performance was 17 points in Week 2 at Houston. I hate the matchup for him in Week 5 at Carolina because the Panthers have been stellar against Jared Goff, Winston, Murray and Deshaun Watson, with Murray having the best outing at exactly 20 Fantasy points. I'd use Minshew in two-quarterback leagues this week, but he should be much better in Week 6 against Atlanta and Week 7 at the Giants if you're looking ahead. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CAR -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK 19th OWNED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 493 RUYDS -1 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 17.5 Allen went from 32 Fantasy points in Week 3 at Arizona to three points in Week 4 at Houston. He's starting again in Week 5 against Jacksonville with Newton out, and I would put him higher on this list if we find out Jalen Ramsey is out again for the Jaguars. Without Ramsey in Week 4 at Denver, Joe Flacco scored 28 Fantasy points, and Allen would be a sneaky sleeper in Week 5 if Jacksonville is down its top cornerback. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -14 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK NR OWNED 23% YTD Stats PAYDS 175 RUYDS 0 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 15 Darnold might be able to return in Week 5 from his bout with mono, but it's not guaranteed. If he does play in Week 5 at Philadelphia, he would be a streamer in deeper leagues since the Eagles have struggled with Case Keenum, Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers already this year. But even if Darnold is out for another week, he could be a good stash candidate. Starting in Week 9, the Jets play six games in a row against Miami, the Giants, Washington, Oakland, Cincinnati and Miami, which are all favorable matchups. Darnold is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Chase Daniel QB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK CHI -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 24th OWNED YTD Stats PAYDS 195 RUYDS 4 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 13 Daniel might only start one game for Trubisky since the Bears have a bye in Week 6, but he's someone to add in all two-quarterback and Superflex leagues for his matchup in Week 5 against Oakland in London. The Raiders have struggled in two of their past three games against Mahomes and Brissett, and Daniel would be a low-end starter in this matchup across the pond. We'll see how long Trubisky is out, but Daniel could be serviceable for one week if needed.

Waiver Wire Running backs

On a bye: Kerryon Johnson, Kenyan Drake

Kerryon Johnson, Kenyan Drake Injuries of note: Marlon Mack (ankle), Jamaal Williams (head), Saquon Barkley (ankle), Rashaad Penny (hamstring), Damien Williams (knee), Devin Singletary (hamstring), Tevin Coleman (ankle), Derrius Guice (knee)

Marlon Mack (ankle), Jamaal Williams (head), Saquon Barkley (ankle), Rashaad Penny (hamstring), Damien Williams (knee), Devin Singletary (hamstring), Tevin Coleman (ankle), Derrius Guice (knee) Priority list: Ronald Jones (65 percent ownership), Jordan Howard (62 percent), Jaylen Samuels (50 percent), Jordan Wilkins (4 percent), Nyheim Hines (17 percent), Raheem Mostert (63 percent), Jamaal Williams (42 percent), Ito Smith (29 percent), Jay Ajayi (9 percent)

Ronald Jones (65 percent ownership), Jordan Howard (62 percent), Jaylen Samuels (50 percent), Jordan Wilkins (4 percent), Nyheim Hines (17 percent), Raheem Mostert (63 percent), Jamaal Williams (42 percent), Ito Smith (29 percent), Jay Ajayi (9 percent) Check to see if available: Tevin Coleman (78 percent), Rashaad Penny (76 percent), Frank Gore (75 percent), Royce Freeman (74 percent), Darrel Williams (70 percent). Coleman and Gore should be the top priority at running back if available, with Freeman, Penny and Williams behind Jones and Howard.

Tevin Coleman (78 percent), Rashaad Penny (76 percent), Frank Gore (75 percent), Royce Freeman (74 percent), Darrel Williams (70 percent). Coleman and Gore should be the top priority at running back if available, with Freeman, Penny and Williams behind Jones and Howard. Drop candidates: Kenyan Drake (89 percent), Adrian Peterson (84 percent), Kareem Hunt (66 percent), Malcolm Brown (65 percent), Justin Jackson (40 percent)

Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 36th OWNED 66% YTD Stats RUYDS 234 REC 3 REYDS 71 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 Jones looks the part of being the best running back in Tampa Bay. Peyton Barber doesn't appear to be going away, which caps the upside for Jones, but Jones has been solid in three of four games. He had at least 14 total touches in all but Week 2 at Carolina, but he battled an ankle injury in that matchup. In the past two games against the Giants and Rams, Jones has scored at least 13 PPR points. Now, he's limited in the passing game, and I don't like his matchup in Week 5 at New Orleans, but Jones should be added in all leagues. He could emerge as a weekly starter in all formats soon if he continues to play at this level. Jones is worth 15-20 percent of your FAAB budget. Jordan Howard RB PHI Philadelphia • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ PHI -14 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 27th OWNED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 186 REC 6 REYDS 47 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 Howard is the best running back to add from this group if you need someone for this week. He has a better matchup than Jones since he's going against the Jets, who could again be without linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin). Howard was impressive in Week 4 at Green Bay with 15 carries for 87 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, along with three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown. He likely won't come close to doing that again, and he continues to share touches with Miles Sanders. But Howard has now scored in consecutive weeks, and hopefully he continues to be involved in the passing game. I'm sure Howard's performance in Week 4 was more fluke than factual, but he's worth investing in to find out. Howard is worth 15 percent of your FAAB. Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 33rd OWNED 50% YTD Stats RUYDS 48 REC 10 REYDS 72 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 The Steelers got creative with their offense Monday night against the Bengals, and Samuels had a key role. He lined up as the wildcat quarterback and was also heavily involved in the passing game. The result was 10 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown, as well as eight catches for 57 yards on eight targets. Samuels worked in tandem with James Conner, who was stellar as well with 26 PPR points, and this could be something the Steelers continue to do moving forward. Samuels would also be a lottery ticket if Conner missed any time due to injury. Samuels is worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB. Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10.5 O/U 57 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 40th OWNED YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 2 REYDS 15 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 We don't know the status of Mack yet for Week 5 at Kansas City, but if he's out Wilkins and Hines would share touches in his place. I like Wilkins slightly better in PPR and much better in non-PPR leagues since he would likely slot into Mack's role, with Hines continuing to work on passing downs. The Chiefs have struggled against opposing running backs so far this season, especially Mark Ingram and Kerryon Johnson the past two games, and Wilkins can be a sleeper if he starts. Hines would also be a sleeper in deep PPR leagues. Wilkins is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB, and Hines is worth up to 5 percent. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE SF -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 31st OWNED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 202 REC 4 REYDS 68 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Mostert would be an intriguing option for Week 5 against Cleveland if Coleman remains out, but there's a chance Coleman could return, which is why Mostert is lower on this list. But Mostert has been San Francisco's best running back so far this season with 34 carries for 202 yards (5.9 yards per carry), as well as four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on six targets. It could be messy when Coleman is back with Matt Breida, Mostert and Coleman all potentially sharing touches, but I would still stash Mostert for now in case Coleman is still banged up. Mostert is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK NR OWNED 42% YTD Stats RUYDS 87 REC 8 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 Williams is going to hopefully be fine after being knocked out in Week 4 against Philadelphia. His status for Week 5 at Dallas isn't known yet, but when healthy, Williams should continue to push Aaron Jones for touches. He's worth stashing in all leagues. Remember, prior to Week 4, Williams was starting to play more snaps than Jones, and that could be something the Packers want to continue to explore with Jones having a tough time running the ball. Williams is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Ito Smith RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 46th OWNED 29% YTD Stats RUYDS 74 REC 5 REYDS 42 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.3 Smith didn't get much work in Week 4 against Tennessee with just four total touches for 31 yards, but he did find the end zone and finished with 11 PPR points. He's the backup running back to Devonta Freeman, which makes him a potential lottery ticket in all leagues. Freeman has played well in the past two games, but Smith should continue to carve out a role on minimal touches. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Jay Ajayi RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ajayi has made it known that he's ready to play after last year's ACL tear, and we'll see what team gives the free agent running back a chance to get back on the field. It might be worth speculating on him now if you have an open roster spot, and we'll see if he can find his way into a prominent role. He is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson

Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson Injuries of note: Davante Adams (toe), Christian Kirk (ankle), Jarvis Landry (concussion), Terry McLaurin (hamstring), John Ross (shoulder), Mike Williams (back), Kenny Stills (hamstring), Dontrelle Inman (quadriceps), Taylor Gabriel (concussion), Parris Campbell (abdomen), T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps), DeSean Jackson (groin), Michael Gallup (knee), A.J. Green (ankle), Tyreek Hill (collarbone), Tre'Quan Smith (ankle)

