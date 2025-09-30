There are four teams on a bye in Week 5 with the Falcons, Bears, Packers and Steelers. That means we're down plenty of star players in this scoring period.



Along with that, we're keeping an eye on several major injuries that occurred in Week 4, notably to Malik Nabers (knee), who is lost for the season with a torn ACL, and Tyreek Hill (knee), who suffered a season-ending injury Monday night as well. We're also waiting to find out updates for Lamar Jackson (hamstring), Bucky Irving (ankle) and Ricky Pearsall (knee), among others.

It's going to be another busy week on the waiver wire, and you should be prepared to spend some FAB. And it's a good thing that we have some solid options available in Woody Marks (54 percent rostered on CBS Sports), Kenneth Gainwell (22 percent), Romeo Doubs (58 percent), Darius Slayton (3 percent) and Darren Waller (14 percent) -- along with many more.



We'll break down all these players and more, as always. Don't panic with the first week of byes, or if your roster is dealing with several injuries. We have you covered to get your roster ready to go.



Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Caleb Williams, Jordan Love, Michael Penix Jr. and Aaron Rodgers

Injuries: Lamar Jackson (hamstring), Brock Purdy (toe), Jayden Daniels (knee), Joe Burrow (toe) and J.J. McCarthy (ankle)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Matthew Stafford (73 percent rostered): Stafford had a huge game in Week 4 against the Colts with 375 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He's now scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 5 against San Francisco on Thursday night.



Drop candidates: Geno Smith (63 percent rostered), Trevor Lawrence (56 percent) and Aaron Rodgers (40 percent). I had high expectations for Smith in Week 4 against the Bears, and he struggled with three interceptions and scored just 13.8 Fantasy points. He'll be tough to trust in Week 5 at the Colts in one-quarterback leagues. ... Lawrence has scored 13.7 Fantasy points or less in all but one game this season and isn't worth starting in one-quarterback leagues against the Chiefs in Week 5. ... Rodgers has scored 15.7 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row and isn't worth keeping on your roster in one-quarterback leagues with the Steelers on a bye in Week 5.

Add in this order:

Week 5 Waiver Priority List Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats PAYDS 575 RUYDS 17 TD 5 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.5 The good news is Tagovailoa passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets on Monday night in Week 4, and the Dolphins got an amazing debut out of Darren Waller, who scored twice. The bad news is Tyreek Hill (knee) is likely out for the season. That said, I'll still trust Tagovailoa as a low-end starter in Week 5 against the Panthers, and Carolina just allowed Drake Maye to score 27 Fantasy points in Week 4. Tagovailoa will be a borderline No. 1 quarterback in all leagues in this matchup, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats PAYDS 363 RUYDS 60 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 21.2 Mariota scored 20.2 Fantasy points at Atlanta in Week 4, and he's now reached at least that total in all four appearances with the Commanders over the past two seasons. We don't know if Jayden Daniels (knee) will return in Week 5 at the Chargers, so take that into account, but Mariota will be considered a low-end starter in all leagues if he starts again in Washington. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats PAYDS 111 RUYDS 54 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Dart would be first on this list if Malik Nabers (ACL) was healthy, but it stinks that Dart won't have Nabers available for the rest of his rookie season. Hopefully, the rest of the receivers for the Giants -- Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Theo Johnson, and the running backs -- can help Dart make enough plays to be a borderline starter in all leagues, especially in Week 5 against the Saints. And he's going to run, which is exciting, since he had 10 carries for 54 yards against the Chargers in Week 4. After Week 5, things get rough for Dart with three games against the Eagles twice and Denver, but he might be able to surprise us. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB SEA -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats PAYDS 905 RUYDS 38 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 16 Darnold is playing well in reality, but it hasn't translated to great Fantasy production yet. He's scored at least 18.1 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but his best outing for the season is 20.7 points in Week 3 against New Orleans. He's also averaging just 25 pass attempts per game. Now, maybe we get a shootout in Week 5 against Tampa Bay, which would be fun, and I consider Darnold a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He also has a favorable matchup at Jacksonville in Week 6. But it's hard to call him a must-start quarterback yet, so he's only worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats PAYDS 753 RUYDS 53 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 15.3 Young has been terrible this season, with 12.3 Fantasy points or less in three of four games, including two in a row. But the only reason to consider him as a bye-week replacement in deeper leagues is his upcoming schedule, starting with Miami in Week 5. He then gets Dallas in Week 6 and the Jets in Week 7. This could be a solid stretch for Young, and Jalen Coker (quadriceps) could return to action, which would help. I'd add Young for 1 percent of your remaining FAB if you need a quarterback for the next three weeks in deeper formats. Carson Wentz QB MIN Minnesota • #11

