The worst feeling in Fantasy is when you spend a high draft pick on a player, give up on them too early, and then watch them boom on someone else's roster. That's why we preach caution early in the season, even if the results are disastrous. For Allen Robinson those disastrous results have gone on for too long to ignore.
Robinson has somehow been worse in Los Angeles than he was for the Bears. He's averaging fewer yards per target, catch, and game than he did in 2021. His catch rate has fallen to an abysmal 50% and he's only seen more than five targets once all season.
While Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense have all kinds of problems outside of Cooper Kupp, it's hard to blame Robinson's performance on those problems. Matthew Stafford has had considerably more success throwing to Tyler Higbee and Ben Skowronek than he has to Robinson. The 29-year-old has now produced just 49 catches for 542 yards and two touchdowns over his last 17 NFL games.
Is there hope for Robinsons still? Maybe as a low-volume touchdown-dependent flex. When a player at this stage of his career is this bad for this long, they rarely rebound. You can feel safe dropping Robinson for someone who may actually help your Fantasy team.
Here is the rest of the Week 5 WR Preview:
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 5 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:
BAL Baltimore • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Devin Duvernay gets a boost, but you probably don't want to start him.
TEN Tennessee • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Robert Woods is the clear No. 1 wide receiver in Tennessee.
BUF Buffalo • #80
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Isiaha McKenzie could be out as well, which could open the door for Khalil Shakir to have a big role.
Numbers to Know
- 11 -- Season-high 11 targets for D.J. Moore in Week 4, though three of those were batted at the line of scrimmage and two of the 11 resulted in interceptions.
- 33% -- George Pickens' target share with Kenny Pickett at quarterback.
- 2 - Two targets, zero catches for Chase Claypool in Week 4.
- 50.2 -- The Ravens have allowed the most PPR Fantasy points per game to wide receivers.
- 96% -- Romeo Doubs played 96% of the snaps for the Packers in Week 4.
- 34% -- Drake London has earned a 34% target share this season, only Cooper Kupp has been targeted at a higher rate.
Matchups that matter
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
NE New England • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
DK Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Pickens' roster rate is a little higher than I generally target in this space, but I just wanted to say he should be universally rostered by Thursday morning. His talent combined with the way Pickett looked downfield in his first game, could lead to a very sudden changing of the guard in Pittsburgh.
DET Detroit • #8
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This one is simple. If Amon-Ra St. Brown remains out this week then Reynolds is a top-24 wide receiver. If St. Brown returns but D.J. Chark is still out, then Reynolds is a good No. 3. Just don't spend too much, because he's a short-term fix, eventually we expect St. Brown and Jameson Williams to dominate targets for the Lions.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
For the second week in a row, I'm planning on stashing both Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson until we see if they're ruled out for Week 5. One of these guys is going to have a big impact in the second half of the season if they can get healthy and get on Brian Daboll's good side. The team needs them desperately.
Skyy Moore WR
KC Kansas City • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Skyy Moore played 23 offensive snaps the first three weeks of the season. He played 22 in Week 4. His breakout may be just around the corner.
DFS Plays
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Samuel has earned a 22% target share with Jahan Dotson on the field. That could balloon to 25% without Dotson. Add in two or three carries per game and he has top-10 upside if he can get into the end zone.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Too much is being made of Wilson's poor performance in his first game with Zach Wilson. He still saw six targets and I would expect more volume chasing the score against the Dolphins in Week 5. Their secondary isn't healthy and they've been below average against wide receivers this year.