Davante Adams (toe), Christian Kirk (ankle), Jarvis Landry (concussion), Terry McLaurin (hamstring), John Ross (shoulder), Mike Williams (back), Kenny Stills (hamstring), Dontrelle Inman (quadriceps), Taylor Gabriel (concussion), Parris Campbell (abdomen), T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps), DeSean Jackson (groin), Michael Gallup (knee), A.J. Green (ankle), Tyreek Hill (collarbone), Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) Priority list: Golden Tate (62 percent ownership), Michael Gallup (65 percent), Robby Anderson (58 percent), Jamison Crowder (48 percent), Geronimo Allison (31 percent), Cole Beasley (17 percent), Mohamed Sanu (53 percent), Diontae Johnson (15 percent), Auden Tate (0 percent), Marquise Goodwin (36 percent), Dante Pettis (26 percent), Deebo Samuel (37 percent), A.J. Brown (10 percent), Corey Davis (36 percent), Antonio Callaway (3 percent), Zach Pascal (0 percent), Chester Rogers (0 percent), Randall Cobb (36 percent)

Golden Tate (62 percent ownership), Michael Gallup (65 percent), Robby Anderson (58 percent), Jamison Crowder (48 percent), Geronimo Allison (31 percent), Cole Beasley (17 percent), Mohamed Sanu (53 percent), Diontae Johnson (15 percent), Auden Tate (0 percent), Marquise Goodwin (36 percent), Dante Pettis (26 percent), Deebo Samuel (37 percent), A.J. Brown (10 percent), Corey Davis (36 percent), Antonio Callaway (3 percent), Zach Pascal (0 percent), Chester Rogers (0 percent), Randall Cobb (36 percent) Check to see if available: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (79 percent), Curtis Samuel (79 percent), Courtland Sutton (70 percent). Valdes-Scantling would be a must-start Fantasy receiver if Adams is out, and Sutton should be added in all leagues. Those would be the top two receivers to add. I would also take Samuel ahead of Tate as well.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (79 percent), Curtis Samuel (79 percent), Courtland Sutton (70 percent). Valdes-Scantling would be a must-start Fantasy receiver if Adams is out, and Sutton should be added in all leagues. Those would be the top two receivers to add. I would also take Samuel ahead of Tate as well. Drop candidates: Nelson Agholor (77 percent), Antonio Brown (67 percent), James Washington (35 percent), Paul Richardson (34 percent)

Golden Tate is eligible to play in Week 5 for the first time this season after serving his four-game suspension, and he could end up as a quality playmaker moving forward for Daniel Jones. I don't love his matchups in Week 5 against Minnesota or Week 6 against New England, but Tate should start seeing a hefty amount of targets right away as the likely No. 3 option in the passing game behind Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard. You'll want to stash Tate in all leagues, and he should emerge as a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver down the stretch. Tate is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB budget.

Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB DAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR OWNED 65% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 15 REYDS 226 TD 0 FPTS/G 17 We hope that Gallup is healthy for Week 5 against Green Bay after he's been out for the past two weeks with a knee injury. It's not an easy matchup against the Packers, but he was originally given a 2-4 week timetable after he was hurt in Week 2. And hopefully once he's back he can

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -14 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 43rd OWNED 58% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 115 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 It would be nice if the Jets got Darnold back for Week 5 at Philadelphia, but even if he remains out, you should add Anderson and Crowder as at least stash candidates. There's a lot to like about both moving forward (Crowder's value is higher in PPR), especially once the Jets schedule lightens up beginning in Week 9 when they play six games in a row against Miami, the Giants, Washington, Oakland, Cincinnati and Miami, which are all favorable matchups. And you might be able to get both cheap this week if Darnold isn't clear to return. I'd spend up to 10 percent of your FAAB on Anderson and Crowder. Geronimo Allison WR GB Green Bay • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 38th OWNED 31% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 11 REYDS 76 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.3 Allison would see a boost in value if Adams is out, and he's also scored in two of his past three games. His targets aren't going up since he's had four max on the season, but that would likely change if Adams misses any time. It's a tough matchup in Week 5 at Dallas, but a bigger role for Allison would make him a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Keep an eye on Adams' status, but Allison is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. He would be the No. 2 receiver behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling if Adams misses any time. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 39th OWNED 17% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 36 REYDS 246 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.3 Beasley should be a potential starter in PPR for three-receiver leagues given his production over the past three games. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing over that span, and in his past two games against Cincinnati and New England, he has 15 catches for 123 yards on 23 targets. We'll see if Josh Allen is healthy for Week 5 at Tennessee, but Beasley is proving his worth as a quality PPR receiver for the rest of the year. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB in PPR. Mohamed Sanu WR ATL Atlanta • #12