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE MIN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats PAYDS 523 RUYDS 16 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.3 I'd only be looking at Wentz as someone to add in deeper, one-quarterback leagues if you expect him to remain Minnesota's starter after the Week 6 bye. You can't trust Wentz at Cleveland in London in Week 5, and then we'll see if J.J. McCarthy (ankle) will get his job back. Wentz had an up-and-down game against Pittsburgh in Ireland because he took a beating with six sacks, but he also rallied the Vikings in the fourth quarter and finished with 350 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, along with 12 rushing yards. He could be useful long-term, but we don't know what Minnesota will do when McCarthy is able to play. Wentz is only worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats PAYDS 918 RUYDS 31 TD 4 INT 3 FPTS/G 14.5 Penix responded well in Week 4 against Washington after two down games against Minnesota and Carolina, when he combined for 9.1 Fantasy points. He had 22.7 Fantasy points against the Commanders, and hopefully, he can perform at this level for the remainder of the season. The Falcons have a bye in Week 5, but Penix is worth adding now for 1 percent of your remaining FAB if you're planning ahead. Atlanta faces Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Indianapolis, Carolina, New Orleans, the Jets, and Seattle to close out the Fantasy regular season, and Penix can be used as a low-end starter in most of those matchups. Mac Jones QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats PAYDS 563 RUYDS 5 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 21.5 Brock Purdy (toe) might not be able to play on a short week since the 49ers play Thursday night in Week 5 at the Rams. If he's out, then Jones would be worth a look in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Jones started two games for the 49ers in place of Purdy and scored 27.8 Fantasy points against the Saints in Week 2 and 15.3 points against the Cardinals in Week 3. Jones is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Cooper Rush QB BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 52 RUYDS -4 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 1 We'll see if Lamar Jackson (hamstring) can play in Week 5 against Houston, but if he's out, then Rush would start for the Ravens. Baltimore also has a bye in Week 7, so we'll see if the Ravens plan to be cautious with Jackson if he's not at 100 percent. Rush took over for Jackson in Week 4 at Kansas City and was 9-of-13 passing for 52 yards in garbage time, and it would be tough to trust him in one-quarterback leagues against the Texans. But if Rush is going to start at all, then he should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Dillon Gabriel QB CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 2nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats PAYDS 19 RUYDS 0 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 3.4 The Browns might be on the verge of a quarterback change soon with Joe Flacco struggling, and Gabriel is worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. If he does start for Cleveland, then Gabriel could be useful in deeper leagues, so stash him now to get ahead of any potential personnel move for the Browns.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson, D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell

Injuries: Jaylen Warren (knee), Bucky Irving (ankle), Braelon Allen (knee), Aaron Aaron Jones (hamstring), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder), Joe Mixon (foot), Tyjae Spears (ankle) and Miles Sanders (ankle)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Rachaad White (79 percent rostered), Kareem Hunt (75 percent) and Brian Robinson Jr. (72 percent). Irving is going for an MRI on his ankle, and White could be in line for a big role in Week 5 at Seattle. He should be added in all leagues. ... Hunt had a season-high 14 touches in Week 4 against Baltimore but only managed 47 total yards. Still, he is worth holding onto for another week as the Chiefs try to figure out their running game. ... I want to roster Robinson in all leagues since he could be a lottery ticket if Christian McCaffrey were to miss any time due to injury.



