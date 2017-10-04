Fantasy Football Week 5: What you missed Tuesday, with Davante Adams improving and the Chargers considering some changes

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Tuesday:

Davante Adams could play in Week 5

This comes as a pretty stunning development, after Adams was hospitalized by a wicked hit last Thursday that earned Danny Trevathan a suspension for this upcoming week. However, initial reports about Adam's status were positive, and ESPN.com reported Tuesday he could be able to play in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

The extra few days off after playing on Thursday night in Week 4 undoubtedly helped in this instance, as did the fact that the injury just wasn't as bad as initially feared. He is still dealing with a concussion, and will have to clear the league's protocol before being able to play, but he avoided any neck issues, an MRI confirmed. It is perhaps worth noting, Adams played just four days after suffering a concussion last season, though every situation is different.

If Adams is able to play, he would be a viable No. 2 Fantasy option, though perhaps a riskier one than usual given the injury. He has been pretty much what we expected, averaging 54.8 yards per game just 7.5 below last season) with two touchdowns in four games.

Ty Montgomery hopes to play in Week 5

Ty Montgomery is approaching Week 5 as if he is going to play, he told reporters Tuesday as he recovers from multiple fractured ribs. There's no doubting Montgomery's toughness on this, as he took four more carries after suffering the injury last Thursday, but he is still a big question mark for the upcoming week. It will likely come down to pain tolerance, and Montgomery will consider wearing a flak jacket to reduce the risk of further damaging the ribs. However, this will likely be a decision that isn't made until closer to the end of the week.

If Montgomery can't play, Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones would be the first backs to fill in for him. Of course, Williams is dealing with a knee injury of his own that has his availability in doubt. If you're looking for someone to add, Aaron Jones was one of the most sought after targets on the wire in recent days, but is still available in more than half of CBSSports.com leagues.

The Los Angeles Chargers are planning to make changes to the offense

The Chargers keep dropping close games, a sign they are competitive enough that a few minor tweaks might turn the season around. And coach Anthony Lynn is trying to figure out what those tweaks might be, telling reporters Tuesday he is looking to get guys who are making plays more looks, as well as tinikering with the scheme. One guy who earned himself more work last week? Undrafted free agent running back Austin Ekeler .

Ekeler made an impact in Week 4, rushing for a 35-yard touchdown, and two catches for 23 yards. Ekeler didn't garner much attention on the waiver wire, and is still 1 percent owned in CBSSports.com leagues, but with Melvin Gordon dealing with lingering knee soreness after offseason surgery, the team has shown a willingness to give him more rest of late. Usual backup Branden Oliver has rushed for just 3.6 yards per carry in his career, so there could be an opportunity for Ekeler to take the backup job. He's worth stashing in deeper leagues.

It's also worth asking if the changes to the offense might help Hunter Henry , who has been one of the bigger disappointments among a disappointing tight end crop so far this season. Henry is still largely splitting playing time with Antonio Gates , and neither has been particularly impressive. However, Henry showed what a dynamic playmaker he could be last season, especially in the red zone, and it might be time to let him loose a bit. That's mostly speculation on my part, but it's worth keeping an eye on as the season rolls on.

Other notes