There are most definitely times when my rankings don't line up with my projections and most of those times seem to happen at wide receiver right now. A big part of that is that it looks like we have new No. 1 receivers for a handful of teams.

I've already accepted that Tyler Boyd has surpassed A.J. Green in Cincinnati, and Tee Higgins may have as well. The Calvin Ridley/Julio Jones debate can be put on hold for at least one more week because we're expecting Jones to miss Week 5 with his hamstring injury. But in Pittsburgh and Carolina, I'm ranking the former No. 1s higher despite my own projections disagreeing with me.

I wrote plenty about the situation in Carolina on Monday. Essentially, I'm giving D.J. Moore one more week, but both he and Robby Anderson are in my top 20 because they're facing the Falcons. A similar situation is unfolding in Pittsburgh, where I'm pushing JuJu Smith-Schuster ahead of Diontae Johnson in the Week 5 rankings, but I don't feel great about it.

Because Johnson's concussion forced him out in Week 3 and Tennessee's COVID outbreak caused a postponement in Week 4, we only have two full weeks of data for the Steelers. But in those two weeks Johnson out-targeted Smith-Schuster 23-14. Again it's just two weeks... but Week 3 was almost more troubling. In that game Johnson played just 24% of the snaps due to a concussion, but somehow Smith-Schuster still only had five targets. For the year Smith-Schuster has been targeted on just 17.4% of Ben Roethlisbeger's throws.

Smith-Schuster has scored three times, which has kept his Fantasy managers happy, but Week 5 will be a big one for my projection of the Steelers receivers.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

5 -- Marquise Brown has one game with more than five catches in his career. It's difficult to be more than a boom-or-bust No. 3 with that type of volume.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Waivers Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -6 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 61% Shenault was impressive in the first half on Sunday, with five catches for 81 yards. A tweaked hamstring limited him in the second half, but it doesn't limit my excitement for what Shenault could become. He's been very efficient, catching 80% of his targets, averaging 9.6 yards per target, and 5.9 yards per carry. Just a slightly more consistent role in the offense would make Shenault a No. 3 receiver, and he has top-25 upside alongside Chark if everything goes right. Scott Miller WR TB Tampa Bay • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI TB -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 22% None of Tampa Bay's wide receivers practiced on Tuesday, so we'll need to watch Miller's status heading into Thursday night. But we expect Mike Evans and Miller to lead this passing attack that should be without Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard. Miller has scored double-digit PPR points in three of four games and should be a solid No. 3 receiver in Week 5. Greg Ward WR PHI Philadelphia • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -7 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 39% Ward isn't exciting, but if DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery miss Week 5 he'll once again be the best Eagles wide receiver. He has easy top-20 upside in PPR due to volume alone, especially if Philadelphia falls behind. He's a PPR add only. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -8 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 58% The way Aiyuk is being used isn't particularly sustainable but he's been so good with the ball in his hands that San Francisco likely gets him more involved. This week he's a boom-or-bust flex but there's hope he grows in to even more as the season goes on.

Stashes Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -13.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 52% I don't want to start Higgins this week against Baltimore, but he should be rostered and it looks more and more like he's the No. 2 receiver in Cincinnati. The past two weeks Higgins has out-targeted Green and he's been far more efficient with the targets he's received.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 19.3 WR RNK 4th FANDUEL $7,800 DRAFTKINGS $7,400 Cooper's history suggests he may be due for a stinker, but his target consistency this season suggests otherwise. He has at least 16 Fantasy points in every game this season despite the fact he's scored just once on 51 targets. His price is rising slowly, but like his quarterback he's still underpriced based on his production this season.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -9 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 16.3 WR RNK 28th FANDUEL $6,300 DRAFTKINGS $6,100 I would imagine most people will fade McLaurin because of his matchup with Jalen Ramsey. That seems unwise considering he just posted 10-118-1 against Marlon Humphrey and the Baltimore Ravens. This, two weeks after lighting up Patrick Peterson for 7-125-1. McLaurin is a No. 1 receiver and it doesn't matter who is covering him. If the matchup drives down the price and roster rate, all the better.