Drop candidates: Nick Chubb (94 percent rostered), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (80 percent), Kyle Monangai (48 percent) and Kaleb Johnson (45 percent). Chubb had 15 total touches in Week 4 against Tennessee, and he finished with 62 total yards, including two catches. But Woody Marks is about to take over Houston's backfield, and you can drop Chubb in all 10-team leagues. ... Tracy didn't play in Week 4 against the Chargers as expected with a shoulder injury, and we don't know when he's going to return. When healthy, he's clearly behind Cam Skattebo for the Giants, and you can drop Tracy in all 10-team leagues. ... Monangai is on a bye in Week 5 and not worth rostering in the majority of leagues at this point in the season. He'll likely only be relevant if D'Andre Swift misses any time due to injury. ... Even though Jaylen Warren (knee) was out in Week 4 against Minnesota, Johnson still only had six carries for 22 yards and no catches on one target while playing behind Kenneth Gainwell. Johnson is not worth rostering in the majority of leagues with Pittsburgh on bye in Week 5.

Add in this order:

Week 5 Waiver Priority List Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 6 REYDS 96 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 We said last week to add Marks heading into Week 4 against Tennessee, and he had a breakout game against the Titans with 17 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on five targets. The Texans will hopefully make Marks their featured running back heading into Week 5 at Baltimore ahead of Nick Chubb, and this is a great matchup since the Ravens are No. 1 with the most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Marks should be added in all leagues for at least 25 percent of your remaining FAB. Sean Tucker RB TB Tampa Bay • #44

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 2 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.1 Bucky Irving (ankle) could miss Week 5, and Tucker would get an expanded role in tandem with Rachaad White. In 2024, White was out in Week 6 at New Orleans, and Tucker had 14 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown while working in tandem with Irving. White (79 percent rostered on CBS Sports) is the running back to target first out of this backfield if available, but Tucker will be a flex play if Irving is out. Tucker should be added for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 154 REC 13 REYDS 65 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 The Steelers have a bye in Week 5, and we don't know how long Jaylen Warren (knee) will be out after he missed Week 4 against Minnesota in Ireland. If Warren returns to action in Week 6 then he should be the No. 1 running back in Pittsburgh. But if Warren is out again then you see how good Gainwell could be in a featured role after he dominated the Vikings with 19 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns and six catches for 35 yards on six targets. He should have more of a role in tandem with Warren moving forward when both are healthy, and Gainwell should be added in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats RUYDS 69 REC 12 REYDS 107 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 It feels like there could be negative game scripts coming for the Ravens with their defense struggling right now, as well as Lamar Jackson (hamstring) banged up. When Baltimore is trailing in games then it's bad for Derrick Henry and good for Hill, who just had three carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 at Kansas City along with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on six catches. He now has eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in his past two games, which were both losses. Hill could be a potential flex option in PPR moving forward, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Spears (ankle) is eligible to make his season debut in Week 5 at Arizona, and hopefully, he's healthy. He'll work in tandem with Tony Pollard, and Spears could become a weekly flex option in all leagues. It might not be pretty because Tennessee's offense is brutal, but Spears might provide a much-needed spark. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 98 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.9 The Washington backfield is messy, but Rodriguez is worth stashing in case he starts to get more work moving forward. In Week 4 at Atlanta, Rodriguez had seven carries for 59 yards, which included a 48-yard run in the first quarter. He split time again with Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols, and all three are playing too much to trust any of them as starting Fantasy options in the majority of leagues. But Rodriguez now has 18 carries for 98 yards in the past two games since Austin Ekeler (Achilles) was injured but no targets, which limits his upside. That said, he could start to get more touches moving forward and is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, especially in non-PPR leagues. Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NO -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.6 Miller is the clear handcuff for Alvin Kamara, which gives Miller some lottery-ticket appeal if Kamara were to ever miss time due to injury. But Miller is also getting work in tandem with Kamara, and Miller now has 18 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 9 yards on two targets in his past two games. If this continues, you might be able to use Miller as a flex option in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Zavier Scott RB MIN Minnesota • #36