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 37th OWNED 53% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 31 REYDS 239 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.5 Even in a crowded offense with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman, Sanu is still making plenty of plays in PPR. Like Beasley, he's worth considering in three-receiver leagues as a potential starter. In his past two games against Indianapolis and Tennessee, Sanu has 15 catches for 166 yards on 18 targets. He's been outplaying Ridley over that stretch since he has four catches for 38 yards on seven targets, and we'll see if that changes moving forward. I still like Ridley better, but it's hard to ignore Sanu if the Falcons continue to feature him with an average of 7.5 targets per game. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB in PPR to see if this continues. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 44th OWNED 15% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 171 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 The Steelers increased Johnson's role prior to Week 3 at San Francisco, and he's been productive with at least 14 PPR points in each of the past two games. He's caught a touchdown in each outing against San Francisco and Cincinnati from Mason Rudolph, and he's been Pittsburgh's most productive receiver over that span with nine catches for 129 yards and two scores on 12 targets. We'll see what happens in Week 5 against Baltimore, but Johnson is worth investing in as a potential starter in deep three-receiver leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Auden Tate WR CIN Cincinnati • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CIN -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 34th OWNED YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 18 REYDS 144 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 Auden Tate could be a sneaky receiver to add this week with Ross hurt and Green still out. The Bengals have a favorable matchup in Week 5 against Arizona, and Tate has played in the past two games for the Bengals with 10 catches for 138 yards on 16 targets. I like Tate as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Cardinals, and he's worth adding with 1 percent of your FAAB. Marquise Goodwin WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE SF -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR OWNED 36% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 8 REYDS 125 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 I wish I could tell you who is going to be the best 49ers receiver moving forward, but there's no clear-cut top option of this group. As such, it's a risk to trust any of Goodwin, Pettis or Samuel. That's the way I have them ranked for now, but it could change after what happens in Week 5 against Cleveland. Goodwin has the most big-play ability and thus the highest ceiling, and hopefully Pettis picks up where he left off in Week 3 when he scored 12 PPR points. Samuel could be the best, and it would be nice if the 49ers made him more of a focal point. All three 49ers receivers are worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF TEN -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR OWNED 10% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 17 REYDS 223 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 I'm not sold on Brown or Davis being consistent Fantasy options for the Titans, which is why they're ranked so low. I like Brown better than Davis based on his big-play ability, and he has two games this season with at least 13 PPR points in four outings. Davis was finally productive in Week 4 at Atlanta with 20 PPR points, and he had season highs in targets (six), receptions (five), yards (91) and touchdowns (one). I think the production for both Titans receivers had a lot to do with facing the Falcons, and I don't like the matchup in Week 5 against Buffalo. I can understand being more excited about the Titans guys, but I would only spend up to 5 percent of your FAAB on them. Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10.5 O/U 57 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR OWNED YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 125 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 If Hilton remains out, we could see the Colts continue to lean on Pascal and Rogers, and Campbell is also banged up. In the first game without Hilton in Week 4 against Oakland, Pascal had seven targets and finished with four catches for 72 yards. Rogers had three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and the Colts are likely chasing points in Week 5 at Kansas City. Keep an eye on Hilton's status, and both Colts receivers are worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Antonio Callaway is eligible to return from his four-game suspension in Week 5 at San Francisco, and he could be needed with Landry and Rashard Higgins (knee) hurt. It would be easy for the Browns to slide Callaway into the starting lineup opposite Odell Beckham, and last year we saw Callaway score at least 14 PPR points in three of his final six games. He's worth taking a flier on with 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE TIGHT ENDS

On a bye: T.J. Hockenson

T.J. Hockenson Injuries of note: T.J. Hockenson (concussion), Hunter Henry (knee), Jordan Reed (concussion), Vance McDonald (shoulder)

T.J. Hockenson (concussion), Hunter Henry (knee), Jordan Reed (concussion), Vance McDonald (shoulder) Priority list: Jimmy Graham (44 percent ownership), Jack Doyle (44 percent), Tyler Eifert (19 percent), Chris Herndon (21 percent), Dawson Knox (6 percent), Ricky Seals-Jones (1 percent), Benjamin Watson (5 percent), Gerald Everett (3 percent)

Jimmy Graham (44 percent ownership), Jack Doyle (44 percent), Tyler Eifert (19 percent), Chris Herndon (21 percent), Dawson Knox (6 percent), Ricky Seals-Jones (1 percent), Benjamin Watson (5 percent), Gerald Everett (3 percent) Drop candidates: O.J. Howard (88 percent), Jared Cook (78 percent), Vance McDonald (62 percent)

Week 5 Priority List Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Graham TE GB Green Bay • #80

