Fantasy Football Week 5: What you missed, with Ty Montgomery making progress, and Rob Gronkowski questionable for Thursday Night Football

Rob Gronkowsi (thigh) a late addition to the injury report

We're used to seeing Gronkowski on the injury report, so we were emotionally prepared for his addition Wednesday. It's not clear what caused Gronkowski to be placed on the injury report, but it doesn't sound like he's leaning to the "probable" side of his questionable designation. Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning Gronkowski is expected to play tonight, though it's possible he could be limited as a result of the injury.

The New England Patriots have Dwayne Allen behind Gronkowski on the depth chart to pick up some of the slack if needs, so don't be surprised if Gronkowski gets some extra rest between the 20's. He's still an obvious must-start TE, because he's a big-play machine and a touchdown magnet.

Marcus Mariota (hamstring) was limited at practice

This one looks like it is truly a day-to-day situation. The Tennessee Titans added Brandon Weeden , which could be interpreted as a sign that Mariota is at risk – "They signed a quarterback!" – or it a sign that Mariota is going to play – "The quarterback they signed was Brandon Weeden!"

Mike Mularkey is still using words like "hope" for Mariota's chances of playing, so I'd still peg it at under 50 percent at this point. We'll see what the next two days hold, but have a backup plan at quarterback available, and expect the entire Titans offense to be downgraded without Mariota's dual-threat abilities.

Ty Montgomery (ribs), Jamaal Williams (knee) were able to practice

Just when we thought it was going to be the Aaron Jones show in Green Bay, everyone practiced Wednesday. The extended layoff from their Thursday night game has surely helped, as Montgomery was able to practice on a limited basis, while Williams was a full-go Wednesday.

It's not clear if Montgomery took contact in the practice session, and that will likely be the key here as he deals with multiple broken ribs. He practiced with protection around his chest, and his status will likely be determined by pain tolerance. Montgomery has dominated playing time in the Green Bay Packers ' backfield this season, but you would have to expect him to be a little limited even if he is able to suit up.

That should open up opportunities for Williams, who appears to have avoided a serious injury when he tweaked his knee last week. With both Montgomery and Williams trending up, Aaron Jones and the Fantasy players who snagged him on waivers may be on the outside looking in this week. Stay tuned, because Jones could have some value if Montgomery is sidelined.

Davante Adams (concussion) returned to practice

The news remains shockingly positive for Adams, who had to be hospitalized after a brutal hit last week. However, he avoided any neck issues, and is working his way back from the concussion suffered last Thursday. He was able to take part in some of Wednesday's practice, but still needs to be cleared through the concussion protocol before he can get on the field Sunday. Still, he is trending up, and would be a recommended start if he is able to suit up against Dallas.

Michael Crabtree (chest) was back at practice

With Derek Carr out with a back injury, the Oakland Raiders are going to need all of the help they can get in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens . E.J. Manuel may have a bit more than he did last week, with Crabtree making progress from the injury that forced him to sit out that game. Coach Jack Del Rio has expressed optimism about Crabtree playing Sunday, and this is a good sign as we move toward kickoff. Crabtree may be the Raiders' WR to play this week, given Amari Cooper 's drop issues. His steadiness and dependability may play better with an erratic QB like Manuel.

Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy will split time at RB

Timeshares are almost never good news for Fantasy, especially in an offense that has struggled to run block for the past two seasons. Rawls was expected to be the starter coming into the season, but injuries hampered him in training camp, and he was a healthy scratch behind Chris Carson and Lacy last week. With Carson on IR, Rawls will get his opportunity, but will he be the lead back?

That's a tough question to answer. It's possible Pete Carroll simply viewed Lacy as a better compliment to Carson, and that's why Rawls was inactive last week. However, Lacy ran the ball pretty well Sunday, picking up 52 yards on 11 carries, and was more effective than Rawls in 2016, albeit on different teams. Either player has the opportunity to run away with this job, but for Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams , I would try to avoid them. Pete Carroll, of course, talked up both Wednesday.

Other notes