Age: 26 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE MIN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 31 REC 7 REYDS 63 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Scott had a big role in the passing game in Week 4 at Pittsburgh in Ireland with six catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he added two carries for 1 yard. With Aaron Jones (hamstring) out, Scott is now the No. 2 running back for the Vikings behind Jordan Mason, but Jones could return in Week 8. Until then, Scott will play on obvious passing downs, and he could be a potential flex option in PPR, especially heading into Week 5 at Cleveland in London, where Mason will probably struggle. Scott is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Rico Dowdle RB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats RUYDS 83 REC 5 REYDS 20 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.4 Dowdle continues to take work away from Chuba Hubbard, and Dowdle is worth stashing in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. In his past two games against Atlanta and New England, Dowdle has combined for 19 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 6 yards on two targets. He has some lottery-ticket appeal if Hubbard were to miss time due to injury, and Dowdle is not a bad reserve to have on your bench in deeper leagues in case his touches increase moving forward. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Emari Demercado RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN ARI -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats RUYDS 8 REC 2 REYDS 13 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.5 In the first game without James Conner (ankle) in Week 4 against Seattle, Demercado worked in tandem with Trey Benson and had two carries for 8 yards and two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He played a season-high 39 percent of the snaps against the Seahawks, and Demercado might be a potential flex option in deeper leagues moving forward. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB heading into Week 5 against the Titans. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 48th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 120 REC 3 REYDS 9 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.6 Corum didn't do much in Week 4 against the Colts with nine carries for 21 yards and two catches for minus-5 yards on four targets. But this is now consecutive weeks with at least eight total touches, and he's clearly the No. 2 running back for the Rams behind Kyren Williams. Corum is a lottery ticket if Williams were to miss any time due to injury and is worth stashing on your bench for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Brashard Smith RB KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC KC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats RUYDS 24 REC 3 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 2 Smith had a season-high four carries in Week 4 against Baltimore for 9 yards and three catches for 27 yards on four targets. The Chiefs tried to get Smith involved early against the Ravens, but he didn't do anything spectacular. That said, he could be in line for more work with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt struggling, and Smith is worth stashing in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 155 REC 2 REYDS 4 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.5 Allgeier is on bye in Week 5, and Fantasy managers might drop him to create room on the roster, which is understandable. But I want to roster Allgeier in all leagues since he has lottery-ticket appeal as the backup to Bijan Robinson. And Allgeier already has two games with at least 16 total touches and two touchdowns, and he would be a top-20 Fantasy running back in all leagues if Robinson missed any time due to injury. Emanuel Wilson RB GB Green Bay • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN GB -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 73 REC 3 REYDS 37 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.5 Wilson is the No. 2 running back for the Packers, and he's worth stashing in deeper leagues as the handcuff for Josh Jacobs. In the past two games against the Browns and Cowboys, Wilson had 14 carries for 69 yards and three catches for 37 yards on three targets. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jaydon Blue RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DAL -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Miles Sanders (ankle) was injured in Week 4 against Green Bay, and if he's out then maybe Blue gets a chance to make his season debut against the Jets. He could be No. 2 on the depth chart behind Javonte Williams, and Blue is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Isaiah Davis RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 27 REC 3 REYDS 24 TD 0 FPTS/G 2 Braelon Allen (knee) left Monday's game at Miami in Week 4 and could miss time with his injury. Davis would be the No. 2 running back for the Jets if Allen is out behind Breece Hall, and Davis is worth stashing in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Rome Odunze, D.J. Moore, Luther Burden III, Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III