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 13th OWNED 44% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 16 REYDS 91 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.5 Graham's value is totally dependent on Adams and how long he might be out. As we saw in Week 4 against Philadelphia, Graham was heavily involved, especially in the red zone late in the game, once Adams got hurt. He finished with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on nine targets for 18 PPR points, which was his best game in Green Bay in two seasons. However, in the three previous games this year, Graham scored a combined 12 PPR points, with all of his production coming in Week 1 at Chicago. He had two targets for no catches in Weeks 2 and 3. Keep an eye on Adams, and that should tell you whether to trust Graham in Week 5 at Dallas. He's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB budget. Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10.5 O/U 57 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 10th OWNED 44% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 17 REYDS 109 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 Doyle might be the best tight end this week if Hilton remains out. In Week 4 against Oakland, with Hilton inactive, he had a season-highs eight targets (eight) and scored his first touchdown. He also matched his season high in catches with four, but he only managed 22 yards. Still, his eight targets tied for the team lead against the Raiders, and he could see a target spike again in Week 5 with the Colts likely chasing points at Kansas City. If Adams plays and Hilton is out, I would start Doyle over Graham in Week 5. But if Hilton returns against the Chiefs, I'd only use Doyle in deeper leagues. He's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. Tyler Eifert TE CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CIN -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 12th OWNED 20% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 16 REYDS 81 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Eifert is going to be a good case study in Week 5 on just how bad the Cardinals defense is against tight ends. So far, they have been awful, allowing at least one touchdown each week and 18 PPR points to Hockenson, Mark Andrews, Greg Olsen and Will Dissly. The difference between Eifert and those guys is usage since all four of those other tight ends are more involved in their offense compared to Eifert, who comes into Week 5 with 11 catches for 81 yards and one touchdown on 16 targets. He has yet to have more than five targets in a game or gain more than 27 yards in any outing, and he dropped a touchdown Monday night at Pittsburgh in Week 4. Still, the matchup is favorable, so take a flier on Eifert as a low-end starter. I wouldn't be surprised if he scores this week. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. You can also spend 1 percent of your FAAB on C.J. Uzomah (2 percent ownership) in deeper leagues in case he's the one who finds the end zone against Arizona. Chris Herndon TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -14 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK NR OWNED 21% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 If you don't need a tight end this week then please do what I've been suggesting for weeks and just stash Herndon. He returns from his suspension in Week 6, and he could immediately be a top 10 Fantasy tight end, especially since Darnold should be healthy by then. Herndon might be one of the best players to add this week, regardless of position, given the long-term impact he should make. He's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 19th OWNED 6% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 144 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Knox isn't someone I want to play this week against the Titans if Josh Allen is out, but if Allen is healthy then I would use him as a flier in deeper leagues. The Titans have allowed a tight end to score or gain over 100 yards in every game this season, and Knox has six catches for 135 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in his past two outings against Cincinnati and New England. Knox is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Ricky Seals-Jones TE CLE Cleveland • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK NR OWNED YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 96 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 Seals-Jones had a breakout game with the Browns in Week 4 at Baltimore with 17 PPR points, and he could see an increase in playing time moving forward, especially if Landry is out. Without David Njoku (wrist), it makes sense for Cleveland to lean on Seals-Jones more than Demetrius Harris. Seals-Jones could be worth a flier in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your FAAB. Gerald Everett TE LAR L.A. Rams • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 23rd OWNED YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 Everett is worth a flier in deeper leagues as a desperation play for a bye-week or injury situation. Truth be told, I'm only writing about him here in case you saw his stat line in Week 4 against Tampa Bay (five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on eight targets) and thought that might be a sign of things to come. It's not. Jared Goff threw 68 passes against the Buccaneers, and five players had at least eight targets. Prior to Week 4, Everett combined for six catches for 43 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets. He also doesn't play as much as teammate Tyler Higbee because Higbee is a better blocker. Everett is only worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Benjamin Watson is active in Week 5 now that his four-game suspension is over, and we'll see if the 38-year-old can make an impact for the Patriots and Fantasy players. It could be hard for him to find consistent targets if everyone is healthy in New England's passing game, but we know Tom Brady's history of leaning on his tight ends. Now, don't expect Watson to be Rob Gronkowski, but he might surprise us and be a low-end starter, especially in deeper leagues. Watson is worth a flier with 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS

Priority list: Joey Slye (55%), Robbie Gould (55%), Josh Lambo (30%)

WAIVER WIRE DST

Priority list: Eagles (39%) vs. NYJ, Titans (40%) vs. BUF, Panthers (26%) vs. JAC