Injuries: Malik Nabers (ACL), Tyreek Hill (knee), Ricky Pearsall (knee), Jauan Jennings (undisclosed), Darnell Mooney (hamstring), Cedric Tillman (hamstring), Calvin Austin III (shoulder), CeeDee Lamb (ankle), Mike Evans (hamstring), Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Jayden Reed (collarbone), Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Jalen Coker (quadriceps), Xavier Legette (hamstring), Alec Pierce (concussion), Dyami Brown (shoulder), Christian Watson (knee) and Jalen McMillan (neck)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jauan Jennings (82 percent rostered), Khalil Shakir (77 percent), Stefon Diggs (76 percent) and Wan'Dale Robinson (66 percent). Jennings might not play Thursday night against the Rams, but Ricky Pearsall (knee) could also be out. If Jennings is active then he has the potential to be a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. And, when healthy, Jennings is going to be a weekly starter in most three-receiver leagues, so add him where available. ... Shakir had another solid outing in Week 4 against New Orleans with five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he's now scored at least 12.4 PPR points in three of four games this season. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues moving forward and should be picked up where still available in any format. ... Diggs finally had a breakout game with the Patriots in Week 4 against Carolina with six catches for 101 yards on seven targets. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come, and Diggs should be added in all leagues where he's still available. ... Robinson has struggled the past two games with a combined four catches for 40 yards on nine targets against the Chiefs and Chargers, but he should benefit with Malik Nabers (ACL) now out for the season. Last season, in two games without Nabers, Robinson combined for 11 catches, 86 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets and averaged 13 PPR points over that span. Add Robinson in all formats where available.

Drop candidates: Malik Nabers (100 percent rostered), Calvin Ridley (86 percent), Travis Hunter (83 percent), Tyquan Thornton (69 percent) and Cedric Tillman (44 percent). Nabers is out for the season, so unfortunately you can drop him in all redraft leagues. Hopefully, he'll return in 2026 at 100 percent. ... Ridley has yet to score more than 8.7 PPR points in any game, and he's yet to find the end zone. There's little reason to roster him in 10-team leagues, and he's likely droppable in 12-team formats as well. ... Hunter just had a season-best 42 yards in Week 4 at San Francisco, and he's scored 9.3 PPR points or less in every game this season. There's still hope for him to start producing at a high level, but he's droppable in all 10-team leagues heading into Week 5 against the Chiefs. ... Xavier Worthy returned for the Chiefs in Week 4 against Baltimore, and Thornton's role was reduced. He finished with one catch for 11 yards on two targets, and it's safe to drop him in the majority of leagues, especially with Rashee Rice (suspended) ready to return in Week 7. ... Tillman (hamstring) is expected to miss multiple weeks, and he could be out through Cleveland's bye in Week 9. He's not worth rostering in most leagues while he's injured.



Add in this order:

Week 5 Waiver Priority List Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 12 REYDS 135 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.6 Malik Nabers (ACL) is out for the season, and Slayton will likely be the No. 1 receiver for the Giants moving forward. Nabers missed two games in 2024, and Slayton had 22 targets for 14 catches, 179 yards and a touchdown over that span. Hopefully, Jaxson Dart will lean on Slayton, who finished Week 4 against the Chargers with three catches for 44 yards on four targets in the game when Nabers was injured. Slayton is worth adding in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN GB -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 19 REYDS 179 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Doubs is on a bye in Week 5, but hopefully he stays hot when the Packers are back in action in Week 6 against the Bengals. In Week 4 at Dallas, Doubs stepped up with six catches for 58 yards and three touchdowns on eight targets. Now, don't expect him to be a dominant Fantasy receiver moving forward, but there is potential for Doubs to be a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, especially with Jayden Reed (collarbone) still out. Doubs is worth adding for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Coker (quadriceps) is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 5 against Miami, and we hope he's healthy enough to return. The Panthers have a great upcoming schedule against the Dolphins, Cowboys and Jets in the next three games, and Coker could make an immediate impact in Fantasy and reality. He's worth adding in all leagues where available for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and Bryce Young should lean on Coker as the No. 2 option in the passing game opposite Tetairoa McMillan. Elic Ayomanor WR TEN Tennessee • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 25 REYDS 151 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 Ayomanor's two-game streak of finding the end zone ended in Week 4 at Houston, but he managed seven targets for the second time this year. He finished with two catches for 44 yards, and I still want to roster Ayomanor in the majority of leagues. For now, he should be considered the best receiving option for the Titans heading into Week 5 at Arizona. Ayomanor is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Marvin Mims WR DEN Denver • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 109 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 It was the Bengals, so take that into account, but Mims had his best game of the season in Week 4 with six catches for 69 yards on six targets, and he added a 16-yard rushing touchdown on his lone carry. Coming into the game Monday night, Mims only had six catches for 40 yards in the first three games of the year, but hopefully this is the jumpstart to his season. It's worth adding him to find out for at least 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR MIA -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RANKED NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 15 REYDS 47 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.7 Washington should be headed for a bigger role after Tyreek Hill (knee) was injured in Week 4, and Washington is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. The Dolphins still have quality options in the passing game without Hill with Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane, and Darren Waller had a big game against the Jets with two touchdowns. But Washington should move into the starting lineup, and he could become an immediate playmaker for the Dolphins and Fantasy managers with Hill out. Isaiah Bond WR CLE Cleveland • #16

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 14 REYDS 85 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.1 Bond had a solid game in Week 4 at Detroit with three catches for 58 yards on six targets. He should see an uptick in playing time now that Cedric Tillman (hamstring) could miss several weeks. Bond is only worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in deeper leagues, but there could be a nice opportunity for him to make plays with Tillman out. Luke McCaffrey WR WAS Washington • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 7 REYDS 96 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.4 We don't know when Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) will return to action after missing Week 4 at Atlanta, but McCaffrey has stepped up for the Commanders with a touchdown in each of the past two games against the Raiders and Falcons. He only has six targets over that span for five catches and 77 yards, but hopefully his role will grow the longer McLaurin is out. In deeper leagues, McCaffrey is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Demarcus Robinson WR SF San Francisco • #5

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 2 REYDS 20 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Robinson made his 2025 debut in Week 4 against Jacksonville following a three-game suspension, and now he might be thrust into a starring role for the 49ers in Week 5 against the Rams, which would be a revenge game against his former team. Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (undisclosed) are both hurt, and Robinson might be needed as a primary weapon, along with Kendrick Bourne. I'll give a slight edge to Robinson as the San Francisco receiver to target, and he just had one catch for 20 yards against the Jaguars in Week 4. Robinson is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in deeper leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: Kyle Pitts, Tucker Kraft, Jonnu Smith, Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet

Injuries: George Kittle (hamstring), Colston Loveland (hip) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Dalton Kincaid (83 percent rostered), Juwan Johnson (80 percent), Dallas Goedert (75 percent) and Kyle Pitts (68 percent). Kincaid has scored a touchdown in three of four games this season, and he has two games with six targets on the year. He should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues moving forward. ... Johnson had his worst game of the season in Week 4 at Buffalo with 5.8 PPR points, but he scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each of his first three games. He remains a must-start Fantasy tight end heading into Week 5 against the Giants. ... Goedert has played three games this season and scored at least 10.3 PPR points in each outing. He has three touchdowns in his past two games and should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 5 against Denver. ... Pitts goes into his bye on a high note with a season-high 18 PPR points against Washington in Week 4. He has at least four catches in each game this season, and he should be rostered in all leagues, even with the Falcons on a bye. And he could benefit if Darnell Mooney (hamstring) is going to miss any time.

Drop candidates: David Njoku (83 percent rostered), Harold Fannin Jr. (53 percent), Jonnu Smith and Colston Loveland (36 percent). You might want to hold the Browns tight ends for another week to see if they benefit with Cedric Tillman (hamstring) out, but it's been disappointing for both so far after four games. Njoku has yet to score double digits in PPR this season, and Fannin has been held to 9.8 PPR points in three games in a row. Neither Browns tight end has scored a touchdown this year. ... Smith has combined for nine catches for 56 yards and no touchdowns in his past three games on 10 targets. He is not worth holding during his bye in Week 5. ... Loveland (hip) missed Week 4, and the Bears have a bye in Week 5. You can drop him now, and we'll see if he's healthy for Week 6 when Chicago is back in action.

Add in this order:

Week 5 Waiver Priority List Darren Waller TE MIA Miami • #83

Age: 33 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR MIA -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 27 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.7 Waller made his Dolphins debut in Week 4 against the Jets, and he made a splash with three catches for 27 yards and two touchdowns on four targets. Tyreek Hill (knee) was injured against the Jets, and Waller could be looking at a big role moving forward. Last year, the Dolphins got tremendous production from Jonnu Smith, who averaged 13.1 PPR points per game. Waller has the chance to be a must-start Fantasy tight end for the rest of the season, and he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 23 REYDS 182 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 Strange has been a solid, low-end starter for the past two weeks, and he is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. In his past two games against Houston and San Francisco, Strange has combined for 12 catches for 106 yards on 14 targets, and he scored at least 10.5 PPR points in each outing. He has a difficult matchup in Week 5 against Kansas City, but Strange should continue to be a reliable weapon for Trevor Lawrence and a good source of production for Fantasy managers in need of a tight end. Mason Taylor TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 16 REYDS 108 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 Taylor had the best game of his rookie season in Week 4 at Miami with five catches for 65 yards on seven targets, and hopefully it's a sign of things to come. He now has nine catches and 13 targets in his past two games, and he should be able to establish himself as the No. 2 option in the passing game for the Jets behind Garrett Wilson. Keep in mind that this will remain a low-volume passing attack with Justin Fields under center. But Taylor could be a low-end starter in deeper leagues, especially heading into a positive matchup with the Cowboys in Week 5. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Tommy Tremble TE CAR Carolina • #82

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 80 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 Tremble stepped up in the first game without Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) in Week 4 at New England with five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Sanders is likely out again in Week 5 against Miami, and the Dolphins have struggled with tight ends so far this season. Jalen Coker (quadriceps) could make his season debut in Week 5, but Tremble is worth adding as a streaming tight end while Sanders is out for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 21 REYDS 126 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 Schultz heads into Week 5 at Baltimore with five catches and six targets in each of his past two games against Jacksonville and Tennessee. He only has 69 combined yards in those two outings and no touchdowns on the year, but he's getting involved from C.J. Stroud, which is a positive. In deeper leagues, you can add Schultz for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Theo Johnson TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 66 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.4 Johnson might benefit with Malik Nabers (ACL) being out, and Johnson got off to a good start with Jaxson Dart in Week 4 against the Chargers with three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown on five targets. In deeper leagues, Johnson could be worth a flier, especially heading into a plus matchup against the Saints in Week 5. Johnson is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jake Tonges TE SF San Francisco • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 24th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 125 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 The 49ers might need Tonges to play a big role in Week 5 against the Rams with George Kittle (hamstring) out for one more week, along with Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (undisclosed) banged up heading into Thursday's game. Tonges had a solid outing in Week 4 against Jacksonville with three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB to use as a streamer in deeper leagues.

DST streamers

Cardinals (25 percent rostered) vs. TEN

Rams (49 percent rostered) vs. SF

Chiefs (46 percent rostered) vs. JAC

Browns (27 percent rostered) vs. MIN

Giants (27 percent rostered) at NO

Kicker streamers